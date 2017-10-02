Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Knifeman Yelling 'allahu Akbar' Shot Dead After Killing Two In France (13099 Views)

Police sources said the suspect had shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) in Arabic as he attacked the women, aged 17 and 20, at Marseille's main railway station.



Two police sources said one had her throat slit while the other was stabbed in the chest and stomach.



An Islamic State militant was responsible for the attack, the group's Amaq news agency said.



The assailant was shot dead by a soldier from a military Sentinelle patrol, a force deployed across the country as part of a state of emergency declared after Islamist attacks that began almost two years ago.



We have until now managed to avoid such dramatic incidents (in Marseille). I think it was a terrorist attack and the individual who was killed seems to have had several identities," Marseille mayor Jean-Claude Gaudin told reporters.



Paris was rocked in 2015 by multiple attacks that killed 130 people. In 2016 a gunman drove a truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86 people. Both of these attacks were claimed by Islamic State.



Other countries, including Britain, Germany and Belgium, have also suffered attacks by militants using knives, guns, explosives and driving vehicles at crowds.



Some 200 police officers cordoned off the area and all roads were closed to traffic.







I support the mass deportation of extremists to Saudi Arabia.

If I hear that sentence at my left, and I hear a gun shot at my right at the same time; I will run to my right for safety.

I have nothing to tell those extremist until the day they will slit my throat



If I hear that sentence at my left, and I hear a gun shot at my right at the same time; I will run to my right for safety.

confirm!!they are wat they are...starting with ur president

He shouted Allahu Akbar and killed two poor souls,is allah a blood sucking god? BREAKING NEWS: ISLAMIC STATES CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR LAS VEGAS SHOOTING







https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.thesun.co.uk/news/4595752/las-vegas-shooting-isis-claim-responsibility-for-gun-massacre/amp/ BREAKING NEWS: ISLAMIC STATES CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR LAS VEGAS SHOOTING

Islam is a religious of blood sucking demon 69 Likes 4 Shares

I have nothing to tell those extremist until the day they will slit my throat

nonsense



nonsense

Bros come again, u said?

I wonder if the people of liberal Europe will ever wake up to the reality that they're being invaded. Probably not.



Yet another radical Islamic attack on Western people. Wake up Europe! Allahu Akbar might be the last words you hear if you don't straighten out your immigration policies ASAP. Thank God the US now has Trump!





Fear not, thy be of peaceful religion







Islam-a-bad is a capital just when we about saying they have changed

Islam is a religious of blood sucking demon



How did you get to that conclusion?

WE PALESTINIAN CHRISTIANS SAY ALLAHU AKBAR 1 Like

72 virgins for the loco vato on aisle 7

He shouted Allahu Akbar and killed two poor souls,is allah a blood sucking god? Definitely is without a fvcking doubt!

Buhari kinsmen them 15 Likes

He shouted Allahu Akbar and killed two poor souls,is allah a blood sucking god? Be careful what you say.



I am a Christian and do not support what these idiotas are doing but certainly not all of them are bad and devilish. Be careful what you say.I am a Christian and do not support what these idiotas are doing but certainly not all of them are bad and devilish. 4 Likes 1 Share

Whenever acts of barbarism occur, it can always be traced to one of the two "I":

Insanity or Islam.



Insanity or Islam.

Or both

You see why I love these advanced countries...



He stabbed/killed 2 ladies, and was SHOT on the spot by a soldier.



That's what you call security of life and properties.



Though the ladies may have lost their lives, the perpetrator of the crime was IMMEDIATELY killed. 23 Likes

Why do these idiots always go for soft targets!

He attacked with knife because he had no access to gun, If he was to be in America? whew!!!!! 1 Like

Now they will call this Terrorism. while that of Los Angeles will be simply called "Shooting spree ".

Sometimes i wonder what people wanna gain from hypocrisy and bigotry. Religion will never put food on your table if you aren't a cleric..



The supposed pepertrator of this attack happen to have 7 identities so his actual ID is difficult to ascertain this time. Op created this thread as a response to the Las Vegas incident. He can't bare it that the guy was a Christian terroist.



Yes he shouted Allah Akbar but does that make him a Muslim, hell no. Alexandre Bissonnette has made us understand that those words could also be said by Christian terrorist and he said just that before attacking Muslim worshippers in Quebec .



I care less about the religion any of these terrorist represent. I only despise the hypocrisy, bigotry and sentiment in the media and some guys when these things happen.









1 14 Likes 1 Share

Islam is a disease!

Typical

Terrorist 2 Likes