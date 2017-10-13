₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|“boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by HeWrites: 8:44pm
A young Nigerian lady who goes by the name Benita Ciara Hindan on Facebook, has taken to her page to share that a boyfriend that can’t pay his girlfriend at N100,000 in a month along other allowances, then he shouldn’t consider himself a boyfriend.
See what she wrote;
"As a Boyfriend, you should be paying your girlfriend, at least N100,000 as salary, excluding gifts allowance, wardrobe allowance, food allowance.. So, if you can’t afford to give her N100,000 monthly, please you’re not entitled to a girlfriend, go and use olive oil. God wee help you"
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by IamAirforce1: 8:47pm
I wish women got more to offer than worthless Sex
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by dyze: 8:47pm
Omo ale jatijati
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by auntysimbiat(f): 8:49pm
Bad pikin
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by kimbraa(f): 8:49pm
The little girl has a long way to go. With this mentality she may end up been used for ritual cause of material gains.
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by Blackhawk01: 8:50pm
Benita! You try wella, Omo rere bi iyan.
Your bf don earn 100k as salary sef?
Oh! Sorry, dude dey shashe abi? I don understand.
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by echobazz: 8:51pm
This small girl really needs help, may God have mercy on you.
Children of nowadays
SMH
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by Legendaryarcher(f): 8:52pm
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by RSVP(m): 8:52pm
Na dis kind type dey fall for Iphone7/8 guys....
Ur dis thing go slack...
But wait Ooo.. 100k for a girlfriend salary?
You can't even spend that much on a well packaged street babe for a month!
Idiot ni gurl sha
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by phintohlar(f): 8:54pm
Suddenly she's leaving.. Suddenly the promise of love has gone... Suddenly breathen seems so hard to do... "In westlife's voice"
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by Dillusionist(f): 8:55pm
most people that dig out hogwash prolly doesn't have a boyfriend! !
why not tell us to come and submit our CV to your imaginary boyfriend ,,so that everyone will receive the said salary...oloriburuku
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by HeWrites: 8:55pm
If dem use her do yahoo now.. Dem go they talk
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by sunshineG(m): 8:56pm
The girlfriend with the mentality of olosho, the girlfriend that wants me to be paying her like a stripper.. the girlfriend that says cheap things just to be famous for a week
Is that one a girlfriend
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by ScotFree(m): 8:56pm
Looking ugly like this? If she was even pretty, you can think of things. If fine girls dey talk, monkey go dey talk too.
It's a pity some men can 'chook' anything as long as it's got a VJ. Na those kain men dey give this monkey mouth to talk.
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by heryur(m): 8:57pm
Hmmm
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by donk552(m): 8:57pm
See her ugly face, who want friend her.
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by Rokia2(f): 9:00pm
She better be careful before she ends up with some wife beater, cheater, an emotional abuser, because she obviously don't know her worth.
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by ashlyfab78(m): 9:01pm
She should ask how much her father gave her mum per month during their time......oniranu..
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by Dasherz(f): 9:02pm
ladies like this make me feel so ashamed of my gender .. whadafuck? who born am?
get ready to sleep in prophet's house when your clock starts ticking .
100,000 naiara a month and other allowances cos of a damn pussy that can be gotten anywhere and anytime with just 5k ...
ladies brain up jor and stop embarrassing me
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by raysplashinfo(m): 9:04pm
Likewise a Galfriend who has nothing to.offer than sex, is that a gal friend?. look @ her, if only she worthy 6digit currency. Radarada
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by Zionj(m): 9:05pm
See as she dey like goat.... no go find work... dey there dey wait for free 100k... Mumu
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by Tamass: 9:08pm
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by JONNYSPUTE(m): 9:09pm
With this ur pimple face Nd old hair,do u look like one who has seen 20k before? Small ashawo like u. Girls like u re the reason men see ladies as only sex objects.
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by ikemesit4477: 9:10pm
HeWrites:poverty mentality!
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by JONNYSPUTE(m): 9:11pm
ikemesit4477:. Plus Ashawo mentality
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by HeWrites: 9:25pm
Lalasticlal Mynd44
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by Marcofranz(m): 9:30pm
And what does she have to offer ? Just sex that I can get for free . she is such a slowpoke.
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by ufuosman(m): 9:31pm
My question for her is DAT, how much she earn for living?
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by dominique(f): 9:33pm
All these silly leeching girls think that men have a different salary structure from women which includes girlfriend allowance. It's not their faults sha, it's the guys indulging them.
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by Paulosky1900: 9:49pm
later them go begin beg for husband .. when time isnt on their side anymore...every crusade and night vigil they must be presence
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by lefulefu(m): 9:49pm
@ comments
|Re: “boyfriend That Can't Be Paying His Girl N100k As Salary, Is Not A Boyfriend” by Divay22(f): 10:01pm
I don't blame her
I blame whoever that opened social media account for her.... Lemme just take it that she's looking for attention...
Gee plus guys fall on you (lol)
