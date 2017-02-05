Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Boyfriend Always Dodges Responsibilities (3697 Views)

Hi peeps, I've been dating this guy for almost 4 years now, and I've noticed when I need a major financial assistance from him, he'll just enter low key and be giving flimsy excuses like he doesn't have plans for me.



The most recent one that happened is that I need to pay my rent and the money with me isn't enough he's also giving excuses that he has commitments.



Sincerely, am tired of these excuses, I can't imagine getting married to a man who can't support me while am single what will he now do when we're married. He acts like someone who dodges responsibilities by all means.



Am confused right now,is he just a stingy person or what? The last time I needed money from him, I had to quarrel with him about it before he finally gave me money Guys pls help me out

If you're convinced he has the money and that he's just being stingy,please run for your life. All the best. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Try to Establish yourself too so you won't depend on any guy in the future 10 Likes

How have you supported him too?



Is the relationship all about you? Get your a** up and work for your own to. That way, he will know you are independent.





Or do you like yourself as you are broke? 41 Likes 4 Shares

Boy friend not doing this, not doing that while the only thing they have to offer is p***y, and even shamelessly announcing it as if it is a right, yet "they are equal to men". If u ask her what financial assistance she has ever offered to her boyfriend now, she will start making some funny noise. Mtchewww. 44 Likes 4 Shares

oloriburuku! when did he became ur papa.

don't u gat parents. ass,hoole 28 Likes

does he look like mmm or your father, babe take a chill pill. 17 Likes

Chidonc:

U need real supporters club......wat will u offer me if I support u? U need real supporters club......wat will u offer me if I support u? 2 Likes

Curioussme:

last time you where asking us if you should have sex with him

www.nairaland.com/3487464/should-let-him-sex-me



now you are saying he is stingy

babe this is buhariya period, there is no free money to waste, who buys goods without inspecting it. last time you where asking us if you should have sex with himnow you are saying he is stingybabe this is buhariya period, there is no free money to waste, who buys goods without inspecting it. 15 Likes

......... U go fear dodge..... lolz......... U go fear dodge.....

Curioussme:

kwaso2:

Curioussme:

Na babes like ds dey divorce dir husband if he get small financial problem. Na babes like ds dey divorce dir husband if he get small financial problem. 29 Likes 1 Share

Curioussme:

From the highlighted above, it's clear you don't love him. You just want him for your financial needs.



You better carry bread like Olajumoke, or better still, date your landlord From the highlighted above, it's clear you don't love him. You just want him for your financial needs.You better carry bread like Olajumoke, or better still, date your landlord 24 Likes

Curioussme:

no be by force to go Dubai, if you're tired please leave, you think the grass is greener on the other side right? 2 Likes





Besides, he never marry you so you still be someone else's responsibility. You sabi spend money? You no sabi work? Come you no get papa?Besides, he never marry you so you still be someone else's responsibility. You sabi spend money? You no sabi work? 9 Likes

by the way,what does he do for a living and you too,are you a student or what So it is his exclusive right to provide for your needs abiby the way,what does he do for a living and you too,are you a student or what 2 Likes

Curioussme:

A boyfriend would help If he wants to, but ideally he's not obliged to unless you are his wife, imagine he keeps spending and you dump him later on and he dates another girl and keeps spending. How does such a man save for his marriage life when he keeps spending like this. Also are your parents dead ? You come off as a liability. Its one thing to ask your bf to assist with rent but to pay off the whole rent is just sheer stupidity to me. A boyfriend would help If he wants to, but ideally he's not obliged to unless you are his wife, imagine he keeps spending and you dump him later on and he dates another girl and keeps spending. How does such a man save for his marriage life when he keeps spending like this. Also are your parents dead ? You come off as a liability. Its one thing to ask your bf to assist with rent but to pay off the whole rent is just sheer stupidity to me. 11 Likes

Unfortunately this is how 95% of Nigerian girls arak ways looking for whom to support them financially. Madam if u can't pay your rent downsize or get a room mate. He is not your ATM. 9 Likes 1 Share

Curioussme:

he's not my father, but is it not men like him that are single handedly paying rents for their babes? Moreover it's not everytime I ask him for money , it's once in a while Get d fvck out of here...broke ass gf...I hate gals like u.... Get d fvck out of here...broke ass gf...I hate gals like u.... 14 Likes 1 Share

Curioussme:

Where is your dignity? He is not your father. Get a job and quit being stupid. Where is your dignity? He is not your father. Get a job and quit being stupid. 11 Likes

Curioussme:

My dear, he has not married you yet and you are this demanding...i know a guy should support his girl when the need be but you don't need to overtly be dependent of him...i'm sure you are the demanding type that's why he got fed up with your inceasants demands....women should try as much as possible to establish themselves before entering marriage...this is one huge diff between the white women and the black women.

iffa slap you from here ehn..make e pay your house rent,you no dey work you no get mama and papa?? you no get uncle and aunty you both hav been courting for pass 4years nothing to write home about aunty you on your own ooooooo 3 Likes

Don't get offended.why do girls always depend on guys alot.I don't that was why I asked.I believe what a man can do a woman can do even more better.dear his not your money making machine but your boyfriend.am not saying he shouldn't help when the need arises.but don't ask too much. 3 Likes

pcguru1:





A boyfriend would help If he wants to, but ideally he's not obliged to unless you are his wife, imagine he keeps spending and you dump him later on and he dates another girl and keeps spending. How does such a man save for his marriage life when he keeps spending like this. Also are your parents dead ? You come off as a liability. Its one thing to ask your bf to assist with rent but to pay off the whole rent is just sheer stupidity to me. nobody is telling him to pay the whole rent nobody is telling him to pay the whole rent

This is just one of the mentalities possessed by the average nigerian woman that makes me hate them with a burning passion.Anyway,i blame the ever stupid nigerian men for always indulging the worthless nigerian women.If they didn't,the women wouldn't be so demanding of them 5 Likes 1 Share

Some of your comments got me seriously laughing. I appreciate the scolding. Sometimes it's good to let out our minds to be able to see clearly. Only the person facing a problem knows where the shoes pinches. Gracias 1 Like