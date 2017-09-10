Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary (4164 Views)

According to @Naselle_, her GrandPa who went to England for studies met her Grandmother when she was just 19, they got married and he came back to Nigeria with him. Here's her tweets;



http://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-grandpa-white-grandma-celebrate-60th-wedding-anniversary/



Lalasticlala A Twitter user, @Naselle_, has shared photos of her Nigerian GrandPa and British GrandMa who are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.According to @Naselle_, her GrandPa who went to England for studies met her Grandmother when she was just 19, they got married and he came back to Nigeria with him. Here's her tweets;Lalasticlala 4 Likes



And the both of them still looks good Wow..And the both of them still looks good 12 Likes 2 Shares

At 19 she dropped everything and followed him all the way from England to Nigeria, girls of nowadays just ordinary come to my house in the "same state" they will be forming 'direct Belgium' meanwhile they are already "Naija used"......... 32 Likes 3 Shares

Cool.. Nice one

I so much love this. 2 Likes













#TeamInterracial Awwww...thats a RELATIONSHIP GOAL sha..#TeamInterracial 2 Likes

this is really true love

Wow. How many slay marriages will get to 60? 1 Like

soberdrunk:

At 19 she dropped everything and followed him all the way from England to Nigeria, girls of nowadays just ordinary come to my house in the "same state" they will be forming 'direct Belgium' meanwhile they are already "Naija used".........

Are the guys of nowadays any better?

Once babe come una house, next thing na to on i-pass-my-neighbour generator, come start to dey find way to hang her leg for burglary-proof...all to administer prick.



Gerrahere mehn!

Una fit each other

Slay queens and kings. Gerrahere mehn!Una fit each otherSlay queens and kings. 12 Likes 2 Shares

The advantage of true love

If they were celebrities, the break up story would be in the archives.

This can only happen when true love, loyalty & God....leads a relationship/marriage not this sh¡ts we see these days that is highly motivated by money 1 Like

Lovely

Ok

Dey no wan gree okay who said"eyin mama lo senpe

Married for 60years

This is love

I doubt if baba still knows the way to Oba's palace

Wow! This is very lovely and adorable.

I love love

May God decorate me with longevity and a wife not knife

Make sense

Wow!!! A big congratulations to you

I love this





Pick admistrator(you just made my night dayummm)







Good for them

