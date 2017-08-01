Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rutile, Galena, Uranium Discovered In Cross River State By Chinese Men (Photos) (16509 Views)

Chinese Men Support Obiano In Anambra During Solidarity Rally (Photos) / Evidence Of Peter Obi's Savings in Anambra State by Reno Omokri / FG Set To Generate Electricity From Uranium (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





In Nkarasi 2, Ikom LGA, a very massive quantity of rutile was found. It has never been imagined that rutile will ever be found in Cross River untill now. Rutile is used for the production of electronic components like capacitors, transistors, diodes and ICs. This is another interesting aspect of this prospecting process because it means that Cross River has the complete raw materials to produce electronics from start to finish.



Galena (Led ore) has also been discovered in Osina, in Yala and Iyamitate in Obubra and several other Local Governments. As we know, led is used for soldering and its demand is very high. Moreover, some Galena have silver after purification.



In Okpoma, Yala, 16million metric tones of salt deposit has been discovered and the quality is very high. At Idomi in Yakurr LGA, uranium has been discovered in very large quantity. Uranium is used for the manufacturing of atomic energy by world powers.



Apart from Akamkpa, huge quantities of lime stone have been found in Idomi, Yakurr, Boki etc. The China based mining company is ready for mining, once the prospecting and exploration is completed.



Though some have argued that issues of mineral resources, as enshrined in the fundamental rules of regime, are exclusive preserve of the Federal Government, the fact remains that the federal and state could go into a confederacy mostly when the investors' partnership preferment is the state.



Source;



Credit; Calabar News Machines. A group of miners from China has been prospecting for solid minerals all over the state for some weeks and so far, iron ore (magnetite) that stretches the land expanse of 10 kilometres from Iso-Bendeghe in Boki Local Government to Bendeghe-Afi in Ikom Local Government Area larger than the one found in Ajaokuta in Kogi State has been discovered. Infact, it has been confirmed that the iron ore deposit found in Cross River State is the largest in Nigeria.In Nkarasi 2, Ikom LGA, a very massive quantity of rutile was found. It has never been imagined that rutile will ever be found in Cross River untill now. Rutile is used for the production of electronic components like capacitors, transistors, diodes and ICs. This is another interesting aspect of this prospecting process because it means that Cross River has the complete raw materials to produce electronics from start to finish.Galena (Led ore) has also been discovered in Osina, in Yala and Iyamitate in Obubra and several other Local Governments. As we know, led is used for soldering and its demand is very high. Moreover, some Galena have silver after purification.In Okpoma, Yala, 16million metric tones of salt deposit has been discovered and the quality is very high. At Idomi in Yakurr LGA, uranium has been discovered in very large quantity. Uranium is used for the manufacturing of atomic energy by world powers.Apart from Akamkpa, huge quantities of lime stone have been found in Idomi, Yakurr, Boki etc. The China based mining company is ready for mining, once the prospecting and exploration is completed.Though some have argued that issues of mineral resources, as enshrined in the fundamental rules of regime, are exclusive preserve of the Federal Government, the fact remains that the federal and state could go into a confederacy mostly when the investors' partnership preferment is the state.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/iron-ore-marbles-salt-deposit-others-discovered-in-cross-river.html Credit; Calabar News Machines. 7 Likes 2 Shares

cc; lalasticlala

hmmm... What will happen now?



Bad News.

One more reason now for Arewa to increase the "One Nijeriya" Chant Bad News.One more reason now for Arewa to increase the "One Nijeriya" Chant 94 Likes 7 Shares

Am happy for them 1 Like 1 Share

Of what use are all the so called professor of geology, Dr of geography and all those "expert" waving and accumulating useless degrees all over the place .

When I say Nigeria is useless , some people wonder how a citizen can be so harsh .

The other time I said 99% of Nigerians are neither Muslims nor Christains because the type ,behaviour ,patriotism and humility of christains and muslims I see and I've seen around the world is different ......

Over 100 million human being , yet we need to travel across the world to find experts .

How much is it to send a couple of first class graduates on a 4 year practical training training in road construction , geology,engineering etc . Yet we spend billions sending people to worship a stone in Mecca and a burial ground in Jerusalem.

What are Nigerian professors doing ? Lazying around ,waiting to collect salaries and sell handouts .

Kudos to cross river 148 Likes 18 Shares

chai 中国人,他们很喜欢钱 4 Likes

. 1 Like

With the rutile, cross river can be the silicon valley of Nigeria! 4 Likes





This thing has been in your community for thousands of years, but you just had to wait for Chinese to come and "discover" it for you.



Anyways, it is a known fact, that EVERY state of this federation called Nigeria has enough natural resources and what it takes to be financially buoyant entities.

The question now is, will the potentials be harnessed? Chaaaai Black people o.This thing has been in your community for thousands of years, but you just had to wait for Chinese to come and "discover" it for you.Anyways, it is a known fact, that EVERY state of this federation called Nigeria has enough natural resources and what it takes to be financially buoyant entities.The question now is, will the potentials be harnessed? 37 Likes 4 Shares

Yeh! FTC 4 D fest tym in 7yrs....dia fadaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

DickDastardLION:



Bad News.

One more reason now for Arewa to increase the "One Nijeriya" Chant

Unity beggars Unity beggars 5 Likes

Good development. But the dullard is busy searching for a non existing oil in lake chad desert instead of diversifying the economy.



One chance government 10 Likes

This shouldn't serve as an avenue for people to clamor for separation...Aka secession....







I stand for restructuring

... Just watch as the youths of that community will begin to kill themselves over who owns the land.. . ... Just watch as the youths of that community will begin to kill themselves over who owns the land.. . 2 Likes

And so?

Good news...

Let's start producing loads of MTK chips.......

An independent study is needed to ascertain these findings. 2 Likes

i dont understand, is it normal for foreigners to be tapping into natural resources of a particular country? 8 Likes

We are waiting for people from the red soil to begin their chants of Biafra in another mans land. They will soon remind the cross river that there is nothing like south south but only eastern Nigeria. I pray everyone should bear his fathers name and see who will lose at the end. 6 Likes 3 Shares

We can finally shift from oil

There are more than 1001mineral deposits spreading through the nooks and crannies of Nigeria..



Only that our Leaders at all levels of governance want to die on the monthly allocation from the crude oil...



So, other minerals resources that could boost the local, state and national economy, just waste away under the earth! 2 Likes









Kim r U tinkin wat Im tinkin Did I jst see Uranium.....?Kim r U tinkin wat Im tinkin 8 Likes

I just pity for all the so called SS Niger delta tribes. The kind of disaster waiting for their children will be terrible with all these mining going on. They should never in future put eye on any Igbo land the way they did at PH during the last civil war. Nigeria know why that igbos will not tolerate this stupid mining. 3 Likes

it actually depends on its quantity, meanwhile, keep an eye on those chinese very well oooo 1 Like

Money, the land of the south is bless. Hillary sole just 20% of USA uranium to Russia at 120million dollar, that's a lot of money. If oil finish, we get uranium to exploit. Children of haters from the other tribes can hate but we are blessed.

When we sale like 20% of the uranium to Russia .

The rest we will use it to produce atomic bomb to finish the west and the northern part of Nigeria. 11 Likes 1 Share

The Land of the Rising Sun is richly blessed













Nigeria we reject thee!







Biafra we hail thee! 8 Likes