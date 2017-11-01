₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout
Twitter user @ikingmillie must be a happy man. He needed 500 retweets to bag a date with a hot lady and Twitter responded in thousands.
Update!!!
Today, we told you about Nigerian Twitter user @ikingmillie who needed 500 retweets to bag a date with a hot lady and Twitter responded in thousands.
Now, he’s gone on a date with the pretty lady (@Du_mebi) and they both seem pretty happy together…
More photos below…
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by elantraceey(f): 9:47pm
Someone has achieved his life ambition
Sad thing is there's one guy somewhere that this same lady is begging for attention, this life sha.
158 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by Devosuker(m): 9:48pm
Mtchewwww.
wont be suprised if this guy borrow
money just to take this gal out
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by Topestbilly(m): 9:50pm
Make I try my luck too
Dear Nairalanders if this gets to the promise land.
I need 500likes to take @ badaoyeyemi on a date.
Thank you all in advance
563 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by Devosuker(m): 9:52pm
elantraceey:So true
7 Likes
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by timidapsin(m): 10:08pm
Okay, but meanwhile
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by fecta: 10:08pm
Please guy can you do me and members of vaseline crew some favour ?
Take picure of your babe
Tying her shoe from behind
Tying her shoe from front
With her eyes close while licking lolipop
Of her dancing one corner
Thanks
#fecta
9 Likes
1 Like
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by jobaltol: 10:08pm
See mumu...he begged for retweets..he used his money for the movie date...he is probably known now as the guy who begged a lady to go out with him....
Meanwhile, the lady will be feeling fly....doing yanga to all other serious toasters....not knowing that in some years time...she might be the nagging jealous lonely lady without a man of her own...
In my own opinion, what does the gal has to offer...just big ass and medium breasts...that will depreciate with time....every man to his own
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by jashar(f): 10:09pm
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by psalmhorah(m): 10:09pm
2 Likes
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 10:10pm
Ode see him worwor face like wande coal u think say this babe go give u toto fùck?
6 Likes
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by Alariiwo: 10:10pm
So make we chop shi.t or what?
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by mccoy47(m): 10:10pm
Shameless boy
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by RELAN244: 10:10pm
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by angelboy01(m): 10:10pm
This is lovely, who knows tomorrow their photoshoot might be here on Nairaland. ��
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by rawpadgin(m): 10:10pm
Their headache
My Own headache be say the bts wen i play Barça & juve nor wan play
1 Like
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by crownedprinz(m): 10:10pm
stewpid things people waste their time on
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by acme6: 10:11pm
I'm sure they had sex, all these retweets for nothing.
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by BunbleBee: 10:11pm
so dude is proud of himself?
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by Cosmotelli(f): 10:11pm
Kudos, Oya take one gala.
1 Like
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by olaleks007(m): 10:11pm
Issokay
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by VIPERVENOM(m): 10:12pm
7 Likes
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by se0un(m): 10:12pm
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by acme6: 10:12pm
I'm sure they had sex, all those retweets can't be for nothing.
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by Inspire01(m): 10:13pm
Hustle and make money girls will be sliding into ur Twitter account as if they fall on banana peel
Not this excuse of a guy begging for a date
5 Likes
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by demsid(m): 10:13pm
Now the guy has achieved.
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by Lagbaja01(m): 10:13pm
No body contact?....holiness gapping
3 Likes
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by Spanner4(m): 10:13pm
Is the guys head paining him
1 Like
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by pryme(m): 10:13pm
Yep,
Another guy with self esteem issues.
2 Likes
|Re: Guy That Needed 500 Re-tweets To Go On A Date Shares Photos From Their Hangout by ashkenking: 10:14pm
D table is empty self
1 Like
