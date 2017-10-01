₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by dagreensblog(m): 3:34pm
Most people believe that our leaders in Nigeria today actually went to the best Higher Institutions which to them explains why they became influential, or that they studied the best courses in the higher institutions, well I have decided to compile the institutions and courses our Dear Governors studied.
Source: http://dagreensblog.blogspot.co.ke/2017/10/check-out-higher-institutions-and.html?m=1
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by modelmike7(m): 3:34pm
Good research.
This is the way sane and good bloggers should do often.
I hope this is not a copy and paste thingy, if not,
Continue with this kinda research and I see you excel with your blog bro.
We are tired of , twitter catch fire, Facebook melting down and Nairaland on rampage just because of some half-Unclad girls exposing themselves for all!!
GOOD JOB. THUMBS UP OP!!
@Topic, is it coincidental that the one that graduated at the Youngest age from them all is the best governor so far?
He graduated at 21 years of age!
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by AdultMaleNegro(m): 3:36pm
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by TheKingdom: 3:40pm
What I see is that almost all the Yoruba and Northern Governors schooled in their place, yet the Easterners, particularly Igbo named ones can as usual be found in either the North or West.
This is to say that being "detribalized" in a game of Tribal affinity will always self-marginalize you before others will finish up that job
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by dayo2me(m): 3:48pm
you did a nice job.
Up on all these higher certificates they've acquired, we're still merry-go-rounding(if there is any english like that) at a spot. No indelible achievement.
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by NCP: 3:57pm
Op, Great work. Research Nicely done.
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by Pavore9: 4:02pm
Okorocha.....hmm
For that of Zamfara, he spent between 1991 to 1994 just to obtain a certificate and later a diploma in secretarial studies in 2004....schooling hard this man!
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by Hashimyussufamao(m): 4:09pm
It's never a suprise Fayose wasn't among the university attenndants, he acts like a polyte tho. It's worthy of note that Abu Zaria has 40% of the list, that's one among reasons i've choose to do my LLB D.E in that alma matter, can't wait for Unilorin to free me(fresh finalist tho). Also hands up for University of Ibadan and Unilag for their fabulous products too. Buh wait o my governor (mr constituted authority) get raba o only him and Adamawa governor studied abroad, i see he cares little about education in my dear state. And finally to 0p, a great job you've done, God bless you dude thanks for your time.
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by Hofbrauhaus: 4:11pm
The president nko?
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by christejames(m): 4:16pm
They seem educated both their policies betray them...
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by eagleeye2: 4:27pm
Hofbrauhaus:I was waiting for this
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by Hofbrauhaus: 4:30pm
eagleeye2:
If the head is rotten, there is nothing anybody can do about it.....
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by eagleeye2: 4:33pm
Hofbrauhaus:True words.
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by Hashimyussufamao(m): 4:35pm
lalasticlala this one pass snake and davido o.
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by myBETmostCAST(f): 5:11pm
Nothing to show for all the books they have read...
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by myBETmostCAST(f): 5:12pm
Hofbrauhaus:Our ex President is a Ph.D holder... I guess the head was not rotten... But nothing good still came out.
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by looseweight: 5:27pm
Ondo state all they way. But Aketi dey Bleep up by not paying salary arrears of workers...
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by fabulousfortune(m): 5:27pm
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by pesinfada(m): 5:27pm
Useless country with useless leaders
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by Bayajidda1: 5:27pm
SO WHERE DID BUHARI GRADUATE FROM?
YOUR GUESS IS AS GOOD AS MINE
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by ifyan(m): 5:28pm
Hmm
Abeg make una no vex especially the zombies, can U proudly say Bubu has a tertiary certificate not training for in case.
Like l typed earlier don't be angry especially the zombies.
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by Hadone(m): 5:28pm
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by Unbreakable007: 5:29pm
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by congo4ka: 5:29pm
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by iamceemeon: 5:29pm
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by awa(m): 5:30pm
And yet they are busy bot doing any meaningful thing?
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by ultravires(m): 5:30pm
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by stcool(m): 5:30pm
so Governor Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha of Imo state studied at the University of Jos, obtaining a diploma in Public administration, no wonder...
|Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by Atiku2019: 5:32pm
Ortom
