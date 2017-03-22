₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by ichommy(m): 4:16am
Leke Baiyewu and Godwin Isenyo
The Senate, on Tuesday, decided to investigate the allegation that an armoured Range Rover car said to worth N298m and seized by the Nigeria Customs Service belongs to the President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki.
http://punchng.com/certificate-abu-to-speak-on-melaye-today-senate-begins-probe/
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by dunkem21(m): 4:21am
We don't care really.. We have learnt to accept NEPA bill in place of certificate
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by Funlordmaniac(m): 4:29am
I actually remember when this guy was the SUG presido in ABU back then! I know a lot of his homies from abu too, some of them are even chilling with him now in abuja and no one has ever brought up the issue of not graduating before! Even before he became a senator!
He loves toutish and gra gra politics that I know but I doubt if he did not graduate! Anyway ABU over to una!
13 Likes
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by Jabioro: 4:31am
On the issue of range Rover ,Saraki's is refuting the allegation..But you ordered for the car, you contracted to supplier, you send message NCS to release the SUV when it was impounded. the supplier mentioned your name orally and in written.. Sir I want you to give me another better why I shouldn't believe the allegation.
12 Likes
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by dahunsy(m): 5:02am
Coughs**** clears throat# what do we need Dino's certificate for? Abeg free d guy.......ds country need a quick fix at d moment abeg, Baba wey present 2A sheet and 30 SAN as cert nko.....
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by anotherydz(m): 5:10am
In Bob Marley's voice: "If you think you are a big big tree there small axes ready to cut you down" These are the words of my master. Dino Melaye has drawn the bad card and played the wrong dimino.
6 Likes
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by Young03: 5:15am
I will be watching in 3D
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by engrfcuksmtin(m): 5:17am
Dino I dont like but doubt if ABU would have allowed him to parade himself as thier graduate if he did not graduate. ABU is not a moinmoin university!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by SirWere(m): 5:43am
We all know where these probes end......
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by Funjosh(m): 5:44am
Too much drama in this country
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by BigBelleControl(m): 5:48am
Most students politicians always have issues with results and graduating from a school especially if they're radical in nature. Dino's case might be similar to that but some underground agreement might have been reached. More so, ABU wont want their reputation tainted and saying he didn't graduate from the school will affect their image.
6 Likes
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by ichommy(m): 5:50am
SirWere:
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by Day169: 6:19am
Senator Melaye and his cohorts are being revealed as the "enemies within"!
But shouldn't INEC (or the appropriate agency) have verified credentials of political aspirants before elections?
Where we have "bloodsuckers and canker worms" nestling in the hallowed chambers of this Nation, there can never be progress let alone meaningful.
This is the time to "Occupy NASS"!
9 Likes
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by greatiyk4u(m): 7:00am
This shows that everybody is no longer part of the game as usual
This is one of the advantages of Buhari's presidency........
9 Likes
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by Caseless: 7:05am
So much drama to toast to. The same Ndume they hounded off his post in absentia some weeks back is the one calling for a probe that could expose them. And the funny thing is, Ekweremadu referred the matter to the senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petition. Something the 8th senate as constituted would shoot down cos they feel their resolution is sacrosanct. NDUME ,i'm happy you are having a piece of those numero uno scumbags.
4 Likes
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by nnol(m): 7:10am
in dis case,buhari should live by example.
5 Likes
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by jieta: 7:11am
Funlordmaniac:old man
2 Likes
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by Caseless: 7:12am
BigBelleControl:I heard he had issues as an under-G cos of unionism, but was never an SUG president. As for a.b.u not wanting their image tainted, they don't care. If what you're carrying is fake, when the day of reckoning comes, they'll disown you when that is neccessary.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by Eazybay(m): 7:18am
It's funny when people say PMB cannot go to war college without an O' level cert. These same ppl are keen to say Dino should show his cert. Let d investigation commence.
2 Likes
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by Firefire(m): 7:53am
dunkem21:
If Buhary's NEPA bill can earn him Aso rock, Dino Prepaid PHCN bill will be more than enough.
APC is a joke!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by HottestFire: 8:05am
Havard have spoken, ABU too should speak or forever remain silent..
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by dahmie2013: 8:53am
But seriously, dis shudnt be an issue. Doesn't he have colleagues? Dats even enof 2 exonerate him. I can't imagine if I'm in dis positn, my colleagues will stand up 4 me already.
Na wa!
1 Like
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by GreenMavro: 8:53am
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by Jacksparr0w127: 8:54am
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by drinkgarri: 8:54am
298 what?see money,God when my money go reach 1million for my bank. If the money is pure no issues, but if not, bring back our money
1 Like
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by ibkgab001: 8:54am
But I don't know why my mind keeps telling me DINO didn't graduate from ABU
Haaaaaaaa Aye Le ooo I bosi oooooo
1 Like
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by Tazdroid(m): 8:54am
These are the people who are supposed to handle much more important pending matters
It seems any Senator can raise any issue no matter its nature and it must be investigated by the Senate before any other thing, for example, if one Senator accuses another of having 35 concubines from all states in Nigeria as it is an issue that may affect his competence, fidelity and sanity, so the Senate would start a probe in that regard which would consume time, resources and patience of Nigerians
3 Likes
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by adewumiopeyemi(m): 8:55am
Na wa oo Nigeria which way.
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by pokipoki: 8:56am
dunkem21:The NEPA bill has fake sum calculated in them.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by JustinSlayer69: 8:56am
In sane climes, Dino would go down...
But Saraki, a kleptomaniac would protect his guard dog.
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by Kathmandu(f): 8:57am
When will Buhari show us his name on the register
1 Like
|Re: Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe by SageTravels: 8:57am
Day169:
You mean the same way they verified Mr. President's Certificate.
