My elder brother happen to be a Managing direction of a private Organisation. The Organisation conducted aptitude test and interview for the qualified applicants on Monday, but only 6 out of 25 applicants were picked (4 mens and 2 ladies). This afternoon while I was in his office, he showed me the names and the Cv of those people.

But to my greatest surprise my Ex who break my heart back then at the Polytechnics happen to be among. This lady drop me purposely because am from a poor home and follow another guy despite all the love and cares I show her.

I think this is the pay back time, Should I block her way? Cause what she did then is still fresh in my heart. 5 Likes

Forgive her.. Trust me, there is no greater disease than being kind to your enemies it kills them..



Moral lesson; be kind to people cuz you don't know where you'll meet them later 81 Likes 2 Shares

My guy, the best way to pay her back is to support her get the job, and make her to understand that she got the job by your efforts and assistant.

You will see her reaction. 25 Likes 1 Share

Revenge is sweetest when served cold.. 12 Likes

Deny her this opportunity and see yourself being denied in future. The question is who is going to serve 'karma'? Don't be the one. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Fvck shyte up for her, I hate people who look down on others because of their financial state. Invite her for interview, and rip her application to pieces in front of her, then tell her to GTFOH. Fvck shyte up for her, I hate people who look down on others because of their financial state. Invite her for interview, and rip her application to pieces in front of her, then tell her to GTFOH. 11 Likes

If she deserves the job, hire her. I once interviewed my ex as the expert among d panel. I know she is sound n I recommended her. Unfortunately/fortunately, she was attached to me to understudy me as I was about leaving... She started wanting us back but I refused, at d end she married one of my good friend in d company.

Up till now she likes me a lot... Life goes on. I never recommended her because she is my ex but because she can do d job! 73 Likes 3 Shares

Waw! Just The Right Time To Revenge... But Its Not Worth It Man... Forget About It... Just Act Like She Never Existed In Your Life 4 Likes



Where is the fainting booth please Lol managing directionWhere is the fainting booth please 46 Likes 3 Shares



Where is the fainting booth please Lol managing directionWhere is the fainting booth please 5 Likes 1 Share

No wonder she dumped you, i dont think its the money, it's the mentality. Also, she made it this far, selected one of the best 6 out of 25. Bros, her level pass your own naaa. I will advice, you beg her to tell you why you got dumped. If it's the money, then congratulate yourself that you're not with a babe that is not worth your while, but if its pettiness like this question you're asking, please beg her to help you improve, cos you are petty and underestimating what you are capable of. 24 Likes 1 Share

Your English Guy now I know why she dropped uYour English 9 Likes

Don't allow her get the job

Biko leave her and allow her conscience to judge her

Lol managing direction



Aiit bro

Just that some of them need to be teach a lesson.

Tnx for your contribution

I will advice you to just get her issue off ur mind... There's a reward for every thing we do. pls, don't be the one to block her from getting the job.. Free ur mind 1 Like 1 Share

Revenge is sweetest when served cold.. micheal corloeone in the Godfather . micheal corloeone in the Godfather 1 Like