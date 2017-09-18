₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by TosinDru: 8:36pm On Sep 16
It's 21st century and a lot of things are changing, from the way we interact with others to the way we view and live life in general.
Getting involved in an intimate relationship isn't an exception as well. Gone are the days when the conventional idea of 'It's a man's job to ask a woman out' stood, women are taking the initiatives as it is believed time waits for no one and if you want something, just go for it.
So ladies, if you were to ask a guy out, what lines or moves would you make?
3 Likes
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by hayfay(f): 8:44pm On Sep 16
I ve been crushing on u 4 a longtym nw,but dnt knw aw u wud react was y I kept it to myself,but I I can't hold it in anymore ( I luv u) do u feel d same .
114 Likes 13 Shares
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by Evaberry(f): 8:47pm On Sep 16
Ladies take this advise seriously
1. DONT ever ask a guy out
2. Don't ever tell a guy you love/like him.
Asking a guy out never ends well
23 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by Martinez19(m): 8:49pm On Sep 16
hayfay:Nice! Simple, direct and on point.
42 Likes
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by TosinDru: 8:54pm On Sep 16
Evaberry:It's not an advice ma'am.
I understand you had a bad experience last time you tried it but not every girl will have the same experience... Let them live outside their fears
141 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by TosinDru: 8:57pm On Sep 16
hayfay:Real MVP. Mama D mama
13 Likes
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by pocohantas(f): 8:58pm On Sep 16
Nigerian or Foreign guy?
11 Likes
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by OfficialDad: 8:59pm On Sep 16
I will tell her, Babe you got my eyes behind you , which means, I must follow u go
4 Likes
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by tosyne2much(m): 8:59pm On Sep 16
Waiting for team "I can't imagine myself doing that"
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by Franky826: 9:02pm On Sep 16
Evaberry:
Speak for yourself ooo.
Have had 3 ask me out back then we dated and it all went well. The last just married last month.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by uniqueflash(m): 9:05pm On Sep 16
bt that is what i told nancy yesterday but she still stupidly walked out on me
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by ikp120(m): 9:05pm On Sep 16
hayfay:Me go be like "That's really cool. I know you want to kiss me. Oya let's go inside."
O boy the knacking no go dull that night o. 3 days knacking on point. Hehehehehe
41 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by saxwizard(m): 9:06pm On Sep 16
this thread go sweet
2 Likes
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by TosinDru: 9:06pm On Sep 16
pocohantas:Don't tell me you're one of those with the unhealthy obsession with foreign guys
14 Likes
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by IamRaizo(m): 9:08pm On Sep 16
hayfay:you're asking me out like a 17 year old...
Give me another line joor...
2 Likes
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by julietkcee(f): 9:10pm On Sep 16
I like you... Will you go out with meh...
FYI.. neva tell a guy yhu like him..
4 Likes
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by TosinDru: 9:12pm On Sep 16
ikp120:Ma nigga
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by TosinDru: 9:14pm On Sep 16
julietkcee:Bhet why now?
I've had a lot of girls tell me that and trust me, they were not jailed for it
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by TosinDru: 9:38pm On Sep 16
tosyne2much:And they'd rather let their non-existent pride eat them up
3 Likes
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by XaNdEr101(m): 11:08pm On Sep 16
Evaberry:
asking a girl out too never always ends well, you just can't ask a guy out and automatically expect him to say yes just cuz you made the first move love is all about risk.. I can't imagine living a life of loving somebody so much and having to wait/hope they notice me and talk to me.. ask a real man out he will appreciate you for being smart enough to take the initiative not asking yahoo guy or senseless Clichè guys
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by Blackhawk01: 11:21pm On Sep 16
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by hayfay(f): 12:20am On Sep 17
But b4 I wil do it,I wud av studied d guy well 2 knw aw he wil handle such situation.if his a vewi gud fwend n I knw his lvl of maturity I wil tel him. I knw to sm oda pple dey wil read oda meaning to a lady saying she luvs a guy. My opinion though.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by SweetPuffPuff(f): 12:28am On Sep 17
OfficialDad:ha ha ha
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by HeWrites: 3:48am On Sep 17
hayfay:
You Nailed it
1 Share
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by HeWrites: 3:53am On Sep 17
XaNdEr101:
@bolded
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by LanreGH(m): 6:01am On Sep 17
Unfortunately, i dont know how to ask a girl out.. Since my university days, it has never been my problem. The girls always do the asking out.
3 Likes
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by 7footre(m): 6:29am On Sep 17
Our word for today is legs... can we go home and spread d word?
Are you by chance Lionel? Cos you are making my pants messy.
9 Likes
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by princ007(f): 6:50am On Sep 17
OfficialDad:Lol
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by princ007(f): 6:51am On Sep 17
tosyne2much:Huh!
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by DeeTus: 7:04am On Sep 17
Evaberry:It depends though. Not every guy. I would love a good and responsible young lady to ask me out.
*Evil grin*
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by princ007(f): 7:32am On Sep 17
Since from the day i set my eyes on you, my heart knew no peace, i tried to be just a friend to you but my heart would not let me be... It beats for you every second of the day. My day start and end with your thoughts.. I kept it to myself all this while cos i thought my heart was deceiving me.. But i have come to realize it was just trying to signify that it now belongs to you my love... Would you own my heart with utmost care and love? Do your heart beats for me just like mine?
40 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? by bitchcrafts: 7:37am On Sep 17
hayfay:what other meaning is their than him switching on his sex machine mode?
1 Like 1 Share
