₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,931,210 members, 3,980,641 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 December 2017 at 08:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC (19690 Views)
Pre-Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Met At NYSC Camp. From Camp Boyfriend To Fiance / Photos Of Couple Who Met At Elegushi Beach 6 Years Ago / Pre-Wedding Photo Of Couple Who Met 15 Years Ago (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by elbukaze(m): 2:20am
I met her during our NYSC camping in 2015, we exchanged contact the day we left the camp, last year we completed our service and as God made it, come January 5th 2018, we will get the blessings of our earthly parents to live together as husband and wife
10 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by elbukaze(m): 2:24am
More pictures
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by elbukaze(m): 2:26am
Yes
4 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by havilahconsults: 2:42am
Congratulations... She's beautiful.
7 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by elbukaze(m): 2:47am
Ok
3 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by CaptainJeffry: 2:50am
The girl is so pretty and the dude is cute too. Hml to them.
10 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by elbukaze(m): 2:51am
Thanks
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by MatricNumber(m): 2:51am
Wow.
.
A beautiful couple like yours are hard to find these days. Either of them go sha ugly.
.
But wait o, when they said you should go and serve your fathers land you are busy serving her abi. Truly patriotic of you.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by elbukaze(m): 2:57am
CaptainJeffry:thank you brother
3 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by elbukaze(m): 3:03am
Yesoo
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by elbukaze(m): 3:12am
MatricNumber:I didn't serve he at all brother, I've been seing her and I so much like her, but doesn't have the gut to approach her, when I finally gathered the moral to talk to her, I walked straight to her and the moral cut, I ended up asking her if she's a Muslim which she replied no and left me.
It was our last day in camp that God brought her to Mami with some ladies I know, so I was opportuned to sit close to her, I gathered the moral and requested for her contact which she gave me. So no time to serve her cos we are about leaving for our various PPA and throughout the service year we met like 3 times
15 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by Gofwane(m): 3:54am
The girl is so pretty. I pray her character be as pretty as she is and you two should remain faithful to each other.
Any karashika or slay Queen that their national president here on nairaland will send to go and put asunder in your marriage, may Thunder and his friends sango and amadioha fire them. AMEN!!!!
God bless
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by elbukaze(m): 4:26am
Gofwane:
Thank u brother
3 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by MatricNumber(m): 4:36am
elbukaze:nice.... You da real mvp
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by IamKashyBaby(f): 6:25am
Best wishes to both of you...
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by OrestesDante(m): 6:37am
∆ Good dem try sha.... Happy married life to them.
But they must still scrap NYSC....∆
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by shammahyaro(f): 6:44am
You guys are so cute..... She's a blessing to you....... HML in advance
5 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by Joislim(f): 7:15am
You're both young and cute,
Best of wishes to you.
HML in advance.
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by Uhomanbulus110(f): 7:27am
Wow congra
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by habsydiamond(m): 10:49am
Nice one... whenever I see pre wedding pix like this e dey always dey vibrate for ma body make me too go find wife marry ...the problem Na say most ladies out there Na black market, the original scarce gan...
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by elbukaze(m): 10:56am
Admin, I beg you, please kindly move to fp, abi pre wedding pictures wey I dey see for fp better pass ours? Bikozienu
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by trizzy123: 3:52pm
Congrats
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by MatricNumber(m): 4:31pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by enemyofprogress: 5:14pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew the girl no even fine self.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by jamariwolf(f): 5:14pm
Pretty girl, ugly man.
I hope he rich
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by Simpledude0847(m): 5:15pm
elbukaze:Congrats bro. All the very best
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by odizeey(m): 5:16pm
jamariwolf:easy girl, easy. The girl sef no too fine, see as she dey sweat for armpit
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by jamariwolf(f): 5:16pm
odizeey:lol
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by DrToche: 5:17pm
cute..
u just gotta check my profile
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by HopeRisingmatte(m): 5:17pm
I pray it lasts. The rate of divorce in this age is scary. Wish the couple the best.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by Olawalesadiq(m): 5:17pm
Good luck
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple Who Met During NYSC by GeneralOjukwu: 5:18pm
Lovely gal
Frown less, Mr Man! You got a good catch!....
Why are you not happy since you now have a legal license to skin-dive officially ? (we no say u dey do am before during NYSC)
1 Like
Men And Thongs? / Does Pure Friendship Exist Between A Man And A Woman? / Guys Which Do You Prefer Between These Classes Of Women?
Viewing this topic: wassade, dictbennie(m), paulpraiz(m), Temtopy(f), Shegman22(m), sarahbarnx252(f), kalex0(m), ennon92(m), doctore212(m), raymod170(m), skelewu404(m), Bigfellas(m), luqmandwise(m), ogaAK(m), sotall(m), Amaku32, UcheSecondus, munalight(f), cherish(m), klickprince, teeboyblack, Jerryojozy(m), Funky123(f), PrinceMario(m), osanga90(m), Haryorbammmy(m), dazz661(f), rossi49ja(m), haryurmide(m), Holykiss4kind(m), mafofo(m), rush2mac(m), Dayg88(m), eseveli(m), jessysparkles(f), zero8zero, Ojugunrege(f) and 77 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15