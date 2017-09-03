Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nnamdi Kanu: "Buhari Is Not In Nigeria, Man From Sudan Impersonating Him" (4997 Views)

PDP Member Claims Buhari's Photoswith Saraki, Dogara In London Yesterday Were Fr / Twitter User Claims Buhari's Photo Was Actually Taken Before 2015 Election / Apc Claims Buhari Is Responsible For The U-17 World Cup Victory (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Namdi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), affirmed that the person presently ruling the country is not Muhammadu Buhari, claiming that the Nigerian government hired a look-alike to stand in for the president.





“The man you are looking at on the television is not Buhari, he is from Sudan. After extensive plastic surgery they brought him back. The person was taught Buhari’s mannerisms and he came back deceiving all of you. I can stand and prove who I am but Buhari cannot do the same thing. He cannot deceive Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB,” the IPOB leader said.



Mr. Kanu also said that arresting him for his secessionist agitation was “the worst mistake” Mr. Buhari made. He told his supporters that he would be appearing in court for his hearing and directed them to “burn down” Nigeria if he is rearrested.



“The worst mistake Buhari ever made was to arrest me. I will break the zoo into pieces. I am taking IPOB to Abuja on the 17th of next month for my court case. There will be 2 million people in Abuja. We take the battle to our enemies. You are under oath and by virtue of that oath you are under direct order from me, any day you hear I have been arrested, to burn down Nigeria to the ground.”



He also condemned The Sun Newspaper for publishing untrue stories about him. Debunking a report made by The Sun newspaper that he is on the run, Mr. Kanu blasted the newspaper for feeding the people with lies.



“It wasn’t my wish to speak but the more I keep quiet the more they keep lying. I am under oath to defend IPOB and I will do so. We can never, ever surrender. Don’t mind the lies they are feeding you. People want to sell their newspapers, they fabricate nonsense.” Mr. Kanu said.



Mr. Kanu, who is currently at the forefront of the Biafran secessionist movement, encouraged his people not to believe anything they hear from the media but only what he speaks.



http://saharareporters.com/2017/09/03/nnamdi-kanu-claims-buhari-not-nigeria

Of Biafra (IPOB), affirmed that the person

presently ruling the country is not

Muhammadu Buhari, claiming that the

Nigerian government hired a look-alike to

stand in for the president.

“The man you are looking at on the

television is not Buhari, he is from Sudan.

After extensive plastic surgery they brought

him back. The person was taught Buhari’s

mannerisms and he came back deceiving all

of you. I can stand and prove who I am but

Buhari cannot do the same thing. He cannot

deceive Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB,” the IPOB

leader said. Finally, Nnamdi Kanu don enter market with the madness he got in Kuje prison. Finally, Nnamdi Kanu don enter market with the madness he got in Kuje prison. 51 Likes

sshh! 1 Like 1 Share

I don't like President Buhari's attitude but IPOB must be stopped. IPOB terrifies people, creating uncertainty and they can be compared to ISIS. 26 Likes 2 Shares

EmeeNaka:

I don't like President Buhari's attitude but IPOB must be stopped. IPOB terrifies people, creating uncertainty and they can be compared to ISIS. IPOB isn't a terrorist group, but a group of comedians IPOB isn't a terrorist group, but a group of comedians 26 Likes 3 Shares

Tolexander:

IPOB isn't a terrorist group, but a group of comedians that's how it starts. Now after hypnotizing their members, the Supreme leader of IPOB has asked his supporters to burn down Nigeria if he is arrested. You can't predict the outcome of that. that's how it starts. Now after hypnotizing their members, the Supreme leader of IPOB has asked his supporters to burn down Nigeria if he is arrested. You can't predict the outcome of that. 18 Likes 2 Shares

10 Likes 1 Share

Very interesting

i believe in this assertion that Mr Buhari is not in niger 9 Likes 2 Shares

EmeeNaka:

that's how it starts. Now after hypnotizing their members, the Supreme leader of IPOB has asked his supporters to burn down Nigeria if he is arrested. You can't predict the outcome of that.

Who is giving you that report? Who is giving you that report? 1 Like

EmeeNaka:

I don't like President Buhari's attitude but IPOB must be stopped. IPOB terrifies people, creating uncertainty and they can be compared to ISIS. Lol at cowardly Afonja. So Ipob rally and peaceful call for referendum in the east is terrifying you in faraway Oshogbo ? Lol at cowardly Afonja. So Ipob rally and peaceful call for referendum in the east is terrifying you in faraway Oshogbo ? 23 Likes 2 Shares

The surgeon perfected the job, buhari is not in Nigeria. Jibrin said same, the wife knows. Northern cabals self. Undisclosed illness. To avert this calamity he should dialogue with Ipob or the country will be reduced to zero in hours. Ipob is deadly 9 Likes

Its very terrifying that we live in the same country with Pigs that would believe and support this insanity. Please the government should just do quick and give them the pototo republic and let us rest from pigs called biafrians 13 Likes 3 Shares

So if the people are under an oath, then it's no freedom at all... 3 Likes 2 Shares

Alhaji Jibrin greeting the zoo. Nigeria is messed up. 2 Likes

so the Vegetable is no longer with us

We are now dealing with Imported Sudanese vegetable 5 Likes



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzg84rCnMPA







I have long maintained that this man is a terrorist who has no regard for any law despite making himself to be a victim who has been denied his rights.



I do not believe in peace, I only believe in justice. So if by law he his deemed worthy of an arrest, and as a result his terrorist group attempt to "bomb Nigeria down to the ground", then every single one of them should be neutralized. 2 million terrorists under oath to his command in Abuja is of no significance to the case of facts before the judge, so Kanu should stop being scared of returning to the prison he voluntarily campaigned to return to. Terrorism disguised as people power will not stop the Judge from revoking a bail that has been vehemently abused.



Those who love to cry to the UN and US, should also send in this video recording showing their leader at his menacing finest. This video is enough evidence to conclude the treason prosecution of the accused. This video is also enough evidence when the anarchy he has consistently campaigned for is unfolded at Abuja.

They will attempt to play the victim card, but this video is all that will matter, to show that the victim propaganda is only a tool designed by the aggressor.



Give this arrogant egoist a microphone, and in due time he talks himself into destruction. I really do not envy his lawyers who have to argue the case of a difficult man who makes their work tedious.



IPOB is a terrorist group, and Kanu is the chief terrorist. I have long maintained that this man is a terrorist who has no regard for any law despite making himself to be a victim who has been denied his rights.I do not believe in peace, I only believe in justice. So if by law he his deemed worthy of an arrest, and as a result his terrorist group attempt to "bomb Nigeria down to the ground", then every single one of them should be neutralized. 2 million terrorists under oath to his command in Abuja is of no significance to the case of facts before the judge, so Kanu should stop being scared of returning to the prison he voluntarily campaigned to return to. Terrorism disguised as people power will not stop the Judge from revoking a bail that has been vehemently abused.Those who love to cry to the UN and US, should also send in this video recording showing their leader at his menacing finest. This video is enough evidence to conclude the treason prosecution of the accused. This video is also enough evidence when the anarchy he has consistently campaigned for is unfolded at Abuja.They will attempt to play the victim card, but this video is all that will matter, to show that the victim propaganda is only a tool designed by the aggressor.Give this arrogant egoist a microphone, and in due time he talks himself into destruction. I really do not envy his lawyers who have to argue the case of a difficult man who makes their work tedious.IPOB is a terrorist group, and Kanu is the chief terrorist. 17 Likes 2 Shares

If the NIA has not been bastardized, this is the kind of thing they handle.



MIA and send the srmy to crush the violence that erupts.



You cant just be saying crap every other day, even the president wartch his utterance after the 95-5% gibberish 1 Like

“The man you are looking at on the

television is not Buhari, he is from Sudan.

After extensive plastic surgery they brought

him back. The person was taught Buhari’s

mannerisms and he came back deceiving all

of you. I can stand and prove who I am but

Buhari cannot do the same thing. He cannot

deceive Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB,” This is the reason I tend not to be surprised at the sheer stupidity being displayed by his gullible Potor Pigs and Idiots. When you urinate on the ground and have a supposed human being with a functional brain take to the floor to lick your urine clean, there is virtually nothing you'd tell them which they wouldn't believe. This is the reason I tend not to be surprised at the sheer stupidity being displayed by his gullible Potor Pigs and Idiots. When you urinate on the ground and have a supposed human being with a functional brain take to the floor to lick your urine clean, there is virtually nothing you'd tell them which they wouldn't believe. 9 Likes 1 Share

Seriously?



Well, I'm aware that in most advanced countries, heads of state do have doubles who pose for them in special circumstances. This matter might be a baseless rumour but similar practices are well entrenched in the political world.

This Nnamdi is becoming too shallow.



My man abeg quit biafra agitation make you start your stand up comedy my career m... You go blow.

Funny clown 6 Likes

The Ex London Gay club stripper has taken cocaine again!



It's now confirmed that Nnamadi Kanu is mentally unstable and needs urgent attention



Suspected when he suddenly became Jew.



Whoever mingles with FFK ends up being a Junkie. Fayose and Kanu re typical example 8 Likes 1 Share

we don hear una

Pleas I need a brand of Osogbo weed Kanu is smoking...

The weed when kanu dey smoke i doubt if nah kwale own........it something stronger 4 Likes

Hahaha...KANU abeg change topic..Thats d dullard 1 Like 1 Share

Well, in a confused country like ours one doesn't know what to believe no more. Buhari failed administration has created rooms for doubts.



Unfortunately, his zombies see nothing wrong with his tyrannic rulerships.



At the same time it could be a fabricated news from Buhari Media Crew who masturbates on BIAFRA matters



There was a country 1 Like

Apart from ordering military men to shoot at people what other important job does buhari do as a president?Nnamdi KANU is very correct to say anything and anyhow he thinks he can send his message anyone who wants to jump into the lagoon can do so,to allow a man who openly threatened dogs and baboons being soaked in blood if he is not given president is not only foolishness but madness.

if you say Nnamdi KANU is high on cocaine then buhari is high on something worst ,he has definitely met his match. 2 Likes