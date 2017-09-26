₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by TheTrueApostle: 12:44pm
Please I need honest response.
All my friends that are married have women running after them, while the single men like us have less women coming to us. So I really want to Know.
And they(my married friends) confirmed this, that girls are more attracted to married men, they believe they take care of women better, please how true is this?
Ladies only..
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by selflessposhheart(f): 12:56pm
Money
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by tayo60(f): 1:01pm
Married men do and handle things more maturely than single men and spend more on ladies. What single guys will see in ladies and scream , they just overlook it and move on since they know that the relationship is symbiosis and does not lead to anywhere.
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by TheTrueApostle: 1:07pm
I'm learning...
Have to start thinking of getting married quickly, so I can get more women...
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by makydebbie(f): 1:08pm
Why would any sane girl look at a married man in the first place?
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by TheTrueApostle: 1:15pm
Don't act naive here my dear, that's the in thing in town... Young girls always prefer married men, don't act naive or holier than thou, when we all know these things... I just need honest response, no one is judging anyone here.. Judgement day never reach, I'll allow God do judgement when he comes, I just need honest answers.. Thank you.
makydebbie:
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by smardray(m): 1:18pm
I'm only going to tell you that . .Money is the most attractive thing on earth
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by makydebbie(f): 1:19pm
TheTrueApostle:Lol, what a myopic reasoning. Because it's the thing in town, it's right and everyone should do it.
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by WrathOfHadez(m): 1:21pm
makydebbie:Babe, girls (a good number) seem to be wired to crave what they can't have.
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by makydebbie(f): 1:25pm
WrathOfHadez:Sad, why go through all that knowing you won't get anything productive?
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by WrathOfHadez(m): 1:35pm
makydebbie:"Productive" is relative.
Some girls just love the raw power of being able to stir a man away from his wife.
Others may find a man who share all their dreams and views but yet belong to someone else. Sweet taboo.
There are many reasons. But stolen bread is sweetest.
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by makydebbie(f): 1:47pm
WrathOfHadez:Well what goes around, comes around. They'll surely reap the fruit of their labor.
At bold, It's better they know their boundaries but then, this boundary things doesn't work when the libido gets high. I cant waste my time and emotion on something I know I'll never have. It's ridiculous.
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by Ifakiland(m): 1:50pm
If ure single and girls ain't flocking around u....u need prayers, whether broke or not, handsome or not...u need prayers
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by WrathOfHadez(m): 1:58pm
makydebbie:life is long enough to learn and unlearn all the virtues and ills of superstition, religion and convention.
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by makydebbie(f): 2:02pm
WrathOfHadez:Hope life is not taken in the process of learning.
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by Funkybabee(f): 2:09pm
Because they love to see other woman in pain and also maybe because of their money.....i have. Several girls like that as a friend....they won't listen to you
And karma master jejely waiting for them which they also knew
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by WrathOfHadez(m): 2:21pm
makydebbie:Have men not died for even lesser courses? Love and sex are death-worthy for in them most of life's essentiality are embedded.
My dear, death is a release, like life springing forth from within a budding seed into a blooming flower.
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by phintohlar(f): 2:25pm
Only the young ladies can answer this
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by leathalbeast: 2:27pm
makydebbie:if only alot of ladies were like you. the world will be a very lovely, morally upright place.
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by Horlohlah: 2:35pm
Because they are stupid
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by TheTrueApostle: 3:18pm
On nairaland Na!!!
leathalbeast:
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by makydebbie(f): 3:21pm
leathalbeast:Awwn, I know right.
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by makydebbie(f): 3:24pm
WrathOfHadez:Lezz. Speaks wisdom with different cloaks, easy to know it's him.
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by biacan(f): 4:06pm
for me..... money...... tall guy..... bigdick that can make me think beyond earth....and a man who is less to anger......and he must not be minister of women affairs.....like toysentomuch
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by jamarifox(m): 4:17pm
You got your spelling wrong, sweetie.
biacan:baba gist us after you tear this one toto
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by asawanathegreat(m): 4:22pm
My broda na them dey pay well nah
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by scaramucci: 4:23pm
Hmm
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by veacea: 4:23pm
Lol
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by soberdrunk(m): 4:23pm
They are lucky 'magun' doesn't work on women......
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by flatbros: 4:24pm
Cuz they are made
|Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by freshinko: 4:24pm
The reason is purely based on greediness and laziness.
