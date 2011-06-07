Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Bishop Oyedepo: It Is An Insult To Say I Am Worth $150 Million, I'm Worth More (14364 Views)

You can watch the whole video to learn the secrets of financial blessings and see the outcome of how you'll be blessed or watch from 1min 5sec to watch him say he's worth more than what Forbes said

Papa Oyedepo in a video released by the Winners Chapel London has said in a message on the secrets of prosperity that it's an insult for him to worth 150million dollars that he's worth more than that quoting Philipians 4:19.

No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.



Matthew 6:24 (NIV)

"It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of the needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God." Mark 10:25



I have always wondered why Nigerian super rich pastors do not talk about the above quoted gospel which Jesus himself spoke. 88 Likes 6 Shares

God is in the business of making people rich through covenant.



This is a fact!



See job 36-11/ its reads, if they obey and serve Him, they will spend their days in prosperity and their years in pleasure.

Pay your tax as required by the law of the land you are resident.

God is in the business of making people rich through covenant.



This is a fact!



See job 36-11/ its reads, if they obey and serve Him, they will spend their days in prosperity and their years in pleasure. yet job languished in pain and penury even suffered the mockings of 'friend'



yet job languished in pain and penury even suffered the mockings of 'friend'

God gives a man POWER to make wealth, he enables a man to work and earn.

"It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of the needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God." Mark 10:25



I have always wondered why Nigerian super rich pastors do not talk about the above quoted gospel which Jesus himself spoke. young man the needle eye is not the eye of the normal needle you sew with. its a gate in Jerusalem that is too low that a camel needs to stoop so low to pass through. its all about humility.

young man the needle eye is not the eye of the normal needle you sew with. its a gate in Jerusalem that is too low that a camel needs to stoop so low to pass through. its all about humility.

as for being rich, u can as well tell me how poor Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, David, Solomon etc were, and if u ever saw them in hell wen u paid a visit there

....if u ever saw them in hell wen u paid a visit there

Boy,I don't know you run a transport service to hell.

yeah free transport service to the gates of hell for hypocrites

No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.



what message are you passing now?

yeah free transport service to the gates of hell for hypocrites today is Sunday for heaven's sake today is Sunday for heaven's sake

and wat is so special about Sunday. or don't u know some people go to church everyday?

Is he into business or a government worker?

God is in the business of making people rich through covenant.



This is a fact!



See job 36-11/ its reads, if they obey and serve Him, they will spend their days in prosperity and their years in pleasure. yet you people will say old things have passed away and all things become new to favour ur teaching.

let me ask. who are we as Christians looking up to? is it Christ gospel or teaching of old? remember in the teaching of old Moses said if they slap you then you slap back. but in Christ teaching he said we should turn the other side. which one are we to follow.

Christ condemned prosperity but the Old Testament promote it. who are we to follow?

yet you people will say old things have passed away and all things become new to favour ur teaching.

let me ask. who are we as Christians looking up to? is it Christ gospel or teaching of old? remember in the teaching of old Moses said if they slap you then you slap back. but in Christ teaching he said we should turn the other side. which one are we to follow.

Christ condemned prosperity but the Old Testament promote it. who are we to follow?

in the Old Testament God was in support of the killing of enemies but in Christ pray for your enemies. I beg who make we follow?

"It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of the needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God." Mark 10:25



I have always wondered why Nigerian super rich pastors do not talk about the above quoted gospel which Jesus himself spoke. there is a difference between a richman that does bit know God and a christian big man.

Hope you know Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Job were the richest in their days.

Job was the holiest and richest.

there is a difference between a richman that does bit know God and a christian big man.

Hope you know Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Job were the richest in their days.

Job was the holiest and richest.

Jesus wasn't poor either

What has Oyedepo himself got to say about the Forbes Ranking?



In an Interview with Reuters in 2014 Oyedepo said the following When asked about the $150 million Forbes' estimate of his fortune, he said: "For me, to have fortune means someone who has what he needs at any point in time. I don't see myself as having $150 million stacked up somewhere. Whatever way they found their figures, I am only able to say I am blessed by the Lord."



He added that he could not estimate the church's total revenues or expenditure on items such as salaries because the various departments, including education, were too diverse. Winners Chapel's Corporate Affairs department told Reuters that the church has employed more than 18,000 people in Nigeria alone.





Why is the $150 Million USD tag an insult to Oyedepo?

Saying Oyedepo is worth 150 million USD is saying that his needs can't be met above 150 million USD. It is putting his capacity within a financial limitation when it is truly within the confines of God's capacity. Why boast of owning 150 million USD when God promised in Phil4:16 to supply all your needs according to his riches in Christ Jesus. The supply of Christ is infinite and is not limited - this is what Oyedepo has tried to explain many times and has been misconstrued always.



How did Forbes come about the 150 million USD claim?





First of all to address that report we need to go back to the initial Forbes report in 2011





"After the blog post I wrote in May about Nigerian pastors owning private jets, I was bombarded with emails from readers requesting to know the richest pastors in Nigeria. So I set out to investigate the assets of some of Nigeria’s most prominent pastors, and I came up with conservative estimates of their fortunes. I contacted representatives for all of the pastors and all except Matthew Ashimolowo’s representative confirmed ownership of the assets I list. Representatives for Pastor Ashimolowo did not respond to my emails."





So first of all this blogger applied to get information from Churches regarding the Assets of the Pastors. Which he mostly didn't get so he most likely tallied all of the Church's property alongside the Pastors 'assets' and made his conservative estimate since he couldn't identify the difference. Meaning he had calculated what he believed was the financial value of the Universities, the non existent four jets(all which he cited) to come up with his 'conservative estimate'(if you read his Profiling of Oyedepo, it is clear he estimated the value of Covenant university and the non existent FOUR Jets as what made up Oyedepo's worth)



Now all of the universities, jet, books are actually properties of the Church and not one particular person. Because they were all established by the Collective funds of the Church and are registered under the World Missions Agency - which is the mission arm of the Church. To tally them as properties of Oyedepo would be tantamount to accruing all Hospitals, Schools owned by the Catholic Church or Anglican to Pope Francis or ArchBishop Welby.



While Bishop Oyedepo serves as the Life President of WMA, he would remain the Executive Custodian of these Church Assets alongside the Board Of Trustees of the said Organization till his exit in which another President would inevitably have to be appointed.



Secondly, Mfonobong Clearly never went nor gained access to Covenant, Landmark Universities nor the Church's Hangar to assess the financial value or legal ownership of the said institutions or jet before coming up with his spurious 150 million USD claim.



In summary Nsehe sat behind a Computer and made a Guess of what Oyedepo owns and is worth. A true analysis of Oyedepo's worth would include an analysis of his bank account(s), value of his Victoria Island house, his car. Hence people should stop quoting or lumping Covenant university, the imaginary four jets, businesses in canaanland as properties of Oyedepo.



What has Oyedepo himself got to say about the Forbes Ranking?

In an Interview with Reuters in 2014 Oyedepo said the following When asked about the $150 million Forbes' estimate of his fortune, he said: "For me, to have fortune means someone who has what he needs at any point in time. I don't see myself as having $150 million stacked up somewhere. Whatever way they found their figures, I am only able to say I am blessed by the Lord."

He added that he could not estimate the church's total revenues or expenditure on items such as salaries because the various departments, including education, were too diverse. Winners Chapel's Corporate Affairs department told Reuters that the church has employed more than 18,000 people in Nigeria alone.

Why is the $150 Million USD tag an insult to Oyedepo?

Saying Oyedepo is worth 150 million USD is saying that his needs can't be met above 150 million USD. It is putting his capacity within a financial limitation when it is truly within the confines of God's capacity. Why boast of owning 150 million USD when God promised in Phil4:16 to supply all your needs according to his riches in Christ Jesus. The supply of Christ is infinite and is not limited - this is what Oyedepo has tried to explain many times and has been misconstrued always.

How did Forbes come about the 150 million USD claim?

First of all to address that report we need to go back to the initial Forbes report in 2011

The Blogger who posted this on June 27, 2011 at 12:22pm on Forbes Magazine's Website goes by the name Mfonobong Nsehe.

According to Nsehe

"After the blog post I wrote in May about Nigerian pastors owning private jets, I was bombarded with emails from readers requesting to know the richest pastors in Nigeria. So I set out to investigate the assets of some of Nigeria's most prominent pastors, and I came up with conservative estimates of their fortunes. I contacted representatives for all of the pastors and all except Matthew Ashimolowo's representative confirmed ownership of the assets I list. Representatives for Pastor Ashimolowo did not respond to my emails."

So first of all this blogger applied to get information from Churches regarding the Assets of the Pastors. Which he mostly didn't get so he most likely tallied all of the Church's property alongside the Pastors 'assets' and made his conservative estimate since he couldn't identify the difference. Meaning he had calculated what he believed was the financial value of the Universities, the non existent four jets(all which he cited) to come up with his 'conservative estimate'

Now all of the universities, jet, books are actually properties of the Church and not one particular person. Because they were all established by the Collective funds of the Church and are registered under the World Missions Agency - which is the mission arm of the Church. To tally them as properties of Oyedepo would be tantamount to accruing all Hospitals, Schools owned by the Catholic Church or Anglican to Pope Francis or ArchBishop Welby.

While Bishop Oyedepo serves as the Life President of WMA, he would remain the Executive Custodian of these Church Assets alongside the Board Of Trustees of the said Organization till his exit in which another President would inevitably have to be appointed.

Secondly, Mfonobong Clearly never went nor gained access to Covenant, Landmark Universities nor the Church's Hangar to assess the financial value or legal ownership of the said institutions or jet before coming up with his spurious 150 million USD claim.

In summary Nsehe sat behind a Computer and made a Guess of what Oyedepo owns and is worth. A true analysis of Oyedepo's worth would include an analysis of his bank account(s), value of his Victoria Island house, his car. Hence people should stop quoting or lumping Covenant university, the imaginary four jets, businesses in canaanland as properties of Oyedepo.

The bible admonishes us to investigate all things to certainty. It took me little time of dedicated study to realise the massive loopholes in the claims of Oyedepo being 150 Mill rich made by nsehe of Forbes. I equally only hear people say that Oyedepo said that it is an insult for him to be said to worth 150 million usd. But they never make reference to why he sees financially valuing him as an insult. I am worth Philipains 4:19, Oyedepo too is worth Philipains 4:19 end of story.

young man the needle eye is not the eye of the normal needle you sew with. its a gate in Jerusalem that is too low that a camel needs to stoop so low to pass through. its all about humility.

as for being rich, u can as well tell me how poor Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, David, Solomon etc were, and if u ever saw them in hell wen u paid a visit there are u a follower of Old Testament or new one? tell us one rich man that won the favour of God in the New Testament.

are u a follower of Old Testament or new one? tell us one rich man that won the favour of God in the New Testament.

why do you people preach like the Pharisees who like to quote the scriptures to favour themselves? the Carmel and the needles eye alone explains it all even to a novice yet you saying the needle is something else. anything you said the needle is can the Carmel pass through it with ease? in simple English the Carmel and the rich man is a simily

are u a follower of Old Testament or new one? tell us one rich man that won the favour of God in the New Testament.

why do you people preach like the Pharisees who like to quote the scriptures to favour themselves? the Carmel and the needles eye alone explains it all even to a novice yet you saying the needle is something else. anything you said the needle is can the Carmel pass through it with ease? in simple English the Carmel and the rich man is a simily I don't about God allowing his children to be rich in old testament and asking them not be rich new testament. I am a seed of Abraham and prosperity is my inheritance.

So according to u, if I get a good job of 1million salary, I should reject it?

bros if u re poor, dust ur ass and go and make money. The gospel cannot be propagated without money

I don't about God allowing his children to be rich in old testament and asking them not be rich new testament. I am a seed of Abraham and prosperity is my inheritance.

So according to u, if I get a good job of 1million salary, I should reject it?

bros if u re poor, dust ur ass and go and make money. The gospel cannot be propagated without money

The centurion for whom Peter prayed for was mega rich. go and learn wat it meant to be a roman centurion

are u a follower of Old Testament or new one? tell us one rich man that won the favour of God in the New Testament.

Cornelius, Governor Sergio Paulus etc. By the way if the OT promises wealth and NT promises Poverty then we might as well just say that OT is better than NT. But no, Prosperity is God's wish for his people irrespective of dispensation.







If you belief Jesus condemned Prosperity, then may you never Prosper in Finances till you die. If you say Amen I would accept your Argument.

Is he into business or a government worker?



You have asked a dumb question.

leave that guy thats how they use poverty to scare people away from the gospel. poor people will always try hard to justify their poverty

yet you people will say old things have passed away and all things become new to favour ur teaching.

let me ask. who are we as Christians looking up to? is it Christ gospel or teaching of old? remember in the teaching of old Moses said if they slap you then you slap back. but in Christ teaching he said we should turn the other side. which one are we to follow.

Christ condemned prosperity but the Old Testament promote it. who are we to follow?

in the Old Testament God was in support of the killing of enemies but in Christ pray for your enemies. I beg who make we follow? but u were circumcised and u will also circumcise ur kids abi

but u were circumcised and u will also circumcise ur kids abi

preach on

people should understand the bible progression...the old testament is not different from the new testament.



The OT simply teaches us about God promises and covenant.....The NT teaches us how to access and obtain these promises and how to establish the covenant through Jesus Christ. 1 Like

people should understand the bible progression...the old testament is not different from the new testament.



The OT simply teaches us about God promises and covenant.....The NT teaches us how to access and obtain these promises and how to establish this covenant through Jesus Christ.

but u were circumcised and u will also circumcise ur kids abi

may guy circumcision is not a Christian belief instead a tradition. we are circumsied because our tradition accept as igbos . hausas don't yet they have Christains . Act 15:1-41. we are circumcised because Old Testament said but we do it because Christ said he has not come to abolish any law (tradition) but to fulfill all righoutness (all good tradition) Matthew 5:17

that means we should kill our enemies just as God commanded the Israelites in the OT ? and leave Christ teachings of praying for our enemies? Your type is the reason why Christ was not accepted by his people because the messiah the people were expecting was the one that will lead them in battle, help them fight the government and support the teachings of OT by the Pharisees.

of course, you are worth more than 150m, bloody thief !!

may guy circumcision is not a Christian belief instead a tradition. we are circumsied because our tradition accept as igbos . hausas don't yet they have Christains . Act 15:1-41. we are circumcised because Old Testament said but we do it because Christ said he has not come to abolish any law (tradition) but to fulfill all righoutness (all good tradition) Matthew 5:17 but I thought u mentioned earlier that we should not follow old testament?

for ur info righteousness has nothing to do with tradition, stop translating the bible in a way to suit urself.

but I thought u mentioned earlier that we should not follow old testament?

for ur info righteousness has nothing to do with tradition, stop translating the bible in a way to suit urself.

u can go on and remain poor all ur life, its ur business, I don't listen to poor preachers if the word of God that u preach can't manifest in every area of ur life, then keep it to urself

but I thought u mentioned earlier that we should not follow old testament?

for ur info righteousness has nothing to do with tradition, stop translating the bible in a way to suit urself.

u can go on and remain poor all ur life, its ur business, I don't listen to poor preachers if the word of God that u preach can't manifest in every area of ur life, then keep it to urself if only you know who you are chating with. I am not a salary earner but the least salary I pay my staff if we calculate base on commission in a month is not less than #800k. so u can assume my worth.

if only you know who you are chating with. I am not a salary earner but the least salary I pay my staff if we calculate base on commission in a month is not less than #800k. so u can assume my worth.

please learn to chat ease

We are talking A you are talking Z. I thought this thread was about talking about the wealth of God's servants