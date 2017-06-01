₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by fratermathy(m): 8:53pm On Jul 03
By Festus Ahon
Source: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/group-faults-urhobo-inclusion-biafra-map/
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by cumbak60: 9:05pm On Jul 03
Nna 'eh, Ndi'Igbo don suffer, cutesy of IPOB. Well, we shall cross this Rubicon, and Igbos shall once again speak with one voice.
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by Amarabae(f): 9:08pm On Jul 03
How many times are you going to disturb us with this noise? Maturity is indeed a luxury to many. Is this attention seeking or what?
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by Amarabae(f): 9:09pm On Jul 03
cumbak60:without these biafra map issue, will they be in the news?
Attention seekers love attention.
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by cumbak60: 9:16pm On Jul 03
Amarabae:If only IPOB will limit their struggle to Igboid areas..... The whole thing just tire me.
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by oduastates: 9:18pm On Jul 03
That map is a joke
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by Efewestern: 9:32pm On Jul 03
Amarabae:long time , how are you doing?
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by Amarabae(f): 9:33pm On Jul 03
Efewestern:doing great and you?
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by Eastfield1: 9:36pm On Jul 03
cumbak60:what nonsense.
Have you ever seen any map from IPOB?
Another Attention seeking inconsequential Urhobo Group who think Biafrans need them or know where Urhobo land is.
Once again Fvck the SOBOs
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by vanbonattel: 9:37pm On Jul 03
Amarabae:
Who even know Urhobos anywhere?
Urhobo is riding on the back of biafra to get any kind of mention or recognition.
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by seanet01: 9:40pm On Jul 03
vanbonattel:Typical potopoto people, the moment anybody has an opposing opinion they will resort to throwing innuendos around.
Attaché by force
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by vanbonattel: 9:45pm On Jul 03
seanet01:
Which contrary opinion? Nnamdi Kanu or any other top Biafran have clearly avoided the Urhobo like a disease and yet the Urhobos, who know that without associating themselves with biafra are perpetually inconsequential to the Nigerian political arrangement are still bleating about in every thread asking the biafrans to reconsider them.
Let us stop this reverse attache by force mode
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by Amarabae(f): 9:48pm On Jul 03
vanbonattel:The guy is nagging over nothing.
Urhobos are not biafrans, forget about the map. Its a joke.
Why littering the whole forum with this kind of attention seeking thread.
PIB BILL was passed with Kano, kaduna and Lagos as host communities, you will not see him talk about that.
Oh I forget, Biafran issue is giving some people a chance to make the news headline so thats explain the attention seeking.
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by vanbonattel: 9:53pm On Jul 03
Amarabae:
Urhobos has never been biafrans, and that's final. If they wish to join they should enter through the front door, then we can examine their intent and their compatibility with our ambitions. There should be no back door arm twisting to be recognised.
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by fratermathy(m): 10:33pm On Jul 03
All of you IPOB youths, including you- Amarabae-, ej*culating over this thread should better start learning to deal with the reality that Urhobos would haunt you guys till the end of your struggle for ever DARING to add us to your plans in the first place. That was a big mistake. Expect more warnings like this to come and once they are published, I'll make sure they end up here for you guys to munch on!
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by EzeUche(m): 10:36pm On Jul 03
Enough already with this stale news.
The Igbo do not care about such a small group who inhabit a landlocked territory that is barely the size of one LGA Enugu.
Do we look like your mate? You all are not even the mate of the Ijaws.
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by fratermathy(m): 10:48pm On Jul 03
EzeUche:
Like I have always said; hate us or love us; castigate us or debase us; belittle us or deride us; that won't change the fact that WE ARE NOT IGBOS AND ARE NOT INTERESTED IN BIAFRA!
Whether or not you have heard this is inconsequential. I DIDN'T MANUFACTURE THE NEWS! I only posted them from a SOURCE! You guys should take your pain and grouse at our rebuttal to Urhobo leaders who have been coming out strongly against the IPOB agenda.
Mind you: the last of warnings, denouncements and rebuttals like this are yet to come. Urhobos are fiery when they want to be. This is one of the times when we have to set the record clear in as MANY WAYS AS POSSIBLE. And I am always updated to know the latest rebuttal, denouncements and warnings. I will keep you guys updated as long as they keep coming.
It should be a warning to you guys to focus more on your region and your people. Save yourselves from the ZOO, as you call it, first!
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by okochaik: 10:52pm On Jul 03
That is by the way
In the other news there will not be any election in Anambra in November. This will seal our struggle and our dreams will come true even before we wake up. On that day I urge every Anambrarians whether you believe or not to join to stay at home. Just stay at home on that day. Wonders will happen
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by smackimorn(m): 10:52pm On Jul 03
Nobody is forcing anybody.
At the end of the day you'll be surprised at the number of people that are willing to join Biafra.
To me cross river is important.
One Nigeria sha.
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by auntysimbiat(f): 10:53pm On Jul 03
OK den
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by Afam4eva(m): 10:53pm On Jul 03
Kai
Even Iaws that are a more larger group have not released as much press release like these Urhobo groups. I think these people are beating a dead horse really. I think IPOB heard you guys the first time. Take a chill pill guys.
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by Benekruku(m): 10:53pm On Jul 03
Everybody potential associate is already disassociating from Nnamadi Kanu's hate-filled ideology.
I just pray flat-head get there Biafra cos win or lose, they still will continue to harvest from the seed of hate Kanu planted!
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by project55: 10:55pm On Jul 03
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by Jobia(f): 10:55pm On Jul 03
Mods are having a field day huh
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by kagari: 10:55pm On Jul 03
Nice one
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by alphasperm: 10:55pm On Jul 03
dis op sef...may wolverine scratch ur balls...
wat is urhobo?...a pathetic cowardice micro region where dia ancestral lands have been converted to Hausa n Fulani oil blocs...
a region full of neglected frustrated hopeless youths who av been disappointed by dia fadas
u say u have a warri port...wat has been its usefulness apart from slave trade in de 19th century
dia prostitute gals in italia is dia only source of income
urhobo will b continually drained by d north till de go into extinction
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by Nofuckgiven: 10:56pm On Jul 03
*yawns* Who wants to join me for dinner? I am a late eater
Ukwa bu nri m mgbe ogbula
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by austonclint(m): 10:57pm On Jul 03
ok and so wat...
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by Dedetwo(m): 10:58pm On Jul 03
Please can someone tell these expendables that not all stiffs shall become Biafrans. All these jackasses such as URHOBO Peoples Integrity Group, UPIO, should get lost. There are many ways to achieve publicity but Biafra’s involvement.
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by babyfaceafrica: 10:58pm On Jul 03
project55:not funny
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by fejikudz(m): 10:58pm On Jul 03
EzeUche:Urhobo land landlocked??
|Re: Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map by fratermathy(m): 11:01pm On Jul 03
fejikudz:
Many of these ignorant IPOB youths are not aware of Sapele port, Warri Port (Otovwodo Axis), and the many Urhobo communities that border the atlantic such as Ofoni, Uduophori, etc.
I am tired of educating them, like really. All they know about is Ihiala, Mbaise and Ezzamgbo. Read, they won't do. Oya swallow pride and learn, they'll claim to be the most sophisticated people on earth.
Not every ethnicity is landlocked and even if we are (for assumption sake because WE ARE NOT), how is it their problem? Are the Urhobos planning to become a country that needs ports? Have we ever boasted of anything sealike to them?
Our argument has always been that the Igbos or IPOBs added us to their maps and plans without consulting us.
