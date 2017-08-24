₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by ikorodureporta: 8:55pm
According to Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministry, anyone who isn't married at the age of 35 is irresponsible.
Source: https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/threads/pastor-ibiyeomie-if-youre-not-married-at-35-youre-an-irresponsible-person.243221/
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by benzene00: 8:56pm
really
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by Young03(m): 8:57pm
True
both male n female abi
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by ojun50(m): 8:58pm
Dis is serious
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by iamJ(m): 8:59pm
isn't this konga? Oh sorry wrong site.
5 Likes
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by divinehand2003(m): 9:02pm
Na lie. It's not in the holy books. Na human doctrine be this.
11 Likes
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by SmellingAnus(m): 9:03pm
Lol
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by dollytino4real(f): 9:10pm
my friends blunt boy and smellinganus are not up to 30 so they are still responsible so who else is
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by SmellingAnus(m): 9:11pm
dollytino4real:Lol
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by Amajerry83(m): 9:12pm
Getting married is a decision. He who decides to remain single has his/her right to.
There are great men and women today who are singles. Example; Aliko Dangote.
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by Alariwo2: 9:14pm
That's a warped and shallow way of thinking.. Moreover that's just one person's opinion, doesn't count.
I had a prof. back then who did contract marriage just for kids and he parted ways with the woman after. Jolly nice fellow he was with very easy life & less worries
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by shege45: 9:20pm
d pastor is irresponsible
6 Likes
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by Nedfed: 9:21pm
His own view. Everyone with his/her own perception about marriage.
By the way is marriage a competition?
The main reason why men still remain single@35 is unemployment.
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by Evaberry(f): 9:27pm
Wow
Wawu
when I hear some pastors I can't help but wonder if they are okay mentally.
what had marriage got to do with being responsible
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by Evaberry(f): 9:28pm
Wow
Wawu
when I hear some pastors I can't help but wonder if they are okay mentally.
what has marriage got to do with being responsible
6 Likes
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by dollytino4real(f): 9:33pm
SmellingAnus:what
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by peteregwu(m): 9:34pm
What of those that are divorced before that age, what are they then? When some people don't know what to preach they just jump into whatever God has not sent them to preach.
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by ikorodureporta: 9:34pm
Nedfed:
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by MrWondah(m): 9:36pm
My cousin na usher for him church. The guy Don day go 40 and him never marry.
Moral... Him get irresponsible ushers.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by Oyindidi(f): 9:37pm
Lol, irresponsible men plenty here be that
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by Oyindidi(f): 9:38pm
MrWondah:
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by SmellingAnus(m): 9:41pm
dollytino4real:nothing dear...
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by akuracy(m): 9:52pm
This is what happens when a pregnant woman goes out in the midnight. The evil people must have exchanged the brain of this man with a kolanut.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by Tomjazzy2: 10:18pm
Oya where is sinaj, my new e-crush. I will be getting to 35 soon
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by dollytino4real(f): 10:21pm
SmellingAnus:ok
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by mecuzee(m): 10:30pm
If you don't procure quality day old chicks, you may not be a responsible farmer!
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by EKITI001: 10:30pm
Na wa o
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by soberdrunk(m): 10:30pm
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by babyfaceafrica: 10:31pm
Coming from a man of God.. Am disappointed
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by siegfried99(m): 10:31pm
This man is not serious
|Re: Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person by kaburiking: 10:31pm
Misplaced priorities, I'm not even thinking of marriage at all in this life
2 Likes
