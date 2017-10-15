₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,953 members, 3,854,681 topics. Date: Sunday, 15 October 2017 at 10:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? (3400 Views)
Ladies Would You Leave Your Current Boyfriend For A More Richer And Cuter Dude? / What Is The Occupation Of Your Current Boyfriend? / (PHOTO) Difference Between Her EX And Her Current Boyfriend (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by cuteguy123(m): 4:05pm On Oct 12
So ladies and gentlemen why do you love your current partner and why do you love him or her, what is it you love about him that makes you stick to him or her and won't be with another person other than your current partner?
On a scale of 1-100%, rate how much you love your current partner.
Just a nairaland survey
Well for me, I love mine because she is caring, insanely romantic, she can kiss and do crazy stuffs to me in public, she is not shy, she is proud of me and I am also proud of her, she has a good character with a killer hour glass figure 8 shape, back and front package complete, light skinned with natural facial beauty.
Oya Lets drop our comments and keep the fun going.
Oga lalasticlala, why do you love yours?
1 Like
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Divay22(f): 4:09pm On Oct 12
-100
When i see him, I'll remove the minus
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Florblu(f): 4:09pm On Oct 12
I'm here to read comments
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by madridguy(m): 4:10pm On Oct 12
I'm here to look for girl friend.
2 Likes
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by RETIREDMUMU(m): 4:10pm On Oct 12
Divay22:
you mean you love me 1000%, thank u
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by RETIREDMUMU(m): 4:11pm On Oct 12
Florblu:
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Divay22(f): 4:12pm On Oct 12
RETIREDMUMU:Who get bf make he comment o...
When i have, I'll remove the minus
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Slayer2: 4:14pm On Oct 12
I have 3 girls but I can tell you comfortably that I am not even - 1% in love with them.
Lol
Na so God create me o, I don't have feelings.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by RETIREDMUMU(m): 4:14pm On Oct 12
Divay22:
wetin we say, wetin she talked..
ogaooooo
5 Likes
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by cuteguy123(m): 4:15pm On Oct 12
Oga lalasticlala, you should move to front page
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Dillusionist(f): 4:16pm On Oct 12
100% nice,jovial, easy going..intelligent and of course nice physique. .just to mention but a few.
5 Likes
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Divay22(f): 4:17pm On Oct 12
RETIREDMUMU:Lol...
Next time mind your biz
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by cuteguy123(m): 4:17pm On Oct 12
Dillusionist:
That's nice, above all, I hope he is good in bed?
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Dillusionist(f): 4:18pm On Oct 12
Slayer2:remove God from your comment, ,you are a born demon, ,how I wish I know those girls...
you need total cleansing ...
4 Likes
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Dillusionist(f): 4:19pm On Oct 12
cuteguy123:lol . na holy relationship
4 Likes
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Adaumunocha(f): 4:19pm On Oct 12
Probably incapable of love for now.
1 Like
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by RETIREDMUMU(m): 4:25pm On Oct 12
Adaumunocha:
wetin be dat one related to the topic, dear ipob descendants
2 Likes
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Lawlahdey(f): 4:26pm On Oct 12
Maybe 80%...or more.
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by alexialin: 4:32pm On Oct 12
Mine is 90%. He's a fine guy , a hard worker, very easy going, no drama, no unnecessary attention, nice psyche, great swag and completely down to earth and he instils trust.
In fact he has clicked like
So it's 105%.
Love you boo
9 Likes
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by naijawisdom(m): 4:38pm On Oct 12
Slayer2:na wa for you o
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Evablizin(f): 4:44pm On Oct 12
Slayer2:yes ooo your work is to slay.
2 Likes
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by ifeanyi317(m): 4:50pm On Oct 12
fun to be with we can gossip for africa good cook very good in ...... 101% ok
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by alexialin: 4:59pm On Oct 12
Slayer2:
Jeez!
2 Likes
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by adajoe555(f): 5:02pm On Oct 12
my 100%
2 Likes
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Adaumunocha(f): 5:03pm On Oct 12
RETIREDMUMU:I just knew you'd quote me.
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Kimcutie(m): 5:04pm On Oct 12
0%
2 Likes
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by MhizzAJ(f): 5:08pm On Oct 12
Oluwasaeon your attention is needed here
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by 9japrof(m): 5:31pm On Oct 12
alexialin:
Omoh see description, if they give you an essay to describe your bae in not less than 300 words, you would make it 500
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by zaramgrand(f): 5:32pm On Oct 12
100.1%
I love himmmmmm
|Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by alexialin: 5:32pm On Oct 12
9japrof:
So?
Is it crime?
Do You have a problem here?
If She Can Find Love . . Then Why Won't You And I? / She Is Wife Material But She Cant Produce Babies.advice Pls / I'm In Luv With My Boss's Girl - Am I Nuts?
Viewing this topic: yebeans, latup4real(m), Certified007, SAVEDBABA(m), Kaypure(m), onyx1470(m), McDreKing(m), pu7pl3(m), oluwaseun63, horciglowri(f), DoTheNeedful, rynno(m), TurboWorld(m), Robinhood477, saintpatrick87(m), willyblinx(m), Luckygurl(f), Drogbs, opeyemi31, QueenSekxy(f), Buchisco22, vicardino(m), Dtarmon(m), DayjiJohsef(m), dack7(m), lilbazy(m), Godskidmidas(m), cowboyvs(m), SHEAU(m), Fussbot, morikee(m), Philawole(m), 4shizzle(f), Dionnetech, VickyRotex(f), Lordseyad(m), mayor2013, ubongga(m), Luiza01(f), lafean20(f), roldee(m), iamdee17(f), wumibello(f), beautifulrosa, obysweety, Zukoslim(m), Hab24, Softhands(m), sixtyeight, FinallyFamous, abioila(m), 1zynnvn(m), G007(m), SirDurkheim, LordofWar, Dexter247, vikendios(m), pharmagba, skylane(m), Mcoldsoja(m), CaringDad(m), JennyJuggs, Israeljones(m), Daviewonder(m), Gucciboss, Nessy1(f), Heloct(f), hopeall, ammyluv2002(f), poshestmina(f), vichaz10(m), Esther001, greatnow, Rb53, biacan(f), edpunter(m), jaxxy(m), IBNgemini, Toluade45, hardeyincah(m), modelmike7(m), ibkayee(f), greateliso(m), Codedboy95(m), kingthreat(m), arote(m), LilNetty(m), MizMyColi(f), damola1, Horlock(m), cheddahboy(m), nonsoma, MrMafia(m), dopeJemi, daddyiel(m), solasoulmusic(f), sirfee(m), joeluv, InsanePsycho(m), Hotzone, ceenote, Tex42(m), prewtyjulie(f), timay(m), junmangul, toplad97, Siena247(f), Albion05, chibykephoenix, Rukkydelta(f), iammee(f), Lloydfolarin, sayhi2certified(m), ice234, Kemimarch16(f), Slayer2, LifeofAirforce(m), onyichick(f), Michaelpresh(m), jay99(m), Jazmiynne, luminouz(m), Hakeem12(m), clevadani, tosyne2much(m), Eking, Adegbenro7643(m), Majidmuhammad, toyota3(m), afrikanmodels, connect14, Princedapace(m), dljbd1(m), wizjaybee(m), DreamSonInlaw(m), prolificJosh(m), emperortony, stylon008(m), mancityguy, mice(m), LordKO(m), QueenMarvella(f), zyphr(m) and 113 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8