On the 19th of August was Mildred's marriage introduction, as expected everyone was happy knowing she's the slayqueen of the family and the first to bring a man home to her parents. Her in-laws were all smiles to have her as their future DIL.

The mother of the bride to be is not happy, Mildred can't cook even indomie.it will be shameful to allow her marry without some cooking lessons. She enrolled her already in a catering school.

I was shock to see a woman that cooks very well but her daughters can't cook.



Shebi you know the road to food section.... 4 Likes

some ladies are just too lazy to learn some ladies are just too lazy to learn 7 Likes

Ladies, let's talk about our kitchen skills as we prepare ourselves for marriage.



The way to my own heart na sex o. Sorry The way to my own heart na sex o. Sorry 7 Likes 1 Share

The way to my own heart na sex o. Sorry You go understand later in life You go understand later in life 36 Likes 1 Share

slay to my stomach

But... food can be anything now slay to my stomachBut... food can be anything now

Shebi you know the road to food section.... Are you a lady? Are you a lady? 4 Likes 1 Share





issoraite.........lemme sit here and learn Kitchen slaying around 10:32 pmissoraite.........lemme sit here and learn

some ladies are just too lazy to learn you can't blame them. Its because of the men who doll out money easily to them. Once a girl ain't seeing money , she will be forced to cook you can't blame them. Its because of the men who doll out money easily to them. Once a girl ain't seeing money , she will be forced to cook

Kitchen slaying around 10:32 pm



issoraite.........lemme sit here and learn I was not online, I'm free now I was not online, I'm free now

lol..kitchen slayers!!...

You don't need saying more on this,

who would marry a non-cooking biatch ¿¿¿

Hmmmmmmmmmm

ladies will avoid this thread like a plague..... Like if you agree with me 5 Likes

I was not online, I'm free now



i see



well carry on maami



we dey here dey watch



all dem kitchen slayers where y'all at? i seewell carry on maamiwe dey here dey watchall dem kitchen slayers where y'all at? 2 Likes

You go understand later in life

Nothing dey to understand. Food,I go still chop. Nothing dey to understand. Food,I go still chop.

Beht Maami, ion like cooking.

Julietkcee av goan hide 2 Likes

Seriously our ladies need to work on that aspect mostly the yoruba girls. 2 Likes

Beht Maami, ion like cooking. Please learn, this girl in question don't even go to market. The mother does everything cooking at home. Now the mom is trying to hide her shame by sending her to a good catering school Please learn, this girl in question don't even go to market. The mother does everything cooking at home. Now the mom is trying to hide her shame by sending her to a good catering school 1 Like

Nothing dey to understand. Food,I go still chop. You will hate her someday You will hate her someday

.... 6 Likes 1 Share

.... No derailing No derailing

No derailing i dey sell my popcorn jejely i dey sell my popcorn jejely 2 Likes

You will hate her someday

Are you saying food is the reason to love? Are you saying food is the reason to love?

Julietkcee av goan hide



never! Am here.. live n direct. future mother



BTW didnt u see "guys nt allowed" ah ah... never! Am here.. live n direct.future motherBTW didnt u see "guys nt allowed"ah ah...

....



Please learn, this girl in question don't even go to market. The mother does everything cooking at home. Now the mom is trying to hide her shame by sending her to a good catering school

I know how to, just don't like cooking. I know how to, just don't like cooking.

Are you saying food is the reason to love? Wake up dude! You are in Africa, who will prepare meals for your visitors? Wake up dude! You are in Africa, who will prepare meals for your visitors? 1 Like

that was how u derail my thread...I will treat ur fuvkup

that was how u derail my thread...I will treat ur fuvkup Look for another thread to do that not here Look for another thread to do that not here

I know how to, just don't like cooking. The more you cook, you get better. Why did you find it difficult? Before now, I cook everyday he doesn't eat refrigerated food. I find a way to convince him this year after 9 years The more you cook, you get better. Why did you find it difficult? Before now, I cook everyday he doesn't eat refrigerated food. I find a way to convince him this year after 9 years 2 Likes