I met her during our NYSC camping in 2015, we exchanged contact the day we left the camp, last year we completed our service and as God made it, come January 5th 2018, we will get the blessings of our earthly parents to live together as husband and wife 10 Likes

More pictures 3 Likes 1 Share

Congratulations... She's beautiful. 7 Likes

The girl is so pretty and the dude is cute too. Hml to them. 10 Likes

But wait o, when they said you should go and serve your fathers land you are busy serving her abi. Truly patriotic of you. I didn't serve he at all brother, I've been seing her and I so much like her, but doesn't have the gut to approach her, when I finally gathered the moral to talk to her, I walked straight to her and the moral cut, I ended up asking her if she's a Muslim which she replied no and left me.



It was our last day in camp that God brought her to Mami with some ladies I know, so I was opportuned to sit close to her, I gathered the moral and requested for her contact which she gave me. So no time to serve her cos we are about leaving for our various PPA and throughout the service year we met like 3 times I didn't serve he at all brother, I've been seing her and I so much like her, but doesn't have the gut to approach her, when I finally gathered the moral to talk to her, I walked straight to her and the moral cut, I ended up asking her if she's a Muslim which she replied no and left me.It was our last day in camp that God brought her to Mami with some ladies I know, so I was opportuned to sit close to her, I gathered the moral and requested for her contact which she gave me. So no time to serve her cos we are about leaving for our various PPA and throughout the service year we met like 3 times 15 Likes

The girl is so pretty. I pray her character be as pretty as she is and you two should remain faithful to each other.



Any karashika or slay Queen that their national president here on nairaland will send to go and put asunder in your marriage, may Thunder and his friends sango and amadioha fire them. AMEN!!!!



God bless 15 Likes 1 Share

Best wishes to both of you... 1 Like







∆ Good dem try sha.... Happy married life to them.



But they must still scrap NYSC....∆ 1 Like

You guys are so cute..... She's a blessing to you....... HML in advance 5 Likes

You're both young and cute,





Best of wishes to you.

HML in advance. 1 Like

Nice one... whenever I see pre wedding pix like this e dey always dey vibrate for ma body make me too go find wife marry ...the problem Na say most ladies out there Na black market, the original scarce gan... 1 Like

Admin, I beg you, please kindly move to fp, abi pre wedding pictures wey I dey see for fp better pass ours? Bikozienu 2 Likes 1 Share

Congrats

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew the girl no even fine self.

Pretty girl, ugly man.

I hope he rich

cute..



I pray it lasts. The rate of divorce in this age is scary. Wish the couple the best.

Good luck