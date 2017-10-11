₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by ggrin(f): 6:45pm On Oct 09
My best friend slept with my boyfriend, I still love my boyfriend and I think we are going to be together again, but I cannot get it out of my head what both of them did to me.
My boyfriend said we were on a break when it happened, they were totally smashed and had sex. My friend has been my best friend for like nearly ten years, and she very well knew, break or not, how passionately in love I am with him.
Her excuse that it was that she was just really drunk and lonely and he was just there. His excuse is that we were on a break. While we were on this break about 2 months ago, I kissed someone else , wrong, I know, but I was honest with my boyfriend about it when we decided to get back together, he kept throwing it in my face, guilt tripping me about kissing someone else while we were on a break.
Then come to find out on that same break he had slept with my best friend but failed to tell me about it. But through all of this, I still love him, but hate him at the same time from taking away my best friend from me ...I really love this guy ...I don't know what to do
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by ggrin(f): 6:45pm On Oct 09
2 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by AntiWailer: 6:46pm On Oct 09
Leave him.
Or wait till he sleep with ur sister then u can sleep with his Dad.
See if a guy sleep with your friend or best friend, he is simply a dog and u are just one of the b1tches.
You are a sex object to him and nothing more.
85 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by Lastking147(m): 6:47pm On Oct 09
You don't need that nigga
He's just using you for fun
21 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by eezeribe(m): 6:47pm On Oct 09
OK
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by MhizzAJ(f): 6:47pm On Oct 09
Stop saying u don't know what to do
You know what to do
56 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by Lastking147(m): 6:47pm On Oct 09
AntiWailer:Hahaha baba why now
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by Kingfanak(m): 6:48pm On Oct 09
Go and do thre.esome with him and ur best friend
.
.
.
.
Why are girls stingy like this
.
.
.
.
nairaland una dey craze abi
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by Rokia2(f): 6:49pm On Oct 09
I don't believe this story.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by funmisticqueen(f): 6:51pm On Oct 09
ggrin:simple, fry egg and take panadol, you go dey alright
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by Adaumunocha(f): 6:51pm On Oct 09
Reason why I hide my man from friends... Bîtches b wanting what u getting. Hate that ur backstabbing friend pls. hope u gave her a resounding slap?
11 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by neoapocalypse: 6:51pm On Oct 09
AntiWailer:You're wicked
1 Like
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by ggrin(f): 6:52pm On Oct 09
funmisticqueen:
1 Like
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by ggrin(f): 6:53pm On Oct 09
Adaumunocha:I didnt dear its never too late tho
4 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by RETIREDMUMU(m): 6:54pm On Oct 09
Adaumunocha:
I love this part, this lady is rare
2 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by Prettythicksmi(f): 6:54pm On Oct 09
Oh i gotya op,say no more.You slept with your gf best friend,so what?
2 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by olaleks007(m): 6:57pm On Oct 09
Na today. Shebi na ordinary sleep d guy sleep and no be say he marry ur best friend
Abeg dis one no be news. NEXT
10 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by ggrin(f): 6:58pm On Oct 09
Prettythicksmi:pretty
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by Prettythicksmi(f): 7:00pm On Oct 09
ggrin:me i don understand naa,i no go cast sogbo.
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by ggrin(f): 7:01pm On Oct 09
Prettythicksmi:
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by Prettythicksmi(f): 7:02pm On Oct 09
ggrin:hehehehe
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by Lionofdjungle: 7:08pm On Oct 09
That's a crude oil supplier; he is a father Xmas. He is not a husband material. Leave him and move on with your life.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by ubunja(m): 7:09pm On Oct 09
Every gal fantasizes about her best's friend's BF.every gal wants her best friend's man.that's because of 2 reasons: 1.amazing men are hard to find and the fact that this man has "qualified" to date her best friend means that he has proven himself to be amazing already.he has been "certified" to be quality,by a third party.that's like a meal u get to eat without all the hustle of cooking (i.e that's a good man right in front of her without her having to go thru dozens of losers)
2.Women want their best friend's BF coz women never really have friends.Just competition.its the reason pretty gals hang around ugly gals or let me say,That's the reason why every group of gals has that one pretty gal and the rest are avarage.the hot one can't stand competition from other hot gals.so she finds avarage gals to keep around her.she doesn't want competition.
I make it my mission to always f*ck my girlfriends' friends.women are good keepers of secrets. And women are easy forgivers.coz sex to them means NOTHING!!!!!
27 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by MaritzaNL(f): 7:14pm On Oct 09
He slept with your best friend, you kissed someone, its a win-win situation. But be wary of him, such a guy can sleep with your sister.
4 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by fuckshit: 7:18pm On Oct 09
... But through all of this, I still love him, but hate him at the same time from taking away my best friend from me ...I really love this guy ...I don't know what to dobloody fυςking shït; “two can fυςking play this game” go fυςk his best friend too; and make sure you give him the best fυςking of his motherfυςking life;
that's what you should fυςking do; it'll fυςking take care of the “hate" you fυςking have for him;
4 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by BiafranBushBoy: 7:18pm On Oct 09
RETIREDMUMU:
Seems rare now has another meaning.
5 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by newyorks(m): 7:19pm On Oct 09
having checked ur profile u're a tru follower. only u following 235pipu
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by schumastic(m): 7:21pm On Oct 09
That bf of yours is the MVP of the year, for him to cheat on you with your bestfriend and still make you fall in love all over again.
@muller101, please check the register for her man's detail so we can upgrade his status.
Guys this are one of the reasons why you need to hit it hard all the time and always show care as well, so they won't have any other choice but to come back for more
Signed.
Vice Chairman,
Bachelors Club, lagos Branch.
25 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by EponOjuku: 7:22pm On Oct 09
Adaumunocha:
I met one girl here on NL, we got talking and became very close. I asked her out and she told me she was going to think about it. She has thus friend who she 'innocently' tells everything to. Every little thing I do for her, she tells that one. She asked her friend and her friend told her to decline that I wasn't serious and wanted to take advantage of her. This is a girl who I was really serious about even took her to my parents' home once.
Last 3 months, her phone got bad, she called me with her friend's phone. About 3 days later, her friend chatted me up, did as if it was a mistake, but you can't send a Watsapp message to a number without storing that number.
Long and short, she has been consistently telling me denigrating things about that my friend. Even she offered to use her money, buy foodstuff and come cook for me last weekend, I stylishly pushed her away.
The funny thing is that if I hint that my friend, she won't believe it, but I have Watsapp chats and call logs to prove it.
7 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by Adaumunocha(f): 7:29pm On Oct 09
EponOjuku:Imagine! Why don't you block the backstabber? Are u enjoying d attention?
2 Likes
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by EponOjuku: 7:31pm On Oct 09
Adaumunocha:
I don't need to block. As I have refused to answer her, she'll get the message.
For me, I've learnt life lessons on keeping my mouth shut. It's very important.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Boyfriend Slept With My Best Friend by ifex370(m): 7:33pm On Oct 09
V
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
