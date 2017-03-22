Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Was My Boyfriend Scamming Me? (14820 Views)

Boyfriend Kisses And Gropes His 14-Year-Old Girlfriend & Posts Pics On Facebook / My Boyfriend Started Acting Strange...help! / I'm Pregnant; My Boyfriend Wants Abortion

I want to start this post by saying PLEASE do not judge my situation. (I'll try to be brief. Please ask questions if you have any)



So almost 2 years ago I met a guy online. He was from Nigeria but he was here in the states. No green card. He had a job but lost it later in our relationship. Super sweet. Very attentive. We hit it off immediately, talked and text on the phone all day everyday for about a month.



Then out of the blue he starts acting shady then I came to find out he had a girlfriend. We stopped talking for maybe 2 weeks but started back up again as friends (he told me that he wasn't with her anymore, I believed him) and eventually we became "exclusive" we moved in together.



Since we've been together he has cheated on me several times with multiple different women. I would find him on dating sites messaging women I've found Facebook messages, if messages, text messages. Most of them the women never responded to. Some of them did. Some of them he revealed his real name to and some he gave a fake name. Every time I would out information he would apologize cry, beg, plead for me to forgive him and take him back and I did every time.



I later found out that he was a scammer. He pretended to be other people online. Sometimes men sometimes women to get them to send him money. He would scam people on eBay making up fake PayPal invoices and taking the product and never giving them the money for it.



His friends also have taken people's credit cards and swiped them. He somehow got a hold of people's bank info etc. (I've now come to understand this to be 419 scamming) I never saw any of the money, meanwhile I was working and taking care of us.



Whenever we went out I paid for everything. Vacations. Birthdays. Literally everything. He never pressured me to marry him or asked me for large sums of money. He would ask for money for his bus card or phone bill. Small things like that. I loved him. I supported him. I wanted to help him. I wanted him to do better and be better. I wanted him to change so badly but he never did.



Cut to 2 months ago. I find out he's been cheating again. And in my house. I kick him out, we break up. He's apologizing he's crying he seems genuinely sorry promises to change the whole bit..



The minute I have him another chance he flipped the script. Started acting shady. Was telling me one thing and doing the complete opposite. He would tell me he still loves me and still wants to be with me etc.



cut to 2 days ago I find out on Snapchat that he's in a new relationship and "in love" and taking trips with this girl.



Mind you just last week he wanted to still work things out with me. I'm completely over it now. My question is was I apart of the scam? Or was this just a typical case of dealing with an unfaithful man? I knew he was a scammer. I begged him to stop but he wouldn't but for whatever reasons I never thought he would scam me. 3 Likes 2 Shares

can you summarize pls?



modified, after reading this lengthy piece, its obvious you are not just in relationship with a man who cheats on you, you are also in relationship with a con man.



You better run for your life bfre you and your scammer bf get jailed.

Dont let love fool you. 61 Likes

How can I find my way to the house of assembly as a member 12 Likes

Op all of the above

Scamming and being unfaithful. 23 Likes





Abi them jazz u.... Is it by force to date him, can't you say no to all these scams and move onAbi them jazz u.... 13 Likes

Yes, he scammed you too because as you say, you paid for everything. He got something out of it like the parasitic user that he was. 10 Likes 1 Share

Once a game boy,alway a game boy,that dude according to my observation nd ur write up,he will never change,he may for some time bt once he is broke or around his friendz,u knw na Temptation aye....i get them typez as friendz 4 Likes

O daughter, hear. You must run! Run!! Run!!!



For as the leopard never changes its skin, so does a thief continues in stealing except there's a redemption. 7 Likes

your guy has joined badt gang 4 Likes

but these ladies in yankee wey dey search online for love na una dey put unasef for wahala.is it not this same yankee wey una get hot men like brad pitt,van damme,wesley snipes,jet lee and others.such hot sexy men dey una country in abundance and yet some of una dey search internet for love and in the process falling into the hands of scammers.me is not jus understanding sef. 20 Likes 2 Shares

This one no be boyfriend, na serial. Mega scammer serial cheater.

Better you let. Him go now before he destroy you.

You can see all the signs snow you don't need a seer to tell you to be far away from him as east is far away from the west. 4 Likes

Were not together anymore. I've realized literally yesterday that there was something really REALLY wrong with him. For so long I kept treating the situation as if he was your average unfaithful man and he needed some serious help but it's much deeper than that. I realize that now. 1 Like

He never pressured me about marriage. He never asked for large sums of money like they typically do in these situations so I was confused. My heart was in it 100% but my gut was telling me to RUN and I'm glad I left. I feel bad for the. Ew girl because she probably has no idea what she's dealing with. 1 Like

Anonymous1234:

lekanlaniyan:

The situation meaning our relationship and him being unfaithful. I'm just realizing he's not your typical "Bleep boy" it's way worse. Way deeper. I couldn't see it when we were together because I loved him so much and I wanted to help him be a better person. He would cry to me and tell me how he didn't want this for himself. And I felt bad but now I know it was all apart of the scam. I've never met a person who could fake tears and emotions like that. He's a psychopath The situation meaning our relationship and him being unfaithful. I'm just realizing he's not your typical "Bleep boy" it's way worse. Way deeper. I couldn't see it when we were together because I loved him so much and I wanted to help him be a better person. He would cry to me and tell me how he didn't want this for himself. And I felt bad but now I know it was all apart of the scam. I've never met a person who could fake tears and emotions like that. He's a psychopath 4 Likes

lefulefu:

but these ladies in yankee wey dey search online for love na una dey put unasef for wahala.is it not this same yankee wey una get hot men like brad pitt,van damme,wesley snipes,jet lee and others.such hot sexy men dey una country in abundance and yet some of una dey search internet for love and in the process falling into the hands of scammers.me is not jus understanding sef.



I understand your thinking. I was the same. I never thought i would end up in that situation. I knew better. I did it anyway. And I learned my lesson. I understand your thinking. I was the same. I never thought i would end up in that situation. I knew better. I did it anyway. And I learned my lesson. 1 Like 1 Share

Give me his info, he'll will be very useful

Oluwasaeon:

Give me his info, he'll will be very useful



Useful for what? Useful for what?

Useful for what? to rot in jail.



All these scammers are heartless to rot in jail.All these scammers are heartless

beardlessdude:

to rot in jail.



All these scammers are heartless



Agreed. I wish I could do something about it but I can't. Agreed. I wish I could do something about it but I can't.

Useful for what? Cc northvietnam Cc northvietnam

You gals like yahoo boys nah,why are you complaining?.. 1 Like

babyfaceafrica:

You gals like yahoo boys nah,why are you complaining?..

What are yahoo boys? What are yahoo boys?

Oluwasaeon:



Cc northvietnam



lolzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.



Stupid bitches..



u will be friend zoning Decent guys around you and u want to Date C Ronaldo's twin online..



God will punish all of u one by one lolzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.Stupid bitches..u will be friend zoning Decent guys around you and u want to Date C Ronaldo's twin online..God will punish all of u one by one 8 Likes 1 Share

FAKE STORY 2 Likes



I have gone through ya write up and I want to advise u now...





Men don't like possessive women...



If he's a scammer, which obviously he is..

try and get him a decent job.. that will occupy his time..



lady don't you know he has a family in Nigeria to take care of

and he can't do that from the peanut he gets from you.



if u love him, support his Scamming ministry..

but always advise him with love and respect...



Most G boys in naija and Malay.. their girl friends gives them that support they need

go to South Africa, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indo, their ladies even go to jail cuz they are dating Nigerian Drug pushers... and they know but will hardly snitch on the nigga or bad mouth him...



I know of a guy that spent so much money just to get his Vietnam girl friend out of jail..

cuz he said the girl was too supportive...



She's in Lagos now with two kids, yes a Vietnamese...



it got to a point in my life and I stopped going to church...

My girl begged me like for ever to start going to church... now na me dey wake her up every Sunday... after ironing her clothes Oooo...



I know of a guy that stopped smoking cuz any time he lights a cigarette, the girl will also light hers... if he stops, the girl will also stop..



she said any day I catch you smoke, I will light my own and smoke too..

the nigga no longer smokes again..



my point is



support him no matter what, with time he will change OK I didn't read before I Comment..I have gone through ya write up and I want to advise u now...Men don't like possessive women...If he's a scammer, which obviously he is..try and get him a decent job.. that will occupy his time..lady don't you know he has a family in Nigeria to take care ofand he can't do that from the peanut he gets from you.if u love him, support his Scamming ministry..but always advise him with love and respect...Most G boys in naija and Malay.. their girl friends gives them that support they needgo to South Africa, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indo, their ladies even go to jail cuz they are dating Nigerian Drug pushers... and they know but will hardly snitch on the nigga or bad mouth him...I know of a guy that spent so much money just to get his Vietnam girl friend out of jail..cuz he said the girl was too supportive...She's in Lagos now with two kids, yes a Vietnamese...it got to a point in my life and I stopped going to church...My girl begged me like for ever to start going to church... now na me dey wake her up every Sunday... after ironing her clothes Oooo...I know of a guy that stopped smoking cuz any time he lights a cigarette, the girl will also light hers... if he stops, the girl will also stop..she said any day I catch you smoke, I will light my own and smoke too..the nigga no longer smokes again..my point issupport him no matter what, with time he will change 11 Likes 1 Share

God is going to punish me for what? Having a good heart?