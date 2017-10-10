Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? (16121 Views)

Guys in the house

when a lady comes visiting for the first time and you both have sex.



does it mean she is cheap?



please be sincere.

which girl will do that, just visiting for the first time then sex?

I wonder 6 Likes 2 Shares

Doesn't matter whether she sex you on the first or seventy eighth date.

As long as a girl opens her leg for you without paying her bride price. She is cheap 149 Likes 9 Shares

First or last doesn't matter. What matters is the maturity of the people involved 26 Likes 1 Share

Some go open legs yet some mumu no know wia to put prick 7 Likes

The both of them are cheap..

If he had refuse her, she'll go...it takes two to tango and not one. 47 Likes 3 Shares

It doesn't matter 2 Likes

She's d one using u not d other way round

U shld cry for ur life She might look cheap but she's using ur gloryShe's d one using u not d other way roundU shld cry for ur life 9 Likes

I hope you're still a virgin.. Cos if not, you are clearly bitter about something...

Who bride price don help? I hope you're still a virgin.. Cos if not, you are clearly bitter about something...Who bride price don help? 25 Likes 1 Share

No, she isn't cheap 2 Likes 1 Share

... Does sex on the last date makes her expensive... 61 Likes 3 Shares

The fact that we are all doing it doesn't make it right.

We are all cheap just that society is more harsh on the female folks where premarital sex is concerned

The fact that we are all doing it doesn't make it right.

We are all cheap just that society is more harsh on the female folks where premarital sex is concerned







I hope you're still a virgin.. Cos if not, you are clearly bitter about something...

Who bride price don help?

The fact that we are all doing it doesn't make it right.

We are all cheap just that society is more harsh on the female folks where premarital sex is concerned

The fact that we are all doing it doesn't make it right.

We are all cheap just that society is more harsh on the female folks where premarital sex is concerned

If She's Cheap by having sex on the first date, it means you're cheap for having sex on the first date. 10 Likes

The fact that we are all doing it doesn't make it right.

We are all cheap just that society is more harsh on the female folks where premarital sex is concerned

The fact that we are all doing it doesn't make it right.

because everybody doesn't make it right .. but since you indulge in it and still come out to judge then you're displaying hypocrisy

Hollup

OP asked a question about a girl giving in to sex on the first date.

So you expect me to give a subjective answer simply because I also indulge in premarital sex.

My sister think na. It is free

OP asked a question about a girl giving in to sex on the first date.

So you expect me to give a subjective answer simply because I also indulge in premarital sex.





Hollup

OP asked a question about a girl giving in to sex on the first date.

So you expect me to give a subjective answer simply because I also indulge in premarital sex.

My sister think na. It is free

Is she for sale? 1 Like

The fact that we are all doing it doesn't make it right.

We are all cheap just that society is more harsh on the female folks where premarital sex is concerned

The fact that we are all doing it doesn't make it right.

We are all cheap just that society is more harsh on the female folks where premarital sex is concerned

You could just have said so rather than sounding like you're bitter about something...

Bros.

Abeg free me.

Just finished digging a well oiled well.

Nobody holy

Abeg free me.

Just finished digging a well oiled well.



Bros.

Abeg free me.

Just finished digging a well oiled well.

Nobody holy

Bros.

Abeg free me.

Just finished digging a well oiled well.



Nobody holy

More oil to your drill

Peace

More oil to your drill

Peace

It's just good business.



Shouldn't you guys be getting to know each other more?

Have a romantic dinner, Netflix and chill (minus the sex off course ) cook together, there's so many fun things to do sex is not the only fun thing.



Why should you even be having sex when you first visit?

Shouldn't you guys be getting to know each other more?

Have a romantic dinner, Netflix and chill (minus the sex off course) cook together, there's so many fun things to do sex is not the only fun thing.

Unless offcourse she's just a fu..ck buddy no girl should be fu..c.k..ing a guy on her first visit first date whatever you wanna called it.

Let me consult the gods, i will be back with there response. 1 Like

Not at all.



Na uncontrollable Konji catch both of una.

Don't be stupid.

It means he is cheap.

It means she is cheap.

Both are cheap.



Don't make it about the woman. 4 Likes

what abt spending on a 1st date? 4 Likes 1 Share