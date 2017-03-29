Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Girlfriend Is Using Another Guy To Play Games With Me (11278 Views)

Stranger Spots Lady Texting Another Guy While With Her Man See What He Did / Help My Girlfriend Is Asking Another Guy Out / Can We Guys Physically Tell If A Girl Just Had Sex Recently With Another Guy?

This is my first time to share a problem here and I will appreciate everyone's opinion please.

.

I have a gf that I've been with for some years now and everything has been going real fine. It was all merry going, though we've had few fights, but we always made up and the relationship continued.

.

The real problem started some time last year when we had misunderstanding and was not on talking terms for few days. I dogged deep and discovered that my gf is hooking up with another guy and from findings, I noticed it was just a fresh talk which now evolved because of our little quarrel.. I kept calm and waited for weekend to visit her and make up things with her and also to know why she acted that way..

.

When I went, I noticed she went out with this guy and even she came back..she didn't felt remorseful rather blamed everything on me and the issue we had during the week. I didn't loose my anger because of the love I have for her and tried working things up to make up with her...which was successful coupled with the fact that the guy later went back to school.

.

From then till now, she kept contact with the guy, but I wasn't bothered because our love was flourishing and rationally, I never expected them to be sudden enemies... but the issue began recently when I failed on a promise to visit her at her place and considering stuffs I was doing.

.

That was some days ago and since then she has been acting funny on phone and chats and I recently noticed that the guy is back from a romantic Fb post she made and tagged him.

.

Honestly, I am tired of my gf using the guy as a bait or threat to me and needs advice on what to

do to end that...



.

Thanks as you help a bro out of this emotional stress... I just love this Lady.

♤



♤



Just end the relationship

Lol... Make it clear to me, please

Lol... Make it clear to me, please

Dont be such a pussee ! Stop looking that side! ... Be the man . You know what men do?, they keep their women on their toes! I know youre smart enough to catch the drift . Good luck! 26 Likes

Just end the relationship



That is what I'm thinking too... Just that its not been easy for me...

Just end the relationship



That is what I'm thinking too... Just that its not been easy for me...

its quite obvious your gf have developed feelings for the new guy already....my advice is for you to have a showdown talk with her....she should either choose the guy or you........



Look for another babe. Fvck the babe in the presence of your gf.

Stop dulling bro!
Look for another babe. Fvck the babe in the presence of your gf.
#BumperToBumper #NoDulling

its quite obvious your gf have developed feelings for the new guy already....my advice is for you to have a showdown talk with her....she should either choose the guy or you........

I did that the last time I noticed and she was like she can't choose any of us... She is confused blah blah blah.

guys these days are ultimate fcukboys and it's really annoying how you submit to these hoes whose love for you is only for the goodies you give them.



lemme tell you from my experience. i used to be this foolish for love until i learnt that humans will always take for granted what they can easily get.



my girlfriend of 8 months wanted to play that game with me and even though i fell for it at first, thank God for my mum and sisters who sat me down and thought me what i used to tame her.



bro, that you care about someone doesn't mean you have to give her your dignity and pride. she sees how submisive you are and will continue to take you for a ride until you become a side nigga.



invite her over(don't make the mistake of goung to her place), be a man and prepare for the worst while you ask her to chose between you and the new nigga(cos it's obvious she has developed feelings for him).



be the alpha male and set some rules in your relationship. which mumu love you dey talk about.



no woman, i repeat.. no woman will ever respect or stay loyal to a weak man. they want you to take control and the moment you can't they take you for a ride.



please enough of this silly "i love her so much" talk, it's no excuse to be the doormat in the relationship. 131 Likes 9 Shares

guys these days are ultimate fcukboys and it's really annoying how you submit to these hoes whose love for you is only for the goodies you give them.



lemme tell you from my experience. i used to be this foolish for love until i learnt that humans will always take for granted what they can easily get.



my girlfriend of 8 months wanted to play that game with me and even though i fell for it at first, thank God for my mum and sisters who sat me down and thought me what i used to tame her.



bro, that you care about someone doesn't mean you have to give her your dignity and pride. she sees how submisive you are and will continue to take you for a ride until you become a side nigga.



invite her over(don't make the mistake of goung to her place), be a man and prepare for the worst while you ask her to chose between you and the new nigga(cos it's obvious she has developed feelings for him).



be the alpha male and set some rules in your relationship. which mumu love you dey talk about.



no woman, i repeat.. no woman will ever respect or stay loyal to a weak man. they want you to take control and the moment you can't they take you for a ride.



please enough of this silly "i love her so much" talk, it's no excuse to be the doormat in the relationship.

And if she chooses the guy?? And if she chooses the guy?? 2 Likes

she said that? ANd you didnt break up? Damn!! Bro?.... You fall my hand baje! Han!!!

D babe don dey fall for d new bobo. Wetin remain na for you to comot the equation.



D babe don dey fall for d new bobo. Wetin remain na for you to comot the equation. she said that? ANd you didnt break up? Damn!! Bro?.... You fall my hand baje! Han!!!D babe don dey fall for d new bobo. Wetin remain na for you to comot the equation. 42 Likes 2 Shares

And if she chooses the guy??

then you have two options.



1- stay as a side nigga



2- move on with your life. (though won't be easy but it's the best thing to do)



the worst thing you can do to yourself is remain in a dead relationship. the suffering is worse than being locked up in prison.



it's your life so do what yoh will.



please don't make the mistake of sorting things out at her place. it'll give her the advantage.



then you have two options.

1- stay as a side nigga

2- move on with your life. (though won't be easy but it's the best thing to do)

the worst thing you can do to yourself is remain in a dead relationship. the suffering is worse than being locked up in prison.

it's your life so do what yoh will.

please don't make the mistake of sorting things out at her place. it'll give her the advantage.

is she refuses to come over then bro, you pick from the options above.

guys these days are ultimate fcukboys and it's really annoying how you submit to these hoes whose love for you is only for the goodies you give them.



lemme tell you from my experience. i used to be this foolish for love until i learnt that humans will always take for granted what they can easily get.



my girlfriend of 8 months wanted to play that game with me and even though i fell for it at first, thank God for my mum and sisters who sat me down and thought me what i used to tame her.



bro, that you care about someone doesn't mean you have to give her your dignity and pride. she sees how submisive you are and will continue to take you for a ride until you become a side nigga.



invite her over(don't make the mistake of goung to her place), be a man and prepare for the worst while you ask her to chose between you and the new nigga(cos it's obvious she has developed feelings for him).



be the alpha male and set some rules in your relationship. which mumu love you dey talk about.



no woman, i repeat.. no woman will ever respect or stay loyal to a weak man. they want you to take control and the moment you can't they take you for a ride.



They break your heart

then you have two options.



1- stay as a side nigga



2- move on with your life. (though won't be easy but it's the best thing to do)



the worst thing you can do to yourself is remain in a dead relationship. the suffering is worse than being locked up in prison.



it's your life so do what yoh will.



please don't make the mistake of sorting things out at her place. it'll give her the advantage.



is she refuses to come over then bro, you pick from the options above.





.

I appreciate your advice, Bro... I will try to invite her over and see how things go...

. I appreciate your advice, Bro... I will try to invite her over and see how things go... 4 Likes

Divay... as a lady... what do You think I should do on this?

get another girl



tag her in your romantic posts on facebook.



take the other girl out and snap it as you dp



then find a third girl to be friends with you.. BE THE PLAYER...



NICE GUYS GET THE WORST GIRLS.... NICE LADIES GET THE WORST GUYS





So switch the game... dont ask her about her guy o... dont sleep with her or buy her anything....JUST MOVE ON without break up...This makes the girl feel guilty after some time... but now i can assure you that the other guy is giving her better sex, money or fun more than you and the other guy too aint a nice guy.... she is only his side chick.



PEOPLE NEED TO UNDERSTAND THAT PLAYERS CREATE BETTER PLAYERS.... its nt usually the first to cheat that wins... but the revenge cheat thats d one that SLAYS...





Let this your lady visit you and meet the third or second girl in your crib



let her call you and one of the two girls tell her you are busy... change her contact name to KID-SIS or DAYO MOTHER or somthin no one will hesitate to reply.



GIVE IT 3-6 MONTHS BRO.... she will be running back to you... BUT ONCE SHE COME BACK.. DUMP HER.



This is the assassins way to deal with such ladies... YOU LOVE HER TOO MUCH IS SIMPLY INSECURITY THAT YOU MAY NOT FIND ANOTHER BETTER GIRL... thats not true... FOLLOW THIS AND YOU WILL DO THANKSGIVING IN CHURCH SOON.



[quote author=Chibydinho post=55067166][/quote]

Frolic is on point.

This rubbish you're letting her do to you right now is what you should have been doing to her.



ikp120 dey rarely make sense but he has a point too on this one.



You love her, so what? there shld be a limit to the level of shīt you put up with, u're a man FFS. 2 Likes

Trueheart has said it all....



Invite her over and talk to her,she is not really confused, she just doesn't wanna lose at both end....she already knows who her heart belongs to but in case she chooses the other guy Let her Be......

then brother detach yourself from that babe........she is in love with the other guy, just tell her you not comfortable with the situation and if it persist you wont have no other choice than to call the relationship quit.

They break your heart

break my heart ke. i have a habit of opting out of a bad relationship before it hits me

.

Am glad you have sampled her, now move on to the next girl. Sample that too when your girl is ready after the other guy have gotten his share of the pie, She will wash and bring it back to you. It is left for you to continue or not but virtually all girls must spread their pie far n wide no matter how much love you have got to give till common sense is forked into their lives. Verily, I tell you only few girls have the have the intelligence to understand its the same pipe world over. Same with the guys too.

Hmmm..you must be very skillful in opting out

Am glad you have sampled her, now move on to the next girl. Sample that too when your girl is ready after the other guy have gotten his share of the pie, She will wash and bring it back to you. It is left for you to continue or not but virtually all girls must spread their pie far n wide no matter how much love you have got to give till common sense is forked into their lives. Verily, I tell you only few girls have the have the intelligence to understand its the same pipe world over. Same with the guys too. .



.

Sounds comic to me but true sha... I thought she is wise... just disappointed.

Hmmm..you must be very skillful in opting out

naaa... the moment i realized lasting relationships is more than just "love", i stopped putting up with confused girls

get another girl



tag her in your romantic posts on facebook.



take the other girl out and snap it as you dp



then find a third girl to be friends with you.. BE THE PLAYER...



NICE GUYS GET THE WORST GIRLS.... NICE LADIES GET THE WORST GUYS





So switch the game... dont ask her about her guy o... dont sleep with her or buy her anything....JUST MOVE ON without break up...This makes the girl feel guilty after some time... but now i can assure you that the other guy is giving her better sex, money or fun more than you and the other guy too aint a nice guy.... she is only his side chick.



PEOPLE NEED TO UNDERSTAND THAT PLAYERS CREATE BETTER PLAYERS.... its nt usually the first to cheat that wins... but the revenge cheat thats d one that SLAYS...





Let this your lady visit you and meet the third or second girl in your crib



let her call you and one of the two girls tell her you are busy... change her contact name to KID-SIS or DAYO MOTHER or somthin no one will hesitate to reply.



GIVE IT 3-6 MONTHS BRO.... she will be running back to you... BUT ONCE SHE COME BACK.. DUMP HER.



This is the assassins way to deal with such ladies... YOU LOVE HER TOO MUCH IS SIMPLY INSECURITY THAT YOU MAY NOT FIND ANOTHER BETTER GIRL... thats not true... FOLLOW THIS AND YOU WILL DO THANKSGIVING IN CHURCH SOON.







I doubt if its better sex because she gets much more from me ( not bragging though)... The main issue is that I noticed the other guy has been spending his life savings on her... That's scary because I can't see a reason why a sensible man should be that extravagant... I'm considering opting out honestly...Thanks.

I am really angry reading ur post... Dump her stupid! if you don't brake up with her, u are a "B"I am really angry reading ur post... Dump her stupid! 5 Likes