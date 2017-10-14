Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life (18277 Views)

I have never been embarrassed like this ever in my life. I'm always excited when that urge to masturbate comes over me, just lock myself up in a room and jack off most especially with the help of xvideo.



Today I felt so embarrassed after the lady I've been wooing all this while say yes and ready for action after a heavy rainfall. We got in mood and when it's time for action my man went down and shrink off. Many attempts to resurrect the guy all fell from fry pan to fire, it's got no signal at all.



The girl just hissed on me and walked toward the door for her exit. I was disgraced and embarrassed. And the worst part na say this is my first time with the lady.

What excuse can I give?



To every single guys out there enjoying every moment with masturbation, though you enjoy the feelings while it last, but you are fading off gradually.



These are what happens when you give yourself to masturbation as a man.



1. Tiredness. You will be unnecessarily tired even when you don't engage in any activity



2.Headache. I have used many ache relievers to quench the aches I always feel in my head constantly, not knowing masturbation is the main reason for the headaches.



3.Dizziness



4.Nervousness



5.pains in the shoulders and side



6.pain in the muscles and joint



7.loss of appetite leading to weight loss



8.any small exercise you will be exhausted like dead body



9.dead look, sickening face



10.memory and sight failure,



11.when the real match come, you won't get errection



12. If you come get erection, won't last long( premature ejaculation)



13.semen leakage



14.reduced orgasm



15. Loss of sex drive towards opposite sex



All these are what have experienced from the habit of masturbation, the earlier the better. Masturbation ruins life gradually.

Accept my condolences

To ur preek 117 Likes 5 Shares

tolugar:

Accept my condolences

To ur preek I no fit pass for the girl street again, me wey I be dey form 45 minutes man I no fit pass for the girl street again, me wey I be dey form 45 minutes man 22 Likes 3 Shares

Oga op, dis your reasons wen u list so, dem dey medically valid? 69 Likes 4 Shares



I mean about ur jon thomas. So what would u do now?I mean about ur jon thomas. 2 Likes

Abeg let ur pleek rest 11 Likes





Stop lying against brother mastur.bation



Your phallus is sick. Probably monkey pox





Stop lying against brother mastur.bation

Your phallus is sick. Probably monkey pox

Gosh! I wonder how people masturbate sef...

raslim20:



I no fit pass for the girl street again, me wey I be dey form 45 minutes man



You shld be preparing for return leg You shld be preparing for return leg 15 Likes 1 Share

tolugar:

Accept my condolences

To ur preek



1 Like

raslim20:

RUBBISH. RUBBISH. 67 Likes

Nonsense... 10 Likes









Truth be told, masturbation enslaves a man both spiritually and emotionally, not forgetting its numerous medical side effects regardless of the feel good experience you seem to get upon indulgence.





However, I do not want to believe that your JT being in a state of coma had anything to do with your masturbation habit.



You should have switched to your xvideo to see if it won't salute after the said girl left.



There are just two things I can attribute to your woe:

1. It is possible you ended up no being sexually attracted to her.

2. It is possible she has a bad spirit like an ogbanje and the spirit of your grandpa was around to protect you by knocking your preek into a coma so that you don't lose your destiny.







And more seriously, you need to see a doctor coz the majority of those symptoms you listed are not caused by masturbation.





Truth be told, masturbation enslaves a man both spiritually and emotionally, not forgetting its numerous medical side effects regardless of the feel good experience you seem to get upon indulgence.

However, I do not want to believe that your JT being in a state of coma had anything to do with your masturbation habit.

You should have switched to your xvideo to see if it won't salute after the said girl left.

There are just two things I can attribute to your woe:

1. It is possible you ended up no being sexually attracted to her.

2. It is possible she has a bad spirit like an ogbanje and the spirit of your grandpa was around to protect you by knocking your preek into a coma so that you don't lose your destiny.

And more seriously, you need to see a doctor coz the majority of those symptoms you listed are not caused by masturbation.

Be wise, na watin dey sweet goat dey kill am o

Why masturbate when there are numerous P.

owomida1:

You have a major problem.



Stop lying against brother mastur.bation



Your phallus is sick. Probably monkey pox iyam dead iyam dead 7 Likes 1 Share

UbanmeUdie:









Truth be told, masturbation enslaves a man both spiritually and emotionally, not forgetting its numerous medical side effects regardless of the feel good experience you seem to get upon indulgence.









.





2. It is possible she has a bad spirit like an ogbanje and the spirit of your grandpa was around to protect you by knocking your preek into a coma so that you don't lose your destiny.





.





o 8 Likes

raslim20:

lefulefu:

Abeg let ur pleek rest Let the akpa-Amu rest wella Let the akpa-Amu rest wella 6 Likes

owomida1:

You have a major problem.



Stop lying against brother mastur.bation



Your phallus is sick. Probably monkey pox Must you show your stupidity, it's not a must you should talk Must you show your stupidity, it's not a must you should talk 1 Like 1 Share

And more seriously, you need to see a doctor coz the majority of those symptoms you listed are not caused by masturbation.





Be wise, na watin dey sweet goat dey kill am o[/quote]

I agreed with your opinions but sincerely I'm sexually active until I started giving masturbation a chance, seriously we need to condemn this acts 2 Likes

raslim20:

True.



Try and quit the habit and discover amazing things about yourself, see yourself do things you may have thought you weren't capable of.



True.

Try and quit the habit and discover amazing things about yourself, see yourself do things you may have thought you weren't capable of.

That habit drains the life out of whomever it enslaves.

Ur preek was not just in the mood.

muller101:

Ur preek was not just in the mood. The guy fall my hand The guy fall my hand 1 Like

raslim20:



Must you show your stupidity, it's not a must you should talk

Bitter truth just upset you sha. But u are more stupid than I am for the reasons you have listed for us to read. U revealed publicly what u did in your closet.

Wise king Solomon.



Bitter truth just upset you sha. But u are more stupid than I am for the reasons you have listed for us to read. U revealed publicly what u did in your closet.

Wise king Solomon.

Okponu

God just spare you ... You should be thanking Him not this remorseful nagging

Masterclass32:





True.



Try and quit the habit and discover amazing things about yourself, see yourself do things you may have thought you weren't capable of.



That habit drains the life out of whomever it enslaves. Also raslim20, GET BUSY and KILL any atom of IDLENESS. Also raslim20, GET BUSY and KILL any atom of IDLENESS. 1 Like

I'm sure it was a result of self doubt 4 Likes















OP is a liar. This world would be better if the OP tell us the truth.OP is a liar. 2 Likes

owomida1:





Bitter truth just upset you sha. But u are more stupid than I am for the reasons you have listed for us to read. U revealed publicly what u did in your closet.

Wise king Solomon.



Okponu it's nt bad sha.. He is trying to discourage the attitude and help others not to be like him. it's nt bad sha.. He is trying to discourage the attitude and help others not to be like him. 1 Like

There is no excuse for FAILURE !!!! 2 Likes