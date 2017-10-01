₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,151 members, 3,862,652 topics. Date: Thursday, 19 October 2017 at 05:59 PM

36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended (7463 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by dagreensblog(m): 3:34pm
Most people believe that our leaders in Nigeria today actually went to the best Higher Institutions which to them explains why they became influential, or that they studied the best courses in the higher institutions, well I have decided to compile the institutions and courses our Dear Governors studied.

Note: This is just their first higher institution certificate or Degree as the case may be. Some of them later furthered their Education even upto MSC level.

ABIA STATE
Dr. Okezie Ipkeazu, the governor of Abia state gained admission into the university of maiduguri in 1980 to study clinical biochemistry and graduated with a B.Sc (Hons) second class upper division in August 1984.

ADAMAWA STATE
Bindo jibrilla, the governor of Adamawa state is described as a successful business man who enrolled for a certificate program in business studies at the city college of higher education, London from 1984. by 1985, he proceeded to enrol for a diploma program in business studies at the same city college of higher education which he earned in 1986.

AKWA IBOM STSTE
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa ibom state holds a bachelors degree (B.sc) in accounting from the University of Lagos in 1988 .

ANAMBRA STATE
Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state holds a bachelors degree in Accounting from the prestigious University of Lagos in 1979.

BAUCHI STATE
Barrister Mohammed A. Bello, the executive governor of bauchi state studied at Ahmadu Bello university (ABU) zaria from 1975 to 1978 where he got his LLB Hons.

BAYELSA STSTE
Governor Seriate Henry Dickson of Bayelsa state enrolled in the Rivers state University of science and technology(RSUST) port hercourt, to study law in 1988. he earned his LLB in 1992.

BENUE STATE
Mr. Ortom Samuel, the governor of Benue state enrolled at the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, and obtained both the interim joint matriculation board certificate in 1995 and a diploma in journalism in 1998.
He also attended Benue state university, where he obtained the advanced diploma in personnel management in 2001.

BORNO STATE
Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state studied agricultural economics at the university of maiduguri, graduated in 1989.

CROSS RIVER STATE
Governor Benedict Bengiousluye Ayade of Cross river state earned his B.sc (Hons) in Microbiology at Ambrose Alli university in Ekpoma from 1984 to 1988.

DELTA STATE
Dr Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state attended the university of ibadan (UI), where he studied medicine and surgery, graduating in 1981 with an MBBS degree.

EBONYI STATE
Governor Dave Umahi of Ebony state studied civil engineering in the Enugu state university of science and technology (ESUT) and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in 1982.

EDO STATE
Mr Godwin Nogheghese Obaseki, the governor of Edo state attended the University of ibadan (UI) where he bagged a bachelor of arts degree in classics.

EKITI STATE
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state attended the Polytechnic Ibadan where he did a programme in biological science/applied medical/biology and obtained a higher national diploma in 1987.

ENUGU STATE
Governor Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi AKA 'gburugburu', holds bachelors degree in Business Administartion from University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

GOMBE STATE
Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe state is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, zaria with a degree in Accounting which he obtained in 1985.

IMO STATE
Governor Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha of Imo state studied at the University of Jos, obtaining a diploma in Public administration and later returned to obtain an advanced diploma in public administration.

JIGAWA STATE
Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello university, zaria. where he obtained a B.sc Accounting degree.

KADUNA STATE
Mallam Nasir Almad El-Rufai, the executive governor of Kaduna state studied Quantity surveying in Ahmadu Bello university zaria where he obtained bachelor degree with first class honors.

KANO STATE
Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State obtained Nigerian certificae of education (NCE) from advanced teachers college kano between 1969 and 1972. he then attended Ahmadu Bello university (ABU), zaria for B.sc in education degree from 1972 to 1975.

KEBBI STATE
Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state obtained a B.sc in Economics in the prestigious Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

KOGI STATE
Governor Yahaya Bello of kogi state was admitted into Ahmadu Bello university, zaria in 1996, where he studied Accounting and graduated in 1999.

KWARA STATE
Governor Abdufatah Ahmed of kwara state attended the school of basic studies of kwara state college of technology (now kwara state polytechnic), ilorin from 1978 to 1980. he went on to study chemistry in University of ilorin where he earned a B.Sc in chemistry.

LAGOS STATE
Governor Akinwumi ambode is an alumunus of University of lagos, where he studied Accounting, remarkebly, he graduated at the age of 21.

NASARAWA STATE
Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa state attended the Ahmadu Bello university, zaria from 1975 to 1978, graduating with a bachelor of education degree.

NIGER STATE
Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state was admitted into University of Maiduguri in 1986 to 1991 where he obtained a B.Sc in Economics.

OGUN STATE
Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state attended ogun state polytechnic(now Moshood abiola polytechnic ), abeokuta where he obtained higher national diploma (HND)

ONDO STATE
Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu attended university of ife (now obafemi awolowo university), where he studied law, graduating in 1978.

OYO STATE
Governor Abiola Adeyemi Ajimobi studied business administration and finance at the state University New york. buffalo, New York, graduating with a bachelor of science degree.

OSUN STATE
Governor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state studied mechanical engineering in the polytechnic ibadan graduating in 1980 with higher national diploma(HND)

PLATEAU STATE
Governor Simon Bako Lalong of plateau state studied law in Ahmadu Bello university zaria, graduating in 1990 with a bachelors degree in law.

RIVERS STATE
Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike of Rivers state studied law in the Rivers state university of science and technology.

SOKOTO STATE
Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state attended the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, where he studied law, graduating with an LLB(Hons) degree in 1991.

TARABA STATE
Governor Darins Dickson Ishaku of Taraba state studied architecture in the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria where he obtained a bachelors degree in Architecture.

YOBE STATE
Governor Ibrahim Geidam attended Ahmadu Bello University between 1981 to 1983 where he earned a diploma in accountancy and later returned to earn a B.Sc in accountancy degree in 1990.

ZAMFARA STATE
Alhaji Abdulazuiz Abubakar, the executive Governor of Zamfara state attended Sokoto Polytechnic from 1991 to 1994 where he obtained a certificate and later a diploma in secretarial studies in 2004.

From the above, it will be seen that 28 Governors obtained their first higher institution certificate from a University.

7 Governors obtained their first higher institution certificate from either a Polytechnic or College of Education.

2 Governors studied abroad (Oyo and Adamawa).

leave a comment.

Source: http://dagreensblog.blogspot.co.ke/2017/10/check-out-higher-institutions-and.html?m=1

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by modelmike7(m): 3:34pm
Good research.
This is the way sane and good bloggers should do often.
I hope this is not a copy and paste thingy, if not,
Continue with this kinda research and I see you excel with your blog bro.

We are tired of , twitter catch fire, Facebook melting down and Nairaland on rampage just because of some half-Unclad girls exposing themselves for all!!

GOOD JOB. THUMBS UP OP!!

@Topic, is it coincidental that the one that graduated at the Youngest age from them all is the best governor so far?
He graduated at 21 years of age!

38 Likes 4 Shares

Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by AdultMaleNegro(m): 3:36pm
Send a mail to researchandprojects2017@gmail.com for us to write your final year projects for you.
Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by TheKingdom: 3:40pm
What I see is that almost all the Yoruba and Northern Governors schooled in their place, yet the Easterners, particularly Igbo named ones can as usual be found in either the North or West.

This is to say that being "detribalized" in a game of Tribal affinity will always self-marginalize you before others will finish up that job

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by dayo2me(m): 3:48pm
you did a nice job.


Up on all these higher certificates they've acquired, we're still merry-go-rounding(if there is any english like that) at a spot. No indelible achievement.
Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by NCP: 3:57pm
Op, Great work. Research Nicely done.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by Pavore9: 4:02pm
Okorocha.....hmm

For that of Zamfara, he spent between 1991 to 1994 just to obtain a certificate and later a diploma in secretarial studies in 2004....schooling hard this man! cheesy

6 Likes

Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by Hashimyussufamao(m): 4:09pm
It's never a suprise Fayose wasn't among the university attenndants, he acts like a polyte tho. It's worthy of note that Abu Zaria has 40% of the list, that's one among reasons i've choose to do my LLB D.E in that alma matter, can't wait for Unilorin to free me(fresh finalist tho). Also hands up for University of Ibadan and Unilag for their fabulous products too. Buh wait o my governor (mr constituted authority) get raba o only him and Adamawa governor studied abroad, i see he cares little about education in my dear state. And finally to 0p, a great job you've done, God bless you dude thanks for your time.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by Hofbrauhaus: 4:11pm
The president nko? lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

5 Likes

Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by christejames(m): 4:16pm
They seem educated both their policies betray them...

3 Likes

Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by eagleeye2: 4:27pm
Hofbrauhaus:
The president nko? lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
I was waiting for this

1 Like

Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by Hofbrauhaus: 4:30pm
eagleeye2:


I was waiting for this

If the head is rotten, there is nothing anybody can do about it..... undecided
Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by eagleeye2: 4:33pm
Hofbrauhaus:


If the head is rotten, there is nothing anybody can do about it..... undecided
True words.

1 Like

Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by Hashimyussufamao(m): 4:35pm
lalasticlala this one pass snake and davido o.
Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by myBETmostCAST(f): 5:11pm
Nothing to show for all the books they have read...

1 Like

Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by myBETmostCAST(f): 5:12pm
Hofbrauhaus:


If the head is rotten, there is nothing anybody can do about it..... undecided
Our ex President is a Ph.D holder... I guess the head was not rotten... But nothing good still came out.

4 Likes

Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by looseweight: 5:27pm
Ondo state all they way. But Aketi dey Bleep up by not paying salary arrears of workers...

Check my profile in you care to cut down excess fat
Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by fabulousfortune(m): 5:27pm
undecided
Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by pesinfada(m): 5:27pm
Useless country with useless leaders

1 Like

Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by Bayajidda1: 5:27pm
SO WHERE DID BUHARI GRADUATE FROM?

grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin


YOUR GUESS IS AS GOOD AS MINE
Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by Bayajidda1: 5:28pm
angry grin
Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by Bayajidda1: 5:28pm
angry grin grin
Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by ifyan(m): 5:28pm
Hmm

Abeg make una no vex especially the zombies, can U proudly say Bubu has a tertiary certificate not training for in case.

Like l typed earlier don't be angry especially the zombies.
Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by Hadone(m): 5:28pm
Ok
Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by Unbreakable007: 5:29pm
.
Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by congo4ka: 5:29pm
:Deep
Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by iamceemeon: 5:29pm
like seriously

Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by awa(m): 5:30pm
And yet they are busy bot doing any meaningful thing?
Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by ultravires(m): 5:30pm
Man City: Top of F.
Liverpool: Top of E.
Tottenham: Top of H.
Man United: Top of A.
Chelsea: Top of C.
Arsenal: Top of the afternoon to ya'll
Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by stcool(m): 5:30pm
so Governor Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha of Imo state studied at the University of Jos, obtaining a diploma in Public administration, no wonder... undecided

grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: 36 State Governors, The Courses They Studied & The Higher Institutions Attended by Atiku2019: 5:32pm
Ortom wink

(0) (1) (Reply)

Nta, Printing Coy To Testify For Atiku / Gani Seeks Probe Of Dele Giwa, Kudirat, Others’ Death / An Open Letter To The Attorney Gen.dr Michael Aondoakaa.

Viewing this topic: Badfinga, duroc(m), ferdison(m), chimaraiyke(m), tonguengineer(m), GentlyLoud, suffy834, Xbolmax, sophy17(m), Brilli5gist, hailajaoseph, joelfm(m), oluhyohmih(m), leo1234(m), monajit(m), ademasta(m), kioboy(m), Okimski(m), Bowale007(m), Gkay1(m), KingsleyBJ, leomarz007, Obunike99, born2govern222, Ollymurs(m), einsteino(m), azlad2010(m), Skoopy(m), captaing59(m), ayelogical, ChristyB(f), shejane, Lusola15, omon24(m), originalomobaba, Emmah123, StarliteCrystal(f), sirwilly4eva(m), hardeywhale2, maigemuu, sambayus, LaNiger(m), 912(m), Idiris(m), Lomprico2, Comjul(m), atiteb4, smallrincowis16(m), Guilderland1, ogwoliun, dagreensblog(m), desamuellss(m), wizza, Wumex91(m), Titanic888(m), opuada331(m), castrol180(m), DIIGZ(m), Chrisfamous5(m), pokilo, chidebe, standgifted(m), yommysure(m), Raphmadrid, chaikie(m), Desyner, misano(m), cutefergiee(m), Laykaynite, Bush2013, morgan100(m), natureblack(m), bustamode, illustrious(m), Nig4Greatness, sammhi(m), princejones(m), Sirwallace(m), jackbennie, JUBILEE2000, boolee(m), Olamilite, liana001, Uyi168(m), OAUTemitayo, moviemaker, Beerhay4u, Bode3(m), Tdavidson(m), oote, sunnyp20(m), HarryUdeme, Ojoshola, G007(m), Olurinade10(m), adeleye17, hope4life, chiefmega, bjcuntis(m), mesoprogress(m), Iykecee(m), Miserablemee, paulbets, youngbravian(m), meelerh(f), skedman(m), Kenwealth01(m), Toluene07, peripepe(m), musa234(m), simaustine, lonngmann(m), Hadeyeancah(m), Gsak2020, abc115, Elmos, johnbosco97(m), muhammed10, anyebedgreat, Lawrenzium2k3(m), abes(m), homerac7, ModeEbo(m), easy1960(m), willoy, zeeziz(f), Omoluabi16, OluCypher(m), tobe4real(m), oloyedayo(m), OMECP, periscope123, tola09(m), Ezi39, Freeze007, okenwaa(m), ipex(m), matthew2120(m), anochuko01(m), bobowaja(m), Yubee40(m), Shuayb0(m), phrex(m), Kaycee9242, olaposii, JideAmuGiaka, hos4x(m), Samson712, AlexJustin(m), Proffwhyhurry12(m), nonnyCE(m), LargeProfessor(m), heryur(m), Taheerabuja(m), Delastitches, Ahmeduana(m), ABITOLA2IC(m), kanada(m), joudini(m), Flets, great289(m), leki10(m), Emytea(m), castrokins(m), Josskute(m), Ezenmuo, almahroof, Kingspin(m), TheDokita(m), fharrisonfort(m), itsIYKE(m), konvict0111(m), MayorRazor, Mediarush(m), emmanuelike(m), kaydp, oluvick(m), meforkene(m), noblealuu, maninchrist(m), Exponental(m), lightinchrist4, LilSmith55(m), Alantobie(m), babfield, Tamakay(m), ADEMOLAAAUA, biafrakwenu(m), Bayajidda1, tony1918(m), IamArbdool(m), Jac007(m), dignity33, Omoobatogud(m), rafabenitez, olatunji390(m), kendeville, Jode1, yudee233, bodex196(m), highchiefpee(m), fnep2smooth(m), yomi96(m), 7Alexander(m), Enigmaticprof, Housing(m), frankman365(m), SomagaB(f), jonyjay(m), Shamillionaire(m), AmKen, Alphasoar(m), iLickAnalFungus(m), Promismike(m), aionian23(m), CreamyCoffee, OnyekachukwuC, ukgreat(m), aamstih, maatie and 297 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.