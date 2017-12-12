Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted (6482 Views)

Petrolex mega oil city launch happening at the site. Present are several dignitaries including Obasanjo, osinbajo, Ajimobi, kachikwu, oni of ife, oba of lagos, obi of onitsha, samuel ortom etc

Petrolex, the new face of business in Nigeria.



Ogun State might catch up with Lagos in the next 20 years if the next set of governors have the same drive like Amosun 6 Likes









∆ One of these fools owns this stuff.... APC rats are looting this country in a grand style. ∆ 5 Likes 1 Share

Yoruba is the most viable and vibrant nation in Nigeria, we will be the safest in case of disintegration of Nigeria, yet we don't make noise about succession not because of fear but because we are good planners and schemers and executors. 38 Likes





even the obi of Onitsha had to come and see what a real industry looks like. this one is not zobo manufacturing plant the athiefkulated slaves won't like thiseven the obi of Onitsha had to come and see what a real industry looks like. this one is not zobo manufacturing plant 12 Likes

IamPatriotic:

Yoruba is the most viable and vibrant nation in Nigeria, we will be the safest in case of disintegration of Nigeria, yet we don't make noise about succession not because of fear but because we are good planners and schemers and executors. GBAM



we are not like the developers. that like to boast about how they are responsible for the success of another man's land while their home is backward.



they are just empty barrels.



**cc anambla is more industrialised than Ogun athiefkulated slaves** GBAMwe are not like the developers. that like to boast about how they are responsible for the success of another man's land while their home is backward.they are just empty barrels.**cc anambla is more industrialised than Ogun athiefkulated slaves** 21 Likes

OrestesDante:









∆ One of these fools owns this stuff.... APC rats are looting this country in a grand style. ∆ Segun adebutu is PDP. he's the son of the famous baba ijebu. he was one of the people that supported secondus in the just concluded PDP convention.



BTW next time before you accuse someone of being a thief be sure you are getting your facts right. wring accusations can make you appear like a career idiot



have a nice time Segun adebutu is PDP. he's the son of the famous baba ijebu. he was one of the people that supported secondus in the just concluded PDP convention.BTW next time before you accuse someone of being a thief be sure you are getting your facts right. wring accusations can make you appear like a career idiothave a nice time 21 Likes 1 Share

Udom Emmanuel this is real industry





Not pencil factory and bill boards celebrating rubbish as achievements 3 Likes

Log into fgnagriculturalloan.com for agricultural loan from CBN ranging from 5000 to 10 million. Without collateral security. Please help inform our brothers and sisters even if you are not interested

We are only interested in developing our land of oduduwa and the region of SW.



We are not MSc holder in Development of other people's land



We are not help mate in developing the region of others



Our ancestors did not train is to be developing the land and vision of others.



Haters can keep hating, while SW will keep getting blessed.



God bless Ekiti

God bless Ondo

God bless Osun

God bless Oyo

God bless Ogun

God bless Lagos

God bless Yoruba parts of Kwara and Kogi

God bless SW

God bless the land of oduduwa

God bless our well wishers and friends too



For you the haters -- jump into the lagoon. 26 Likes 2 Shares

Kchukwu came to sabotage this development. Flat heads are never happy for SW success 1 Like

PMB was in Kano last week to commission an hospital



OBJ was in Calabar yesterday to open Skyrun factory



Yesterday and today, Aisha Buhari and other Nigerians (as the picture provides) were in Ogun state to declare open Petrolex



However, at the region of the DEVELOPERS, Zuma and Sirleaf came to commission statutes



Can't you see that God is great? 15 Likes 1 Share

Meanwhile, the Japanese of Africa are thinking about ATIKULATION 5 Likes

I beg to differ. Those are not rubbish industry. Is it not a shame that in 2017 Nigeria has to import paper, pencil etc? I beg to differ. Those are not rubbish industry. Is it not a shame that in 2017 Nigeria has to import paper, pencil etc? 5 Likes 1 Share

I know at the right time in future, we shall extract our own pound of flesh from our ungrateful enemies who enjoy all our land has to offer and still hate on us. Surely, we shall revenge all the unwarranted hate.



God bless Oodualand. 5 Likes 1 Share

Wow, Baba Ijebu's family diversifying

into Oil and Gas 1 Like 1 Share

With these development coupled with on boarding of the largest brewery company factory & Mainone Cable data centre at Sagamu, Ogun&Lagos would soon be competing like Usain bolt & Gaitan.



Oyo and Ondo would soon start experiencing these massive growth as well as Osun and Ekiti.



God bless Nigeria.

God bless SW. 4 Likes 1 Share

And their refinery is coming soon too 2 Likes 1 Share

People should also think about how to invest huge in agriculture. Right now some agri businesses yield more than 300% profit margin, i.e. if you invest 300k, you can make 900k in about 6 months. 2 Likes 1 Share

It must be one of the politicians that own the company.

now this is industry. not one zobo manufacturing plant in akwa or aba

God bless odua land

quote me and let sapana strike you now this is industry. not one zobo manufacturing plant in akwa or abaGod bless odua landquote me and let sapana strike you 4 Likes

