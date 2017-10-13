Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” (4549 Views)

What Is The Value Of A Boyfriend That Is Stingy? / Ladies: Can You Marry A Man Who Is Currently Earning N50,000 Monthly As Salary?

See what she wrote;

"As a Boyfriend, you should be paying your girlfriend, at least N100,000 as salary, excluding gifts allowance, wardrobe allowance, food allowance.. So, if you can’t afford to give her N100,000 monthly, please you’re not entitled to a girlfriend, go and use olive oil. God wee help you"

With this mentality she may end up been used for ritual cause of material gains. The little girl has a long way to go.With this mentality she may end up been used for ritual cause of material gains. 61 Likes 2 Shares







This small girl really needs help, may God have mercy on you.





But wait Ooo.. 100k for a girlfriend salary?

You can't even spend that much on a well packaged street babe for a month!



why not tell us to come and submit our CV to your imaginary boyfriend ,,so that everyone will receive the said salary...oloriburuku 9 Likes

Is that one a girlfriend The girlfriend with the mentality of olosho,the girlfriend that wants me to be paying her like a stripper..the girlfriend that says cheap things just to be famous for a weekIs that one a girlfriend 4 Likes

Looking ugly like this? If she was even pretty, you can think of things. If fine girls dey talk, monkey go dey talk too.



It's a pity some men can 'chook' anything as long as it's got a VJ. Na those kain men dey give this monkey mouth to talk. 6 Likes

She better be careful before she ends up with some wife beater, cheater, an emotional abuser, because she obviously don't know her worth. 6 Likes

She should ask how much her father gave her mum per month during their time......oniranu.. 2 Likes

100,000 naiara a month and other allowances cos of a damn pussy that can be gotten anywhere and anytime with just 5k ...



ladies brain up jor and stop embarrassing me ladies like this make me feel so ashamed of my gender.. whadafuck?who born am?get ready to sleep in prophet's house when your clock starts ticking .100,000 naiara a month and other allowances cos of a damn pussy that can be gotten anywhere and anytime with just 5k ...ladies brain up jor and stop embarrassing me 8 Likes 1 Share

All these silly leeching girls think that men have a different salary structure from women which includes girlfriend allowance. It's not their faults sha, it's the guys indulging them. 2 Likes

