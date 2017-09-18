Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies If You Were To Ask A Guy Out, What Lines Or Moves Would You Make? (11024 Views)

Getting involved in an intimate relationship isn't an exception as well. Gone are the days when the conventional idea of 'It's a man's job to ask a woman out' stood, women are taking the initiatives as it is believed time waits for no one and if you want something, just go for it.



I ve been crushing on u 4 a longtym nw,but dnt knw aw u wud react was y I kept it to myself,but I I can't hold it in anymore ( I luv u) do u feel d same . 114 Likes 13 Shares

Ladies take this advise seriously



1. DONT ever ask a guy out



2. Don't ever tell a guy you love/like him.



Asking a guy out never ends well 23 Likes 4 Shares

hayfay:

I ve been crushing on u 4 a longtym nw,but dnt knw aw u wud react was y I kept it to myself,but I I can't hold it in anymore ( I luv u) do u feel d same . Nice! Simple, direct and on point. Nice! Simple, direct and on point. 42 Likes

Evaberry:

Asking a guy out never ends well It's not an advice ma'am.

I understand you had a bad experience last time you tried it but not every girl will have the same experience... Let them live outside their fears It's not an advice ma'am.I understand you had a bad experience last time you tried it but not every girl will have the same experience... Let them live outside their fears 141 Likes 9 Shares

hayfay:

I ve been crushing on u 4 a longtym nw,but dnt knw aw u wud react was y I kept it to myself,but I I can't hold it in anymore ( I luv u) do u feel d same . Real MVP. Mama D mama Real MVP. Mama D mama 13 Likes

Nigerian or Foreign guy? 11 Likes

, which means, I must follow u go I will tell her, Babe you got my eyes behind you, which means, I must follow u go 4 Likes

Waiting for team "I can't imagine myself doing that" 36 Likes 1 Share

Evaberry:

Speak for yourself ooo.



Have had 3 ask me out back then we dated and it all went well. The last just married last month. Speak for yourself ooo.Have had 3 ask me out back then we dated and it all went well. The last just married last month. 27 Likes 1 Share

bt that is what i told nancy yesterday but she still stupidly walked out on me 1 Like 1 Share

hayfay:

I ve been crushing on u 4 a longtym nw,but dnt knw aw u wud react was y I kept it to myself,but I I can't hold it in anymore ( I luv u) do u feel d same . Me go be like "That's really cool. I know you want to kiss me. Oya let's go inside."



O boy the knacking no go dull that night o. 3 days knacking on point. Hehehehehe Me go be like "That's really cool. I know you want to kiss me. Oya let's go inside."O boy the knacking no go dull that night o. 3 days knacking on point. Hehehehehe 41 Likes 5 Shares

this thread go sweet 2 Likes

pocohantas:

Nigerian or Foreign guy? Don't tell me you're one of those with the unhealthy obsession with foreign guys Don't tell me you're one of those with the unhealthy obsession with foreign guys 14 Likes

hayfay:

I ve been crushing on u 4 a longtym nw,but dnt knw aw u wud react was y I kept it to myself,but I I can't hold it in anymore ( I luv u) do u feel d same . you're asking me out like a 17 year old...



Give me another line joor... you're asking me out like a 17 year old...Give me another line joor... 2 Likes

I like you... Will you go out with meh...







FYI.. neva tell a guy yhu like him.. 4 Likes

ikp120:

Me go be like "That's really cool. I know you want to kiss me. Oya let's go inside."



O boy the knacking no go dull that night o. 3 days knacking on point. Hehehehehe Ma nigga Ma nigga 20 Likes 2 Shares

julietkcee:

I like you... Will you go out with meh...







FYI.. neva tell a guy yhu like him.. Bhet why now?

I've had a lot of girls tell me that and trust me, they were not jailed for it Bhet why now?I've had a lot of girls tell me that and trust me, they were not jailed for it 2 Likes 1 Share

tosyne2much:

Waiting for team "I can't imagine myself doing that" And they'd rather let their non-existent pride eat them up And they'd rather let theireat them up 3 Likes

Evaberry:

asking a girl out too never always ends well, you just can't ask a guy out and automatically expect him to say yes just cuz you made the first move love is all about risk.. I can't imagine living a life of loving somebody so much and having to wait/hope they notice me and talk to me.. ask a real man out he will appreciate you for being smart enough to take the initiative not asking yahoo guy or senseless Clichè guys asking a girl out too never always ends well, you just can't ask a guy out and automatically expect him to say yes just cuz you made the first move love is all about risk.. I can't imagine living a life of loving somebody so much and having to wait/hope they notice me and talk to me.. ask a real man out he will appreciate you for being smart enough to take the initiative not asking yahoo guy or senseless Clichè guys 39 Likes 2 Shares

But b4 I wil do it,I wud av studied d guy well 2 knw aw he wil handle such situation.if his a vewi gud fwend n I knw his lvl of maturity I wil tel him. I knw to sm oda pple dey wil read oda meaning to a lady saying she luvs a guy. My opinion though. 8 Likes 2 Shares

OfficialDad:

I will tell her, Babe you got my eyes behind you , which means, I must follow u go ha ha ha

hayfay:

I ve been crushing on u 4 a longtym nw,but dnt knw aw u wud react was y I kept it to myself,but I I can't hold it in anymore ( I luv u) do u feel d same .



You Nailed it You Nailed it 1 Share

XaNdEr101:





asking a girl out too never always ends well, you just can't ask a guy out and automatically expect him to say yes just cuz you made the first move love is all about risk.. I can't imagine living a life of loving somebody so much and having to wait/hope they notice me and talk to me.. ask a real man out he will appreciate you for being smart enough to take the initiative not asking yahoo guy or senseless Clichè guys

@bolded @bolded 4 Likes 1 Share

Unfortunately, i dont know how to ask a girl out.. Since my university days, it has never been my problem. The girls always do the asking out. 3 Likes

Our word for today is legs... can we go home and spread d word?



Are you by chance Lionel? Cos you are making my pants messy. 9 Likes

OfficialDad:

I will tell her, Babe you got my eyes behind you , which means, I must follow u go Lol Lol

tosyne2much:

Waiting for team "I can't imagine myself doing that" Huh! Huh!

Evaberry:

Ladies take this advise seriously





1. DONT ever ask a guy out





2. Don't ever tell a guy you love/like him.





Asking a guy out never ends well It depends though. Not every guy. I would love a good and responsible young lady to ask me out.



*Evil grin* It depends though. Not every guy. I would love a good and responsible young lady to ask me out.*Evil grin*

Since from the day i set my eyes on you, my heart knew no peace, i tried to be just a friend to you but my heart would not let me be... It beats for you every second of the day. My day start and end with your thoughts.. I kept it to myself all this while cos i thought my heart was deceiving me.. But i have come to realize it was just trying to signify that it now belongs to you my love... Would you own my heart with utmost care and love? Do your heart beats for me just like mine? 40 Likes 2 Shares