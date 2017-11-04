Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / From The Streets Of Warri To Finland: My Story (14457 Views)

Hi everyone, I'm borrowing a leaf from 'Franknetter', from the USA visa thread, I have finally settled in Finland after FIVE DENIALS! I'm going to tell the story of my excruciating 'brokenness', my sex excapades prior to getting married, my experiences in both Sweden and Finland too, my grace in meeting my wife, my visa tips for all those struggling with these kind of immigration issues etc.....There is a saying in Warri that "na cooperation dey make pot of rice full", so I need your comments let me fire down with full energy....!

Let's start feeling Finland here in Nigeria.. 15 Likes

I was born and bred in Warri, Asheshe street to be precise, but abject poverty kept hindering my ambitions of going to study abroad and getting professional there! rewind back to 2006, boom! boom! boom!!!, Dad won a massive Shell contract to do maintenance jobs, a 20million naira job, the whole family went to have dinner at the then Mr Biggs at Airport road then, I thought my dreams were now being actualized monies started to come in leaps and bounds to the family like never before, Dad quickly sent me to a school at Ikeja, to prepare for my SATS and TOEFL, I was overjoyed and I read like a man possessed, results rolled out, I nailed my SATS at 1900 out of a possible 2400, I also nailed my TOEFL at 88 out of 120....then I got accepted to 4 US universities to study Petroleum Engineering....But alas! Tragedy struck! I came back to Warri to begin visa proceedings after my "presumed success", only for me to find out that..... Dad's company was blacklisted by Shell because of his inexperience to handle such jobs, I understood at the time, we went back to square 1 or square zero

I was 17 then, "them nor dey tell craze man say war don start oh"....I started hustling for JAMB and post UTME matters my people....I started by working at building sites at Otu Jeremi, my Warri brothers know as e dey go....so I'll earn N500 working at a pure water factory in Airport road, then close the day at Otujeremi....brothers, poverty na bastard oh, that's a measly 1,500 per day.....Nothing sha, I kept on looking at my ambitions even though there was a massive setback....My mother was a massive pillar, with her help I gained admission to the pre-science campus of Nnamdi Azikiwe University at Awka....the campus is located at Mbaukwu....I arrived here a virgin, 100%.....abeg oh, which people dey this my bus, make una throway salute make I know as e dey go....

I arrived Mbaukwu in utter depression...From talking about traveling to the USA for education, to a village in Anambra, totally lacking infrastructure at that time, i had 3 roommates, they often chatted happily about their aspirations to get admitted to Nnamdi Azikiwe University, while I cut a lone dejected figure there...However, after one month, I adjusted....I started studying intensively because my people, predegree nor be beans....I knew how mom sold her wrappers, gold, trinkets and stuff to pay my fees at the time, so I put in more energy in my reading....I basically slept and woke in class because of my serial over night jacking How was I feeding? once in a while mom will squeeze out small change and send to my friends account then, but I largely had to sort myself out....Students in our lodge then at Mbaukwu, accused our landlady of being a witch with serious proofs oh omor, that one nor just concern me because I was always hungry, this woman fed me very well for close to 5months there....with a full stomach and my continuous jacking, I became popular as the "brilliant lad" who everyone will bring difficult maths or chemistry questions to....it was fairly straightforward until this girl called 'Nonye' (pseudonym), came forward with her Chemistry problems for me.....Oya I need know say people dey this bus, make my ginger nor slack.....!!! Comments!

Nonye was dark with an average physique...She was really beautiful with a really nice ass to follow up, she had those average cup boobs, mind you, I never cared about my appearance, after all "na who don chop bellefull dey reason that side", on this particular day, I had attended to lots of problems in Maths and Chemistry as usual to my fellow students, Nonye was the last in the line, I told her to explain where it was tough for her, she plainly rejected this, and told me that she "can't understand anything I will say because the class was really noisy, which was true, she said she'll love to be visiting my room for regular Chemistry and Maths tutorials Now, remember, I was a virgin, and my mind never went to anything related to romance, I was 18, Nonye was 20....Well, Nonye stalked me repeatedly, until I gave her my lodge name and address....On this fateful Saturday morning, she came for her tutorials....Omor I dey hyper mode now, I need pick more passengers for this bus, make una talk make I know as e dey play

Lols....who be the pidgin2? abeg tell me oh make I nor for lost oh shuoo Lols....who be the pidgin2?abeg tell me oh make I nor for lost oh shuoo 1 Like

Just wait a lil you'll get to know her better Just wait a lilyou'll get to know her better 4 Likes 1 Share

Glory to Jesus. Am the next person in Jesus name Amen. 12 Likes 1 Share

Hahahaha No weapon fashioned here shall prosper oh, shuoo...make boys nor just provoke for the matter oh..everywhere burst HahahahaNo weapon fashioned here shall prosper oh, shuoo...make boys nor just provoke for the matter oh..everywhere burst 1 Like

Yes oh!!! You’re definitely booking that flight IJN! Just never give up on your dreams, remember I was rejected FIVE TIMES for schengen visa, so hold tight!!! Yes oh!!! You’re definitely booking that flight IJN! Just never give up on your dreams, remember I was rejected FIVE TIMES for schengen visa, so hold tight!!! 6 Likes

Yes oh!!! You’re definitely booking that flight IJN! Just never give up on your dreams, remember I was rejected FIVE TIMES for schengen visa, so hold tight!!! sure i will. sure i will. 2 Likes

I had briefed my roommates about Nonye, so they were well informed of her continuous stalking....We sighted her afar off, and we quickly made the room as presentable as possible, while they left me alone for our lodge mates rooms...I welcomed Nonye to my room and offered her to sit on my reading table, LOL that's the first showing of an immature guy, 'romantically'...well she declined this, and went straight to the bed, I just weak, as I didn't know what was in her mind...Well I joined her on the bed and started teaching her the 'tough' Chemistry problems, I just noticed she kept on looking at me, lustfully...I started asking myself if the frequent pimples on my face had popped up again then she did something that utterly threw me off balance.....I cover this thread with the blood of Jesus, any pidgin2 or confusionist, "May you receive weakness"

I had briefed my roommates about Nonye, so they were well informed of her continuous stalking....We sighted her afar off, and we quickly made the room as presentable as possible, while they left me alone for our lodge mates rooms...I welcomed Nonye to my room and offered her to sit on my reading table, LOL that’s the first showing of an immature guy, ‘romantically’... well she declined this, and went straight to the bed, I just weak, as I didn’t know what was in her mind...Well I joined her on the bed and started teaching her the ‘tough’ Chemistry problems, I just noticed she kept on looking at me, lustfully...I started asking myself if the frequent pimples on my face had popped up again then she did something that utterly threw me off balance.....I cover this thread with the blood of Jesus, any pidgin2 or confusionist, “May you receive weakness”

I dey watch you like hawk dey watch fowl I dey watch you like hawk dey watch fowl 16 Likes

Dey watch, abeg no talk o 18 Likes 2 Shares

auntie I take blood of Zakariah take beg you, nor spoil am oh, my story go help plenty hopeless niggars out there.....safe auntie I take blood of Zakariah take beg you, nor spoil am oh, my story go help plenty hopeless niggars out there.....safe 17 Likes

You were denied 5 good times by a particular embassy. Wow, you really tried by going there the sixth time. 13 Likes

auntie I take blood of Zakariah take beg you, nor spoil am oh, my story go help plenty hopeless niggars out there.....safe

I don hear, carry go jor I don hear, carry go jor 9 Likes

So, fire on.. 6 Likes

I always loved this Nordic part of Europe because of how they run their things here, you really can become anything you want in life here, but you just have to work twice as Hard as others....we have Nigerians doing extremely well here, they remain an inspiration to me I always loved this Nordic part of Europe because of how they run their things here, you really can become anything you want in life here, but you just have to work twice as Hard as others....we have Nigerians doing extremely well here, they remain an inspiration to me 10 Likes

@suomi1990, I dey ontop your matter abeg fire on i dey feel you. Me sef gat story to tell 2 Likes 1 Share

Bro please skip the details of the sexual parts of your story before Justwise removes this thread. I thought this was a diary on your experiences from warri to Finland. Now that I read it, it looks more like a story meant for the romance section. 19 Likes 1 Share

It was now one month to the start of exams, me and Nonye kept doing the drills: sex and tutorials....I marginally passed the cut off mark to gain admission into Chemical Engineering department, unfortunately, Nonye didn't make it....I had learned everything about a woman's body from her, as our paths separated....she went to Caritas University, Enugu, while I started my University education at Nnamdi Azikiwe University...Life became tougher in my 2nd year, as my family advised me to withdraw from school because of funds....I never gave up, it's not in my DNA, I persisted, I did all manner of runs you can think of to survive, even election, JAMB, post UTME, etc...I just had to go to school, I'll return to Warri to work as a labourer during holidays....