Date: Saturday, 04 November 2017 at 02:29 PM
Romance / Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me
Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by deturla(m): 12:42pm
The heart of a man is truly and desperately wicked. I know things are happening, but this story from an Instagram user is shocking as it is true. What more can one say about a man who got a lady pregnant and then dumped her after giving birth to TWINS, saying he had a bet with his friends to get her pregnant and dump her.
I mean, how did we get here? Read the shocking story below:
I met this guy in 2013, he slid into my DM but I refused him. He was still on till 2015 June, I accepted. Then I just completed my NYSC so I was free. He asked we go together to visit him home at Accra, I did agree and we went there. It was quite nice with him but I noticed he was hot tempered but just believed he will change because I loved him. Then 6 months into the relationship he hit me twice so I gave up and wanted to leave cos I was in Accra for his birthday and it didn’t go well at all.
Just three days to when my flight was booked, I discovered I was pregnant and I told him. He seemed happy and said he is sorry and ready to settle down so three months later the introduction ceremony took place and was agreed by my family to come pay my bride price by last immediately I deliver but along the line when I was 6 months gone he was doing stuffs like I am a pest..I was so frustrated and sad that I had constant high blood pressure. Then he started dating one Ghanaian girl.
A girl I knew and she used to do my pedicure and nails and stuff…I confronted him but he lied about it. Then I knew my life was doomed. I delivered my twin kids July last year and two weeks about my delivery, he sat me down and said he can’t marry me that he is a in a relationship with the Ghana girl and I should just try to forget about him… I told my family, he denied in front of them and instead he said I don’t like his family members, that’s why he told me that.
Three months later he moved me and the kids to Benin where he rented a comfortable apartment for just 3 days. After that his phone started ringing in the morning, and I wake him up. To my surprise he slapped me and started shouting that it was a lie he had a bet on me with his friends in Ghana that I was forming innocent girl and didn’t want to f**k any guy in the area so he never loved me.
I fainted immediately and was rushed to the hospital by the driver. I woke up my whole life was turned upside down. He traveled without even seeing me. Later got a text from him that he sent 200k into my account to use for kids it’s over. When I need anything for the kids he will send. That was how I stayed in the house with the kids till the rent expired and he said he can’t pay anymore and I should get a smaller one, so I did he paid and here I am alone with my kids trying to stay strong.
Lest I forget, he slept with my maid and sister living with me lol. Well, God will give me my own husband some day I know.
Mind-blowing story, this is. Something tells me this guy is not acting normally! Has he been hypnotized or something? If you were in her shoes, what will you do? Move on like she did?
Ladies, this is all for you. FALL in LOVE with YOUR HEAD and NOT your HEART!
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by Humblesam(m): 12:44pm
So unfortunate, but most ladies don't seem to learn from other's mistakes,just saying with all due respect. A man will hit you and you'll sit ur ass back thinking he will change at the long run.
Sorry I don't feel any pity on you but for those lovely and innocent kids...Oh lawd!! When will all these stop.
You will know that this adventure you're undertaking is not going to lead you to anywhere but you'll still embark on it based on some weird word "love" that you don't even understand only for you to come back to senses when the deed is now irreparable,why? Can't you guys just see the handwriting on the wall even when it's boldly written?
Please don't joke with those beautiful kids, get a job,look for someone like a house help and get over that guy,then pray and wait for your husband.
Next time in your next life,always date a man not a boy,cheers.
Kai! So painful and so annoying at d same time.
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by greatnaija01: 12:44pm
congrats for being a specimen
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by GloriaNinja(f): 12:47pm
THAT'S THE DEFINITION OF A FUCKKBOY.
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by naijaboiy: 12:47pm
The way Op presented this news as if that man is the first ever to achieve the “DUMPING” feat.
The heart of man is truly wicked indeed.
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by RETIREDMUMU(m): 12:48pm
awon oniro, dem lier
who gat one meme to back up my posts
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by dingbang(m): 12:48pm
Chai.. Eya.. Ndo..
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by madridguy(m): 12:50pm
Another fabricated lies
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by donstan18(m): 12:52pm
Go to Babalawo, Get a charm!
Seduces his DAD, Get pregnant for his DAD, Marry his Dad and Becomes his step-mum!
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by lekjons(m): 12:53pm
It's a super storyyyy...
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by Elmojiid(m): 12:54pm
tittle and subtittle please
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by NwaAmaikpe: 12:54pm
Unfortunately Madam,
God will not give you another innocent man as your own husband.
Your destiny now is to become a side chick or a babymama.
You are now a fairly-used, totally depreciated item of betting and no man in his right sense should even imagine marrying you.
It's even wicked of you to desire having a husband of your own with all your baggage and past.
You turned down all the boys in your area, but fell for the one who could take you to Ghana....(ordinary Ghana).
Turns out you were not decent but a worthless opportunistic gold-digger.
You got served and I pray many more materialistic shortsighted tramps like you get served.
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by Oladipo1166(m): 12:54pm
lovely
the guys nah real player.
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by kidneystones(m): 12:54pm
Eh yah #sorry
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by PastorMB(m): 12:55pm
Sad... I think Relationships should be scrapped off.
What kind of wicked bet is that?
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by Jeezuzpick(m): 12:55pm
Not true, buh we understand...........
Bloggers gotta eat.
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by GreenLabCutie(f): 12:55pm
Very wicked.
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by IamLovely: 12:55pm
is there no longer sniper in the market again
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by hollamanng(m): 12:55pm
Wow this story is like those cheap story of ada goes to school
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by moonraker(m): 12:55pm
Fine. The guy was and is still is an idiot.
SO what do we call the lady who dumped her bf to marry her Ex because her bf was broke??
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by jbreezy: 12:55pm
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by AntiWailer: 12:55pm
Did he win the bet ?
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by KreativGenius: 12:56pm
Nice story. Poor delivery
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by michjay: 12:57pm
greatnaija01:lol
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by danieljessy: 12:57pm
So she was used as a lab rat
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by leksmedia: 12:57pm
On the last day when men will stand in judgment, even the devil will be scared and send some people out of hell to go and form their own hell because they are more wicked than the devil.
Why would anyone wanna go through all those problems just because of a bet??
I can imagine the emotional trauma. That's why I always warn ladies don't make mouth in front of boys that no one can have you, some dude can act innocent with you for 20 years just because they wanna prove what's not
Anyways I'm just a website designer what do I know?
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by marttol: 12:58pm
Mtcheew...nothing new
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by TEAMvido(m): 12:58pm
I jump that long thing up there .....
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by doubleportion: 12:59pm
I know some people will believe this!
This a script from Yoruba movie that I watched a week ago on TV.
This has taught me that most of the story here are make up!
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by Threebear(m): 1:00pm
naijaboiy:You're handsome
|Re: Shocking: He Had A Bet With His Friends To Impregnate And Dump Me by saraki2019(m): 1:00pm
first o alll
you fornicate
fornication is a sin
the first step is to ask for repentance
secondly , be happy that you are married to such man
