Most people believe that our leaders in Nigeria today actually went to the best Higher Institutions which to them explains why they became influential, or that they studied the best courses in the higher institutions, well I have decided to compile the institutions and courses our Dear Governors studied.



Note: This is just their first higher institution certificate or Degree as the case may be. Some of them later furthered their Education even upto MSC level.



ABIA STATE

Dr. Okezie Ipkeazu, the governor of Abia state gained admission into the university of maiduguri in 1980 to study clinical biochemistry and graduated with a B.Sc (Hons) second class upper division in August 1984.



ADAMAWA STATE

Bindo jibrilla, the governor of Adamawa state is described as a successful business man who enrolled for a certificate program in business studies at the city college of higher education, London from 1984. by 1985, he proceeded to enrol for a diploma program in business studies at the same city college of higher education which he earned in 1986.



AKWA IBOM STSTE

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa ibom state holds a bachelors degree (B.sc) in accounting from the University of Lagos in 1988 .



ANAMBRA STATE

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state holds a bachelors degree in Accounting from the prestigious University of Lagos in 1979.



BAUCHI STATE

Barrister Mohammed A. Bello, the executive governor of bauchi state studied at Ahmadu Bello university (ABU) zaria from 1975 to 1978 where he got his LLB Hons.



BAYELSA STSTE

Governor Seriate Henry Dickson of Bayelsa state enrolled in the Rivers state University of science and technology(RSUST) port hercourt, to study law in 1988. he earned his LLB in 1992.



BENUE STATE

Mr. Ortom Samuel, the governor of Benue state enrolled at the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, and obtained both the interim joint matriculation board certificate in 1995 and a diploma in journalism in 1998.

He also attended Benue state university, where he obtained the advanced diploma in personnel management in 2001.



BORNO STATE

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state studied agricultural economics at the university of maiduguri, graduated in 1989.



CROSS RIVER STATE

Governor Benedict Bengiousluye Ayade of Cross river state earned his B.sc (Hons) in Microbiology at Ambrose Alli university in Ekpoma from 1984 to 1988.



DELTA STATE

Dr Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state attended the university of ibadan (UI), where he studied medicine and surgery, graduating in 1981 with an MBBS degree.



EBONYI STATE

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebony state studied civil engineering in the Enugu state university of science and technology (ESUT) and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in 1982.



EDO STATE

Mr Godwin Nogheghese Obaseki, the governor of Edo state attended the University of ibadan (UI) where he bagged a bachelor of arts degree in classics.



EKITI STATE

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state attended the Polytechnic Ibadan where he did a programme in biological science/applied medical/biology and obtained a higher national diploma in 1987.



ENUGU STATE

Governor Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi AKA 'gburugburu', holds bachelors degree in Business Administartion from University of Nigeria, Nsukka.



GOMBE STATE

Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe state is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, zaria with a degree in Accounting which he obtained in 1985.



IMO STATE

Governor Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha of Imo state studied at the University of Jos, obtaining a diploma in Public administration and later returned to obtain an advanced diploma in public administration.



JIGAWA STATE

Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello university, zaria. where he obtained a B.sc Accounting degree.



KADUNA STATE

Mallam Nasir Almad El-Rufai, the executive governor of Kaduna state studied Quantity surveying in Ahmadu Bello university zaria where he obtained bachelor degree with first class honors.



KANO STATE

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State obtained Nigerian certificae of education (NCE) from advanced teachers college kano between 1969 and 1972. he then attended Ahmadu Bello university (ABU), zaria for B.sc in education degree from 1972 to 1975.



KEBBI STATE

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state obtained a B.sc in Economics in the prestigious Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.



KOGI STATE

Governor Yahaya Bello of kogi state was admitted into Ahmadu Bello university, zaria in 1996, where he studied Accounting and graduated in 1999.



KWARA STATE

Governor Abdufatah Ahmed of kwara state attended the school of basic studies of kwara state college of technology (now kwara state polytechnic), ilorin from 1978 to 1980. he went on to study chemistry in University of ilorin where he earned a B.Sc in chemistry.



LAGOS STATE

Governor Akinwumi ambode is an alumunus of University of lagos, where he studied Accounting, remarkebly, he graduated at the age of 21.



NASARAWA STATE

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa state attended the Ahmadu Bello university, zaria from 1975 to 1978, graduating with a bachelor of education degree.



NIGER STATE

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state was admitted into University of Maiduguri in 1986 to 1991 where he obtained a B.Sc in Economics.



OGUN STATE

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state attended ogun state polytechnic(now Moshood abiola polytechnic ), abeokuta where he obtained higher national diploma (HND)



ONDO STATE

Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu attended university of ife (now obafemi awolowo university), where he studied law, graduating in 1978.



OYO STATE

Governor Abiola Adeyemi Ajimobi studied business administration and finance at the state University New york. buffalo, New York, graduating with a bachelor of science degree.



OSUN STATE

Governor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state studied mechanical engineering in the polytechnic ibadan graduating in 1980 with higher national diploma(HND)



PLATEAU STATE

Governor Simon Bako Lalong of plateau state studied law in Ahmadu Bello university zaria, graduating in 1990 with a bachelors degree in law.



RIVERS STATE

Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike of Rivers state studied law in the Rivers state university of science and technology.



SOKOTO STATE

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state attended the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, where he studied law, graduating with an LLB(Hons) degree in 1991.



TARABA STATE

Governor Darins Dickson Ishaku of Taraba state studied architecture in the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria where he obtained a bachelors degree in Architecture.



YOBE STATE

Governor Ibrahim Geidam attended Ahmadu Bello University between 1981 to 1983 where he earned a diploma in accountancy and later returned to earn a B.Sc in accountancy degree in 1990.



ZAMFARA STATE

Alhaji Abdulazuiz Abubakar, the executive Governor of Zamfara state attended Sokoto Polytechnic from 1991 to 1994 where he obtained a certificate and later a diploma in secretarial studies in 2004.



From the above, it will be seen that 28 Governors obtained their first higher institution certificate from a University.



7 Governors obtained their first higher institution certificate from either a Polytechnic or College of Education.



2 Governors studied abroad (Oyo and Adamawa).



leave a comment.



Source: Source: http://dagreensblog.blogspot.co.ke/2017/10/check-out-higher-institutions-and.html?m=1 3 Likes 2 Shares