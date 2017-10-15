Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? (3400 Views)

On a scale of 1-100%, rate how much you love your current partner.



Just a nairaland survey



Well for me, I love mine because she is caring, insanely romantic, she can kiss and do crazy stuffs to me in public, she is not shy, she is proud of me and I am also proud of her, she has a good character with a killer hour glass figure 8 shape, back and front package complete, light skinned with natural facial beauty.



Oya Lets drop our comments and keep the fun going.



-100

When i see him, I'll remove the minus 7 Likes 1 Share

I'm here to read comments

I'm here to look for girl friend. 2 Likes

-100

you mean you love me 1000%, thank u you mean you love me 1000%, thank u

I'm here to read comments 11 Likes 1 Share

you mean you love me 1000%, thank u Who get bf make he comment o...

When i have, I'll remove the minus Who get bf make he comment o...When i have, I'll remove the minus





Lol



Na so God create me o, I don't have feelings.



I have 3 girls but I can tell you comfortably that I am not even - 1% in love with them.LolNa so God create me o, I don't have feelings. 11 Likes 1 Share

Who get bf make he comment o...

When i have, I'll remove the minus

wetin we say, wetin she talked..



ogaooooo wetin we say, wetin she talked..ogaooooo 5 Likes

Oga lalasticlala, you should move to front page

100% nice,jovial, easy going..intelligent and of course nice physique. .just to mention but a few. 5 Likes

wetin we say, wetin she talked..



ogaooooo Lol...

Next time mind your biz Lol...Next time mind your biz

100% nice,jovial, easy going..intelligent and of course nice physique. .just to mention but a few.

That's nice, above all, I hope he is good in bed? That's nice, above all, I hope he is good in bed?

I have 3 girls but I can tell you comfortably that I am not even - 1% in love with them.



Lol



Na so create me o, I don't have feelings.



remove God from your comment, ,you are a born demon, ,how I wish I know those girls...





you need total cleansing ... remove God from your comment, ,you are a born demon, ,how I wish I know those girls...you need total cleansing... 4 Likes

That's nice, above all, I hope he is good in bed? lol . na holy relationship lol . na holy relationship 4 Likes

Probably incapable of love for now. 1 Like

Check my profile for my one true love.... You can't see it and yearn for some.

wetin be dat one related to the topic, dear ipob descendants wetin be dat one related to the topic, dear ipob descendants 2 Likes

Maybe 80%...or more.

, a hard worker, very easy going, no drama, no unnecessary attention, nice psyche, great swag and completely down to earth and he instils trust.







In fact he has clicked like



So it's 105%.



Love you boo Mine is 90%. He's a fine guy, a hard worker, very easy going, no drama, no unnecessary attention, nice psyche, great swag and completely down to earth and he instils trust.In fact he has clicked likeSo it's 105%.Love you boo 9 Likes

na wa for you o na wa for you o

yes ooo your work is to slay. yes ooo your work is to slay. 2 Likes

fun to be with we can gossip for africa good cook very good in ...... 101% ok

Jeez! Jeez! 2 Likes

my 100% 2 Likes

wetin be dat one related to the topic, dear ipob descendants I just knew you'd quote me. I just knew you'd quote me.





0% 2 Likes

Oluwasaeon your attention is needed here

Mine is 90%. He's a fine guy , a hard worker, very easy going, no drama, no unnecessary attention, nice psyche, great swag and completely down to earth and he instils trust.



Omoh see description, if they give you an essay to describe your bae in not less than 300 words, you would make it 500 Omoh see description, if they give you an essay to describe your bae in not less than 300 words, you would make it 500

100.1%

I love himmmmmm