₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,892,667 members, 3,842,898 topics. Date: Tuesday, 10 October 2017 at 01:23 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? (16121 Views)
Her First Visit Left Me Totally Confused / 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) / She Stopped Picking My Calls After Her First Visit To My House. (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by solomix10(m): 9:48pm On Oct 08
Guys in the house
when a lady comes visiting for the first time and you both have sex.
does it mean she is cheap?
please be sincere.
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by adajoe555(f): 10:01pm On Oct 08
which girl will do that, just visiting for the first time then sex?
I wonder
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by solomix10(m): 10:05pm On Oct 08
adajoe555:this not a new thing miss ...it happens
89 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by alexistaiwo: 10:08pm On Oct 08
Doesn't matter whether she sex you on the first or seventy eighth date.
As long as a girl opens her leg for you without paying her bride price. She is cheap
149 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by adajoe555(f): 10:08pm On Oct 08
solomix10:
sometimes and guys with good heart
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by jmichlins(m): 10:11pm On Oct 08
First or last doesn't matter. What matters is the maturity of the people involved
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by ifex370(m): 10:11pm On Oct 08
alexistaiwo:
#word
21 Likes
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by wordbank(m): 11:13pm On Oct 08
Some go open legs yet some mumu no know wia to put prick
7 Likes
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by Divay22(f): 11:22pm On Oct 08
The both of them are cheap..
If he had refuse her, she'll go...it takes two to tango and not one.
47 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by L3G3ND(f): 11:34pm On Oct 08
alexistaiwo:and I hope you've never had sex cos you'll be cheaper for going for cheap things
87 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by SenhorSean(m): 11:36pm On Oct 08
It doesn't matter
2 Likes
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by Tajbol4splend(m): 11:45pm On Oct 08
solomix10:
No, it definitely means she's a hard to get type
5 Likes
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by awoo47: 12:07am On Oct 09
She might look cheap but she's using ur glory
She's d one using u not d other way round
U shld cry for ur life
9 Likes
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by Emhicee(m): 12:46am On Oct 09
alexistaiwo:
I hope you're still a virgin.. Cos if not, you are clearly bitter about something...
Who bride price don help?
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by rex444(m): 2:30am On Oct 09
adajoe555:sex is meant to be mutually spontaneous...sometimes you don't have to sit an plan when and where....when the feeling n craving comes, wise we respond to it in a civilized manner tho
6 Likes
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by ULSHERLAN(m): 5:22am On Oct 09
No, she isn't cheap
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by lenghtinny(m): 6:40am On Oct 09
Does sex on the last date makes her expensive ...
61 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by alexistaiwo: 6:41am On Oct 09
L3G3ND:The fact that we are all doing it doesn't make it right.
We are all cheap just that society is more harsh on the female folks where premarital sex is concerned
Emhicee:
L3G3ND:The fact that we are all doing it doesn't make it right.
We are all cheap just that society is more harsh on the female folks where premarital sex is concerned
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:29am On Oct 09
If She's Cheap by having sex on the first date, it means you're cheap for having sex on the first date.
10 Likes
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by L3G3ND(f): 12:59pm On Oct 09
alexistaiwo:because everybody doesn't make it right .. but since you indulge in it and still come out to judge then you're displaying hypocrisy
18 Likes
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by alexistaiwo: 2:03pm On Oct 09
L3G3ND:Hollup
OP asked a question about a girl giving in to sex on the first date.
So you expect me to give a subjective answer simply because I also indulge in premarital sex.
My sister think na. It is free
11 Likes
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by lilbest4(m): 2:33pm On Oct 09
Is she for sale?
1 Like
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by Emhicee(m): 8:17pm On Oct 09
alexistaiwo:
You could just have said so rather than sounding like you're bitter about something...
7 Likes
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by alexistaiwo: 8:44pm On Oct 09
Emhicee:Bros.
Abeg free me.
Just finished digging a well oiled well.
Nobody holy
3 Likes
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by Emhicee(m): 9:14pm On Oct 09
alexistaiwo:
More oil to your drill
Peace
1 Like
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by muller101(m): 9:15pm On Oct 09
It's just good business.
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by Rokia2(f): 9:20pm On Oct 09
Why should you even be having sex when you first visit?
Shouldn't you guys be getting to know each other more?
Have a romantic dinner, Netflix and chill (minus the sex off course ) cook together, there's so many fun things to do sex is not the only fun thing.
Unless offcourse she's just a fu..ck buddy no girl should be fu..c.k..ing a guy on her first visit first date whatever you wanna called it.
4 Likes
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by mykh01(m): 11:04pm On Oct 09
Let me consult the gods, i will be back with there response.
1 Like
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by Noblesoul123: 11:04pm On Oct 09
Not at all.
Na uncontrollable Konji catch both of una.
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by Egein(m): 11:05pm On Oct 09
Don't be stupid.
It means he is cheap.
It means she is cheap.
Both are cheap.
Don't make it about the woman.
4 Likes
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by Uyi168(m): 11:05pm On Oct 09
what abt spending on a 1st date?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? by cristianisraeli: 11:06pm On Oct 09
if a lady visits you for the first time and you no enter the place or your finger no touch something...then my bro you are a learner and you need to learn.sweet mouth would get you laid on any ladies first visit...good package,smell nice,nice house.good flow,good eye contact..and then shes all yours..by the way i do not nack on the first date and dump nah..unless shes not clean down there thats the only thing that can make me run away from any woman.her hair most especially must smell nice,body as well..then the punna most be smelling like rose or vanilla.
una too love prick and punna matter..see as una rush enter
6 Likes 1 Share
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
Which Part Of The World Has The Fines Guy? / Telling Them About Her Past Relationship Keep Driving Them Away- Advise Her. / How I Ended Up Having S*x With My Wife's Young Sister In Her House
Viewing this topic: hebroh(m), Chasdonblizz, slimany, WowSweetGuy(m), Edoblakky(m), emmateejay(m), Edipee(m), johnkey, Okpueee, Cokesboy, Yhinkss(m), HENRY940, Obriks, trustyshoess(f), mayorrlad(m), Ayomide93(m), ezzylee(m), keruss(m), mjay05(m), Indomixx, jimohibrahim(m), ben4ever, executivegej, razor1(m), erabe(m), cupidhero(m), fyneguy, Hysaac(m), Jaddo19(m), bigl, sammy187, bodeoni, fxbconsult, bigsmoke2(m), temmytope68(m), chiboy11(m), muzeze77 and 67 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14