|"Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by Muckross1122(m): 2:06pm On Dec 13
A Nigerian lady with the username "Enderlin Chinenye Ambrose" on Facebook has taken to the platform to advice his fellow Nigerian ladies.
According to her; ladies shouldn't underestimate their private part because it can buy them a mansion.
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/12/dont-underestimate-your-vaginal-it-can.html
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by Evablizin(f): 2:10pm On Dec 13
Which kind wahala be dis nau? For this hot afternoon.
So na your private part make you deh like wetin person pump?
How many mansions you don get special adviser?
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by OrestesDante(m): 2:13pm On Dec 13
∆ She looks like a matured fat pig. ∆
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by sydneywhite(f): 2:24pm On Dec 13
Wtf..dis one too na chinenye.... I don stop dey bear chinenye
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by Nutase(f): 3:02pm On Dec 13
Hehehehe pusi don dey build house. Very soon bobrisky go tell guys say nyash too dey build houses.
bunch of lazy bones. don't go and do something productive with your life.
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by ItchingPreek(m): 3:16pm On Dec 13
Actually, that is so true..... Most Nollywood actress featured in just 3 movies and they already own a Gwagon while Peter gburugburu edochie still dey Drive 1998 Land Rover. Kpekus matter .......even lala no fit write am finish !!
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by Masterclass32: 3:38pm On Dec 13
Pretty face, yet a slay fool.
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by bentlywills(m): 3:50pm On Dec 13
Low class girl
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by Threebear(m): 3:59pm On Dec 13
It can buy you a mansion True, but can it buy you common sense?
Brainy women suffer their brain
Brainless women use their Pusey.
At the end of the day, a brain constantly in use gets sharper and quicker, an over worked Pusey widen, wear and tear.
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by Tyrabarbara(f): 4:01pm On Dec 13
it's not a lie. "the world is feeling d'banj, abi i lie?". i'm just singing on my own, nobody should shout on me.
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by chriskosherbal(m): 4:06pm On Dec 13
Hmmmmm
Pussy can give you a mansion?
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by MhizzAJ(f): 4:24pm On Dec 13
Oya madam clap for yourself
We know your pussy has turned to a business centre...Kindly keep your advice to yourself
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by Swaggzkid: 6:37pm On Dec 13
Tyrabarbara:Kwontinue
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by Swaggzkid: 6:43pm On Dec 13
It can even buy you a private jet sef Lazy idiot!..
Don't go to school and wait when Government wi give you work or start something for yourself. wait for your pvssy to goan buy cement,water,rod and sand then build house for you. Bastard!
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by Rolex67(f): 6:59pm On Dec 13
Very true but I choose not to use it.
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by Evablizin(f): 9:04pm On Dec 13
cc Mynd44 cc Lalasticlala.
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by tammyboy1(m): 9:08pm On Dec 13
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by lilbest4(m): 10:29pm On Dec 13
See her face like bunce
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by safarigirl(f): 10:44pm On Dec 13
See as dem dey insult the girl like say she lie. Na brain Daniella Okeke use build her own?
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by desreek9(f): 10:49pm On Dec 13
She is one of those ladies that make the other gender look down on us, like we have nothing more to offer, why say this for pete's sake
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by profolaolu: 10:50pm On Dec 13
It can buy You ur death too
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by miqos02(m): 10:50pm On Dec 13
Cool
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by free2ryhme: 10:50pm On Dec 13
Muckross1122:
And how many have yours bought
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by Troublemaker007(m): 10:50pm On Dec 13
Just look at this _fucking Pig.
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by Burger01(m): 10:50pm On Dec 13
Orisirisi.. Abacha.. Iranu.
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by Olalan(m): 10:50pm On Dec 13
Access to social media has made some peps go crazy all in the name of attention seeking. Just talking just to trend
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by free2ryhme: 10:50pm On Dec 13
safarigirl:
Your own don buy recharge card
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by Blackfyre: 10:51pm On Dec 13
I no blame her, i blame the men......
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by kafiz1(m): 10:51pm On Dec 13
>,weris d mansion kwanu
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by GasSupply(m): 10:51pm On Dec 13
When you look at Tonto Dikeh, Toke Makinwa, Roman Goddess, Corsy Ojiakor and the likes, you'll realize she's right.
I Sell Gas, see my signature.
|Re: "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says by free2ryhme: 10:51pm On Dec 13
These are the kind of women that give rise to the phrase "women are whóre"
