By Festus Ahon



URHOBO Peoples Integrity Group, UPIO, has condemned in strong terms the inclusion of Urhobo Nation in Biafra map, insisting that the Urhobos have never be part of Biafra conceptual baggage at any time.



UPIO in a statement by its President, Olorogun Ebenezer Okorodudu, however said; “we believe that they (Ibos) have the natural right to self determination, such right does not include compelling other ethnic nationalities to join them without consultation.



“Urhobo Nation deserve some respect. We have an umbrella socio- cultural organisation, the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU that takes decision for our people after exhaustive consultion with our Traditional Rulers and people.



“To conscript us into their agenda without our consent is the highest form of insult for our revered institution and people. We condemn and reject such insult. We pray for good health for President Buhari, peace, unity and prosperity for Nigeria”





Nna 'eh, Ndi'Igbo don suffer, cutesy of IPOB. Well, we shall cross this Rubicon, and Igbos shall once again speak with one voice.

How many times are you going to disturb us with this noise? Maturity is indeed a luxury to many. Is this attention seeking or what?

without these biafra map issue, will they be in the news?

Attention seekers love attention. without these biafra map issue, will they be in the news?Attention seekers love attention.

without these biafra map issue, will they be in the news?

If only IPOB will limit their struggle to Igboid areas..... The whole thing just tire me.

That map is a joke

what nonsense.

Have you ever seen any map from IPOB?

Another Attention seeking inconsequential Urhobo Group who think Biafrans need them or know where Urhobo land is.

Have you ever seen any map from IPOB?

Another Attention seeking inconsequential Urhobo Group who think Biafrans need them or know where Urhobo land is.

Once again

Who even know Urhobos anywhere?



Who even know Urhobos anywhere?

Urhobo is riding on the back of biafra to get any kind of mention or recognition.

Urhobo is riding on the back of biafra to get any kind of mention or recognition. Typical potopoto people, the moment anybody has an opposing opinion they will resort to throwing innuendos around.

Typical potopoto people, the moment anybody has an opposing opinion they will resort to throwing innuendos around.

Attaché by force

Which contrary opinion? Nnamdi Kanu or any other top Biafran have clearly avoided the Urhobo like a disease and yet the Urhobos, who know that without associating themselves with biafra are perpetually inconsequential to the Nigerian political arrangement are still bleating about in every thread asking the biafrans to reconsider them.

Let us stop this reverse attache by force mode



Let us stop this reverse attache by force mode Which contrary opinion? Nnamdi Kanu or any other top Biafran have clearly avoided the Urhobo like a disease and yet the Urhobos, who know that without associating themselves with biafra are perpetually inconsequential to the Nigerian political arrangement are still bleating about in every thread asking the biafrans to reconsider them.Let us stop this reverse attache by force mode 12 Likes

Urhobo is riding on the back of biafra to get any kind of mention or recognition. The guy is nagging over nothing.

Urhobos are not biafrans, forget about the map. Its a joke.

Why littering the whole forum with this kind of attention seeking thread.

PIB BILL was passed with Kano, kaduna and Lagos as host communities, you will not see him talk about that.

The guy is nagging over nothing.Urhobos are not biafrans, forget about the map. Its a joke.Why littering the whole forum with this kind of attention seeking thread.PIB BILL was passed with Kano, kaduna and Lagos as host communities, you will not see him talk about that.Oh I forget, Biafran issue is giving some people a chance to make the news headline so thats explain the attention seeking.

Urhobos has never been biafrans, and that's final. If they wish to join they should enter through the front door, then we can examine their intent and their compatibility with our ambitions. There should be no back door arm twisting to be recognised.

All of you IPOB youths, including you- Amarabae-, ej*culating over this thread should better start learning to deal with the reality that Urhobos would haunt you guys till the end of your struggle for ever DARING to add us to your plans in the first place. That was a big mistake. Expect more warnings like this to come and once they are published, I'll make sure they end up here for you guys to munch on!

Enough already with this stale news.



The Igbo do not care about such a small group who inhabit a landlocked territory that is barely the size of one LGA Enugu.



Do we look like your mate? You all are not even the mate of the Ijaws. 8 Likes

Like I have always said; hate us or love us; castigate us or debase us; belittle us or deride us; that won't change the fact that WE ARE NOT IGBOS AND ARE NOT INTERESTED IN BIAFRA!



Whether or not you have heard this is inconsequential. I DIDN'T MANUFACTURE THE NEWS! I only posted them from a SOURCE! You guys should take your pain and grouse at our rebuttal to Urhobo leaders who have been coming out strongly against the IPOB agenda.



Mind you: the last of warnings, denouncements and rebuttals like this are yet to come. Urhobos are fiery when they want to be. This is one of the times when we have to set the record clear in as MANY WAYS AS POSSIBLE. And I am always updated to know the latest rebuttal, denouncements and warnings. I will keep you guys updated as long as they keep coming.





Like I have always said; hate us or love us; castigate us or debase us; belittle us or deride us; that won't change the fact that WE ARE NOT IGBOS AND ARE NOT INTERESTED IN BIAFRA!

Whether or not you have heard this is inconsequential. I DIDN'T MANUFACTURE THE NEWS! I only posted them from a SOURCE! You guys should take your pain and grouse at our rebuttal to Urhobo leaders who have been coming out strongly against the IPOB agenda.

Mind you: the last of warnings, denouncements and rebuttals like this are yet to come. Urhobos are fiery when they want to be. This is one of the times when we have to set the record clear in as MANY WAYS AS POSSIBLE. And I am always updated to know the latest rebuttal, denouncements and warnings. I will keep you guys updated as long as they keep coming.

It should be a warning to you guys to focus more on your region and your people. Save yourselves from the ZOO, as you call it, first!

That is by the way



In the other news there will not be any election in Anambra in November. This will seal our struggle and our dreams will come true even before we wake up. On that day I urge every Anambrarians whether you believe or not to join to stay at home. Just stay at home on that day. Wonders will happen

Nobody is forcing anybody.





At the end of the day you'll be surprised at the number of people that are willing to join Biafra.





To me cross river is important.



One Nigeria sha. 3 Likes

Even Iaws that are a more larger group have not released as much press release like these Urhobo groups. I think these people are beating a dead horse really. I think IPOB heard you guys the first time. Take a chill pill guys.





Everybody potential associate is already disassociating from Nnamadi Kanu's hate-filled ideology.





I just pray flat-head get there Biafra cos win or lose, they still will continue to harvest from the seed of hate Kanu planted!











Please can someone tell these expendables that not all stiffs shall become Biafrans. All these jackasses such as URHOBO Peoples Integrity Group, UPIO, should get lost. There are many ways to achieve publicity but Biafra's involvement.

Urhobo land landlocked??