|Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by Kolababe: 12:29pm
This Kenyan woman has exposed her sexually starved husband who is a teacher at Mwingi Teachers College. He is bedding one of his students.
She posted a photo of one the ladies he is involved in an affair with and embarrassed them on social.
She has approached the student and warned her to keep off her marriage but her plea falls on deaf ear.
Below is what she posted and photos of the student...
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/woman-exposes-her-teacher-husband-and-the-student-he-is-sleeping-with-photos
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by Kolababe: 12:29pm
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by mikky4764(f): 12:40pm
Some ladies love to date married men, indirectly delaying themselves from getting married
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by lefulefu(m): 12:42pm
Kenya the country flowing with ukwu and honey
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by Yeligray(m): 12:45pm
You too should share in the blame for leaving him sexually starved.. Abi you think sey body na firewood
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by Gentlevin: 12:46pm
Kenya and Zimbabwe with sex matter dey like 5 and 6......
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by Prefola: 12:55pm
Just lukat dis woman...
no atom of shame,not even ashamed that she couldn't satisfy her husband and losing him to a mere student that she can begat...shior!!
'KENYA' wat am i saying sef?didn't i see d country? **in falz voice**itx their work ooo..
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by Tommfrench(m): 1:02pm
she just embarrassed herself as well
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by IamKashyBaby(f): 3:03pm
She is married to manwhore
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by drunkpunk(m): 4:40pm
Education is key...
3 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by kunlesufyan(m): 4:42pm
Who is to blame? The man who can't keep his manhood in one place or the girl who prefers sex from a married man.
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by chloride6: 5:41pm
Don't you just love when she wished them all the best?
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by Olekumaster(m): 6:31pm
With this kind of face, your husband will cheat on you
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by Agimor(m): 7:14pm
Kenyan girls look sha...
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by EmmySparky(m): 8:56pm
lol the wife no sabi work...she even get mouth dey post for social media....wat a shame..but the guy swf no try o
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by ifyan(m): 8:57pm
Hmm
Who did she think she is doing. Besides she is apsp disgracing herself too
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by ifyan(m): 9:04pm
Yeligray:
Tell them ohh.
Women always playing the victim card plus men should learn to be faithful to their wives
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by aldexrio(m): 9:31pm
Kenya again nawa ooo
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by Bills2307(m): 9:32pm
hmm
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by 9japrof(m): 9:32pm
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by luvinhubby(m): 9:33pm
Like Kenya women like Bayelsa women.
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by Omagzee(m): 9:33pm
Check my signature for more....
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by Spaxon(f): 9:33pm
How the Hell Does this concern Nigerians?
Lalasticlala it's like you are now a bot
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by designer01(m): 9:33pm
lefulefu:
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by GogobiriLalas: 9:34pm
He must be a good teacher...she looks well taught
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by Abfinest007(m): 9:34pm
Kenya and Zimbabwe are taking over from Nigeria for all the bad things related to sex
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by wolexii: 9:34pm
Pls how do I post something on nairaland?
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by Edonojie007: 9:34pm
Lust Is The Spirit Of Sin In A Man,submitting Him To The Devil In An Opposite Sex.
Just Imagine. Three Fools.....
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by Mhizkel(f): 9:35pm
Prefola:Not in all cases sir,
Some men are just so shameless. No matter how hard you try to satisfy them, they still won't desist from shameful acts.
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by castrol180(m): 9:35pm
Any issue online is forever online...this teachers college student should think about her posterity. I hold the belief that she would later regret what that woman had put her to.
|Re: Kenyan Woman Exposes Her Teacher Husband & The Student He Is Sleeping With by kennygee(f): 9:37pm
May God bless her.
