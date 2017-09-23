Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Babe Threatened To Kill Me If I Leave Her; Should I Take Her Serious? (9764 Views)

I have known this my babe close to a year now. Well she confesses love to me. But she kinda surprised me when she said that she's scared of losing me: that she is willing to kill me if I ever leave her. I heartily laughed it off.

Just yesterday, she called after I deliberately ignored calling her for 2 days and didn't pick up when she called. She called and was very angry. I had to calm her and she later apologized for her anger.



Then I recalled what she said earlier about killing. Even though I believe I am invincible for any man, do you think her threat is something I should take serious?



Have you seen a woman carry out her threat of killing someone she loves? Please share.



You just fúçking won a fúçking free Lifetime fûçk , just keep fúçking her bro

FvckShiT:

Bros I am tired . I want to go to seminary school now

make she kill u make I see your body part to the suya man I know

Then get ready to kill or be killed, she is crazy.

selflessposhheart:

make she kill u make I see your body part to the suya man I know



You don fight me come here abi

Sabrina18:

I just think she is loving too hard

.... If she's from edo state my guy take am serious and apologise for thinking of leaving her.... she is d only 1 allowed to leave........

Don't take her serious please

FortifiedCity:





You don fight me come here abi

No I'm just waiting till she kills you

Psycho-bitch alert run for your life nigga

abelprice:

No she's not Edo but I can't render such apology

kimbraa:

Why are you laughing na? Come and carry me now

selflessposhheart:





She can't. Besides I have you to run to

Marverick:

She can be cool though

FortifiedCity:

I won't only kill u i'll murder you

selflessposhheart:



I know you can't joor. You can't kill your Sugar

FortifiedCity:

Na small "Die" you dey fear?. The girl is still a baby sha 'cause we wey them done break our hearts so tey we no come get heart again, as e end, we move on. Who has time to start threatening guys of killing them?.

FortifiedCity:

No she's not Edo but I can't render such apology

Hmmm pride.... nor wory by d time she go lock you for coke bottle eh... wen u go dey jump but your hand nor dey reach d top lyk dat old naija movie eh... you go know......

U are talking abt babe whilw the world is ending today

Op tread carefully.. She is capable.



Anyone am dating who threatens me with death if I leave.. Mehn I don waka o.. And I will block every access of coming close again.



Be very careful op. And plan your exit very well.

kimbraa:

Na small "Die" you dey fear?. The girl is still a baby sha 'cause we wey them done break our hearts so tey we no come get heart again, as e end, we move on. Who has time to start threatening guys of killing them?. I no fear joor .



I no fear joor .

I am not her first. I don't know why she's so serious now.

There are more than 5,000,000 pussy holes in Nigeria, how did you end up with a crazy bìtch?



abelprice:





Nah. By provision, such things can't happen to me

kimbraa:

please go nd buy new heart in the market abeg

Hector09:

I will make heaven by God's Grace

FortifiedCity:

I no fear joor .



Obsession is dangerous. Such lovers have high threshold to cause you harm.

Hector09:

U are talking abt babe whilw the world is ending today



Hector09 lol

FortifiedCity:

I know you can't joor. You can't kill your Sugar



Sugar melt inside garri so will I melt your life on a suya pan