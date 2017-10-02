₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by IJOBA2: 3:15pm
Reuters) - Two women were stabbed to death and their assailant shot dead by a soldier in the southern French port city of Marseille on Sunday in what officials described as a "likely terrorist act".
Police sources said the suspect had shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) in Arabic as he attacked the women, aged 17 and 20, at Marseille's main railway station.
Two police sources said one had her throat slit while the other was stabbed in the chest and stomach.
An Islamic State militant was responsible for the attack, the group's Amaq news agency said.
The assailant was shot dead by a soldier from a military Sentinelle patrol, a force deployed across the country as part of a state of emergency declared after Islamist attacks that began almost two years ago.
We have until now managed to avoid such dramatic incidents (in Marseille). I think it was a terrorist attack and the individual who was killed seems to have had several identities," Marseille mayor Jean-Claude Gaudin told reporters.
Paris was rocked in 2015 by multiple attacks that killed 130 people. In 2016 a gunman drove a truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86 people. Both of these attacks were claimed by Islamic State.
Other countries, including Britain, Germany and Belgium, have also suffered attacks by militants using knives, guns, explosives and driving vehicles at crowds.
Some 200 police officers cordoned off the area and all roads were closed to traffic.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKCN1C61DC
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by Nukilia: 3:17pm
I support the mass deportation of extremists to Saudi Arabia.
121 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by xreal: 3:19pm
If I hear that sentence at my left, and I hear a gun shot at my right at the same time; I will run to my right for safety.
166 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by Vutseck(m): 3:19pm
I have nothing to tell those extremist until the day they will slit my throat
nonsense
.
5 Likes
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by IJOBA2: 3:21pm
MYND44 MY PADDY THIS FRESH BREAD IS DIRECTLY FROM THE OVEN
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by PureMe01: 3:34pm
xreal:confirm!!they are wat they are...starting with ur president
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by IJOBA2: 3:56pm
Evablizin:BREAKING NEWS: ISLAMIC STATES CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR LAS VEGAS SHOOTING
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.thesun.co.uk/news/4595752/las-vegas-shooting-isis-claim-responsibility-for-gun-massacre/amp/
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by patval(f): 4:36pm
Islam is a religious of blood sucking demon
69 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by mabea: 4:53pm
Vutseck:Bros come again, u said?
35 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by Dc4life(m): 5:47pm
I wonder if the people of liberal Europe will ever wake up to the reality that they're being invaded. Probably not.
Yet another radical Islamic attack on Western people. Wake up Europe! Allahu Akbar might be the last words you hear if you don't straighten out your immigration policies ASAP. Thank God the US now has Trump!
64 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by RoyalBoutique(m): 5:47pm
Fear not, thy be of peaceful religion
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by doctorkush(m): 5:47pm
just when we about saying they have changed
Islam-a-bad is a capital
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by MasViews: 5:48pm
patval:
How did you get to that conclusion?
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by RoyalBoutique(m): 5:48pm
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by abdelrahman: 5:48pm
WE PALESTINIAN CHRISTIANS SAY ALLAHU AKBAR
1 Like
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by sukkot: 5:48pm
72 virgins for the loco vato on aisle 7
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by sarutobie(m): 5:49pm
Evablizin:Definitely is without a fvcking doubt!
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by NCANTaskForce(m): 5:49pm
Buhari kinsmen them
15 Likes
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by abescom: 5:49pm
Evablizin:Be careful what you say.
I am a Christian and do not support what these idiotas are doing but certainly not all of them are bad and devilish.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by RoyalBoutique(m): 5:49pm
HajimeSaito:
Or both
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by KanesHost: 5:49pm
You see why I love these advanced countries...
He stabbed/killed 2 ladies, and was SHOT on the spot by a soldier.
That's what you call security of life and properties.
Though the ladies may have lost their lives, the perpetrator of the crime was IMMEDIATELY killed.
23 Likes
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by uhuogba(m): 5:49pm
Why do these idiots always go for soft targets!
He attacked with knife because he had no access to gun, If he was to be in America? whew!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by abiodunalasa(m): 5:49pm
Now they will call this Terrorism. while that of Los Angeles will be simply called "Shooting spree ".
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by ollah1: 5:49pm
Sometimes i wonder what people wanna gain from hypocrisy and bigotry. Religion will never put food on your table if you aren't a cleric..
The supposed pepertrator of this attack happen to have 7 identities so his actual ID is difficult to ascertain this time. Op created this thread as a response to the Las Vegas incident. He can't bare it that the guy was a Christian terroist.
Yes he shouted Allah Akbar but does that make him a Muslim, hell no. Alexandre Bissonnette has made us understand that those words could also be said by Christian terrorist and he said just that before attacking Muslim worshippers in Quebec .
I care less about the religion any of these terrorist represent. I only despise the hypocrisy, bigotry and sentiment in the media and some guys when these things happen.
1
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by GreenMavro: 5:49pm
hmm
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by Elenurazorr(m): 5:49pm
Islam is a disease!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by ivolt: 5:49pm
Typical
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by dreamworld: 5:49pm
Terrorist
2 Likes
|Re: Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France by Gustavo404: 5:50pm
For no serious reason, I just wanna say these sweet words to my fellow NLers
La ilaha illa Allah Muhammed Rasul Allah. English translation: There is no god but God, and Muhammad is the messenger of God
Oya go and kee urself
7 Likes 5 Shares
