Should I Date My Best Friend's Ex Boyfriend? / I'm Pregnant; My Boyfriend Wants Abortion / S€X STORY: How I Slept With Anita "my Indian Maid"

My boyfriend said we were on a break when it happened, they were totally smashed and had sex. My friend has been my best friend for like nearly ten years, and she very well knew, break or not, how passionately in love I am with him.



Her excuse that it was that she was just really drunk and lonely and he was just there. His excuse is that we were on a break. While we were on this break about 2 months ago, I kissed someone else , wrong, I know, but I was honest with my boyfriend about it when we decided to get back together, he kept throwing it in my face, guilt tripping me about kissing someone else while we were on a break.



2 Likes

Leave him.



Or wait till he sleep with ur sister then u can sleep with his Dad.



See if a guy sleep with your friend or best friend, he is simply a dog and u are just one of the b1tches.



You are a sex object to him and nothing more. 85 Likes 9 Shares

You don't need that nigga

He's just using you for fun 21 Likes

OK

Stop saying u don't know what to do



You know what to do 56 Likes 2 Shares

AntiWailer:

Leave him.



Or wait till he sleep with ur sister then u can sleep with his Dad.



Hahaha baba why now Hahaha baba why now 8 Likes 3 Shares

Go and do thre.esome with him and ur best friend

nairaland una dey craze abi 8 Likes 2 Shares

I don't believe this story. 8 Likes 1 Share

ggrin:

My best friend slept with my boyfriend, I still love my boyfriend and I think we are going to be together again, but I cannot get it out of my head what both of them did to me. My boyfriend said we were on a break when it happened, they were totally smashed and had sex. My friend has been my best friend for like nearly ten years, and she very well knew, break or not, how passionately in love I am with him. Her excuse that it was that she was just really drunk and lonely and he was just there. His excuse is that we were on a break. While we were on this break about 2 months ago, I kissed someone else , wrong, I know, but I was honest with my boyfriend about it when we decided to get back together, he kept throwing it in my face, guilt tripping me about kissing someone else while we were on a break. Then come to find out on that same break he had slept with my best friend but failed to tell me about it. But through all of this, I still love him, but hate him at the same time from taking away my best friend from me ...I really love this guy ...I don't know what to do simple, fry egg and take panadol, you go dey alright simple, fry egg and take panadol, you go dey alright 16 Likes 1 Share

Reason why I hide my man from friends... Bîtches b wanting what u getting. Hate that ur backstabbing friend pls. hope u gave her a resounding slap? 11 Likes

AntiWailer:

Leave him.

Or wait till he sleep with ur sister then u can sleep with his Dad.

You're wicked You're wicked 1 Like

funmisticqueen:

simple, fry egg and take panadol, you go dey alright 1 Like

Adaumunocha:

Reason why I hide my man from friends... Bîtches b wanting what u getting. Hate that ur backstabbing friend pls. hope u gave her a resounding slap? I didnt dear its never too late tho I didnt dearits never too late tho 4 Likes

Adaumunocha:

Reason why I hide my man from friends... Bîtches b wanting what u getting. Hate that ur backstabbing friend pls. hope u gave her a resounding slap?

I love this part, this lady is rare I love this part, this lady is rare 2 Likes

Oh i gotya op,say no more.You slept with your gf best friend,so what? 2 Likes

Na today. Shebi na ordinary sleep d guy sleep and no be say he marry ur best friend





Abeg dis one no be news. NEXT 10 Likes

Prettythicksmi:

Oh i gotya op,say no more.You slept with your gf best friend,so what? pretty pretty

ggrin:

pretty me i don understand naa,i no go cast sogbo. me i don understand naa,i no go cast sogbo.

Prettythicksmi:

me i don understand naa,i no go cast sogbo.

ggrin:

hehehehe hehehehe

That's a crude oil supplier; he is a father Xmas. He is not a husband material. Leave him and move on with your life. 5 Likes 1 Share

Every gal fantasizes about her best's friend's BF.every gal wants her best friend's man.that's because of 2 reasons: 1.amazing men are hard to find and the fact that this man has "qualified" to date her best friend means that he has proven himself to be amazing already.he has been "certified" to be quality,by a third party.that's like a meal u get to eat without all the hustle of cooking (i.e that's a good man right in front of her without her having to go thru dozens of losers)

2.Women want their best friend's BF coz women never really have friends.Just competition.its the reason pretty gals hang around ugly gals or let me say,That's the reason why every group of gals has that one pretty gal and the rest are avarage.the hot one can't stand competition from other hot gals.so she finds avarage gals to keep around her.she doesn't want competition.

I make it my mission to always f*ck my girlfriends' friends.women are good keepers of secrets. And women are easy forgivers.coz sex to them means NOTHING!!!!! 27 Likes

He slept with your best friend, you kissed someone, its a win-win situation. But be wary of him, such a guy can sleep with your sister. 4 Likes

... But through all of this, I still love him, but hate him at the same time from taking away my best friend from me ...I really love this guy ...I don't know what to do bloody fυςking shït; “two can fυςking play this game” go fυςk his best friend too; and make sure you give him the best fυςking of his motherfυςking life;



that's what you should fυςking do; it'll fυςking take care of the “hate" you fυςking have for him; bloody fυςking shït; “two can fυςking play this game” go fυςk his best friend too; and make sure you give him the best fυςking of his motherfυςking life;that's what you should fυςking do; it'll fυςking take care of the “hate" you fυςking have for him; 4 Likes

RETIREDMUMU:





I love this part, this lady is rare

Seems rare now has another meaning. Seems rare now has another meaning. 5 Likes

having checked ur profile u're a tru follower. only u following 235pipu

That bf of yours is the MVP of the year, for him to cheat on you with your bestfriend and still make you fall in love all over again.



@muller101, please check the register for her man's detail so we can upgrade his status.



Guys this are one of the reasons why you need to hit it hard all the time and always show care as well, so they won't have any other choice but to come back for more



Signed.



Vice Chairman,



Bachelors Club, lagos Branch. 25 Likes

Adaumunocha:

Reason why I hide my man from friends... Bîtches b wanting what u getting. Hate that ur backstabbing friend pls. hope u gave her a resounding slap?

I met one girl here on NL, we got talking and became very close. I asked her out and she told me she was going to think about it. She has thus friend who she 'innocently' tells everything to. Every little thing I do for her, she tells that one. She asked her friend and her friend told her to decline that I wasn't serious and wanted to take advantage of her. This is a girl who I was really serious about even took her to my parents' home once.



Last 3 months, her phone got bad, she called me with her friend's phone. About 3 days later, her friend chatted me up, did as if it was a mistake, but you can't send a Watsapp message to a number without storing that number.



Long and short, she has been consistently telling me denigrating things about that my friend. Even she offered to use her money, buy foodstuff and come cook for me last weekend, I stylishly pushed her away.



The funny thing is that if I hint that my friend, she won't believe it, but I have Watsapp chats and call logs to prove it. I met one girl here on NL, we got talking and became very close. I asked her out and she told me she was going to think about it. She has thus friend who she 'innocently' tells everything to. Every little thing I do for her, she tells that one. She asked her friend and her friend told her to decline that I wasn't serious and wanted to take advantage of her. This is a girl who I was really serious about even took her to my parents' home once.Last 3 months, her phone got bad, she called me with her friend's phone. About 3 days later, her friend chatted me up, did as if it was a mistake, but you can't send a Watsapp message to a number without storing that number.Long and short, she has been consistently telling me denigrating things about that my friend. Even she offered to use her money, buy foodstuff and come cook for me last weekend, I stylishly pushed her away.The funny thing is that if I hint that my friend, she won't believe it, but I have Watsapp chats and call logs to prove it. 7 Likes

EponOjuku:





I met one girl here on NL, we got talking and became very close. I asked her out and she told me she was going to think about it. She has thus friend who she 'innocently' tells everything to. Every little thing I do for her, she tells that one. She asked her friend and her friend told her to decline that I wasn't serious and wanted to take advantage of her. This is a girl who I was really serious about even took her to my parents' home once.



Last 3 months, her phone got bad, she called me with her friend's phone. About 3 days later, her friend chatted me up, did as if it was a mistake, but you can't send a Watsapp message to a number without storing that number.



Long and short, she has been consistently telling me denigrating things about that my friend. Even she offered to use her money, buy foodstuff and come cook for me last weekend, I stylishly pushed her away.



The funny thing is that if I hint that my friend, she won't believe it, but I have Watsapp chats and call logs to prove it. Imagine! Why don't you block the backstabber? Are u enjoying d attention? Imagine! Why don't you block the backstabber? Are u enjoying d attention? 2 Likes

Adaumunocha:

Imagine! Why don't you block the backstabber? Are u enjoying d attention?

I don't need to block. As I have refused to answer her, she'll get the message.



For me, I've learnt life lessons on keeping my mouth shut. It's very important. I don't need to block. As I have refused to answer her, she'll get the message.For me, I've learnt life lessons on keeping my mouth shut. It's very important. 15 Likes 1 Share