|Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by raslim20(m): 5:40pm On Oct 13
I have never been embarrassed like this ever in my life. I'm always excited when that urge to masturbate comes over me, just lock myself up in a room and jack off most especially with the help of xvideo.
Today I felt so embarrassed after the lady I've been wooing all this while say yes and ready for action after a heavy rainfall. We got in mood and when it's time for action my man went down and shrink off. Many attempts to resurrect the guy all fell from fry pan to fire, it's got no signal at all.
The girl just hissed on me and walked toward the door for her exit. I was disgraced and embarrassed. And the worst part na say this is my first time with the lady.
What excuse can I give?
To every single guys out there enjoying every moment with masturbation, though you enjoy the feelings while it last, but you are fading off gradually.
These are what happens when you give yourself to masturbation as a man.
1. Tiredness. You will be unnecessarily tired even when you don't engage in any activity
2.Headache. I have used many ache relievers to quench the aches I always feel in my head constantly, not knowing masturbation is the main reason for the headaches.
3.Dizziness
4.Nervousness
5.pains in the shoulders and side
6.pain in the muscles and joint
7.loss of appetite leading to weight loss
8.any small exercise you will be exhausted like dead body
9.dead look, sickening face
10.memory and sight failure,
11.when the real match come, you won't get errection
12. If you come get erection, won't last long( premature ejaculation)
13.semen leakage
14.reduced orgasm
15. Loss of sex drive towards opposite sex
All these are what have experienced from the habit of masturbation, the earlier the better. Masturbation ruins life gradually.
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by tolugar: 5:44pm On Oct 13
Accept my condolences
To ur preek
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by raslim20(m): 5:47pm On Oct 13
tolugar:I no fit pass for the girl street again, me wey I be dey form 45 minutes man
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by ObaKlaz(m): 5:52pm On Oct 13
Oga op, dis your reasons wen u list so, dem dey medically valid?
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by Linux007(m): 5:52pm On Oct 13
So what would u do now?
I mean about ur jon thomas.
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by lefulefu(m): 5:58pm On Oct 13
Abeg let ur pleek rest
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by owomida1: 5:59pm On Oct 13
You have a major problem.
Stop lying against brother mastur.bation
Your phallus is sick. Probably monkey pox
In another news, visit & bookmark my blog for daily quality bankers.
http://jokerstip.blogspot.com.ng/
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by Tamass: 6:10pm On Oct 13
Gosh! I wonder how people masturbate sef...
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by tolugar: 6:26pm On Oct 13
raslim20:
You shld be preparing for return leg
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by supersystemsnig: 6:45pm On Oct 13
tolugar:
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by Datboinazz(m): 6:49pm On Oct 13
raslim20:
RUBBISH.
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by grayht(m): 6:50pm On Oct 13
Nonsense...
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by UbanmeUdie: 6:51pm On Oct 13
Truth be told, masturbation enslaves a man both spiritually and emotionally, not forgetting its numerous medical side effects regardless of the feel good experience you seem to get upon indulgence.
However, I do not want to believe that your JT being in a state of coma had anything to do with your masturbation habit.
You should have switched to your xvideo to see if it won't salute after the said girl left.
There are just two things I can attribute to your woe:
1. It is possible you ended up no being sexually attracted to her.
2. It is possible she has a bad spirit like an ogbanje and the spirit of your grandpa was around to protect you by knocking your preek into a coma so that you don't lose your destiny.
And more seriously, you need to see a doctor coz the majority of those symptoms you listed are not caused by masturbation.
Be wise, na watin dey sweet goat dey kill am o
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by Dharneehell(m): 6:55pm On Oct 13
Why masturbate when there are numerous P.
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by lefulefu(m): 6:58pm On Oct 13
owomida1:iyam dead
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by lefulefu(m): 7:04pm On Oct 13
UbanmeUdie:
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by Romerocollins: 7:06pm On Oct 13
raslim20:Here to read comments
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by Martin0(m): 7:23pm On Oct 13
lefulefu:Let the akpa-Amu rest wella
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by raslim20(m): 7:44pm On Oct 13
owomida1:Must you show your stupidity, it's not a must you should talk
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by raslim20(m): 7:49pm On Oct 13
And more seriously, you need to see a doctor coz the majority of those symptoms you listed are not caused by masturbation.
Be wise, na watin dey sweet goat dey kill am o[/quote]
I agreed with your opinions but sincerely I'm sexually active until I started giving masturbation a chance, seriously we need to condemn this acts
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by Masterclass32: 8:06pm On Oct 13
raslim20:
True.
Try and quit the habit and discover amazing things about yourself, see yourself do things you may have thought you weren't capable of.
That habit drains the life out of whomever it enslaves.
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by muller101(m): 8:09pm On Oct 13
Ur preek was not just in the mood.
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by raslim20(m): 8:14pm On Oct 13
muller101:The guy fall my hand
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by owomida1: 8:50pm On Oct 13
raslim20:
Bitter truth just upset you sha. But u are more stupid than I am for the reasons you have listed for us to read. U revealed publicly what u did in your closet.
Wise king Solomon.
Okponu
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by dan9ice(m): 9:21pm On Oct 13
God just spare you ... You should be thanking Him not this remorseful nagging
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by leomarz007: 9:40pm On Oct 13
Masterclass32:Also raslim20, GET BUSY and KILL any atom of IDLENESS.
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by TheAziz: 10:03pm On Oct 13
I'm sure it was a result of self doubt
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by Hemcy1(m): 10:20pm On Oct 13
This world would be better if the OP tell us the truth.
OP is a liar.
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by Yeligray(m): 10:59pm On Oct 13
owomida1:it's nt bad sha.. He is trying to discourage the attitude and help others not to be like him.
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by anibirelawal(m): 11:42pm On Oct 13
There is no excuse for FAILURE !!!!
|Re: Learn From Me, Masturbation Ruins Life by sorextee(m): 1:31am
The earlier u stop, the better. On the flip side, why u no use BURANTASHI before action? Since u already knew about all the effects u wrote up there before hand..
U can also use tramol. But i must advice not to swallow d whole pill. Just half is enough..
