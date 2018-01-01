Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Impregnates Girlfriend During NYSC, Dumps Her, Weds Another Lady Secretly (11035 Views)

Read the shocking post below!

News From Ebiwali- To Justify her Claim that Men are Sc*m, Twitter user Prettyliviah just revealed how a Man abandoned his girlfriend, after he impregnated her during her NYSC, and married another lady, Then even had guts to come back and tell him by himself.

It's so unfortunate that your friend fell into the wrong hands. What that guy did will hunt him in future. Definitely this would be the most difficult period of her life but she just have to move on. Also her family need to support her in all ramifications.



The fact that a guy did this doesn't mean all men are scum of which ladies also break guys' heart.



It is just a lesson to ladies to be careful especially when it comes to sex (how much be condom or postinor sef). Unprotected sex have much consequences but some would not listen as they go for rich bad boys after which he had spent money on them, would push for sex without protection. 29 Likes 1 Share

Postinol is 5 cedis here and 500 naira in Nigeria.

We've the ones of 5.50p.

Lydia, very authentic. And it's 20 cedis. Dunno if it's in Nigeria.



The cheapest condom should be kiss condom and that's approximately 1cedi. And 50 naira in Nigeria.





Frankly, the only scum I see here is he did not cater for the pregnancy and childbirth expenses. Her mother asking her not to come home cus she's d church leader is strictly her family issue.



Except he promised her marriage, his decision no to marry her but to take responsibility over the child is fair. Simple! 3 Likes







Na must say he go marry her



His only mistake is rejecting the baby but as for marriage



Oburo ball eji mee training ka e ji agba match Issa another oneNa must say he go marry herHis only mistake is rejecting the baby but as for marriageOburo ball eji mee training ka e ji agba match 3 Likes

Men can be a scum, in which way? D guy rape her neh? No be to go serve country she was send to do? Nobody send her to go dey sleep around, even come get pregnant.... All this corpers, once they start d nonsense called love, you go think say even romeo and Juliet own na joke..... When you got into a relationship and the only you've got to offer na sex, aunty what were you expecting? Dumbhead 4 Likes 2 Shares

Marriage no be by force though. The Lady even dodged a bullet.



The guy no try sha. Dating a lady and giving Her false hope on one side while planning marriage on another side. 2 Likes

Eleyi gidi gan 1 Like

She saw the signs.



If the guy harbored plans to marry her, he would've been happy about the pregnancy. So it shouldn't come as a shock to her. Pregnancy cannot make a man love and marry you.

Irresponsible men. I believe in this 21st century, nobody should be having unwanted pregnancies tho, we've alot of options to choose.

Pills, condoms and even more.



Yeah, men are scum but don't girls ever learn? Do they do all these bs just to be a Mrs? For heaven's sake, guy man denied and rejected you and his child. A man capable of rejecting his own child is capable of leaving you for another woman. You're just another stupid and dumb woman. Mstcheeeeew 3 Likes

Sex doesn't automatically equate pregnancy, that's why we have contraceptives.



That a young man impregnated you, doesn't mean he must marry you. It doesn't mean you must marry him either. I don't support pregnancy induced marriage, but I support fcking only who you can have long-term relations with.



You see those sweet nonsense they tell you while hanging your leg on the burglary proof, it's all to make sure you position well and keep donating. Very few of them mean it, that's why "after orgasm, comes reality".



ALL men ain't scum, be careful in your dealings/associations with men, separate the wheat from the chaff and watch your life become blissful. 27 Likes 5 Shares

Debbie Debbie! Yes bro.



We can't deny we all know about it and the prices. But I'm outspoken so, I don't care. Yes bro.We can't deny we all know about it and the prices. But I'm outspoken so, I don't care. 2 Likes

Yes bro.



We can't deny we all know about it and the prices. But I'm outspoken so, I don't care.

I hail oo I hail oo 2 Likes

How did you know so much about all this... You are a suspect. How did you know so much about all this... You are a suspect.

A guy messes/fvcks up, the next thing is this collective talk of 'all men are scum', and the idiots(no offense) that says such will either have a guy, or steady relationship, or a fiance, or probably looking for a guy to hook up with.

Thought all were scum na,



Such a cliché.



U see gurls that are terrible, doesn't necessarily mean all of 'em are terrible scums too.

Jeez,



Just look well biko, people deceive, but one has to be careful and smart about it.



Let's stop all these 'men/ladies are scum/diggers' talk.

Na some not all 2 Likes

Naira no get value near ordinary cedis sef. Nawa o Naira no get value near ordinary cedis sef. Nawa o 1 Like

It's so unfortunate that your friend fell into the wrong hands. What that guy did will hunt him in future. Definitely this would be the most difficult period of her life but she just have to move on. Also her family need to support her in all ramifications.



The fact that a guy did this doesn't mean all men are scum of which ladies also break guys' heart.



It is just a lesson to ladies to be careful especially when it comes to sex (how much is condom or postinor sef). Unprotected sex have much consequences but some would not listen as they go for rich bad boys after which he had spent money on them, would push for sex without protection.







No!!!!!!!! To premarital sex!!!!!!!!!! No!!!!!!!! To premarital sex!!!!!!!!!! 3 Likes

Serves her right. I don't pity for such ladies.



You were sent to school to go read, become someone useful to yourself and the society, na to listen to useless sweet words, giving all styles to one useless boy sagging jeans, claiming love. Then to worsen it all, na camp she go get belle.



I don't know what to even call her sef.



Her mates are coming out with First Class, 2.1, striving to succeed ,get a good job. Hers is to fucvk all day, all week, without protection. Who does something so foolish. Abeg! Next! 2 Likes

Naira no get value near ordinary cedis sef. Nawa o Lol, no be today. Lol, no be today. 1 Like

I hail oo

How did you know so much about all this... You are a suspect. Anything you say or think bruh. Anything you say or think bruh.

Lol, no be today.

LOL, someone created a thread on the Ghanian that bought a silicon doll for 10,000 cedis and he was nice enough to convert it to N80,000. Our mods moved it to FP like that and our brothers fell for it. We truly deserve dolls LOL, someone created a thread on the Ghanian that bought a silicon doll for 10,000 cedis and he was nice enough to convert it to N80,000. Our mods moved it to FP like that and our brothers fell for it. We truly deserve dolls 2 Likes

LOL, someone created a thread on the Ghanian that bought a silicon doll for 10,000 cedis and he was nice enough to convert it to N80,000. Our mods moved it to FP like that and our brothers fell for it. We truly deserve dolls It's 800,000 naira for 10,000 cedis.

No mind them. Dolls no get brain, dem no get too. It's 800,000 naira for 10,000 cedis.No mind them. Dolls no get brain, dem no get too. 1 Like

When it was going in and out, it was sweet, then it was her boo, when it turned sour, it's " men are scum ", how many pipu did she have it with?

.

The irresponsibility of a man.



And i think any woman that comes with this "men" this "men" that, need to be flogged!



Is it that most of you dont reason at all?



If you no more like men, please settle for your fellow female folk or better still, go get a doll.



The writings were so clear on the wall. 1 Like

They can never learn. Same thing currently happening to a friend i know. We don't even know how to console her. Suicide may be on her mind....But Gos forbid shaa. 1 Like

So all men are scum bayen





To the woman = To the man =To the woman = 2 Likes

wristbangle:

It's so unfortunate that your friend fell into the wrong hands. What that guy did will hunt him in future. Definitely this would be the most difficult period of her life but she just have to move on. Also her family need to support her in all ramifications.



The fact that a guy did this doesn't mean all men are scum of which ladies also break guys' heart.



It is just a lesson to ladies to be careful especially when it comes to sex (how much is condom or postinor sef). Unprotected sex have much consequences but some would not listen as they go for rich bad boys after which he had spent money on them, would push for sex without protection.

Hers is not the first heart to be broken.



Ladies should stop generalizing - "men are scum"



Try putting "some" as a prefix



Anyways, everyone must take responsibility in whatever befalls them - share part of the blame too.



Why would you sleep with a guy you're not married to?



The guy obviously saw that was all you were ready to offer.



There's dignity in staying celibate in courtship - real guys prefer "uncheap" ladies for marriage. Hers is not the first heart to be broken.Ladies should stop generalizing - "men are scum"Try putting "some" as a prefixWhy would you sleep with a guy you're not married to?The guy obviously saw that was all you were ready to offer.There's dignity in staying celibate in courtship - real guys prefer "uncheap" ladies for marriage. 3 Likes 1 Share