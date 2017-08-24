Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pastor Ibiyeomie: If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are An Irresponsible Person (2820 Views)

How To Make Nigerian Men Believe You're Wife Material (even When U're Not / 13 Signs That Show Your Boyfriend Will Make An Irresponsible Husband / 8 Signs That Show A Guy Will Eventually Become An Irresponsible Husband (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

According to Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministry, anyone who isn't married at the age of 35 is irresponsible.



Pastor Ibiyeomie said this on Wednesday when he addressed his congregants in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.



He urged single men and women to look out for responsible partners, saying it was not right to get old before getting married.



“If you are still single at 35, you are an irresponsible person,” he said, adding that is it not the will God.



He also urged young men and women to pray fervently before going into marriage relationship.

Source: Source: https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/threads/pastor-ibiyeomie-if-youre-not-married-at-35-youre-an-irresponsible-person.243221/

really 1 Like

True



both male n female abi

Dis is serious

isn't this konga? Oh sorry wrong site. 5 Likes

Na lie. It's not in the holy books. Na human doctrine be this. 11 Likes

Lol

my friends blunt boy and smellinganus are not up to 30 so they are still responsible so who else is 1 Like 1 Share

dollytino4real:

my friends blunt boy and smellinganus are not up to 30 so they are still responsible so who else is Lol Lol

Getting married is a decision. He who decides to remain single has his/her right to.

There are great men and women today who are singles. Example; Aliko Dangote. 3 Likes

That's a warped and shallow way of thinking.. Moreover that's just one person's opinion, doesn't count.





I had a prof. back then who did contract marriage just for kids and he parted ways with the woman after. Jolly nice fellow he was with very easy life & less worries 8 Likes 1 Share

d pastor is irresponsible 6 Likes

His own view. Everyone with his/her own perception about marriage.

By the way is marriage a competition?

The main reason why men still remain single@35 is unemployment. 14 Likes 3 Shares

Wow

Wawu

when I hear some pastors I can't help but wonder if they are okay mentally.

what had marriage got to do with being responsible 4 Likes

Wow

Wawu

when I hear some pastors I can't help but wonder if they are okay mentally.

what has marriage got to do with being responsible 6 Likes

SmellingAnus:

Lol what what

What of those that are divorced before that age, what are they then? When some people don't know what to preach they just jump into whatever God has not sent them to preach. 3 Likes

Nedfed:

Is own view. Everyone with his/her own perception about marriage.

By the way is marriage a competition?

The main reason why men still remain single@35 is unemployment.

My cousin na usher for him church. The guy Don day go 40 and him never marry.

Moral... Him get irresponsible ushers. 16 Likes 1 Share

Lol, irresponsible men plenty here be that 1 Like

MrWondah:

My cousin and usher for him church. The guy Don day go 40 and him never marry.

Moral... Him get irresponsible ushers. 3 Likes

dollytino4real:

what nothing dear... nothing dear...

This is what happens when a pregnant woman goes out in the midnight. The evil people must have exchanged the brain of this man with a kolanut. 1 Like

Oya where is sinaj, my new e-crush. I will be getting to 35 soon

SmellingAnus:

nothing dear... ok ok

If you don't procure quality day old chicks, you may not be a responsible farmer!

Na wa o

Coming from a man of God.. Am disappointed

This man is not serious