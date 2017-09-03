₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by megafem1: 9:30pm On Sep 03
Namdi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), affirmed that the person presently ruling the country is not Muhammadu Buhari, claiming that the Nigerian government hired a look-alike to stand in for the president.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/09/03/nnamdi-kanu-claims-buhari-not-nigeria
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by Tolexander: 9:34pm On Sep 03
Of Biafra (IPOB), affirmed that the personFinally, Nnamdi Kanu don enter market with the madness he got in Kuje prison.
51 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by HumorMe(m): 9:35pm On Sep 03
sshh!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by EmeeNaka: 9:37pm On Sep 03
I don't like President Buhari's attitude but IPOB must be stopped. IPOB terrifies people, creating uncertainty and they can be compared to ISIS.
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by Tolexander: 9:41pm On Sep 03
EmeeNaka:IPOB isn't a terrorist group, but a group of comedians
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by EmeeNaka: 9:46pm On Sep 03
Tolexander:that's how it starts. Now after hypnotizing their members, the Supreme leader of IPOB has asked his supporters to burn down Nigeria if he is arrested. You can't predict the outcome of that.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:18pm On Sep 03
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by Ebullience(m): 10:25pm On Sep 03
Very interesting
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by chibikedon(m): 10:36pm On Sep 03
i believe in this assertion that Mr Buhari is not in niger
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by PFRB: 10:55pm On Sep 03
EmeeNaka:
Who is giving you that report?
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by RisingSun1: 10:57pm On Sep 03
EmeeNaka:Lol at cowardly Afonja. So Ipob rally and peaceful call for referendum in the east is terrifying you in faraway Oshogbo ?
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by uzohrome(m): 11:10pm On Sep 03
The surgeon perfected the job, buhari is not in Nigeria. Jibrin said same, the wife knows. Northern cabals self. Undisclosed illness. To avert this calamity he should dialogue with Ipob or the country will be reduced to zero in hours. Ipob is deadly
9 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by kolaaderin: 11:33pm On Sep 03
Its very terrifying that we live in the same country with Pigs that would believe and support this insanity. Please the government should just do quick and give them the pototo republic and let us rest from pigs called biafrians
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by BlackMbakara1(m): 11:51pm On Sep 03
So if the people are under an oath, then it's no freedom at all...
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by EricIyke: 1:06am
Alhaji Jibrin greeting the zoo. Nigeria is messed up.
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by Eastfield1: 1:44am
so the Vegetable is no longer with us
We are now dealing with Imported Sudanese vegetable
5 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by Throwback: 6:44am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzg84rCnMPA
I have long maintained that this man is a terrorist who has no regard for any law despite making himself to be a victim who has been denied his rights.
I do not believe in peace, I only believe in justice. So if by law he his deemed worthy of an arrest, and as a result his terrorist group attempt to "bomb Nigeria down to the ground", then every single one of them should be neutralized. 2 million terrorists under oath to his command in Abuja is of no significance to the case of facts before the judge, so Kanu should stop being scared of returning to the prison he voluntarily campaigned to return to. Terrorism disguised as people power will not stop the Judge from revoking a bail that has been vehemently abused.
Those who love to cry to the UN and US, should also send in this video recording showing their leader at his menacing finest. This video is enough evidence to conclude the treason prosecution of the accused. This video is also enough evidence when the anarchy he has consistently campaigned for is unfolded at Abuja.
They will attempt to play the victim card, but this video is all that will matter, to show that the victim propaganda is only a tool designed by the aggressor.
Give this arrogant egoist a microphone, and in due time he talks himself into destruction. I really do not envy his lawyers who have to argue the case of a difficult man who makes their work tedious.
IPOB is a terrorist group, and Kanu is the chief terrorist.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by ItachiUchiha: 6:55am
If the NIA has not been bastardized, this is the kind of thing they handle.
MIA and send the srmy to crush the violence that erupts.
You cant just be saying crap every other day, even the president wartch his utterance after the 95-5% gibberish
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by omenkaLives(m): 7:37am
“The man you are looking at on theThis is the reason I tend not to be surprised at the sheer stupidity being displayed by his gullible Potor Pigs and Idiots. When you urinate on the ground and have a supposed human being with a functional brain take to the floor to lick your urine clean, there is virtually nothing you'd tell them which they wouldn't believe.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by potent5(m): 8:12am
Seriously?
Well, I'm aware that in most advanced countries, heads of state do have doubles who pose for them in special circumstances. This matter might be a baseless rumour but similar practices are well entrenched in the political world.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by Femjonsonn: 8:44am
This Nnamdi is becoming too shallow.
My man abeg quit biafra agitation make you start your stand up comedy my career m... You go blow.
Funny clown
6 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by Firefire(m): 8:44am
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by Benekruku(m): 8:44am
The Ex London Gay club stripper has taken cocaine again!
It's now confirmed that Nnamadi Kanu is mentally unstable and needs urgent attention
Suspected when he suddenly became Jew.
Whoever mingles with FFK ends up being a Junkie. Fayose and Kanu re typical example
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by free2ryhme: 8:45am
we don hear una
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by engrflames: 8:45am
Pleas I need a brand of Osogbo weed Kanu is smoking...
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by Saintabdul(m): 8:45am
The weed when kanu dey smoke i doubt if nah kwale own........it something stronger
4 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by EmekaBlue(m): 8:45am
Hahaha...KANU abeg change topic..Thats d dullard
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by smartty68(m): 8:45am
Well, in a confused country like ours one doesn't know what to believe no more. Buhari failed administration has created rooms for doubts.
Unfortunately, his zombies see nothing wrong with his tyrannic rulerships.
At the same time it could be a fabricated news from Buhari Media Crew who masturbates on BIAFRA matters
There was a country
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by magoo10: 8:46am
Apart from ordering military men to shoot at people what other important job does buhari do as a president?Nnamdi KANU is very correct to say anything and anyhow he thinks he can send his message anyone who wants to jump into the lagoon can do so,to allow a man who openly threatened dogs and baboons being soaked in blood if he is not given president is not only foolishness but madness.
if you say Nnamdi KANU is high on cocaine then buhari is high on something worst ,he has definitely met his match.
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" by jkfugghhghjdd: 8:46am
Fake news by Lai Mohammed and his cohorts for gullible zombies to believe. Show us video of Kanu sayings so, otherwise stick your tacky rooster and bull story up your rear.
