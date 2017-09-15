₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by unapapadeycraze: 1:38pm
her slim body and her beautiful physiognomy. what about you?
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by eezeribe(m): 1:40pm
1)Konji...
2)Material gains...
Each gender knows exactly where they belong...
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by Saintsammurai(m): 1:43pm
I have never been in a relationship...
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by IamLEGEND1: 1:44pm
What the guy above me said.
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by Homeboiy(m): 1:50pm
I only got an ex
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by Macdawid(m): 2:01pm
Her father's money
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by unapapadeycraze: 2:11pm
Macdawid:
gold digger.
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by MhizzAJ(f): 2:33pm
Nothing
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by TINALETC3(f): 2:33pm
Me self no fit explain, sumbody dat always beats me mercilessly while we were kids, even in sec. Skul, he stl bullied me alot. Den after we finished sec skul, he started confessing luv 2 me, after more dan 3years of chasing me, I finally fell 4 hm, d reason is still unknown. First Luv
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by oyoyoyo: 2:33pm
Her unusual beauty - when you say, "theres something about her... I just cant put my fingers on it"
Like Peace with multicolored eyes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bW1ydXg60TE
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 2:33pm
Tow Tow
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by tim1256(m): 2:33pm
Politics
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by kilokeys(m): 2:33pm
single at the moment...
1st ex... penchant for books, intelligent conversations
2nd ex ... choleric, very career driven plus twerking skills ( what a combo)
3rd ex.... fine face
4th ex.... piano skillz
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by Harbeyg09(m): 2:33pm
Her intelligence
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by ITbomb(m): 2:33pm
See them
Girls will be following this thread silently to read what they should do not knowing that 80% of guys fall for boobs and bounty
A man's prayer :
Lord give me a God-fearing and intelligent girl who has big boobs and nice nyansh
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:33pm
Check my dp for the answer
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by kennygee(f): 2:33pm
God.
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by emmabest2000(m): 2:34pm
MhizzAJ:Hope this will attract you ..
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by Sermwell(m): 2:34pm
It was her boobs at first! I saw her come out of her NDDC hostel braless one saturday morning to fetch water! She was wearing a transparent top! I could see the boobs so firm and confident! I was just wondering a lot of things in my mind!.... she looks so beautiful without make up, and has this baby face..I just had to say hi to her! I remember saying....."Sorry what level are you?". And she responded.."500 level pharmacy". And I was in 400 level Law! But I still said how I wanted to be her friend and bla bla bla!...
And today, I have all her boobs to myself! .....I later discovered so many good qualities about her thou! She's my bae for life o!
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by King4Roller: 2:34pm
MhizzAJ what should i answer.
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by ojun50(m): 2:34pm
She talks too much
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by segebase(m): 2:34pm
her pussy contains minerals
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by enemyofprogress: 2:34pm
Childish question, childish post making front page mtcheeeeew
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by Deseo(f): 2:34pm
#blushing...
#running away
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by seunmohmoh(f): 2:34pm
1.money 2.money 3.money 4.money 5.money 6.money 7.money 8.money 9.money 10. money
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by Blue3k(m): 2:35pm
She was the most beautiful person moving. Thick woman, big lips and cute face with short hair. After that it was her personality when we hung out. She was funny with sarcastic humor.
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by Mznaett(f): 2:35pm
Edipee come and answer this question o...
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by Adaumunocha(f): 2:35pm
Saintsammurai:Why?
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by Narldon(f): 2:35pm
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by King4Roller: 2:35pm
seunmohmoh:Shift outside lets talk.
|Re: What Attracted You To Your Girlfriend/boyfriend? by johnime: 2:35pm
Character, Attidue and sense of reasinig== figure that out
