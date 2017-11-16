₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by Nedfed(m): 5:53pm On Nov 15
My elder brother happen to be a Managing direction of a private Organisation. The Organisation conducted aptitude test and interview for the qualified applicants on Monday, but only 6 out of 25 applicants were picked (4 mens and 2 ladies). This afternoon while I was in his office, he showed me the names and the Cv of those people.
But to my greatest surprise my Ex who break my heart back then at the Polytechnics happen to be among. This lady drop me purposely because am from a poor home and follow another guy despite all the love and cares I show her.
I think this is the pay back time, Should I block her way? Cause what she did then is still fresh in my heart.
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by Yeligray(m): 5:57pm On Nov 15
Forgive her.. Trust me, there is no greater disease than being kind to your enemies it kills them..
Moral lesson; be kind to people cuz you don't know where you'll meet them later
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by Oledia: 5:59pm On Nov 15
My guy, the best way to pay her back is to support her get the job, and make her to understand that she got the job by your efforts and assistant.
You will see her reaction.
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by Uyi168(m): 6:02pm On Nov 15
Revenge is sweetest when served cold..
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by nerodenero: 6:05pm On Nov 15
Deny her this opportunity and see yourself being denied in future. The question is who is going to serve 'karma'? Don't be the one.
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by Bidobado: 6:05pm On Nov 15
Nedfed:
Fvck shyte up for her, I hate people who look down on others because of their financial state. Invite her for interview, and rip her application to pieces in front of her, then tell her to GTFOH.
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by Benita27(f): 6:09pm On Nov 15
Nedfed:Chai!. The heartbreak really pain you. Whether you block her or not, won't stop her from getting a better job elsewhere. How much was this your brother's job supposed to pay, millions?.
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by ranmoor: 6:14pm On Nov 15
If she deserves the job, hire her. I once interviewed my ex as the expert among d panel. I know she is sound n I recommended her. Unfortunately/fortunately, she was attached to me to understudy me as I was about leaving... She started wanting us back but I refused, at d end she married one of my good friend in d company.
Up till now she likes me a lot... Life goes on. I never recommended her because she is my ex but because she can do d job!
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by DeadRat(m): 7:01pm On Nov 15
Waw! Just The Right Time To Revenge... But Its Not Worth It Man... Forget About It... Just Act Like She Never Existed In Your Life
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by pu7pl3(m): 7:01pm On Nov 15
Lol managing direction
Where is the fainting booth please
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by Organs(m): 8:34pm On Nov 15
No wonder she dumped you, i dont think its the money, it's the mentality. Also, she made it this far, selected one of the best 6 out of 25. Bros, her level pass your own naaa. I will advice, you beg her to tell you why you got dumped. If it's the money, then congratulate yourself that you're not with a babe that is not worth your while, but if its pettiness like this question you're asking, please beg her to help you improve, cos you are petty and underestimating what you are capable of.
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by wh33z(m): 8:46pm On Nov 15
Nedfed:help her bro....just help#
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by Nedfed(m): 9:28pm On Nov 15
nerodenero:Bros I pray dis neva happen 2 u
Yours will even worst
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by chynie: 9:29pm On Nov 15
Guy now I know why she dropped u
Your English
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by Nedfed(m): 9:30pm On Nov 15
Bidobado:The interview av b done already
Just for them to call her.
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by Nedfed(m): 9:32pm On Nov 15
Benita27:
I dnt care
In as mush she neva wish me well
And the more she go the more she misses her chances.
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by iamJ(m): 9:32pm On Nov 15
Don't allow her get the job
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by Nedfed(m): 9:43pm On Nov 15
ranmoor:I get u right bro
But neva see me as a bad person
Just that this lady is so wicked
The same brother of mine begged her then not to leave me cause he knows well that I truly love her. My GP dropped has a result of what I pass tru.
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by Burgerlomo: 9:45pm On Nov 15
Biko leave her and allow her conscience to judge her
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by Nedfed(m): 9:50pm On Nov 15
pu7pl3:People like you always come online to check spellings or to book space.
So far you understand the message despite the error, I tot you av sense
But for you to make jest of that, it shows u're an iiidiot.
Big one self.
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by Nedfed(m): 9:53pm On Nov 15
Burgerlomo:Ok, no wahala
But must I let my brother knw she was the one?
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by Burgerlomo: 10:04pm On Nov 15
Nedfed:
Yep, but that will be after she get the job and also let him know that you don't want any revenge because the current positions that both of you're now is not by your power but by God grace.
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by Nedfed(m): 10:06pm On Nov 15
@Burger
Aiit bro
Just that some of them need to be teach a lesson.
Tnx for your contribution
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by bashbanks(m): 10:10pm On Nov 15
I will advice you to just get her issue off ur mind... There's a reward for every thing we do. pls, don't be the one to block her from getting the job.. Free ur mind
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by Burgerlomo: 10:10pm On Nov 15
Nedfed:
I know but trust me you don't need all that just allow her conscience to deal with her period
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by Nedfed(m): 10:13pm On Nov 15
bashbanks:
Aiit man
I just rethink about it, not need to revenge like u said.
Atleast am ok now, God has being so gud.
Tnx bro
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by mabea: 10:31pm On Nov 15
Nedfed:which spelling abeg go and arrange ur english well joor.
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by pu7pl3(m): 10:56pm On Nov 15
Nedfed:
ok
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by Samusu(m): 11:29pm On Nov 15
pu7pl3:
And thy accepted the fact that yhu re an idiot and a big one sef for that matter.
Mango fall on yhu
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by lefulefu(m): 11:48pm On Nov 15
Uyi168:micheal corloeone in the Godfather .
|Re: She Broke My Heart Then But Now I Have Her Progress At My Reach by AfterEarth(f): 2:45am
Nedfed:Accept the mistake jare! nawa o!
