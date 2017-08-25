₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Oyindidi(f): 10:22pm On Aug 24
Ladies, let's talk about our kitchen skills as we prepare ourselves for marriage.
On the 19th of August was Mildred's marriage introduction, as expected everyone was happy knowing she's the slayqueen of the family and the first to bring a man home to her parents. Her in-laws were all smiles to have her as their future DIL.
The mother of the bride to be is not happy, Mildred can't cook even indomie.it will be shameful to allow her marry without some cooking lessons. She enrolled her already in a catering school.
I was shock to see a woman that cooks very well but her daughters can't cook.
My aim of creating this thread is to advice young ladies to also slay in the kitchen. Don't be shy, you can still learn now that you're still with mama. The way to a Man's heart is through food not sex
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by dingbang(m): 10:25pm On Aug 24
Shebi you know the road to food section....
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Tamarapetty(f): 10:26pm On Aug 24
some ladies are just too lazy to learn
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Josephjnr(m): 10:27pm On Aug 24
Oyindidi:
The way to my own heart na sex o. Sorry
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Oyindidi(f): 10:28pm On Aug 24
Josephjnr:You go understand later in life
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by sunshineG(m): 10:29pm On Aug 24
slay to my stomach
But... food can be anything now
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Oyindidi(f): 10:29pm On Aug 24
dingbang:Are you a lady?
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by thepussyhunter: 10:31pm On Aug 24
Kitchen slaying around 10:32 pm
issoraite.........lemme sit here and learn
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by dingbang(m): 10:32pm On Aug 24
Tamarapetty:you can't blame them. Its because of the men who doll out money easily to them. Once a girl ain't seeing money , she will be forced to cook
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Oyindidi(f): 10:32pm On Aug 24
thepussyhunter:I was not online, I'm free now
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Dillusionist(f): 10:36pm On Aug 24
lol..kitchen slayers!!...
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by ImDharay: 10:39pm On Aug 24
You don't need saying more on this,
who would marry a non-cooking biatch ¿¿¿
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Victornezzar: 10:40pm On Aug 24
Hmmmmmmmmmm
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by youngreva(m): 10:42pm On Aug 24
ladies will avoid this thread like a plague..... Like if you agree with me
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by thepussyhunter: 10:43pm On Aug 24
Oyindidi:
i see
well carry on maami
we dey here dey watch
all dem kitchen slayers where y'all at?
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Josephjnr(m): 10:44pm On Aug 24
Oyindidi:
Nothing dey to understand. Food,I go still chop.
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Blackhawk01: 10:45pm On Aug 24
Beht Maami, ion like cooking.
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by indodon(m): 10:48pm On Aug 24
Julietkcee av goan hide
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by ojun50(m): 10:52pm On Aug 24
Seriously our ladies need to work on that aspect mostly the yoruba girls.
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Oyindidi(f): 10:54pm On Aug 24
Blackhawk01:Please learn, this girl in question don't even go to market. The mother does everything cooking at home. Now the mom is trying to hide her shame by sending her to a good catering school
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Oyindidi(f): 10:55pm On Aug 24
Josephjnr:You will hate her someday
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by lefulefu(m): 10:56pm On Aug 24
....
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Oyindidi(f): 10:56pm On Aug 24
lefulefu:No derailing
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by lefulefu(m): 10:57pm On Aug 24
Oyindidi:i dey sell my popcorn jejely
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Josephjnr(m): 10:58pm On Aug 24
Oyindidi:
Are you saying food is the reason to love?
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by julietkcee(f): 10:58pm On Aug 24
indodon:
never! Am here.. live n direct. future mother
BTW didnt u see "guys nt allowed" ah ah...
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by midehill(m): 11:00pm On Aug 24
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Blackhawk01: 11:02pm On Aug 24
Oyindidi:
I know how to, just don't like cooking.
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Oyindidi(f): 11:02pm On Aug 24
Josephjnr:Wake up dude! You are in Africa, who will prepare meals for your visitors?
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Oyindidi(f): 11:03pm On Aug 24
midehill:Look for another thread to do that not here
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Oyindidi(f): 11:05pm On Aug 24
Blackhawk01:The more you cook, you get better. Why did you find it difficult? Before now, I cook everyday he doesn't eat refrigerated food. I find a way to convince him this year after 9 years
|Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by indodon(m): 11:53pm On Aug 24
julietkcee:came in like a female,,, shaking my bum bum
