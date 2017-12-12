₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by atmy1: 3:46pm
Petrolex mega oil city launch happening at the site. Present are several dignitaries including Obasanjo, osinbajo, Ajimobi, kachikwu, oni of ife, oba of lagos, obi of onitsha, samuel ortom etc
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by veraponpo(m): 3:49pm
Petrolex, the new face of business in Nigeria.
Ogun State might catch up with Lagos in the next 20 years if the next set of governors have the same drive like Amosun
6 Likes
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by OrestesDante(m): 3:54pm
∆ One of these fools owns this stuff.... APC rats are looting this country in a grand style. ∆
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by IamPatriotic(m): 4:58pm
Yoruba is the most viable and vibrant nation in Nigeria, we will be the safest in case of disintegration of Nigeria, yet we don't make noise about succession not because of fear but because we are good planners and schemers and executors.
38 Likes
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by Jaideyone(m): 7:09pm
the athiefkulated slaves won't like this
even the obi of Onitsha had to come and see what a real industry looks like. this one is not zobo manufacturing plant
12 Likes
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by Jaideyone(m): 7:12pm
IamPatriotic:GBAM
we are not like the developers. that like to boast about how they are responsible for the success of another man's land while their home is backward.
they are just empty barrels.
**cc anambla is more industrialised than Ogun athiefkulated slaves**
21 Likes
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by Jaideyone(m): 7:14pm
OrestesDante:Segun adebutu is PDP. he's the son of the famous baba ijebu. he was one of the people that supported secondus in the just concluded PDP convention.
BTW next time before you accuse someone of being a thief be sure you are getting your facts right. wring accusations can make you appear like a career idiot
have a nice time
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by rozayx5(m): 7:17pm
Udom Emmanuel this is real industry
Not pencil factory and bill boards celebrating rubbish as achievements
3 Likes
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by Toosure70: 7:41pm
Log into fgnagriculturalloan.com for agricultural loan from CBN ranging from 5000 to 10 million. Without collateral security. Please help inform our brothers and sisters even if you are not interested
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by superstar1(m): 7:50pm
We are only interested in developing our land of oduduwa and the region of SW.
We are not MSc holder in Development of other people's land
We are not help mate in developing the region of others
Our ancestors did not train is to be developing the land and vision of others.
Haters can keep hating, while SW will keep getting blessed.
God bless Ekiti
God bless Ondo
God bless Osun
God bless Oyo
God bless Ogun
God bless Lagos
God bless Yoruba parts of Kwara and Kogi
God bless SW
God bless the land of oduduwa
God bless our well wishers and friends too
For you the haters -- jump into the lagoon.
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by Alcatraz005: 7:52pm
superstar1:
Aaaaaaaamen!
7 Likes
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by okway: 7:57pm
Kchukwu came to sabotage this development. Flat heads are never happy for SW success
1 Like
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by Bolustical: 7:57pm
PMB was in Kano last week to commission an hospital
OBJ was in Calabar yesterday to open Skyrun factory
Yesterday and today, Aisha Buhari and other Nigerians (as the picture provides) were in Ogun state to declare open Petrolex
However, at the region of the DEVELOPERS, Zuma and Sirleaf came to commission statutes
Can't you see that God is great?
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by Bolustical: 7:57pm
tuscani:
SHUT UP
2 Likes
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by Bolustical: 7:57pm
Meanwhile, the Japanese of Africa are thinking about ATIKULATION
5 Likes
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by okway: 7:58pm
rozayx5:
I beg to differ. Those are not rubbish industry. Is it not a shame that in 2017 Nigeria has to import paper, pencil etc?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by Alcatraz005: 7:59pm
I know at the right time in future, we shall extract our own pound of flesh from our ungrateful enemies who enjoy all our land has to offer and still hate on us. Surely, we shall revenge all the unwarranted hate.
God bless Oodualand.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by tuscani: 7:59pm
superstar1:Such a tribal bigot
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by Splashme: 7:59pm
Wow, Baba Ijebu's family diversifying
into Oil and Gas
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by Icon4s(m): 7:59pm
atmy1:
Which Town in Ogun is the site located?
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by wristbangle(m): 7:59pm
With these development coupled with on boarding of the largest brewery company factory & Mainone Cable data centre at Sagamu, Ogun&Lagos would soon be competing like Usain bolt & Gaitan.
Oyo and Ondo would soon start experiencing these massive growth as well as Osun and Ekiti.
God bless Nigeria.
God bless SW.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by shaddoww: 8:00pm
And their refinery is coming soon too
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by skydancer: 8:00pm
People should also think about how to invest huge in agriculture. Right now some agri businesses yield more than 300% profit margin, i.e. if you invest 300k, you can make 900k in about 6 months.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by Alcatraz005: 8:00pm
tuscani:
He is a bigot for saying the truth? You people have made yourselves our eternal enemies for no just cause and now even the liberals amongst us know that igbos hate our guts.
2 Likes
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by lonelydora(m): 8:01pm
It must be one of the politicians that own the company.
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by okway: 8:01pm
tuscani:
Keep quiet. How is he being a tribal bigot by showing pride in his region and culture?
3 Likes
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by kingthreat(m): 8:02pm
rozayx5:
Lol
3 Likes
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by superstar1(m): 8:04pm
tuscani:
See them envious and wailing pigidiotic haters.
Hug a 50,000KVA transformer if you are embittered with the good news
6 Likes
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by Follysho707: 8:04pm
superstar1:
You forgot one... "God bless you" !
3 Likes
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by Jaideyone(m): 8:05pm
now this is industry. not one zobo manufacturing plant in akwa or aba
God bless odua land
quote me and let sapana strike you
4 Likes
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by Kmartt(m): 8:05pm
Icon4s:Ibefun
1 Like
|Re: Petrolex Mega Oil City Launch: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ajimobi, Ooni Spotted by Kmartt(m): 8:06pm
Icon4s:Ibefun
1 Like
