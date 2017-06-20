Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man and Woman are different.. Nothing like Gender Equality (3560 Views)

Hilarious Old Man And Woman Rock Themselves At A Party (pic+video) / How Man And Woman Can Make Each Other Happy (photo) / There Is Nothing Like "True Love" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

I saw a thread earlier on (why do guy thinks girls are whores?) I think this is my own view.



You had better stop comparing, if God wants equal rights for us all, he would have created everyone with p.enis or va.gina. But the difference in our private organ and body build shows that what is good for one may not be good for the other.



If a male child should become wayward, believe me if he repents, not a sign of it will be on his body but if a female child becomes wayward, I won't lie to you, let her become a pastor. There will still be signs to show for it like sagged breasts, wide va.gina, etc.Tell me can a man have a deformed organ as a result of being promiscuous.? obviously no!



Don't compare the two together.A lady that compare herself with a man is playing a dangerous game. U sure know that when he have sex with u without protection, u would get pregnant and u will receive the blame. Yet u allowed him, don't blame anyone for your misfortune because u are aware that the lady takes the blame.



Man and woman are two different words with different attributes. A man who lives like a woman won't find it easy and vice versa. Even two ladies are not the same not to talk of a man and a woman.



You want gender equality, ladies. Can you impregnate a fellow lady? Even those of us who transgendered to become a man still have so many manly activities they can't do.



Learn to appreciate your gender and bring out the best from it. 42 Likes 4 Shares

Do you know that God is d most heartbroken being in the world? Look at what i mean... Just like God finds it hard to find an absolutely devoted Christian who dares to be different from the bandwagon around him, so do men find it difficult to find a devoted woman who dares to stay away from the general belief and influence of other women.



Some women will claim to love their husband but the bible never commanded them to love their man. I dont know what makes them think that its love he needs. Their command is to submit to and respect their man yet its the inverse that's happening in the world today..the man respects and almost submit to show his love for her which is fair and ok. But while he does that, she claims to love him. The question is did God ask you to love him? Submit he says. When a woman says she loves her man, sincerely it means nothing to d man, he just accepts it as his wife's manner of expression. But when she respects him, then he knows she loves him.



Op you're thinking properly and it will favour you greatly forever if you keep to it. Weldone! Women like you are scarce. 36 Likes 4 Shares

Yeah they're fúçking different...One fúçking got a DIÇK &

the other got a fúçking PúSSY± and they fúçk em'selves 1 Like

FvckShiT:



Yeah they're fúçking different...One fúçking got a DIÇK &

the other got a fúçking PúSSY± and they fúçk em'selves

U again Dickson U again Dickson 1 Like 1 Share

sexybbstar:





U again Dickson



U wanna fúçk now? 1 Like

Make i go this argument no epp anybOdy 3 Likes

That's just the truth ooo



Any lady who believes a woman should be awarded what she doesn't deserve just because he has a V-jay is nothing but a "clown". 10 Likes

sexybbstar:





Man and woman is a two different word with different attributes. A man who lives like a woman won't find it easy and vice versa. Even two ladies are not the same not to talk of a man and a woman.



You want gender equality, ladies. Can you impregnate a fellow lady? Even those of us who transgendered to become a man still have so many manly activities they can't do.



Learn to appreciate your gender and bring out the best from it. 20 Likes 1 Share

As you have said, let's appreciate our gender. I would like to point out what really GENDER EQUALITY is, Gender equality is achieved when women and men enjoy the same rights and opportunities across all sectors of society, including economic participation and decision-making, and when the different behaviours, aspirations and needs of women and men are equally valued and favoured (genderequality.ie)

So, it doesn't mean men and women become the same, we should have access to same opportunities. 23 Likes 4 Shares

[quote author=ihateuglygirls post=57405375][/quote]

Modified..... Haha

sexybbstar:





Man and woman are two different words with different attributes. A man who lives like a woman won't find it easy and vice versa. Even two ladies are not the same not to talk of a man and a woman.

.

What you wrote entirely made sense, please ignore those capitalizing on your grammatic mistakes. Your message was well passed & i'm happy there is one lady that Openly doesn't support this Equality bullshit.



Many ladies are passive about it and sitting on the fence. They are neither here nor there. They are afraid their fellow ladies will look down upon them.



Bravo Lady.



Lalasticlala This is good enough for frontpage sef What you wrote entirely made sense, please ignore those capitalizing on your grammatic mistakes. Your message was well passed & i'm happy there is one lady that Openly doesn't support this Equality bullshit.Many ladies are passive about it and sitting on the fence. They are neither here nor there. They are afraid their fellow ladies will look down upon them.Bravo Lady.Lalasticlala This is good enough for frontpage sef 5 Likes 2 Shares

I concur

cruchenuti:





What you wrote entirely made sense, please ignore those capitalizing on your grammatic mistakes. Your message was well passed & i'm happy there is one lady that Openly doesn't support this Equality bullshit.



Many ladies are passive about it and sitting on the fence. They are neither here nor there. They are afraid their fellow ladies will look down upon them.



Bravo Lady.



Lalasticlala This is good enough for frontpage sef

Thanks bro and concerning my error that was capitalized, I've modified it.



Thanks once again Thanks bro and concerning my error that was capitalized, I've modified it.Thanks once again 2 Likes

OoooooooOooooooh!

OP, God bless you for this post. Females need to read this, especially that part you compared the effects of a male being wayward and female being wayward.

Ur points are nonsense...... Undastand equility first.... 8 Likes 1 Share

sexybbstar:

I saw a thread earlier on (why do guy thinks girls are whores?) I think this is my own view.



You had better stop comparing, if God wants equal rights for us all, he would have created everyone with p.enis or va.gina. But the difference in our private organ and body build shows that what is good for one may not be good for the other.



If a male child should become wayward, believe me if he repents, not a sign of it will be on his body but if a female child becomes wayward, I won't lie to you, let her become a pastor. There will still be signs to show for it like sagged breasts, wide va.gina etc.Tell me can a man have a deformed organ as a result of being promiscuous.? obviously no!



Don't compare the two together.A lady that compare herself with a man is playing a dangerous game. U sure know that when he have sex with u without protection, u would get pregnant and u will receive the blame. Yet u allowed him, don't blame anyone for your misfortune because u are aware that the lady takes the blame.



Man and woman are two different words with different attributes. A man who lives like a woman won't find it easy and vice versa. Even two ladies are not the same not to talk of a man and a woman.



You want gender equality, ladies. Can you impregnate a fellow lady? Even those of us who transgendered to become a man still have so many manly activities they can't do.



Learn to appreciate your gender and bring out the best from it. What has gender equality got to do with promiscuity?. For the fact that you think if a lady is wayward, sagged breast and wide vagina will be evident makes your write-up pathetic. Does a lady need to be wayward to have a sagged breast?. Are you also saying it's ok for a guy to mess himself up but if a lady does it's a crime?.



You mustn't create threads over anything you had the urge to. Some are senseless like this one. What has gender equality got to do with promiscuity?. For the fact that you think if a lady is wayward, sagged breast and wide vagina will be evident makes your write-up pathetic. Does a lady need to be wayward to have a sagged breast?. Are you also saying it's ok for a guy to mess himself up but if a lady does it's a crime?.You mustn't create threads over anything you had the urge to. Some are senseless like this one. 21 Likes 2 Shares

RadicallyBlunt:

Do you know that God is d most heartbroken being in the world? Look at what i mean... Just like God finds it hard to find an absolutely devoted Christian who dares to be different from the bandwagon around him, so do men find it difficult to find a devoted woman who dares to stay away from the general belief and influence of other women.



Some women will claim to love their husband but the bible never commanded them to love their man. I dont know what makes them think that its love he needs. Their command is to submit to and respect their man yet its the inverse that's happening in the world today..the man respects and almost submit to show his love for her which is fair and ok. But while he does that, she claims to love him. The question is did God ask you to love him? Submit he says. When a woman says she loves her man, sincerely it means nothing to d man, he just accepts it as his wife's manner of expression. But when she respects him, then he knows she loves him.



Op you're thinking properly and it will favour you greatly forever if you keep to it. Weldone! Women like you are scarce. How can one be submissive to someone she don't love?

It's totally impossible unless the submission will comes from fear or cos of money

And it is stated in the Bible that women should love their husbands although it isn't much emphasis is not place on it unlike men should love their wives cos it's mainly the men's duty to show care and God knows that woman desires naturally to be pampered(not spoilt)and men desires respect



Titus 2:4-5

And so train the young women to love their husbands and children, to be self-controlled, pure, working at home, kind, and submissive to their own husbands, that the word of God may not be reviled. How can one be submissive to someone she don't love?It's totally impossible unless the submission will comes from fear or cos of moneyAnd it is stated in the Bible that women should love their husbands although it isn't much emphasis is not place on it unlike men should love their wives cos it's mainly the men's duty to show care and God knows that woman desires naturally to be pampered(not spoilt)and men desires respectTitus 2:4-5And so train the young women to love their husbands and children, to be self-controlled, pure, working at home, kind, and submissive to their own husbands, that the word of God may not be reviled. 4 Likes

Promiscuity is a bad habit and should be shun irrespective of gender 10 Likes

RadicallyBlunt:

Do you know that God is d most heartbroken being in the world? Look at what i mean... Just like God finds it hard to find an absolutely devoted Christian who dares to be different from the bandwagon around him, so do men find it difficult to find a devoted woman who dares to stay away from the general belief and influence of other women.



Some women will claim to love their husband but the bible never commanded them to love their man. I dont know what makes them think that its love he needs. Their command is to submit to and respect their man yet its the inverse that's happening in the world today..the man respects and almost submit to show his love for her which is fair and ok. But while he does that, she claims to love him. The question is did God ask you to love him? Submit he says. When a woman says she loves her man, sincerely it means nothing to d man, he just accepts it as his wife's manner of expression. But when she respects him, then he knows she loves him.



Op you're thinking properly and it will favour you greatly forever if you keep to it. Weldone! Women like you are scarce. first you deserve a bottle of groundnut and freshly roasted plantian for your post

But your ananology may be the problem

Men also carry scares from sleeping around just as their female counterpart ( sexually transmitted diseases, unwanted child, failed marriage among others)

However, I agree with you that woman and men are different BUT BOTH SEX HAVE THEIR STRENGHT

For example an average man is physically stronger than a woman BUT an average woman can seduce a strong man and make him powerless

Note: I am not saying some women can't be stronger than men or men cannot seduce women but in both cases it will take an extraordinary person to accomplish first you deserve a bottle of groundnut and freshly roasted plantian for your postBut your ananology may be the problemMen also carry scares from sleeping around just as their female counterpart ( sexually transmitted diseases, unwanted child, failed marriage among others)However, I agree with you that woman and men are different BUT BOTH SEX HAVE THEIR STRENGHTFor example an average man is physically stronger than a woman BUT an average woman can seduce a strong man and make him powerlessNote: I am not saying some women can't be stronger than men or men cannot seduce women but in both cases it will take an extraordinary person to accomplish

Melonny:

As you have said, let's appreciate our gender. I would like to point out what really GENDER EQUALITY is, Gender equality is achieved when women and men enjoy the same rights and opportunities across all sectors of society, including economic participation and decision-making, and when the different behaviours, aspirations and needs of women and men are equally valued and favoured (genderequality.ie)

So, it doesn't mean men and women become the same, we should have access to same opportunities.



Thank you for this. This is what gender equality ACTUALLY IS and what it fights for.



In addition



Gender equity means fairness of treatment for women and men, according to their respective needs. This may include equal treatment or treatment that is different but which is considered equivalent in terms of rights, benefits, obligations and opportunities.



Gender equality does not require that girls and boys, or women and men, be the same, or that they be treated exactly alike.



There is no reason to drag down gender equality. Thank you for this. This is what gender equality ACTUALLY IS and what it fights for.In additionGender equity means fairness of treatment for women and men, according to their respective needs. This may include equal treatment or treatment that is different but which is considered equivalent in terms of rights, benefits, obligations and opportunities.Gender equality does not require that girls and boys, or women and men, be the same, or that they be treated exactly alike.There is no reason to drag down gender equality. 13 Likes 1 Share

Does this guys truly understand what “Gender equality” entails？A.L.A.N 1 Like

Dicedpineapple:

Does this guys truly understand what “Gender equality” entails？A.L.A.N I guess they dont but I guess the op is trying to argue against feminism ( which is the idea that females should challenge stereotypes and break into men's world)

I guess the op is trying to state that it can't be possible since man and woman are different in many ways

But you get the picture I guess they dont but I guess the op is trying to argue against feminism ( which is the idea that females should challenge stereotypes and break into men's world)I guess the op is trying to state that it can't be possible since man and woman are different in many waysBut you get the picture

A smart young lady just made some valid points here and the gutted ones are lashing out because she seemingly sold them out. Frankly, most of y'all are confused and feminists? I think they need to get laid real good 2 Likes

Nice write up from the op



It is also worth knowing that men and women are not just physically different, they are also different both mentally and emotionally

Benita27:

Does a lady need to be wayward to have a sagged breast?. Are you also saying it's ok for a guy to mess himself up but if a lady does it's a crime?.



You mustn't create threads over anything you had the urge to. Some are senseless like this one.

If you have sagged breast, I don't know what you are doing with your breast oh. Obviously lots of boiz have emmm.



Don't Quote me oh. If you have sagged breast, I don't know what you are doing with your breast oh. Obviously lots of boiz have emmm.Don't Quote me oh. 3 Likes

Melonny:

As you have said, let's appreciate our gender. I would like to point out what really GENDER EQUALITY is, Gender equality is achieved when women and men enjoy the same rights and opportunities across all sectors of society, including economic participation and decision-making, and when the different behaviours, aspirations and needs of women and men are equally valued and favoured (genderequality.ie)

So, it doesn't mean men and women become the same, we should have access to same opportunities.



That is what is written on paper. But in all honesty, it is more complex than this. That is what is written on paper. But in all honesty, it is more complex than this. 1 Like

.

Op... Google Equal rights for women then come back and read your post. All those points you made are negative and neither sex should do it. The problem is the fact that men are encouraged to impregnate and be promiscuous is the problem because it's women they are impregnating and cheating on and not amongst themselves. The problem in the world today is your mindset, that men can do evils because they're a man forgetting that they will do that evil to women.



Gender equality is about treating both genders with respect and nothing to do with what you pointed out. 6 Likes