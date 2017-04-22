EMILERIKAN 2017



He who finds a wife has found a good thing and obtained favour from the Lord, God brought the woman to the man to validate the presence and favour of God on his life... Temitope mi, you are the indisputable evidence of God's presence and favour upon my life and I'm most glad that this favour I have found with God in you would remain till eternity.. Yours Eternal, .... Emilerikan



I've known what love really means since the day I met you, you are my definition of true love and perfect commitment. Emilerikan, you are my best gift from God, you made my waiting worthwhile my pride. I love you now and forever.... Temitope



God is love, and love is God... Glad to know that we both have God which is the love in us, hence giving us the capacity to express the experienced love of God we have, together we shall be forever by His grace.. We are set to build a model home to marriages in this generation and generations to come by His grace. Our home is not a lesson but an example and a standard by His grace.. As we seal our love as ordained by love Himself which is God; our love therefore becomes unending and eternal till He tarries... Bliss forever.. Mosunmola & Akolawole



Save the Date 22nd April 2017



