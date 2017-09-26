₦airaland Forum

Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by TheTrueApostle: 12:44pm
Please I need honest response.

All my friends that are married have women running after them, while the single men like us have less women coming to us. So I really want to Know.
And they(my married friends) confirmed this, that girls are more attracted to married men, they believe they take care of women better, please how true is this?

Ladies only..

Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by selflessposhheart(f): 12:56pm
Money wink

Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by tayo60(f): 1:01pm
Married men do and handle things more maturely than single men and spend more on ladies. What single guys will see in ladies and scream , they just overlook it and move on since they know that the relationship is symbiosis and does not lead to anywhere.

Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by TheTrueApostle: 1:07pm
I'm learning...

Have to start thinking of getting married quickly, so I can get more women... wink

Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by makydebbie(f): 1:08pm
Why would any sane girl look at a married man in the first place?

Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by TheTrueApostle: 1:15pm
Don't act naive here my dear, that's the in thing in town... Young girls always prefer married men, don't act naive or holier than thou, when we all know these things... I just need honest response, no one is judging anyone here.. Judgement day never reach, I'll allow God do judgement when he comes, I just need honest answers.. Thank you.
makydebbie:
Why would any sane girl look at a married man in the first place?

Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by smardray(m): 1:18pm
I'm only going to tell you that . .Money is the most attractive thing on earth

Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by makydebbie(f): 1:19pm
TheTrueApostle:
Don't act naive here my dear, that's the in thing in town... Young girls always prefer married men, don't act naive or holier than thou, when we all know these things... I just need honest response, no one is judging anyone here.. Judgement day never reach, I'll allow God do judgement when he comes, I just need honest answers.. Thank you.
Lol, what a myopic reasoning. Because it's the thing in town, it's right and everyone should do it.

Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by WrathOfHadez(m): 1:21pm
makydebbie:
Why would any sane girl look at a married man in the first place?
Babe, girls (a good number) seem to be wired to crave what they can't have.

Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by makydebbie(f): 1:25pm
WrathOfHadez:
Babe, girls (a good number) seem to be wired to crave what they can't have.
Sad, why go through all that knowing you won't get anything productive?
Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by WrathOfHadez(m): 1:35pm
makydebbie:
Sad, why go through all that knowing you won't get anything productive?
"Productive" is relative.

Some girls just love the raw power of being able to stir a man away from his wife.

Others may find a man who share all their dreams and views but yet belong to someone else. Sweet taboo.

There are many reasons. But stolen bread is sweetest.

Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by makydebbie(f): 1:47pm
WrathOfHadez:
"Productive" is relative.

Some girls just love the raw power of being able to stir a man away from his wife.

Others may find a man who share all their dreams and views but yet belong to someone else. Sweet taboo.

There are many reasons. But stolen bread is sweetest.
Well what goes around, comes around. They'll surely reap the fruit of their labor.

At bold, It's better they know their boundaries but then, this boundary things doesn't work when the libido gets high. I cant waste my time and emotion on something I know I'll never have. It's ridiculous.

Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by Ifakiland(m): 1:50pm
If ure single and girls ain't flocking around u....u need prayers, whether broke or not, handsome or not...u need prayers

Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by WrathOfHadez(m): 1:58pm
makydebbie:
Well what goes around, comes around. They'll surely reap the fruit of their labor.

At bold, It's better they know their boundaries but then, this boundary things doesn't work when the libido gets high. I cant waste my time and emotion on something I know I'll never have. It's ridiculous.
life is long enough to learn and unlearn all the virtues and ills of superstition, religion and convention.

Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by makydebbie(f): 2:02pm
WrathOfHadez:
life is long enough to learn and unlearn all the virtues and ills of superstition, religion and convention.

Hope life is not taken in the process of learning.

Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by Funkybabee(f): 2:09pm
Because they love to see other woman in pain and also maybe because of their money.....i have. Several girls like that as a friend....they won't listen to you

And karma master jejely waiting for them which they also knew

Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by WrathOfHadez(m): 2:21pm
makydebbie:
Hope life is not taken in the process of learning.
Have men not died for even lesser courses? Love and sex are death-worthy for in them most of life's essentiality are embedded.

My dear, death is a release, like life springing forth from within a budding seed into a blooming flower.

Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by phintohlar(f): 2:25pm
Only the young ladies can answer this

Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by leathalbeast: 2:27pm
makydebbie:
Why would any sane girl look at a married man in the first place?
if only alot of ladies were like you. the world will be a very lovely, morally upright place.
Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by Horlohlah: 2:35pm
Because they are stupid

Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by TheTrueApostle: 3:18pm
On nairaland Na!!!
leathalbeast:
if only alot of ladies were like you. the world will be a very lovely, morally upright place.

Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by makydebbie(f): 3:21pm
leathalbeast:
if only alot of ladies were like you. the world will be a very lovely, morally upright place.
Awwn, I know right. kiss

Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by makydebbie(f): 3:24pm
WrathOfHadez:
Have men not died for even lesser courses? Love and sex are death-worthy for in them most of life's essentiality are embedded.

My dear, death is a release, like life springing forth from within a budding seed into a blooming flower.
Lezz. Speaks wisdom with different cloaks, easy to know it's him. smiley
Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by biacan(f): 4:06pm
for me..... money...... tall guy..... bigdick that can make me think beyond earth....and a man who is less to anger......and he must not be minister of women affairs.....like toysentomuch

Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by jamarifox(m): 4:17pm
You got your spelling wrong, sweetie.

biacan:
for me..... money...... tall guy..... bigdick that can make me think beyond earth....and a man who is less to anger......and he must not be minister of women affairs.....like toysentomuch tosyne2much
baba gist us after you tear this one toto

Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by asawanathegreat(m): 4:22pm
My broda na them dey pay well nah
Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by scaramucci: 4:23pm
Hmm
Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by veacea: 4:23pm
Lol
Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by soberdrunk(m): 4:23pm
They are lucky 'magun' doesn't work on women...... angry
Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by flatbros: 4:24pm
Cuz they are made
Re: Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? by freshinko: 4:24pm
The reason is purely based on greediness and laziness.

