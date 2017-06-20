₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by sexybbstar(f): 7:39am On Jun 11
I saw a thread earlier on (why do guy thinks girls are whores?) I think this is my own view.
You had better stop comparing, if God wants equal rights for us all, he would have created everyone with p.enis or va.gina. But the difference in our private organ and body build shows that what is good for one may not be good for the other.
If a male child should become wayward, believe me if he repents, not a sign of it will be on his body but if a female child becomes wayward, I won't lie to you, let her become a pastor. There will still be signs to show for it like sagged breasts, wide va.gina, etc.Tell me can a man have a deformed organ as a result of being promiscuous.? obviously no!
Don't compare the two together.A lady that compare herself with a man is playing a dangerous game. U sure know that when he have sex with u without protection, u would get pregnant and u will receive the blame. Yet u allowed him, don't blame anyone for your misfortune because u are aware that the lady takes the blame.
Man and woman are two different words with different attributes. A man who lives like a woman won't find it easy and vice versa. Even two ladies are not the same not to talk of a man and a woman.
You want gender equality, ladies. Can you impregnate a fellow lady? Even those of us who transgendered to become a man still have so many manly activities they can't do.
Learn to appreciate your gender and bring out the best from it.
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by RadicallyBlunt: 8:01am On Jun 11
Do you know that God is d most heartbroken being in the world? Look at what i mean... Just like God finds it hard to find an absolutely devoted Christian who dares to be different from the bandwagon around him, so do men find it difficult to find a devoted woman who dares to stay away from the general belief and influence of other women.
Some women will claim to love their husband but the bible never commanded them to love their man. I dont know what makes them think that its love he needs. Their command is to submit to and respect their man yet its the inverse that's happening in the world today..the man respects and almost submit to show his love for her which is fair and ok. But while he does that, she claims to love him. The question is did God ask you to love him? Submit he says. When a woman says she loves her man, sincerely it means nothing to d man, he just accepts it as his wife's manner of expression. But when she respects him, then he knows she loves him.
Op you're thinking properly and it will favour you greatly forever if you keep to it. Weldone! Women like you are scarce.
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by FvckShiT: 8:08am On Jun 11
Yeah they're fúçking different...One fúçking got a DIÇK &
the other got a fúçking PúSSY± and they fúçk em'selves
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by sexybbstar(f): 8:09am On Jun 11
FvckShiT:
U again Dickson
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by FvckShiT: 8:11am On Jun 11
sexybbstar:
U wanna fúçk now?
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by Heromaniaa: 8:11am On Jun 11
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by ihateuglygirls: 8:12am On Jun 11
Make i go this argument no epp anybOdy
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by tosyne2much(m): 8:14am On Jun 11
That's just the truth ooo
Any lady who believes a woman should be awarded what she doesn't deserve just because he has a V-jay is nothing but a "clown".
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by ihateuglygirls: 8:17am On Jun 11
sexybbstar:
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by Melonny(m): 8:48am On Jun 11
As you have said, let's appreciate our gender. I would like to point out what really GENDER EQUALITY is, Gender equality is achieved when women and men enjoy the same rights and opportunities across all sectors of society, including economic participation and decision-making, and when the different behaviours, aspirations and needs of women and men are equally valued and favoured (genderequality.ie)
So, it doesn't mean men and women become the same, we should have access to same opportunities.
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by sexybbstar(f): 8:48am On Jun 11
Modified..... Haha
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by Nobody: 10:13pm On Jun 11
sexybbstar:
What you wrote entirely made sense, please ignore those capitalizing on your grammatic mistakes. Your message was well passed & i'm happy there is one lady that Openly doesn't support this Equality bullshit.
Many ladies are passive about it and sitting on the fence. They are neither here nor there. They are afraid their fellow ladies will look down upon them.
Bravo Lady.
Lalasticlala This is good enough for frontpage sef
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by auntysimbiat(f): 10:15pm On Jun 11
I concur
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by sexybbstar(f): 10:15pm On Jun 11
cruchenuti:
Thanks bro and concerning my error that was capitalized, I've modified it.
Thanks once again
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by MsRoe(f): 10:23pm On Jun 11
OoooooooOooooooh!
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by kayo80: 10:27pm On Jun 11
OP, God bless you for this post. Females need to read this, especially that part you compared the effects of a male being wayward and female being wayward.
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by julietkcee(f): 10:38pm On Jun 11
Ur points are nonsense...... Undastand equility first....
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by Benita27(f): 10:38pm On Jun 11
sexybbstar:What has gender equality got to do with promiscuity?. For the fact that you think if a lady is wayward, sagged breast and wide vagina will be evident makes your write-up pathetic. Does a lady need to be wayward to have a sagged breast?. Are you also saying it's ok for a guy to mess himself up but if a lady does it's a crime?.
You mustn't create threads over anything you had the urge to. Some are senseless like this one.
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by Loyalblak007(f): 10:39pm On Jun 11
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by Rukkydelta(f): 10:57pm On Jun 11
RadicallyBlunt:How can one be submissive to someone she don't love?
It's totally impossible unless the submission will comes from fear or cos of money
And it is stated in the Bible that women should love their husbands although it isn't much emphasis is not place on it unlike men should love their wives cos it's mainly the men's duty to show care and God knows that woman desires naturally to be pampered(not spoilt)and men desires respect
Titus 2:4-5
And so train the young women to love their husbands and children, to be self-controlled, pure, working at home, kind, and submissive to their own husbands, that the word of God may not be reviled.
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by Rukkydelta(f): 11:00pm On Jun 11
Promiscuity is a bad habit and should be shun irrespective of gender
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by greyboy5000(m): 11:00pm On Jun 11
RadicallyBlunt:first you deserve a bottle of groundnut and freshly roasted plantian for your post
But your ananology may be the problem
Men also carry scares from sleeping around just as their female counterpart ( sexually transmitted diseases, unwanted child, failed marriage among others)
However, I agree with you that woman and men are different BUT BOTH SEX HAVE THEIR STRENGHT
For example an average man is physically stronger than a woman BUT an average woman can seduce a strong man and make him powerless
Note: I am not saying some women can't be stronger than men or men cannot seduce women but in both cases it will take an extraordinary person to accomplish
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by Daeylar(f): 11:14pm On Jun 11
Melonny:
Thank you for this. This is what gender equality ACTUALLY IS and what it fights for.
In addition
Gender equity means fairness of treatment for women and men, according to their respective needs. This may include equal treatment or treatment that is different but which is considered equivalent in terms of rights, benefits, obligations and opportunities.
Gender equality does not require that girls and boys, or women and men, be the same, or that they be treated exactly alike.
There is no reason to drag down gender equality.
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by Dicedpineapple(f): 11:40pm On Jun 11
Does this guys truly understand what “Gender equality” entails？A.L.A.N
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by greyboy5000(m): 11:52pm On Jun 11
Dicedpineapple:I guess they dont but I guess the op is trying to argue against feminism ( which is the idea that females should challenge stereotypes and break into men's world)
I guess the op is trying to state that it can't be possible since man and woman are different in many ways
But you get the picture
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by TosinDru: 12:09am On Jun 12
A smart young lady just made some valid points here and the gutted ones are lashing out because she seemingly sold them out. Frankly, most of y'all are confused and feminists? I think they need to get laid real good
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by Kingxway: 12:24am On Jun 12
Nice write up from the op
It is also worth knowing that men and women are not just physically different, they are also different both mentally and emotionally
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by Nobody: 12:33am On Jun 12
Benita27:
If you have sagged breast, I don't know what you are doing with your breast oh. Obviously lots of boiz have emmm.
Don't Quote me oh.
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by Nobody: 12:46am On Jun 12
Melonny:
That is what is written on paper. But in all honesty, it is more complex than this.
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by Nobody: 12:46am On Jun 12
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by Dimples129(f): 1:31am On Jun 12
Op... Google Equal rights for women then come back and read your post. All those points you made are negative and neither sex should do it. The problem is the fact that men are encouraged to impregnate and be promiscuous is the problem because it's women they are impregnating and cheating on and not amongst themselves. The problem in the world today is your mindset, that men can do evils because they're a man forgetting that they will do that evil to women.
Gender equality is about treating both genders with respect and nothing to do with what you pointed out.
|Re: Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality by Dimples129(f): 1:39am On Jun 12
1. Can a man impregnate another man?
2. Why should the lady take the "blame" (a child is a blessing and not blame) when it takes 2 to reproduce?
Should we not change this backward ideal rather than embracing it?
3. Gender equality isn't about trying to be a man but rather trying to protect women from the injustices that you as woman is supporting.
I hope all the praise you get from the men on this thread puts money in you're account because you just sold out on the female race including your daughters.
