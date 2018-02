Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pictures Of Nigerian Women From Times Past (20091 Views)

Historic pictures of our mothers before the era of "Slay Queens".





Igbos





Igbos

our MOTHERS.

our MOTHERS.



Fulani





Students of Queens college Yaba



Pretty Igbo lady





Yoruba women



Fulani

babes women make sense back then o



Hausa



Yoruba



Igbo



Yoruba trader

Dis people go don forget say dem die. This life don tey

3 Likes



Yoruba

Hausa



Fulani milkmaids



Igbo lady



Yoruba



Igbo

Hausa

Pretty Hausa girl

Years to come, our present pictures would b termed oldskool too. This life.





Yoruba

Years to come, our present pictures would b termed oldskool too. This life. Exactly.

No tribalist should come and disorganise this thread o