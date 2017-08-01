₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:28pm On Aug 21
A group of miners from China has been prospecting for solid minerals all over the state for some weeks and so far, iron ore (magnetite) that stretches the land expanse of 10 kilometres from Iso-Bendeghe in Boki Local Government to Bendeghe-Afi in Ikom Local Government Area larger than the one found in Ajaokuta in Kogi State has been discovered. Infact, it has been confirmed that the iron ore deposit found in Cross River State is the largest in Nigeria.
In Nkarasi 2, Ikom LGA, a very massive quantity of rutile was found. It has never been imagined that rutile will ever be found in Cross River untill now. Rutile is used for the production of electronic components like capacitors, transistors, diodes and ICs. This is another interesting aspect of this prospecting process because it means that Cross River has the complete raw materials to produce electronics from start to finish.
Galena (Led ore) has also been discovered in Osina, in Yala and Iyamitate in Obubra and several other Local Governments. As we know, led is used for soldering and its demand is very high. Moreover, some Galena have silver after purification.
In Okpoma, Yala, 16million metric tones of salt deposit has been discovered and the quality is very high. At Idomi in Yakurr LGA, uranium has been discovered in very large quantity. Uranium is used for the manufacturing of atomic energy by world powers.
Apart from Akamkpa, huge quantities of lime stone have been found in Idomi, Yakurr, Boki etc. The China based mining company is ready for mining, once the prospecting and exploration is completed.
Though some have argued that issues of mineral resources, as enshrined in the fundamental rules of regime, are exclusive preserve of the Federal Government, the fact remains that the federal and state could go into a confederacy mostly when the investors' partnership preferment is the state.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/iron-ore-marbles-salt-deposit-others-discovered-in-cross-river.html
Credit; Calabar News Machines.
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:28pm On Aug 21
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:32pm On Aug 21
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by Emescot(m): 9:33pm On Aug 21
hmmm... What will happen now?
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by DickDastardLION(m): 9:33pm On Aug 21
Bad News.
One more reason now for Arewa to increase the "One Nijeriya" Chant
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by Totti9(m): 9:34pm On Aug 21
Am happy for them
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by oduastates: 9:37pm On Aug 21
Of what use are all the so called professor of geology, Dr of geography and all those "expert" waving and accumulating useless degrees all over the place .
When I say Nigeria is useless , some people wonder how a citizen can be so harsh .
The other time I said 99% of Nigerians are neither Muslims nor Christains because the type ,behaviour ,patriotism and humility of christains and muslims I see and I've seen around the world is different ......
Over 100 million human being , yet we need to travel across the world to find experts .
How much is it to send a couple of first class graduates on a 4 year practical training training in road construction , geology,engineering etc . Yet we spend billions sending people to worship a stone in Mecca and a burial ground in Jerusalem.
What are Nigerian professors doing ? Lazying around ,waiting to collect salaries and sell handouts .
Kudos to cross river
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 9:41pm On Aug 21
chai 中国人,他们很喜欢钱
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by davillian(m): 9:42pm On Aug 21
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 9:42pm On Aug 21
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by Tolexander: 9:43pm On Aug 21
With the rutile, cross river can be the silicon valley of Nigeria!
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by OmoIgala: 9:43pm On Aug 21
Chaaaai Black people o.
This thing has been in your community for thousands of years, but you just had to wait for Chinese to come and "discover" it for you.
Anyways, it is a known fact, that EVERY state of this federation called Nigeria has enough natural resources and what it takes to be financially buoyant entities.
The question now is, will the potentials be harnessed?
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by Goliesimo: 9:43pm On Aug 21
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by dubemnaija: 9:43pm On Aug 21
DickDastardLION:
Unity beggars
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 9:44pm On Aug 21
Good development. But the dullard is busy searching for a non existing oil in lake chad desert instead of diversifying the economy.
One chance government
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by Jackossky(m): 9:44pm On Aug 21
This shouldn't serve as an avenue for people to clamor for separation...Aka secession....
I stand for restructuring
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by sleeknick: 9:45pm On Aug 21
... Just watch as the youths of that community will begin to kill themselves over who owns the land.. .
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by TechEnthusiast(m): 9:45pm On Aug 21
And so?
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by nero2face: 9:45pm On Aug 21
Good news...
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 9:45pm On Aug 21
Let's start producing loads of MTK chips.......
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by NCP: 9:45pm On Aug 21
An independent study is needed to ascertain these findings.
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by FutureLeader00: 9:46pm On Aug 21
i dont understand, is it normal for foreigners to be tapping into natural resources of a particular country?
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by Zico5(m): 9:46pm On Aug 21
We are waiting for people from the red soil to begin their chants of Biafra in another mans land. They will soon remind the cross river that there is nothing like south south but only eastern Nigeria. I pray everyone should bear his fathers name and see who will lose at the end.
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by Dimodf(f): 9:46pm On Aug 21
We can finally shift from oil
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by ofuonyebi: 9:47pm On Aug 21
There are more than 1001mineral deposits spreading through the nooks and crannies of Nigeria..
Only that our Leaders at all levels of governance want to die on the monthly allocation from the crude oil...
So, other minerals resources that could boost the local, state and national economy, just waste away under the earth!
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by oshe11(m): 9:47pm On Aug 21
Did I jst see Uranium.....?
Kim r U tinkin wat Im tinkin
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by Shakingdbumbum: 9:48pm On Aug 21
I just pity for all the so called SS Niger delta tribes. The kind of disaster waiting for their children will be terrible with all these mining going on. They should never in future put eye on any Igbo land the way they did at PH during the last civil war. Nigeria know why that igbos will not tolerate this stupid mining.
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by shikshark: 9:48pm On Aug 21
it actually depends on its quantity, meanwhile, keep an eye on those chinese very well oooo
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by beamtopola: 9:48pm On Aug 21
Money, the land of the south is bless. Hillary sole just 20% of USA uranium to Russia at 120million dollar, that's a lot of money. If oil finish, we get uranium to exploit. Children of haters from the other tribes can hate but we are blessed.
When we sale like 20% of the uranium to Russia .
The rest we will use it to produce atomic bomb to finish the west and the northern part of Nigeria.
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by biafran1stson(m): 9:48pm On Aug 21
The Land of the Rising Sun is richly blessed
Nigeria we reject thee!
Biafra we hail thee!
|Re: Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) by olaztek(m): 9:50pm On Aug 21
Good. We need more discovery and efficient utilization of these mineral resources for rapid development of our economy.
