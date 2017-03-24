Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / GHW Has Finished Me! Members Asked To Recommit Before Accessing Their Funds! (13480 Views)

GHW Shld Stop All Phing And Ghing Till 20th March See Reason / MMM Blocks Withdrawal Of Funds For One Month! / Mmm Has Finished Me Oooooo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

what will i do?! Where do I go?! See this message!



￼ ￼



￼



Important Updates on Outstanding GH Claims Redemption



« on: Today at 02:13:16 PM »



Quote



Hello esteemed GHW xclusive members,

It seems that some clarification on the PH and GH process on the GHW xclusive platform is needed. It's no longer news that a lot of challenges experienced on the previous GHW platform were as a result of fraudulent individuals who embarked on a campaign of trying to cause havoc, distort and discredit the system. The creation of numerous accounts with fake identity and bogus PH offers, and the resultant surge in fake POP made it highly necessary for a decisive action to be taken. The relentless effort to nullify fraud and restore stability gave rise to the GHW xclusive platform with additional innovative features to ensure that the community remains the best.

Therefore the PH and GH validation process on the GHW xclusive requires that members register a PH donation which would be validated through the 10% immediate matching in addition to other authentication tools. The matured GH and other bonuses accrued to a member who have completed the matched PH donation would be effectively delivered when due.

Note: All fresh and migrated accounts are required to complete the PH validation process explained above to be eligible for earning matured GH (fresh and migrated).



Repayment of existing GH

To reclaim your Outstanding GH, there are two options.



1. Wait to receive 10% of your outstanding matured GH amount once-a-month (source: members' 10% PH commitment/insurance amount, and also members' PH donations carried over from the Old System).

Eligibility: Members with zero PH default record.



2. Register a new PH on the GHW Xclusive system and upon maturity, you will receive the allotted regular bonuses attached to the fresh PH; and also additional part-payment of the your outstanding GH in the tune of 10% value of your current PH on the GHW Xclusive.



Illustration:

Outstanding GH from old platform = 500,000

Fresh/New PH on GHW Xclusive = 200,000

Matured GH on GHW Xclusive = 200,000 (investment) + 60,000 (30% yield bonus) + 20,000 [10% of new/fresh GHW Xclusive PH (200,000) which is subsequently debited from your outstanding GH of 500,000].



Eligibility: ALL members



Please note that both options will run together. However, members who have outstanding GH and choose option 2 stand a more guaranteed and better chance of earning their outstanding GH quicker (for obvious reasons of rewarding trusted and faithful members who remain committed to ensure the survival and growth of the GHW Xclusive community). In summary, to quickly receive your outstanding GH, you are encourage to play your part.

We wish to drive home the unrivalled empathy and commitment of the GHW Support Team. We clearly understand the difficulty encountered by our dear members who are still yet to receive their outstanding GH funds. For this reason all members individual PH minimum donation amount limit from the old platform has been removed. This gives members a fresh opportunity if registering new PH donations which they could afford, and gradually work their way up as they progress. Note* A considerably low general minimum PH limit apply.

We remain appreciative of our numerous members who have remained committed through this period of massive campaign by external forces to bring us down. Do not give up now. The GHW Admin is proactive, competent, sincere and well equipped to handle emanating challenges however, we need our members to work with us. We are a Team. Remember there are no central accounts. The integrity, continuity, growth, and prosperity of this community is all in your hands. Help us maintain our core objective; Nobody loses money in GHW.

Thanks. My God i am done!!!what will i do?! Where do I go?! See this message!￼ ￼Important Updates on Outstanding GH Claims Redemption« on: Today at 02:13:16 PM »QuoteHello esteemed GHW xclusive members,It seems that some clarification on the PH and GH process on the GHW xclusive platform is needed. It's no longer news that a lot of challenges experienced on the previous GHW platform were as a result of fraudulent individuals who embarked on a campaign of trying to cause havoc, distort and discredit the system. The creation of numerous accounts with fake identity and bogus PH offers, and the resultant surge in fake POP made it highly necessary for a decisive action to be taken. The relentless effort to nullify fraud and restore stability gave rise to the GHW xclusive platform with additional innovative features to ensure that the community remains the best.Therefore the PH and GH validation process on the GHW xclusive requires that members register a PH donation which would be validated through the 10% immediate matching in addition to other authentication tools. The matured GH and other bonuses accrued to a member who have completed the matched PH donation would be effectively delivered when due.Note: All fresh and migrated accounts are required to complete the PH validation process explained above to be eligible for earning matured GH (fresh and migrated).Repayment of existing GHTo reclaim your Outstanding GH, there are two options.1. Wait to receive 10% of your outstanding matured GH amount once-a-month (source: members' 10% PH commitment/insurance amount, and also members' PH donations carried over from the Old System).Eligibility: Members with zero PH default record.2. Register a new PH on the GHW Xclusive system and upon maturity, you will receive the allotted regular bonuses attached to the fresh PH; and also additional part-payment of the your outstanding GH in the tune of 10% value of your current PH on the GHW Xclusive.Illustration:Outstanding GH from old platform = 500,000Fresh/New PH on GHW Xclusive = 200,000Matured GH on GHW Xclusive = 200,000 (investment) + 60,000 (30% yield bonus) + 20,000 [10% of new/fresh GHW Xclusive PH (200,000) which is subsequently debited from your outstanding GH of 500,000].Eligibility: ALL membersPlease note that both options will run together. However, members who have outstanding GH and choose option 2 stand a more guaranteed and better chance of earning their outstanding GH quicker (for obvious reasons of rewarding trusted and faithful members who remain committed to ensure the survival and growth of the GHW Xclusive community). In summary, to quickly receive your outstanding GH, you are encourage to play your part.We wish to drive home the unrivalled empathy and commitment of the GHW Support Team. We clearly understand the difficulty encountered by our dear members who are still yet to receive their outstanding GH funds. For this reason all members individual PH minimum donation amount limit from the old platform has been removed. This gives members a fresh opportunity if registering new PH donations which they could afford, and gradually work their way up as they progress. Note* A considerably low general minimum PH limit apply.We remain appreciative of our numerous members who have remained committed through this period of massive campaign by external forces to bring us down. Do not give up now. The GHW Admin is proactive, competent, sincere and well equipped to handle emanating challenges however, we need our members to work with us. We are a Team. Remember there are no central accounts. The integrity, continuity, growth, and prosperity of this community is all in your hands. Help us maintain our core objective; Nobody loses money in GHW.Thanks.

Dey haff join mmm 5 Likes 1 Share

kestolove95:

Dey haff join mmm



Honestly! I am so sad right now! i have funds there i was hoping to access to settle some bills. Now i am stranded!



My God! This is too bad! Honestly! I am so sad right now!i have funds there i was hoping to access to settle some bills. Now i am stranded!My God! This is too bad!

Mynd44, lalasticlala, Dominique, pls take this to front page! GHW crashed codedly and is now giving participants the MMM treatment! 1 Like

benjanjo1:







Honestly! I am so sad right now! i have funds there i was hoping to access to settle some bills. Now i am stranded!



My God! This is too bad!

You still get hope bro. Kindly PH my bills and GH to settle your bills.



Joke apart, i really pity your condition, may God provide you another mean to recover from this. You still get hope bro. Kindly PH my bills and GH to settle your bills.Joke apart, i really pity your condition, may God provide you another mean to recover from this. 5 Likes

yemmit90:





You still get hope bro. Kindly PH my bills and GH to settle your bills.



Joke apart, i really pity your condition, may God provide you another mean to recover from this.

Amen o! Where are they sef? All the ghw champions on nairaland! goxx datovid rosalieene swissgoldtrader all of you! God will punish ghw! Amen o! Where are they sef? All the ghw champions on nairaland! goxx datovid rosalieene swissgoldtrader all of you! God will punish ghw! 2 Likes

Senatorken where are you! Come out and spin this devilish rule around!

Yes lowkey28 you too! What do you want to say!

benjanjo1:

Yes lowkey28 you too! What do you want to say! I'm gonna provide the 10% okay. So do the same I'm gonna provide the 10% okay. So do the same 7 Likes 1 Share

lowkey28:



I'm gonna provide the 10% okay,



God will punish all of you that deceived the gullible into thinking all is well! Ghw just fvcked up! God will punish all of you that deceived the gullible into thinking all is well! Ghw just fvcked up! 14 Likes

Eeyah sorry I no get strength my pending gh Na 5k .. I dash them ., pocket naira don Dey turn my sorrows to laughter .. The alert Na gbagaun

benjanjo1:







God will punish all of you that deceived the gullible into thinking all is well! Ghw just fvcked up!

look at you. I got part of my MMM mavro today after a month pH.. I'm doing the same here in ghww look at you. I got part of my MMM mavro today after a month pH.. I'm doing the same here in ghww 8 Likes 1 Share

I have no pity on you all! You were warned severally but you chose to insult rather than use your brain. I pulled out of this scheme in January when they started matching earlier than usual and I warned that this scheme is about to crash but you gullible fellows still went ahead to invest. If you like go and borrow money to put 10% again. Nonsense! 33 Likes 2 Shares

Ponzi schemes will always end this way. Why una no dey hear word? 20 Likes

lowkey28:





look at you. I got part of my MMM mavro today after a month pH.. I'm doing the same here in ghww

What percentage is part. What percentage is part.

I really feel for u. I believe it will still pick up again. Experience is the best teacher in life. I will advice you stand and watch for a while before putting the 10%

Seun will be happy with this kind Nd type of thread. 4 Likes

10% shouldn't be a problem for us. Let make PH and GH flow 5 Likes 1 Share

benjanjo1:







God will punish all of you that deceived the gullible into thinking all is well! Ghw just fvcked up! Your parents wasted money sending you to school because it's obvious your IQ is low. You opened this thread to achieve what? So that the same people who deliberately sabotaged GHW would come here and tell you "we warned you people". If you have sense at all, You would realize that no one asked you to recommit. Opt for option 1 if you don't have money to reph. After wailing, nairaland would pay you your outstanding. Don't EVER quote me again!! Your parents wasted money sending you to school because it's obvious your IQ is low. You opened this thread to achieve what? So that the same people who deliberately sabotaged GHW would come here and tell you "we warned you people". If you have sense at all, You would realize that no one asked you to recommit. Opt for option 1 if you don't have money to reph. After wailing, nairaland would pay you your outstanding. Don't EVER quote me again!! 45 Likes 4 Shares

....

See these MUMUs, are your parents not wasted there monies to send u to school?

U don't even understand simple english. Were u forced to pay before u GH? You warned who not to invest? Is it your fathers money? GHWW is stronger than any thread in this forum. It has come to stay, if u like kill ursef.

For the PO, kudos to you, ur parents just wasted there money for sending u to school. You cannot even interprete this simple english upon all the explanation from GHWW forum? Your case is a different case 19 Likes 1 Share

These kids pisses me off. You were here, you saw it yourself that their system was invaded by miscreants to crash, which it nearly did. Due to their kindness of heart, they spent millions within just a week to create another portal, just to make sure you didn't lose your money, gave you two options to recover your money, yet you are being ungrateful. If they had allowed the system to crash, just like the ponzihaters planned, who would you have ran to or arrested?



Mention me again and see. Nonsense!! 25 Likes 3 Shares

I doubt you are participant at all, if you, then you don't know anything about GHW. So unfortunately ur parents wasted money sending u to sch. Ghw created a forum so we can have general discussion there to avoid social networks entirely, yet u still bring this kind of topic to nairaland. So unfortunate you can't comprehend what you read. If u don't have money to Ph, stick to option no 1. What's difficult to understand in that? Is English that difficult to understandI doubt you are participant at all, if you, then you don't know anything about GHW. 6 Likes 2 Shares

The guy na grade one imbecille. For pete sake what is our forum for. Why come here as if this is the best place to get your money that is if you were ever a participant.



Make i no see u for real life, if not i will strangle you to d great beyond. 14 Likes 2 Shares

awwwwn sorry awwwwn sorry

Olanireti:

So unfortunately ur parents wasted money sending u to sch. Ghw created a forum so we can have general discussion there to avoid social networks entirely, yet u still bring this kind of topic to nairaland. So unfortunate you can't comprehend what you read. If u don't have money to Ph, stick to option no 1. What's difficult to understand in that? Is English that difficult to understand I doubt you are participant at all, if you, then you don't know anything about GHW. Never mind them, they are useless and jobless fellows. If u don't understand how it work, the f Olanireti:

So unfortunately ur parents wasted money sending u to sch. Ghw created a forum so we can have general discussion there to avoid social networks entirely, yet u still bring this kind of topic to nairaland. So unfortunate you can't comprehend what you read. If u don't have money to Ph, stick to option no 1. What's difficult to understand in that? Is English that difficult to understand I doubt you are participant at all, if you, then you don't know anything about GHW. Don't mind those jobless pple. That is how they did. Do they think they can win GHWW? Their mission already fail. Go and hire many pple to blackmail, GHWW has already moved on, useless and jobless idiot Never mind them, they are useless and jobless fellows. If u don't understand how it work, the fDon't mind those jobless pple. That is how they did. Do they think they can win GHWW? Their mission already fail. Go and hire many pple to blackmail, GHWW has already moved on, useless and jobless idiot 8 Likes 3 Shares

i just ph 50k today.i have over 400k to GH.Its only those who PH that would GH.So fellow GHWers PH to GH. 11 Likes 3 Shares

I doubt is this guy is a ghw participant.,if he is

,then he is the most useless slowpoke on the platform. 5 Likes 3 Shares