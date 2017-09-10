₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by nazanwannem: 8:50pm
A Twitter user, @Naselle_, has shared photos of her Nigerian GrandPa and British GrandMa who are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

According to @Naselle_, her GrandPa who went to England for studies met her Grandmother when she was just 19, they got married and he came back to Nigeria with him. Here's her tweets;

Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by Divay22(f): 8:52pm
Wow..
And the both of them still looks good kiss

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by soberdrunk(m): 8:57pm
At 19 she dropped everything and followed him all the way from England to Nigeria, girls of nowadays just ordinary come to my house in the "same state" they will be forming 'direct Belgium' meanwhile they are already "Naija used"......... angry

32 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by auntysimbiat(f): 8:57pm
Cool.. Nice one
Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by sexybbstar(f): 8:59pm
I so much love this.

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by IamKashyBaby(f): 9:05pm
grin


Awwww...thats a RELATIONSHIP GOAL sha..


#TeamInterracial grin

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by mofeoluwadassah: 9:07pm
this is really true love
Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by Nutase(f): 9:28pm
Wow. How many slay marriages will get to 60?

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by pocohantas(f): 9:37pm
soberdrunk:
At 19 she dropped everything and followed him all the way from England to Nigeria, girls of nowadays just ordinary come to my house in the "same state" they will be forming 'direct Belgium' meanwhile they are already "Naija used"......... angry

Are the guys of nowadays any better?
Once babe come una house, next thing na to on i-pass-my-neighbour generator, come start to dey find way to hang her leg for burglary-proof...all to administer prick.

Gerrahere mehn!
Una fit each other grin grin
Slay queens and kings.

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by coolebux(m): 9:39pm
The advantage of true love
If they were celebrities, the break up story would be in the archives.
Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by Sabrina18(f): 10:37pm
pocohantas:


Are the guys of nowadays any better?
Once babe come una house, next thing na to on i-pass-my-neighbour generator, come start to dey find way to hang her leg for burglary-proof...all to administer prick.

Gerrahere mehn!
Una fit each other grin grin
Slay queens and kings.
Lolz.
Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by ymee(m): 10:42pm
Sabrina18:
Lolz.
Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by UndisputedBosom: 10:43pm
This can only happen when true love, loyalty & God....leads a relationship/marriage not this sh¡ts we see these days that is highly motivated by money undecided

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by jumzzy448: 10:43pm
pocohantas:


Are the guys of nowadays any better?
Once babe come una house, next thing na to on i-pass-my-neighbour generator, come start to dey find way to hang her leg for burglary-proof...all to administer prick.

Gerrahere mehn!
Una fit each other grin grin
Slay queens and kings.

grin grin grin...my belle oooo

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by Narldon(f): 10:43pm



Lovely
Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by BlackDBagba: 10:44pm
Ok
Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by cr7rooney10(m): 10:45pm
Dey no wan gree okay who said"eyin mama lo senpe
Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by HolarQD(m): 10:45pm
pocohantas:


Are the guys of nowadays any better?
Once babe come una house, next thing na to on i-pass-my-neighbour generator, come start to dey find way to hang her leg for burglary-proof...all to administer prick.

Gerrahere mehn!
Una fit each other grin grin
Slay queens and kings.

Aunty you wicked fa grin grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by MhizzAJ(f): 10:45pm
Married for 60years
This is love
Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by swillonch(m): 10:45pm
I doubt if baba still knows the way to Oba's palace
Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by UndisputedBosom: 10:46pm
pocohantas:


Are the guys of nowadays any better?
Once babe come una house, next thing na to on i-pass-my-neighbour generator, come start to dey find way to hang her leg for burglary-proof...all to administer prick.

Gerrahere mehn!
Una fit each other grin grin
Slay queens and kings.


Feminist.....we know u....bt u suppose dy pray mk u tap into dz blessin nt 2 dy mk noise undecided

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by Burgerlomo: 10:46pm
Wow! This is very lovely and adorable.
Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by Simplyunique: 10:46pm
I love love lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by Integrityfarms(m): 10:46pm
May God decorate me with longevity and a wife not knife
Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by lenghtinny(m): 10:47pm
Make sense
Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by c4tnoelz(f): 10:47pm
Wow!!! A big congratulations to you
Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by maberry(m): 10:47pm
I love this
Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by brightgreat: 10:47pm
Ahahahahaah....this one weak me

Pick admistrator(you just made my night dayummm)



pocohantas:


Are the guys of nowadays any better?
Once babe come una house, next thing na to on i-pass-my-neighbour generator, come start to dey find way to hang her leg for burglary-proof...all to administer prick.

Gerrahere mehn!
Una fit each other grin grin
Slay queens and kings.

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by Ireboya(m): 10:47pm
Good for them
Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by Flashh: 10:48pm
pocohantas:


Are the guys of nowadays any better?
Once babe come una house, next thing na to on i-pass-my-neighbour generator, come start to dey find way to hang her leg for burglary-proof...all to administer prick.

Gerrahere mehn!
Una fit each other grin grin
Slay queens and kings.

Seems comments like that gives you nightmares. Sorry!

He even on gen for you, you didn't appreciate it. You need help.
Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by Queerworld(m): 10:48pm
pocohantas:


Are the guys of nowadays any better?
Once babe come una house, next thing na to on i-pass-my-neighbour generator, come start to dey find way to hang her leg for burglary-proof...all to administer prick.

Gerrahere mehn!
Una fit each other grin grin
Slay queens and kings.


Abeg no break my rib. Dz ur comment over hilarious. Come to it, of it am sure u r talking from experience

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Grandpa And White Grandma Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary by Franco2017(m): 10:48pm
How good and pleasant it's for married couples to stay married.
Happy anniversary

