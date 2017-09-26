Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Why Do Some Young Ladies Find Married Men More Attractive? (8979 Views)

Please I need honest response.



All my friends that are married have women running after them, while the single men like us have less women coming to us. So I really want to Know.

And they(my married friends) confirmed this, that girls are more attracted to married men, they believe they take care of women better, please how true is this?



Ladies only.. 1 Like

Money 8 Likes

Married men do and handle things more maturely than single men and spend more on ladies. What single guys will see in ladies and scream , they just overlook it and move on since they know that the relationship is symbiosis and does not lead to anywhere. 41 Likes 2 Shares





Have to start thinking of getting married quickly, so I can get more women... I'm learning...Have to start thinking of getting married quickly, so I can get more women... 17 Likes

Why would any sane girl look at a married man in the first place? 18 Likes 2 Shares

makydebbie:

Why would any sane girl look at a married man in the first place? Don't act naive here my dear, that's the in thing in town... Young girls always prefer married men, don't act naive or holier than thou, when we all know these things... I just need honest response, no one is judging anyone here.. Judgement day never reach, I'll allow God do judgement when he comes, I just need honest answers.. Thank you. 43 Likes 5 Shares

I'm only going to tell you that . .Money is the most attractive thing on earth 1 Like

TheTrueApostle:

Don't act naive here my dear, that's the in thing in town... Young girls always prefer married men, don't act naive or holier than thou, when we all know these things... I just need honest response, no one is judging anyone here.. Judgement day never reach, I'll allow God do judgement when he comes, I just need honest answers.. Thank you. Lol, what a myopic reasoning. Because it's the thing in town, it's right and everyone should do it. Lol, what a myopic reasoning. Because it's the thing in town, it's right and everyone should do it. 16 Likes

makydebbie:

Why would any sane girl look at a married man in the first place? Babe, girls (a good number) seem to be wired to crave what they can't have. Babe, girls (a good number) seem to be wired to crave what they can't have. 5 Likes

WrathOfHadez:

Babe, girls (a good number) seem to be wired to crave what they can't have. Sad, why go through all that knowing you won't get anything productive? Sad, why go through all that knowing you won't get anything productive?

makydebbie:

Sad, why go through all that knowing you won't get anything productive? "Productive" is relative.



Some girls just love the raw power of being able to stir a man away from his wife.



Others may find a man who share all their dreams and views but yet belong to someone else. Sweet taboo.



There are many reasons. But stolen bread is sweetest. "Productive" is relative.Some girls just love the raw power of being able to stir a man away from his wife.Others may find a man who share all their dreams and views but yet belong to someone else. Sweet taboo.There are many reasons. But stolen bread is sweetest. 18 Likes

WrathOfHadez:

"Productive" is relative.



Some girls just love the raw power of being able to stir a man away from his wife.



Others may find a man who share all their dreams and views but yet belong to someone else. Sweet taboo.



There are many reasons. But stolen bread is sweetest. Well what goes around, comes around. They'll surely reap the fruit of their labor.



At bold, It's better they know their boundaries but then, this boundary things doesn't work when the libido gets high. I cant waste my time and emotion on something I know I'll never have. It's ridiculous. Well what goes around, comes around. They'll surely reap the fruit of their labor.At bold, It's better they know their boundaries but then, this boundary things doesn't work when the libido gets high. I cant waste my time and emotion on something I know I'll never have. It's ridiculous. 5 Likes 1 Share

If ure single and girls ain't flocking around u....u need prayers, whether broke or not, handsome or not...u need prayers 6 Likes 1 Share

makydebbie:

Well what goes around, comes around. They'll surely reap the fruit of their labor.



At bold, It's better they know their boundaries but then, this boundary things doesn't work when the libido gets high. I cant waste my time and emotion on something I know I'll never have. It's ridiculous. life is long enough to learn and unlearn all the virtues and ills of superstition, religion and convention. life is long enough to learn and unlearn all the virtues and ills of superstition, religion and convention. 2 Likes

WrathOfHadez:

life is long enough to learn and unlearn all the virtues and ills of superstition, religion and convention.



Hope life is not taken in the process of learning. Hope life is not taken in the process of learning. 3 Likes

Because they love to see other woman in pain and also maybe because of their money.....i have. Several girls like that as a friend....they won't listen to you



And karma master jejely waiting for them which they also knew 2 Likes

makydebbie:

Hope life is not taken in the process of learning. Have men not died for even lesser courses? Love and sex are death-worthy for in them most of life's essentiality are embedded.



My dear, death is a release, like life springing forth from within a budding seed into a blooming flower. Have men not died for even lesser courses? Love and sex are death-worthy for in them most of life's essentiality are embedded.My dear, death is a release, like life springing forth from within a budding seed into a blooming flower. 2 Likes

Only the young ladies can answer this 1 Like

makydebbie:

Why would any sane girl look at a married man in the first place? if only alot of ladies were like you. the world will be a very lovely, morally upright place. if only alot of ladies were like you. the world will be a very lovely, morally upright place.

Because they are stupid 2 Likes

leathalbeast:

if only alot of ladies were like you. the world will be a very lovely, morally upright place. On nairaland Na!!! 5 Likes

leathalbeast:

if only alot of ladies were like you. the world will be a very lovely, morally upright place. Awwn, I know right. Awwn, I know right. 2 Likes 1 Share

WrathOfHadez:

Have men not died for even lesser courses? Love and sex are death-worthy for in them most of life's essentiality are embedded.



My dear, death is a release, like life springing forth from within a budding seed into a blooming flower. Lezz. Speaks wisdom with different cloaks, easy to know it's him. Lezz. Speaks wisdom with different cloaks, easy to know it's him.

for me..... money...... tall guy..... bigdick that can make me think beyond earth....and a man who is less to anger......and he must not be minister of women affairs.....like toysentomuch 1 Like





biacan:

for me..... money...... tall guy..... bigdick that can make me think beyond earth....and a man who is less to anger......and he must not be minister of women affairs.....like toysentomuch tosyne2much baba gist us after you tear this one toto You got your spelling wrong, sweetie.baba gist us after you tear this one toto 1 Share





My broda na them dey pay well nah

Hmm

Lol

They are lucky 'magun' doesn't work on women......

Cuz they are made