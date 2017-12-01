Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "Don't Underestimate Your Vagina, It Can Buy You A Mansion" - Nigerian Lady Says (20490 Views)

According to her; ladies shouldn't underestimate their private part because it can buy them a mansion.



A Nigerian lady with the username "Enderlin Chinenye Ambrose" on Facebook has taken to the platform to advice his fellow Nigerian ladies.According to her; ladies shouldn't underestimate their private part because it can buy them a mansion.





Which kind wahala be dis nau? For this hot afternoon.



So na your private part make you deh like wetin person pump?



How many mansions you don get special adviser? Which kind wahala be dis nau? For this hot afternoon.So na your private part make you deh like wetin person pump?How many mansions you don get special adviser?









∆ She looks like a matured fat pig. ∆ 51 Likes 2 Shares

Wtf..dis one too na chinenye.... I don stop dey bear chinenye 8 Likes 1 Share

Hehehehe pusi don dey build house. Very soon bobrisky go tell guys say nyash too dey build houses.



bunch of lazy bones. don't go and do something productive with your life. 22 Likes 2 Shares

Actually, that is so true..... Most Nollywood actress featured in just 3 movies and they already own a Gwagon while Peter gburugburu edochie still dey Drive 1998 Land Rover. Kpekus matter .......even lala no fit write am finish !! 39 Likes 3 Shares

Pretty face, yet a slay fool. 1 Like 2 Shares

Low class girl 6 Likes 1 Share

It can buy you a mansion True, but can it buy you common sense?

Brainy women suffer their brain

Brainless women use their Pusey.

At the end of the day, a brain constantly in use gets sharper and quicker, an over worked Pusey widen, wear and tear. 26 Likes 2 Shares

it's not a lie. "the world is feeling d'banj, abi i lie?". i'm just singing on my own, nobody should shout on me.





Pussy can give you a mansion? HmmmmmPussy can give you a mansion? 1 Like



Oya madam clap for yourself

Oya madam clap for yourselfWe know your pussy has turned to a business centre...Kindly keep your advice to yourself

Tyrabarbara:

it's not a lie. "the world is feeling d'banj, abi i lie?". i'm just singing on my own, nobody should shout on me. Kwontinue Kwontinue 1 Like

Lazy idiot!..



Lazy idiot!..Don't go to school and wait when Government wi give you work or start something for yourself. wait for your pvssy to goan buy cement,water,rod and sand then build house for you. Bastard!

Very true but I choose not to use it. 1 Like

cc Mynd44 cc Lalasticlala. 1 Like

See her face like bunce 5 Likes

See as dem dey insult the girl like say she lie. Na brain Daniella Okeke use build her own? 11 Likes

She is one of those ladies that make the other gender look down on us, like we have nothing more to offer, why say this for pete's sake 7 Likes 1 Share

It can buy You ur death too 3 Likes

Muckross1122:

And how many have yours bought

Just look at this _fucking Pig. 3 Likes

Orisirisi.. Abacha.. Iranu. 1 Like

Access to social media has made some peps go crazy all in the name of attention seeking. Just talking just to trend 3 Likes

safarigirl:

See as dem dey insult the girl like say she lie. Na brain Daniella Okeke use build her own?







Your own don buy recharge card

I no blame her, i blame the men...... 1 Like

>,weris d mansion kwanu

When you look at Tonto Dikeh, Toke Makinwa, Roman Goddess, Corsy Ojiakor and the likes, you'll realize she's right.



I Sell Gas, see my signature. 6 Likes