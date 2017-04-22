₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by emilerikan16(m): 1:36pm
EMILERIKAN 2017
He who finds a wife has found a good thing and obtained favour from the Lord, God brought the woman to the man to validate the presence and favour of God on his life... Temitope mi, you are the indisputable evidence of God's presence and favour upon my life and I'm most glad that this favour I have found with God in you would remain till eternity.. Yours Eternal, .... Emilerikan
I've known what love really means since the day I met you, you are my definition of true love and perfect commitment. Emilerikan, you are my best gift from God, you made my waiting worthwhile my pride. I love you now and forever.... Temitope
God is love, and love is God... Glad to know that we both have God which is the love in us, hence giving us the capacity to express the experienced love of God we have, together we shall be forever by His grace.. We are set to build a model home to marriages in this generation and generations to come by His grace. Our home is not a lesson but an example and a standard by His grace.. As we seal our love as ordained by love Himself which is God; our love therefore becomes unending and eternal till He tarries... Bliss forever.. Mosunmola & Akolawole
Save the Date 22nd April 2017
http://celebrate.mywedding.com/emilerikanesther
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by HungerBAD: 1:38pm
God bless this Marriage.
At last,some Pre-Wedding pictures that look like those of normal people. Not touched or doctored by those professional Photographers, and most importantly, a woman not showing the world some part of her BWEST.
Simple. Not Flashy. A homely looking beautiful woman. A good wife and mother to be.
I see the fear of GOD in this Union.
I am hungerBAD and i APPROVE this UNION.
Oya make una come see AUTHENTIC LOVERS here.
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by naijafella(m): 1:39pm
Congratulations.. But this kain wife go ban all in laws from visiting. I can see it in her eyes.
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by umarshehu58: 1:39pm
She old pass the husby abi
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by emilerikan16(m): 1:41pm
more pics
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by emilerikan16(m): 1:42pm
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by Alondrah(f): 1:44pm
Beautiful Christian prewedding pictures
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by FelixFelicis(m): 1:44pm
This guy fall my hand Why you go fine pass your wife?
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by Tiny23(f): 1:46pm
Lovely
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by Firstlady09(f): 1:55pm
See natural beauty not like all those fake slay queens ,ur wife looks like a virgin tho.
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by Aderola15(f): 2:02pm
Firstlady09:
Kikikikikikiki
How virgins dey look biko?
HML to you guys in advance.
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by Firstlady09(f): 2:06pm
Aderola15:Lol,dont mind me.
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by tabithababy(f): 2:13pm
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by QueenSuccubus(f): 2:28pm
See no make up ooo...
Sinz, when u gonna drop yours?
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by dacovajnr: 2:49pm
See simply pre-wedding shoots. No be to go 3rd mainland bridge dey control traffic or lock yourself inside cell..
God bless your Union Sire.
Aderola15, this could be us, but you're busy wearing Makeup.
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by CplusJason(m): 3:25pm
Alondrah:Oh, good Heavens!!!
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by Divay22(f): 3:28pm
I only like the Date
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by Jacksparr0w127: 3:47pm
umarshehu58:She's not. I think she's just being too religious. A deeper lifer maybe
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by potbelly(m): 3:56pm
Your birthday I guess...
Divay22:
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by BUTCHCASSIDY: 3:58pm
No make up.
Nice. God bless your union man
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by Divay22(f): 3:58pm
potbelly:Yeah
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by Dicedpineapple(f): 4:02pm
Save the day kor,save the day ni......The venue nko?
MODIFIED....Seen jawe,na recession things..God bless ur union
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by potbelly(m): 4:04pm
Have a good one...
Divay22:
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by Divay22(f): 4:21pm
potbelly:Thanks
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by Daniyemi: 4:54pm
You two must be deeperlifers right? Congratulations are still in place.
modified: Your prewedding pictures are one hell boring.
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by Henryyy(m): 5:19pm
Congrats man ur wife na natural beauty.
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by Esty20(f): 5:26pm
congrats my people,u guys are so cute!
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by potbelly(m): 5:49pm
22 on your moniker indicates your birth date, Y indicates the first letter of your first name and diva quite obvious...
Divay22:
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by Divay22(f): 5:57pm
potbelly:lol...
You are knowing way too much..yes
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by potbelly(m): 6:01pm
Haha... 22 on your moniker indicates your birth date, Y indicates the first letter of your first name (yinka, Yewande or yetunde) and diva quite obvious... and I will say you have a lovely smile just like this...
Divay22:
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by Divay22(f): 6:05pm
potbelly:
You got that wrong..
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah by potbelly(m): 6:50pm
Damn... And here I was feeling like a bad guy...
2 out of 4 is fair enough...
How about you right the remaining wrongs...
Divay22:
