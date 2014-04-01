₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by OEPHIUS(m): 10:39am
Dear Nice Guy,
I don’t know you yet but I’m so ready to date you. Seriously, I am. For a long time, I dated bad boys. Yes, I was that girl you blame for always coming in last. I guess I dated bad boys because, somehow, I liked their unavailability, sexy sideways glances, and late-night calls. I fed off the chase and mystery they provided me. I saw them as a challenge that I always happily accepted. Let me tell you, I’ve dated so many jerks throughout the years. A lot of times, I ended up being disappointed with how it ended with them, and wondered why I always had such blind optimism about these guys I clearly knew were jerks to begin with. But to be honest, I don’t regret any of it now.
I learned a lot from each and every one of those bad boys. I learned something from every un-answered text, from every “I’m just not looking for a relationship” talk, and from every lame excuse as to why he just couldn’t make to my house party until after 1 am. I guess I never let the jerks get to me. I realized it was never me; it was always them. I was born with an abundance of self-confidence. Maybe that’s why I was never too bothered by each guy who was a jerk to me. Maybe it was because I was smart enough to realize I never actually wanted to end up with a jerk. It was always you I wanted, Nice Guy.
With all that being said, I’m ready to date a Nice Guy. I’ve learned all the lessons I need to learn from bad boys. I now have the ability to distinguish between when to give up on a relationship and when to fight harder. I know all the excuses and lies and can see when it’s right to say a big ‘f*ck you’ or an ‘okay, I’ll let you make it up to me.’ I know what it’s like get all dressed up for a night out only to sit in your room watching Netflix, crying and staring at your phone because the person you had plans with never showed. And that a “got too drunk sorry” text is not a sufficient excuse or apology. I know all these things. My mom always said that the problem with people who end up unhappy is that they don’t know how to walk away from something that has already served it purpose. Well, I can see now that bad boys have served all the purpose they possibly could in my life and that it’s time for me to learn a new lesson. I want to learn from you, Nice Guy.
It’s time for me to learn what its like to have someone to fall back on when I feel weak. It’s time for me to understand what its like to open up to someone without the fear that I’ll be emotionally shamed or that it will scare them away. It’s time for me to understand why people write love songs or tear up at the end of the notebook. I want to know what it’s like to be desired for more than my body, for someone to look at me with passionate eyes, slowly but surely falling in love with my mind, body and soul.
I want to know what it’s like to have someone who will always show up, who will always make time for me and who will always respect me. I want to know what it’s like to be able to count on someone, and know that even though love is never safe, I will be safely hurt by them. Mostly, I know I can learn all these things from you, Nice Guy.
I don’t want anyone thinking I hate bad boys. I don’t hate them; I’m just done with them. I have to thank bad boys for a lot actually. Bad boys have taught me how to depend on myself. How to pick up my broken pieces. They’ve allowed me to secure the perfect break-up remedy. Booze, friends, rebounds, cry, workout, acceptance, find new bad boy, repeat.
I understand myself so much better because of these bad boys. I know what I’m like at my worst. But I’m ready to know what I’m like at my best.
I promise you this, Nice Guy: I don’t know you yet, but I will be a nice girl to you in return. I will show you what you’re like at you’re best. I will treat you with the respect you deserve and will always answer your call when you need me. I will show you what all those bitchy girls couldn’t.
So, I guess all there is left to say is…
I’m ready whenever you are. TC Mark
https://thoughtcatalog.com/anonymous/2014/04/dear-nice-guy-i-wasnt-ready-for-you-before-but-i-am-now/
https://twitter.com/C_NyaKundiH/status/932296171623796736
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by thesicilian: 10:44am
It's too late to cry when the head is off. The nice guys are now going for good girls also.
73 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by Stevengerd(m): 10:46am
Shoro niyen
5 Likes
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by cruchenutii: 10:51am
This make so much sense, I'll love to read this later !
2 Likes
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by chigoizie7(m): 10:54am
I think I now need the nice girls too. U ain't one
8 Likes
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by fellowman: 11:21am
The question is HOW OLD ARE YOU NOW
Are you still young, because I might reconsider, but if you're making this decision because you have no other option, and those bad guys no longer chase after you then you're wrong.
nice guys don't wait anymore.
17 Likes
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by Earthquake1: 11:32am
Nice guys always carry last.. in everything
3 Likes
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by ubunja(m): 11:35am
Lol i read this on Thought Catalogue and guys reacted angrily.
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by NeeKlaus: 11:43am
Lol... this writeup has a coded message for the supposed Nice guys. Only if you can read in between the lines.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by vicben27(m): 12:10pm
we've all bin used n dumped at some point in our lives. nothing like nice guy or nice girl. we are all fuccked up in our own special kind of way.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by BruncleZuma: 12:10pm
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by miqos02(m): 12:10pm
cool
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by NwaAmaikpe: 12:12pm
This is the type of wife every wise man should pray for;
A lady with a contrite spirit,
One who has gone astray like the prodigal son and has decided to come back home.
An experienced woman who knows what she wants.
I love this.
16 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by ismokeweed(m): 12:12pm
Bullshit. You can't leave us. The bad side is so addictive. We still gon fvck you. These hoes are so fvcked up. They'll cheat on a 'good' guy with a big dick with a 'bad' guy with average.
5 Likes
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:12pm
No matter how far you've gone on the wrong road. ............... TURN BACK. ...........
Chinese proverb.
Are you a lover of BARBECUE?
If YES, check our signature......
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by Evablizin(f): 12:12pm
So nah nice guyz weh deserve leftover abi? When nice guyz were begging and pleading,you snubbed them,well nice guyz over to you guyz.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by Lexusgs430: 12:14pm
When you wasted the nicer guys time, he already found a more nicer person ...... Too late now....
In relationships, we are simply recycling ourselves ....... Keep recycling, till you find the waste that is more acceptable .........
6 Likes
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by kinzmen: 12:14pm
contact me
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by SmartyPants(m): 12:14pm
You must be outta ya mind!
Why are women so selfish??
1 Like
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by Tapout(m): 12:14pm
NeeKlaus:
Bro help me out with the coded message na pls... I no get strength to read between any line
16 Likes
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by lilmax(m): 12:15pm
lol...I wonder why people think karma won't work, the nice guy you've cheated on,used too...who told you he won't do the same when you guys are married?
God is not mocked
I'm not hypocritical, it's a fact that whatever we sow,we'll reap
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by girlhaley(f): 12:15pm
ubunja:
They'll definitely do same here
Watch.
1 Like
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by kinibigdeal(m): 12:15pm
Bitter truth
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 12:16pm
LΩLS
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by Abfinest007(m): 12:16pm
now that Nigeria economic has humble u you want to date me sense will fall on you
5 Likes
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by scaramucci: 12:17pm
All forms are sold out, Auntie. Just continue with your bad boys.
3 Likes
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by SNIPER123: 12:17pm
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by WebSurfer(m): 12:17pm
We reject you.. Go end up with your jerks
5 Likes
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:17pm
Stevengerd:Oya mi lenu o
After bad boys don use all the 'anfani' for the puna finish,na one unfortunate good guy she wan give the korofo.
Ta lo ni ounje ajeku.
5 Likes
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by ubunja(m): 12:17pm
girlhaley:naah.
guys here are nice guys and simps.
they worship pvssy too much
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by johnime: 12:18pm
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Dear Nice Guy, I Wasn’t Ready For You Before, But I Am Now" by IYANGBALI: 12:18pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
