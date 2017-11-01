





The suspected ritualists, Babatunde Kareem, 37, Taofeek Bello, 22, and Adebayo Yusuf, 40, were among 22 suspected criminals paraded by Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Abiodun Odude, at Eleyele, Ibadan, on Wednesday.





The police also paraded an alleged notorious armed robber, Kola Arobiole, 30, fondly called ‘Judgment’ that purportedly fired the bullet that dispatched Gideon Aremu, who represented Oorelope state constituency in the eight Oyo State House of Assembly, to his early grave on July 1, 2016 at his Alakia residence, Ibadan.





Odude stated that the suspected ritualists were arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the command on November 14, 2017, in Ogbomoso, adding that the “two fresh human heads and human legs were recovered from the suspects, who disclosed that the body parts were severed from corpses at a Muslim cemetery in Isale General Area, Ogbomoso.





According to them, their unbridled desire to get rich quick prompted them to get the human parts for money ritual purpose.”

He made it known that Kola Arobiole, the alleged runaway member of the armed robbery gang, which robbed and gruesomely murdered the Oyo lawmaker, “was arrested in his criminal hideout at Aisegba area of Ekiti State, after sneaking into the state and led another armed robbery gang to snatch a motorcycle from its owner at Egbeda area of the state,” saying he was paraded with two other members of his gang, Taofeek Bashiru, 28, and Sulaiman Oladiti, 27.

During an interview with journalists, the three suspected ritualists confessed to the crime.

One of them, Taofeek Bello, who said he hails from Ogbomoso, stated that “the three of us went to the cemetery at Isale General in Ogbomoso, where we severed two heads and two legs of dead persons that had been buried.





“The three of us are ‘Alfas’ and we earn our living from providing spiritual solutions (Ise Alfa) to situations. But we too want to be rich in life and that is why we took the step.”

Fielding questions on how they were arrested and how they would prepare the human parts for money rituals, Bello said further: “After the three of us severed the human parts, we packed them into a bag and left. One of us, Adebayo Yusuf, went ahead to bring a motorcycle. But as myself and Babatunde Kareem, carried the items.





“As we were going on the road, we met two young men, who challenged us that what we carried was stinking too much. But we did not answer them. But they followed us and we took to our heels. They pursued us and apprehended Kareem Babatunde, who hails from Ogbomoso. I ran away but I was arrested in my house by the police. Also, Adebayo Yusuf, who hails from Iwo in Osun State, was also arrested in his house.

“If we had succeeded in taking the human parts to our house, we would have put them in a broken earthenware (agbada), mashed them and ensure that they become powder. Thereafter, we would divide the powder into two, and blend them with traditional Yoruba soap (ose abuwe), which the three of us will be using to bathe.





“Then, apparitions (Anjoonu) will bring money for us. They will bring a lot of money to us that they want to do money rituals. But we would have known that they are not human beings. We will collect the money and enjoy our lives with it.”

Also, the suspected killer of a former member of Oyo State House of Assembly, told newsmen that he shot Gideon Aremu because he gave them problem. According to him, when the gang members wanted to rob him in front of his house, he (Aremu) grabbed one of them, Toibu, the informant that invited the gang members to Alakia for the operation.





“He held on to Toibu and was shouting ‘thief, thief, thief’ because he knew him. Toibu also lived at Alakia. But Toib is dead. When the man raised the alarm, if we did not do anything, anything could have happened to us there. But we did not know he was a lawmaker. We only wanted to collect money from him because we were hungry. It was around some minutes to eight o’clock in the evening. It is true that I shot him, but he did not have cash on him, we only went away with his phone.”



http://sunnewsonline.com/oyo-police-parade-3-muslim-clerics-with-human-parts/ Three persons, believed to be Muslim clerics, have been arrested by men of Oyo State Police Command for being in possession of two fresh human heads and human legs, which they wanted to use for money rituals.The suspected ritualists, Babatunde Kareem, 37, Taofeek Bello, 22, and Adebayo Yusuf, 40, were among 22 suspected criminals paraded by Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Abiodun Odude, at Eleyele, Ibadan, on Wednesday.The police also paraded an alleged notorious armed robber, Kola Arobiole, 30, fondly called ‘Judgment’ that purportedly fired the bullet that dispatched Gideon Aremu, who represented Oorelope state constituency in the eight Oyo State House of Assembly, to his early grave on July 1, 2016 at his Alakia residence, Ibadan.Odude stated that the suspected ritualists were arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the command on November 14, 2017, in Ogbomoso, adding that the “two fresh human heads and human legs were recovered from the suspects, who disclosed that the body parts were severed from corpses at a Muslim cemetery in Isale General Area, Ogbomoso.According to them, their unbridled desire to get rich quick prompted them to get the human parts for money ritual purpose.”He made it known that Kola Arobiole, the alleged runaway member of the armed robbery gang, which robbed and gruesomely murdered the Oyo lawmaker, “was arrested in his criminal hideout at Aisegba area of Ekiti State, after sneaking into the state and led another armed robbery gang to snatch a motorcycle from its owner at Egbeda area of the state,” saying he was paraded with two other members of his gang, Taofeek Bashiru, 28, and Sulaiman Oladiti, 27.During an interview with journalists, the three suspected ritualists confessed to the crime.One of them, Taofeek Bello, who said he hails from Ogbomoso, stated that “the three of us went to the cemetery at Isale General in Ogbomoso, where we severed two heads and two legs of dead persons that had been buried.“The three of us are ‘Alfas’ and we earn our living from providing spiritual solutions (Ise Alfa) to situations. But we too want to be rich in life and that is why we took the step.”Fielding questions on how they were arrested and how they would prepare the human parts for money rituals, Bello said further: “After the three of us severed the human parts, we packed them into a bag and left. One of us, Adebayo Yusuf, went ahead to bring a motorcycle. But as myself and Babatunde Kareem, carried the items.“As we were going on the road, we met two young men, who challenged us that what we carried was stinking too much. But we did not answer them. But they followed us and we took to our heels. They pursued us and apprehended Kareem Babatunde, who hails from Ogbomoso. I ran away but I was arrested in my house by the police. Also, Adebayo Yusuf, who hails from Iwo in Osun State, was also arrested in his house.“If we had succeeded in taking the human parts to our house, we would have put them in a broken earthenware (agbada), mashed them and ensure that they become powder. Thereafter, we would divide the powder into two, and blend them with traditional Yoruba soap (ose abuwe), which the three of us will be using to bathe.“Then, apparitions (Anjoonu) will bring money for us. They will bring a lot of money to us that they want to do money rituals. But we would have known that they are not human beings. We will collect the money and enjoy our lives with it.”Also, the suspected killer of a former member of Oyo State House of Assembly, told newsmen that he shot Gideon Aremu because he gave them problem. According to him, when the gang members wanted to rob him in front of his house, he (Aremu) grabbed one of them, Toibu, the informant that invited the gang members to Alakia for the operation.“He held on to Toibu and was shouting ‘thief, thief, thief’ because he knew him. Toibu also lived at Alakia. But Toib is dead. When the man raised the alarm, if we did not do anything, anything could have happened to us there. But we did not know he was a lawmaker. We only wanted to collect money from him because we were hungry. It was around some minutes to eight o’clock in the evening. It is true that I shot him, but he did not have cash on him, we only went away with his phone.” 1 Like