|Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by dainformant(m): 5:31pm
A bride appeared to be unhappy at her wedding ceremony - a day which was supposed to be one of the happiest days of her life. The bride identified Duchess Alexis tied the knot to her sweetheart, Domor Mienye in style and appeared to have been provoked at the wedding ceremony as her husband tried to pacify her even by spraying her money. According to her, the Master of Ceremonies MC 'did her strong thing' at the wedding.
A Facebook user, Hon Ala Mathias shared the post below;
That Moment When The Bride Duchess Alexis Is Been Stubborn To Laugh For Her Husband My Paddi Domor Mienye So He Is Petting Her And Spraying Some Dollars On Her To Make Her Laugh Without She Still Not Laughing. But Only One Joke From MC/Comedian Endurance Keyamo Made Her To Laugh Like Never Before Congratulations Once More My Correct Pipo!
The new wife (Duchess Alexis) reacted to the post by writing; The MC do me strong thing I swear....
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/man-tries-pacify-unhappy-bride-provoked-wedding-photos.html
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by dainformant(m): 5:32pm
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by Treasure17(m): 5:34pm
Why the frown nah on your wedding day
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by OceanmorganTrix: 5:34pm
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by dainformant(m): 5:34pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by Olalan(m): 5:37pm
Hmmm.. Really don't know what made her that angry. Thou might be genuine she could at least not made it so obvious for all to see on such a day.
BTW. the husband seems very cool, friendly and calm while the wife seems to be hard to pacify. Really don't like women like that.
Wishing them marital bliss.
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by ojun50(m): 5:38pm
Who send her
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by FvckShiT(m): 5:38pm
- She's fuckin missing her ex's çock she fuckèd a fortnight ago
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by cruzita(f): 5:46pm
CHAI !! THE MC NO TRY O
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by Ginaz(f): 5:53pm
Olalan:
Someone like me, when I'm angry you know in a second. My face swells up like eba soaked in water. The only thing that cools my mind is when I'm being left alone and I will soon forget iT. But when I'm angry and you're trying to cheer me up especially when you are the reason for the anger, I get more Mad.
Working on that flaw though
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by dollyjoy(f): 5:57pm
FvckShiT:Shut up!!
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by FvckShiT(m): 6:00pm
dollyjoy:
-You Fůcking tell that to yo pops! You UG-LEE phatfùck! .
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by dollyjoy(f): 6:01pm
Ginaz:But nobody asked you nao madam. Haba!!
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by XINZ(m): 6:04pm
Why's he wearing that funny cap at his own wedding?
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by dollyjoy(f): 6:06pm
FvckShiT:OK Mr but please, if you lack something reasonable to say,move on to the next topic or simply observe.. That way,the whole world won't know how myopic and silly your level of reasoning is..
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by Khd95(m): 6:12pm
arranged wedding
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by Ginaz(f): 6:18pm
dollyjoy:
I can relate to the reason she wasn't feeling happy despite her husband cheering her up. Simple something that doesn't need you to worry about me.
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by dollyjoy(f): 6:18pm
FvckShiT:See,You don't really have to be what you are not in other to seem tough and what not. You sucks at throwing jabs. Wannabe!!
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by Dimples129(f): 6:27pm
Bleep poo, what was the question
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by lefulefu(m): 6:32pm
She looks so sad.make d husband peck her small on her cheek..dat will bring a smile on her face.congrats on una wedding.
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by AntiBrutus: 6:41pm
It could be her people that provoked her.
Maybe they were going overboard with their extortion and she got angry, on behalf of her husband. I've seen it happen.
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by Gofwane(m): 6:46pm
FvckShiT:kai!!
Bro, e don do like that. It is too early for people to start committing suicide this year - at least let January finish first!
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by EOOJ(m): 7:03pm
Ginaz:
Pls get more mad and explode u hear
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by idu1(m): 7:43pm
dollyjoy:
Stop being silly bro
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by Bossontop(m): 7:52pm
Na dis kine woman dey stab her husband oo nake d man watch him back oooo......but seriously how can u not b happy or at least pretend to be on your wedding day??
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by biggestmanhood(m): 8:09pm
FvckShiT:4uck u
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by Gossiplover: 8:14pm
wetin vex am...
lalasticlala, seun make una come see.
|Re: Man Tries To Pacify His Unhappy Bride After Being Provoked At Their Wedding.PICS by MzDeeb(f): 9:23pm
Some MCs n DJ's can be so annoying.
BTW! I can't see any dollar o wey d OP dey talk?
