Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With (13079 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





She posted a photo of one the ladies he is involved in an affair with and embarrassed them on social.





She has approached the student and warned her to keep off her marriage but her plea falls on deaf ear.



Below is what she posted and photos of the student...





http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/woman-exposes-her-teacher-husband-and-the-student-he-is-sleeping-with-photos This Kenyan woman has exposed her sexually starved husband who is a teacher at Mwingi Teachers College. He is bedding one of his students.She posted a photo of one the ladies he is involved in an affair with and embarrassed them on social.She has approached the student and warned her to keep off her marriage but her plea falls on deaf ear.Below is what she posted and photos of the student...

SEE MORE PHOTO>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/woman-exposes-her-teacher-husband-and-the-student-he-is-sleeping-with-photos 1 Like

Some ladies love to date married men, indirectly delaying themselves from getting married 18 Likes 1 Share

Kenya the country flowing with ukwu and honey 2 Likes

You too should share in the blame for leaving him sexually starved.. Abi you think sey body na firewood 7 Likes 1 Share

Kenya and Zimbabwe with sex matter dey like 5 and 6......

Just lukat dis woman...

no atom of shame,not even ashamed that she couldn't satisfy her husband and losing him to a mere student that she can begat...shior!!

'KENYA' wat am i saying sef?didn't i see d country? **in falz voice**itx their work ooo..

she just embarrassed herself as well 1 Like









She is married to manwhore

Education is key... 3 Likes

Who is to blame? The man who can't keep his manhood in one place or the girl who prefers sex from a married man.





Don't you just love when she wished them all the best? 2 Likes

With this kind of face, your husband will cheat on you 1 Like

Kenyan girls look sha...

lol the wife no sabi work...she even get mouth dey post for social media....wat a shame..but the guy swf no try o

Hmm



Who did she think she is doing. Besides she is apsp disgracing herself too 1 Like

Yeligray:

You too should share in the blame for leaving him sexually starved.. Abi you think sey body na firewood

Tell them ohh.



Women always playing the victim card plus men should learn to be faithful to their wives Tell them ohh.Women always playing the victim card plus men should learn to be faithful to their wives 1 Like

Kenya again nawa ooo

hmm 2 Likes

Like Kenya women like Bayelsa women.

Check my signature for more....

?



Lalasticlala it's like you are now a bot How the Hell Does this concern NigeriansLalasticlala it's like you are now a bot 1 Like

lefulefu:

Kenya the country flowing with ukwu and honey

He must be a good teacher...she looks well taught

Kenya and Zimbabwe are taking over from Nigeria for all the bad things related to sex

Pls how do I post something on nairaland?

Lust Is The Spirit Of Sin In A Man,submitting Him To The Devil In An Opposite Sex.

Just Imagine. Three Fools.....

Prefola:

Just lukat dis woman...

no atom of shame,not even ashamed that she couldn't satisfy her husband and losing him to a mere student that she can begat...shior!!

'KENYA' wat am i saying sef?didn't i see d country? **in falz voice**itx their work ooo.. Not in all cases sir,

Some men are just so shameless. No matter how hard you try to satisfy them, they still won't desist from shameful acts. Not in all cases sir,Some men are just so shameless. No matter how hard you try to satisfy them, they still won't desist from shameful acts.

Any issue online is forever online...this teachers college student should think about her posterity. I hold the belief that she would later regret what that woman had put her to.