The Senate, on Tuesday, decided to investigate the allegation that an armoured Range Rover car said to worth N298m and seized by the Nigeria Customs Service belongs to the President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki.



The move was based on a point of order raised by former Majority Leader of the Senate, Ali Ndume, who also called on the upper chamber of the National Assembly to investigate the allegation that Senator Dino Melaye did not complete his first degree in Geography at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.



Also, the ABU management said it would issue a statement on Melaye’s academic status on Wednesday (today).



An online news portal, SaharaReporters, which made the allegation in a report published on March 18, 2017, said the seizure of the Sports Utility Vehicle, allegedly belonging to Saraki, was the reason why the Senate was moving against the Comptroller General of the NCS, Col. Hammed Ali (retd.).



The medium reported that the car was intercepted and impounded on January 11, 2017, by the service for allegedly having fake documents.



Ndume, at the plenary on Tuesday, said previous certificate scandals involving members of the National Assembly were probed by the lawmakers.



He said, “One has to do with the distinguished Senator Bukola Saraki, the Senate President, and it was reported in a paper; I have it here. With your permission, I will want to, after making presentation, lay it down. It says that, ‘Senate on Vengeance After Nigeria Customs seized Senator Saraki’s bulletproof Range Rover Over Fake Documents.’



“My colleagues that are following events, particularly online, have seen, heard or read the rain of abuses on this Senate and the misconception of the fact that we invited the Customs CG based on a very unpopular policy that affects the people we represent.



“During the 4th Assembly, Salisu Buhari was accused of certificate forgery; he was investigated and his fate determined. After that, in the 5th Assembly, Bello Masari was accused of certificate forgery (secondary school); it was investigated and was cleared. In the 6th National Assembly, Dimeji Bankole was accused of not having NYSC certificate; it was investigated and he had to show his NYSC certificate.



“Now, that brings me to the second matter. In the National Assembly, here in the Senate of the 4th Assembly, Enwerem was accused and it was also investigated. Wabara was accused of collecting a bribe and it was investigated and determined. So, a lot of precedence had been set. Now, the second matter of privilege affects my colleague, Sheikh Dino Melaye, and it is in The Punch of today (Tuesday) on Page 10; I have the newspaper. In The Punch, it says, ‘Dino Melaye in first degree certificate scandal.’”



Ndume also quoted an online medium with a report titled, ‘Dino Melaye Allegedly Did Not Graduate From University.’



He added, “Therefore, accordingly, I will appeal we refer the matter to the Ethics and Privileges Committee to investigate so that our colleagues would be cleared and this Senate will stand as it is supposed to.”



The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary, referred the matter to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, which was asked to report back to the lawmakers in four weeks.



Saraki, however, denied any link with the seized car.



The Special Adviser to Senate President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, in a statement, stated that the allegation “lacks basis as it was outright falsehood.”



Olaniyonu said from the facts and documents about the seized vehicle, it was obvious that the Senate President had nothing to do with the importation of any vehicle.



He said, “A supplier was engaged by the Senate to supply a vehicle. While transferring the vehicle between Lagos and Abuja, it was impounded by the customs. We believe that is an issue between the supplier and the customs because the Senate has not taken delivery. So, why is somebody trying to drag the name of Saraki into the issue?



“The documents on the vehicle are there for the general public to view and make their conclusions. Now that the matter has been referred to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, all the facts will be out.”



Melaye, who is a member of the committee, in his reaction after the plenary, told journalists that he was ready to be probed. He also said he would suspend his membership of the panel pending the determination of the case.



He said, “I’m here to respond to the issue raised by the … senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Ali Ndume. I want to say, to me, it is a welcome development. Democracy is about investigation and no senator is above investigation. To me, it is a welcome development and it will finally clear the air on all the malicious and vindictive allegations.



“To say that I did not graduate from ABU is to say that I am not a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. ABU is a very prestigious university in this country and it is not possible for one to be running a Master’s programme in the university when one did not graduate from a university. I have successfully completed one and I am doing the second one.



“I want to announce that this is the eighth degree that I am pursuing. I am also a graduate of the University of Abuja, where I did Master’s in Policy Analysis. I am a graduate of the London School of Economics and Political Science. I am also a graduate of Harvard University. The course I am pursuing now will make it my eighth degree.”



When asked what would happen to his membership of the panel directed to probe him, Melaye replied, “Definitely, in the interest of justice, I will excuse myself from the consideration of this matter except when invited for questioning.”



He added, “I have my admission letters, results, certificate of discharge from ABU. Not only that, I was the Student Union Government President of ABU. On three occasions, I was the most popular student on campus.”



However, the Information Officer of ABU, Mr. Adamu Muhammed, told one of our correspondents that the university would issue a formal statement on the status of Melaye on Wednesday (today).



He said, “We are gathering all the facts from the faculty and the department concern and we will issue a press statement tomorrow (today).”

http://punchng.com/certificate-abu-to-speak-on-melaye-today-senate-begins-probe/ Leke Baiyewu and Godwin Isenyo

We don't care really.. We have learnt to accept NEPA bill in place of certificate 19 Likes 2 Shares

I actually remember when this guy was the SUG presido in ABU back then! I know a lot of his homies from abu too, some of them are even chilling with him now in abuja and no one has ever brought up the issue of not graduating before! Even before he became a senator!



He loves toutish and gra gra politics that I know but I doubt if he did not graduate! Anyway ABU over to una! 13 Likes

On the issue of range Rover ,Saraki's is refuting the allegation..But you ordered for the car, you contracted to supplier, you send message NCS to release the SUV when it was impounded. the supplier mentioned your name orally and in written.. Sir I want you to give me another better why I shouldn't believe the allegation. 12 Likes

Coughs**** clears throat# what do we need Dino's certificate for? Abeg free d guy.......ds country need a quick fix at d moment abeg, Baba wey present 2A sheet and 30 SAN as cert nko..... 10 Likes 2 Shares

In Bob Marley's voice: "If you think you are a big big tree there small axes ready to cut you down" These are the words of my master. Dino Melaye has drawn the bad card and played the wrong dimino. 6 Likes

I will be watching in 3D

Dino I dont like but doubt if ABU would have allowed him to parade himself as thier graduate if he did not graduate. ABU is not a moinmoin university! 7 Likes 1 Share







We all know where these probes end...... We all know where these probes end......

Too much drama in this country

Most students politicians always have issues with results and graduating from a school especially if they're radical in nature. Dino's case might be similar to that but some underground agreement might have been reached. More so, ABU wont want their reputation tainted and saying he didn't graduate from the school will affect their image. 6 Likes

We all know where these probes end......

Senator Melaye and his cohorts are being revealed as the "enemies within"!

But shouldn't INEC (or the appropriate agency) have verified credentials of political aspirants before elections?

Where we have "bloodsuckers and canker worms" nestling in the hallowed chambers of this Nation, there can never be progress let alone meaningful.

This is the time to "Occupy NASS"! 9 Likes

This shows that everybody is no longer part of the game as usual





This is one of the advantages of Buhari's presidency........ 9 Likes

So much drama to toast to. The same Ndume they hounded off his post in absentia some weeks back is the one calling for a probe that could expose them. And the funny thing is, Ekweremadu referred the matter to the senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petition. Something the 8th senate as constituted would shoot down cos they feel their resolution is sacrosanct. NDUME ,i'm happy you are having a piece of those numero uno scumbags. 4 Likes

in dis case,buhari should live by example. 5 Likes

I actually remember when this guy was the SUG presido in ABU back then! I know a lot of his homies from abu too, some of them are even chilling with him now in abuja and no one has ever brought up the issue of not graduating before! Even before he became a senator!



He loves toutish and gra gra politics that I know but I doubt if he did not graduate! Anyway ABU over to una! old man old man 2 Likes

BigBelleControl:

Most students politicians always have issues with results and graduating from a school especially if they're radical in nature. Dino's case might be similar to that but some underground agreement might have been reached. More so, ABU wont want their reputation tainted and saying he didn't graduate from the school will affect their image. I heard he had issues as an under-G cos of unionism, but was never an SUG president. As for a.b.u not wanting their image tainted, they don't care. If what you're carrying is fake, when the day of reckoning comes, they'll disown you when that is neccessary. I heard he had issues as an under-G cos of unionism, but was never an SUG president. As for a.b.u not wanting their image tainted, they don't care. If what you're carrying is fake, when the day of reckoning comes, they'll disown you when that is neccessary. 14 Likes 1 Share

It's funny when people say PMB cannot go to war college without an O' level cert. These same ppl are keen to say Dino should show his cert. Let d investigation commence. 2 Likes

We don't care really.. We have learnt to accept NEPA bill in place of certificate

If Buhary's NEPA bill can earn him Aso rock, Dino Prepaid PHCN bill will be more than enough.



APC is a joke! If Buhary's NEPA bill can earn him Aso rock, Dino Prepaid PHCN bill will be more than enough.APC is a joke! 7 Likes 1 Share

Havard have spoken, ABU too should speak or forever remain silent..

But seriously, dis shudnt be an issue. Doesn't he have colleagues? Dats even enof 2 exonerate him. I can't imagine if I'm in dis positn, my colleagues will stand up 4 me already.

Na wa! 1 Like

298 what?see money,God when my money go reach 1million for my bank. If the money is pure no issues, but if not, bring back our money 1 Like

But I don't know why my mind keeps telling me DINO didn't graduate from ABU





Haaaaaaaa Aye Le ooo I bosi oooooo 1 Like

These are the people who are supposed to handle much more important pending matters









It seems any Senator can raise any issue no matter its nature and it must be investigated by the Senate before any other thing, for example, if one Senator accuses another of having 35 concubines from all states in Nigeria as it is an issue that may affect his competence, fidelity and sanity, so the Senate would start a probe in that regard which would consume time, resources and patience of Nigerians 3 Likes

Na wa oo Nigeria which way.

We don't care really.. We have learnt to accept NEPA bill in place of certificate The NEPA bill has fake sum calculated in them. The NEPA bill has fake sum calculated in them. 1 Like 1 Share

In sane climes, Dino would go down...



But Saraki, a kleptomaniac would protect his guard dog.

When will Buhari show us his name on the register 1 Like