A Facebook user, Hon Ala Mathias shared the post below;



That Moment When The Bride Duchess Alexis Is Been Stubborn To Laugh For Her Husband My Paddi Domor Mienye So He Is Petting Her And Spraying Some Dollars On Her To Make Her Laugh Without She Still Not Laughing. But Only One Joke From MC/Comedian Endurance Keyamo Made Her To Laugh Like Never Before Congratulations Once More My Correct Pipo!



The new wife (Duchess Alexis) reacted to the post by writing; The MC do me strong thing I swear....



Why the frown nah on your wedding day 7 Likes

1 Like

Hmmm.. Really don't know what made her that angry. Thou might be genuine she could at least not made it so obvious for all to see on such a day.

BTW. the husband seems very cool, friendly and calm while the wife seems to be hard to pacify. Really don't like women like that.

Wishing them marital bliss. 41 Likes 5 Shares

Who send her

- She's fuckin missing her ex's çock she fuckèd a fortnight ago 16 Likes

CHAI !! THE MC NO TRY O

Someone like me, when I'm angry you know in a second. My face swells up like eba soaked in water. The only thing that cools my mind is when I'm being left alone and I will soon forget iT. But when I'm angry and you're trying to cheer me up especially when you are the reason for the anger, I get more Mad.



- She's fuckin missing her ex's çock she fuckèd a fortnight ago Shut up!! Shut up!! 31 Likes 2 Shares

Shut up!!



. -You Fůcking tell that to yo pops! You UG-LEE phatfùck! 37 Likes 4 Shares

Working on that flaw though But nobody asked you nao madam. Haba!! But nobody asked you nao madam. Haba!! 51 Likes 1 Share

Why's he wearing that funny cap at his own wedding? 3 Likes 1 Share

. -You Fůcking tell that to yo pops! You UG-LEE phatfùck! OK Mr but please, if you lack something reasonable to say,move on to the next topic or simply observe.. That way,the whole world won't know how myopic and silly your level of reasoning is.. OK Mr but please, if you lack something reasonable to say,move on to the next topic or simply observe.. That way,the whole world won't know how myopic and silly your level of reasoning is.. 15 Likes

arranged wedding

But nobody asked you nao madam. Haba!!

I can relate to the reason she wasn't feeling happy despite her husband cheering her up. Simple something that doesn't need you to worry about me. I can relate to the reason she wasn't feeling happy despite her husband cheering her up. Simple something that doesn't need you to worry about me. 9 Likes

. So why don't you mind yo Fůcking bizwax and keep sucking coçks!.You've Fůcking had your entire life to be a jèrk..So why not Fůcking take today off? -Listen up bįtch! The whole world doesn't fůcking care bout a bleached-bìtch like you. So why don't you mind yo Fůcking bizwax and keep sucking coçks!.You've Fůcking had your entire life to be a jèrk..So why not Fůcking take today off? See,You don't really have to be what you are not in other to seem tough and what not. You sucks at throwing jabs. Wannabe!! See,You don't really have to be what you are not in other to seem tough and what not. You sucks at throwing jabs. Wannabe!! 13 Likes 2 Shares

Bleep poo, what was the question 1 Like

She looks so sad.make d husband peck her small on her cheek..dat will bring a smile on her face.congrats on una wedding. 1 Like

It could be her people that provoked her.



Maybe they were going overboard with their extortion and she got angry, on behalf of her husband. I've seen it happen.

- Ain't Fůcking wicked bro. I ain't interested in anál, and that's what the phatfùck bringing to the Fůcking table kai!!

Bro, e don do like that. It is too early for people to start committing suicide this year - at least let January finish first! kai!!Bro, e don do like that. It is too early for people to start committing suicide this year - at least let January finish first! 12 Likes

Someone like me, when I'm angry you know in a second. My face swells up like eba soaked in water. The only thing that cools my mind is when I'm being left alone and I will soon forget iT. But when I'm angry and you're trying to cheer me up especially when you are the reason for the anger, I get more Mad.



Working on that flaw though



Pls get more mad and explode u hear Pls get more mad and explode u hear 1 Like

But nobody asked you nao madam. Haba!!







Stop being silly bro Stop being silly bro 5 Likes



Na dis kine woman dey stab her husband oo nake d man watch him back oooo......but seriously how can u not b happy or at least pretend to be on your wedding day?? Na dis kine woman dey stab her husband oo nake d man watch him back oooo......but seriously how can u not b happy or at least pretend to be on your wedding day?? 5 Likes

.I do Fůcking suck at throwing jabs at ho's.....I FUÇK THEM INSTEAD. So Fůcking mail me your Fůcking price and you can Fůcking get started on your new job.. "Phatness never prospereth" -For once I fůcking agree with you.I do Fůcking suck at throwing jabs at ho's...... So Fůcking mail me your Fůcking price and you can Fůcking get started on your new job.. "Phatness never prospereth" 4uck u 4uck u 4 Likes

wetin vex am...



lalasticlala, seun make una come see.