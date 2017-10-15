₦airaland Forum

How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by cuteguy123(m): 4:05pm On Oct 12
So ladies and gentlemen why do you love your current partner and why do you love him or her, what is it you love about him that makes you stick to him or her and won't be with another person other than your current partner?

On a scale of 1-100%, rate how much you love your current partner.

Just a nairaland survey cheesy grin

Well for me, I love mine because she is caring, insanely romantic, she can kiss and do crazy stuffs to me in public, she is not shy, she is proud of me and I am also proud of her, she has a good character with a killer hour glass figure 8 shape, back and front package complete, light skinned with natural facial beauty.

Oya Lets drop our comments and keep the fun going.

Oga lalasticlala, why do you love yours? cheesy

Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Divay22(f): 4:09pm On Oct 12
-100
When i see him, I'll remove the minus

Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Florblu(f): 4:09pm On Oct 12
I'm here to read comments
Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by madridguy(m): 4:10pm On Oct 12
I'm here to look for girl friend.

Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by RETIREDMUMU(m): 4:10pm On Oct 12
Divay22:
-100

you mean you love me 1000%, thank u
Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by RETIREDMUMU(m): 4:11pm On Oct 12
Florblu:
I'm here to read comments

Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Divay22(f): 4:12pm On Oct 12
RETIREDMUMU:


you mean you love me 1000%, thank u
Who get bf make he comment o...
When i have, I'll remove the minus
Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Slayer2: 4:14pm On Oct 12
I have 3 girls but I can tell you comfortably that I am not even - 1% in love with them.

Lol

Na so God create me o, I don't have feelings.

grin

Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by RETIREDMUMU(m): 4:14pm On Oct 12
Divay22:

Who get bf make he comment o...
When i have, I'll remove the minus

wetin we say, wetin she talked..

ogaooooo

Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by cuteguy123(m): 4:15pm On Oct 12
Oga lalasticlala, you should move to front page grin
Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Dillusionist(f): 4:16pm On Oct 12
100% nice,jovial, easy going..intelligent and of course nice physique. .just to mention but a few.

Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Divay22(f): 4:17pm On Oct 12
RETIREDMUMU:


wetin we say, wetin she talked..

ogaooooo
Lol...
Next time mind your biz tongue
Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by cuteguy123(m): 4:17pm On Oct 12
Dillusionist:
100% nice,jovial, easy going..intelligent and of course nice physique. .just to mention but a few.

That's nice, above all, I hope he is good in bed? grin
Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Dillusionist(f): 4:18pm On Oct 12
Slayer2:
I have 3 girls but I can tell you comfortably that I am not even - 1% in love with them.

Lol

Na so create me o, I don't have feelings.

grin
remove God from your comment, ,you are a born demon, ,how I wish I know those girls...embarassed


you need total cleansing sadsadsad...

Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Dillusionist(f): 4:19pm On Oct 12
cuteguy123:

That's nice, above all, I hope he is good in bed? grin
lol . na holy relationshipwink

Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Adaumunocha(f): 4:19pm On Oct 12
Probably incapable of love for now.

Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by RETIREDMUMU(m): 4:25pm On Oct 12
Adaumunocha:
Check my profile for my one true love.... You can't see it and yearn for some.

wetin be dat one related to the topic, dear ipob descendants

Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Lawlahdey(f): 4:26pm On Oct 12
Maybe 80%...or more.
Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by alexialin: 4:32pm On Oct 12
Mine is 90%. He's a fine guy cheesy, a hard worker, very easy going, no drama, no unnecessary attention, nice psyche, great swag and completely down to earth and he instils trust.
smiley


In fact he has clicked like cheesy wink

So it's 105%. cheesy kiss

Love you boo kiss

Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by naijawisdom(m): 4:38pm On Oct 12
Slayer2:
I have 3 girls but I can tell you comfortably that I am not even - 1% in love with them.

Lol

Na so God create me o, I don't have feelings.

grin
na wa for you o grin
Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Evablizin(f): 4:44pm On Oct 12
Slayer2:
I have 3 girls but I can tell you comfortably that I am not even - 1% in love with them.

Lol

Na so God create me o, I don't have feelings.

grin
yes ooo your work is to slay.

Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by ifeanyi317(m): 4:50pm On Oct 12
fun to be with we can gossip for africa good cook very good in ...... 101% ok
Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by alexialin: 4:59pm On Oct 12
Slayer2:
I have 3 girls but I can tell you comfortably that I am not even - 1% in love with them.

Lol

Na so God create me o, I don't have feelings.

grin








Jeez!

Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by adajoe555(f): 5:02pm On Oct 12
my 100%

Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Adaumunocha(f): 5:03pm On Oct 12
RETIREDMUMU:


wetin be dat one related to the topic, dear ipob descendants
I just knew you'd quote me.
Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by Kimcutie(m): 5:04pm On Oct 12
0%

Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by MhizzAJ(f): 5:08pm On Oct 12
Oluwasaeon your attention is needed here cheesy
Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by 9japrof(m): 5:31pm On Oct 12
alexialin:
Mine is 90%. He's a fine guy cheesy, a hard worker, very easy going, no drama, no unnecessary attention, nice psyche, great swag and completely down to earth and he instils trust.
smiley

Omoh see description, if they give you an essay to describe your bae in not less than 300 words, you would make it 500
Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by zaramgrand(f): 5:32pm On Oct 12
100.1%
I love himmmmmm
Re: How Much Do You Love Your Current Boyfriend/Girlfriend? by alexialin: 5:32pm On Oct 12
9japrof:


Omoh see description, if they give you an essay to describe your bae in not less than 300 words, you would make it 500






So? cool


Is it crime?


Do You have a problem here? angry

