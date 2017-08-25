₦airaland Forum

Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Oyindidi(f): 10:22pm On Aug 24
Ladies, let's talk about our kitchen skills as we prepare ourselves for marriage.

On the 19th of August was Mildred's marriage introduction, as expected everyone was happy knowing she's the slayqueen of the family and the first to bring a man home to her parents. Her in-laws were all smiles to have her as their future DIL.
The mother of the bride to be is not happy, Mildred can't cook even indomie.it will be shameful to allow her marry without some cooking lessons. She enrolled her already in a catering school.
I was shock to see a woman that cooks very well but her daughters can't cook.

My aim of creating this thread is to advice young ladies to also slay in the kitchen. Don't be shy, you can still learn now that you're still with mama. The way to a Man's heart is through food not sex lipsrsealed

Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by dingbang(m): 10:25pm On Aug 24
Shebi you know the road to food section....

Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Tamarapetty(f): 10:26pm On Aug 24
cool some ladies are just too lazy to learn

Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Josephjnr(m): 10:27pm On Aug 24
The way to my own heart na sex o. Sorry

Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Oyindidi(f): 10:28pm On Aug 24
Josephjnr:


The way to my own heart na sex o. Sorry
You go understand later in life

Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by sunshineG(m): 10:29pm On Aug 24
cheesy cheesy slay to my stomach grin
But... food can be anything now sad
Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Oyindidi(f): 10:29pm On Aug 24
dingbang:
Shebi you know the road to food section....
Are you a lady? grin

Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by thepussyhunter: 10:31pm On Aug 24
Kitchen slaying around 10:32 pm shocked shocked

issoraite.........lemme sit here and learn grin
Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by dingbang(m): 10:32pm On Aug 24
Tamarapetty:
cool some ladies are just too lazy to learn
you can't blame them. Its because of the men who doll out money easily to them. Once a girl ain't seeing money , she will be forced to cook
Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Oyindidi(f): 10:32pm On Aug 24
thepussyhunter:
Kitchen slaying around 10:32 pm shocked shocked

issoraite.........lemme sit here and learn grin
I was not online, I'm free now
Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Dillusionist(f): 10:36pm On Aug 24
lol..kitchen slayers!!...
Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by ImDharay: 10:39pm On Aug 24
You don't need saying more on this,
who would marry a non-cooking biatch ¿¿¿
Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Victornezzar: 10:40pm On Aug 24
Hmmmmmmmmmm
Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by youngreva(m): 10:42pm On Aug 24
ladies will avoid this thread like a plague..... Like if you agree with me

Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by thepussyhunter: 10:43pm On Aug 24
Oyindidi:
I was not online, I'm free now


i see

well carry on maami

we dey here dey watch

all dem kitchen slayers where y'all at?

Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Josephjnr(m): 10:44pm On Aug 24
Oyindidi:
You go understand later in life

Nothing dey to understand. Food,I go still chop.
Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Blackhawk01: 10:45pm On Aug 24
Beht Maami, ion like cooking. embarassed embarassed embarassed
Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by indodon(m): 10:48pm On Aug 24
Julietkcee av goan hide

Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by ojun50(m): 10:52pm On Aug 24
Seriously our ladies need to work on that aspect mostly the yoruba girls.

Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Oyindidi(f): 10:54pm On Aug 24
Blackhawk01:
Beht Maami, ion like cooking. embarassed embarassed embarassed
Please learn, this girl in question don't even go to market. The mother does everything cooking at home. Now the mom is trying to hide her shame by sending her to a good catering school

Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Oyindidi(f): 10:55pm On Aug 24
Josephjnr:


Nothing dey to understand. Food,I go still chop.
You will hate her someday
Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by lefulefu(m): 10:56pm On Aug 24
....

Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Oyindidi(f): 10:56pm On Aug 24
lefulefu:
....
No derailing grin
Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by lefulefu(m): 10:57pm On Aug 24
Oyindidi:
No derailing grin
i dey sell my popcorn jejely grin grin

Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Josephjnr(m): 10:58pm On Aug 24
Oyindidi:
You will hate her someday

Are you saying food is the reason to love?
Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by julietkcee(f): 10:58pm On Aug 24
indodon:
Julietkcee av goan hide


never! Am here.. live n direct. grin future mother kiss

BTW didnt u see "guys nt allowed" angry ah ah...
Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by midehill(m): 11:00pm On Aug 24
cheesy
lefulefu:
....


that was how u derail my thread...I will treat ur fuvkup cheesy
lefulefu:
....


that was how u derail my thread...I will treat ur fuvkup
Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Blackhawk01: 11:02pm On Aug 24
Oyindidi:
Please learn, this girl in question don't even go to market. The mother does everything cooking at home. Now the mom is trying to hide her shame by sending her to a good catering school

I know how to, just don't like cooking. cry cry angry
Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Oyindidi(f): 11:02pm On Aug 24
Josephjnr:


Are you saying food is the reason to love?
Wake up dude! You are in Africa, who will prepare meals for your visitors?

Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Oyindidi(f): 11:03pm On Aug 24
midehill:
cheesy


that was how u derail my thread...I will treat ur fuvkup cheesy
that was how u derail my thread...I will treat ur fuvkup
Look for another thread to do that not here
Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by Oyindidi(f): 11:05pm On Aug 24
Blackhawk01:


I know how to, just don't like cooking. cry cry angry
The more you cook, you get better. Why did you find it difficult? Before now, I cook everyday he doesn't eat refrigerated food. I find a way to convince him this year after 9 years

Re: Ladies, Time To Slay In The Kitchen by indodon(m): 11:53pm On Aug 24
julietkcee:



never! Am here.. live n direct. grin future mother kiss

BTW didnt u see "guys nt allowed" angry ah ah...
came in like a female,,, shaking my bum bum grin

