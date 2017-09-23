₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by FortifiedCity: 1:01pm
I have known this my babe close to a year now. Well she confesses love to me. But she kinda surprised me when she said that she's scared of losing me: that she is willing to kill me if I ever leave her. I heartily laughed it off.
Just yesterday, she called after I deliberately ignored calling her for 2 days and didn't pick up when she called. She called and was very angry. I had to calm her and she later apologized for her anger.
Then I recalled what she said earlier about killing. Even though I believe I am invincible for any man, do you think her threat is something I should take serious?
Have you seen a woman carry out her threat of killing someone she loves? Please share.
Thanks.
9 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by FvckShiT: 1:05pm
You just fúçking won a fúçking free Lifetime fûçk , just keep fúçking her bro
74 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by FortifiedCity: 1:08pm
FvckShiT:Bros I am tired . I want to go to seminary school now
22 Likes
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by selflessposhheart(f): 1:10pm
make she kill u make I see your body part to the suya man I know
4 Likes
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by Sabrina18(f): 1:10pm
Then get ready to kill or be killed, she is crazy.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by FortifiedCity: 1:11pm
selflessposhheart:
You don fight me come here abi
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by FortifiedCity: 1:11pm
Sabrina18:I just think she is loving too hard
2 Likes
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by abelprice(m): 1:12pm
If she's from edo state my guy take am serious and apologise for thinking of leaving her.... she is d only 1 allowed to leave.... ....
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by MhizzAJ(f): 1:12pm
Don't take her serious please
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by selflessposhheart(f): 1:12pm
FortifiedCity:
No I'm just waiting till she kills you
1 Like
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by kimbraa(f): 1:12pm
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by Marverick(m): 1:13pm
Psycho-bitch alert run for your life nigga
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by FortifiedCity: 1:13pm
abelprice:No she's not Edo but I can't render such apology
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by FortifiedCity: 1:14pm
kimbraa:Why are you laughing na? Come and carry me now
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by FortifiedCity: 1:14pm
selflessposhheart:She can't. Besides I have you to run to
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by FortifiedCity: 1:15pm
Marverick:She can be cool though
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by selflessposhheart(f): 1:16pm
FortifiedCity:I won't only kill u i'll murder you
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by FortifiedCity: 1:17pm
selflessposhheart:I know you can't joor. You can't kill your Sugar
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by kimbraa(f): 1:18pm
FortifiedCity:Na small "Die" you dey fear?. The girl is still a baby sha 'cause we wey them done break our hearts so tey we no come get heart again, as e end, we move on. Who has time to start threatening guys of killing them?.
8 Likes
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by abelprice(m): 1:18pm
FortifiedCity:
Hmmm pride.... nor wory by d time she go lock you for coke bottle eh... wen u go dey jump but your hand nor dey reach d top lyk dat old naija movie eh... you go know... ...
20 Likes
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by Hector09(m): 1:18pm
U are talking abt babe whilw the world is ending today
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by FemiEddy(m): 1:20pm
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by alexialin: 1:20pm
Op tread carefully.. She is capable.
Anyone am dating who threatens me with death if I leave.. Mehn I don waka o.. And I will block every access of coming close again.
Be very careful op. And plan your exit very well.
2 Likes
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by FortifiedCity: 1:21pm
kimbraa:I no fear joor .
I am not her first. I don't know why she's so serious now.
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by Papiikush: 1:22pm
There are more than 5,000,000 pussy holes in Nigeria, how did you end up with a crazy bìtch?
7 Likes
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by FortifiedCity: 1:22pm
abelprice:Nah. By provision, such things can't happen to me
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by FemiEddy(m): 1:22pm
kimbraa:please go nd buy new heart in the market abeg
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by FortifiedCity: 1:23pm
Hector09:I will make heaven by God's Grace
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by kimbraa(f): 1:25pm
FortifiedCity:Obsession is dangerous. Such lovers have high threshold to cause you harm.
3 Likes
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by Chascop: 1:26pm
Hector09:
Hector09 lol
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by selflessposhheart(f): 1:27pm
FortifiedCity:
Sugar melt inside garri so will I melt your life on a suya pan
|Re: My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? by kimbraa(f): 1:27pm
FemiEddy:I don't need a new one. As a matter of fact, I'm even grateful for the heartbreaks 'cause they made me wiser n stronger. Guy no fit play me maga na.
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
