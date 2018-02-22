₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by ItzChinnex(m): 5:05pm On Feb 21
So I stopped replying her messages on WhatsApp because she was too over demanding.
I once met this Girl in the room of my guy when she came to charge her only God knows what, then I fell partially in love with her. I collected her number and I started courting her on WhatsApp which she consented.
In the space of 1weeks, she demanded for airtime which I innocently sent her an amount of N1500. I believed we where flowing not until she asked again in a space of 5days, not that I hadn't the cash to send but I was just trying to use my common sense by telling her I will send but not immediately.
It was during this time I had a rethought about this and stop replying her messages on WhatsApp. We didn't communicate for about 2 months not until yesterday, she called me and said that she was angry with me for not contacting her for a long time. She said I should come to her hostel to see her.
I decided going to the hostel because I had in mind that after I see her, I will go to my guy's lodge around that area.
Before i reached her hostel, i branched to a bank around my area but the crowd was enormous, I had to see her like that because I can't wait.
When I reached her hostel, i entered, she was on bum-short. She was like, where is my Valentine gift, I told her when I would be going home, we will branch to the bank, that I had no cash right there with me.
Her mood suddenly became gloomy but she didn't wanted making it oblivious.
She asked if I would eat, I said no, she started using indirect means to make sure i lavish on her. Our conversion was like
She: My phone is really bad
Me: oh, really?
She: yea.. It's a techno phone
Me: oh, nice phone.
She: but I can't use it because it's bad, I need a new phone
Me: No response*
She: you can get it for me as a Val gift.
Me: lol.. Yeah sure.
She: please let go to the bank now, Diamond bank is very close
Me: The line is to much, I can't stand under the sun
She: You will wait here, I will go for you
Me: C'mon I can't give you my Atm
She: OK, you have Mobile App right? Please transfer some money for me so I will buy the phone
Me: I don't have a Mobile App
She: OK.. What about your sim? I can transfer with your sim, hope you registered your acct with this sim?
Me: no, I didn't
I waiting for like 5min, and all she was talking was Money Money Money. I felt some uncomfortable And I told her to be ready That on Saturday, I will send her the money and even take her out. I Collected her account details and boom, off I go.
I think, today would be the very last day I would chat or even communicate her again.
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by donstan18(m): 5:10pm On Feb 21
Ehee!...So?
Since today will be the last day you will be communicating with her, what do you want us to do?
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by greatnaija01: 5:14pm On Feb 21
WHEN PEOPLE JUMP THE DUE ORDER OF DATING THIS IS WHAT THEY GET....
Did you not have a character specs u wanted to see in a lady before jumping into dating with her?
did you not start with friendship to know who she is as a friend before moving deeper as a partner?
we look left then look right then look left again before crossing the road BUT when it comes to relationship n emotions we JUMP in the midst of the express lane and hope it goes well. na wa o
ItzChinnex:
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by Liliyann(f): 5:16pm On Feb 21
Someone should please read and summarize to me,the epistle too long
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by Tadeknkeepcalm: 5:26pm On Feb 21
Nobody asked why you left her before na
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by Lonestar124: 5:56pm On Feb 21
Stop chasing student dear especially the impecunious ones
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by Me4Gees: 5:57pm On Feb 21
...
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by MhizAJ(f): 6:22pm On Feb 21
You can help her in getting a new phone if you have more than enough
There's nothing there
She's over demanding doesn't mean she's not a nice girl or she doesn't have good characters
Asking for money might just be her weak point
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by donstan18(m): 6:39pm On Feb 21
MhizAJ:
Send OP the money for him to give her
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by henrygold100: 6:44pm On Feb 21
MhizAJ:here i see one of them trying to protect their own..... Una go surpa
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by Uyi168(m): 6:46pm On Feb 21
donstan18:..too much sense wee not kee u
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by rekeson: 7:03pm On Feb 21
MhizAJ:
U and ur likes are the reason boys are doing unimaginable things to make money.
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by udemejack(m): 9:59pm On Feb 21
you are even very patient to wait that long.........
When once i realise that a girl is materialistic,i dont need a soothsayer tell me to discard her.
A lady frequently demanding for money from me is a total turnoff for me.i dont have to think twice.
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:06pm On Feb 21
Op take it easy with the lies... Hsbaa_
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by phantonce(m): 10:10pm On Feb 21
Dating nowadays have now become a poverty alleviation Scheme.
I can relate to your story.
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by 3millionia: 10:28pm On Feb 21
Op dont be stingy. Give they say never lack.
Abeg learnt to Give. God loves Cheerful givers.
Its true love bro
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by playmaker2016(m): 10:29pm On Feb 21
good for her don't go bck
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by congorasta: 10:29pm On Feb 21
we talking money, you are here talking nonsense
Rick Ross
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by ukehnonny(m): 10:30pm On Feb 21
Honestly, I won't call this dating. She only see you as a help mate. You guys didn't talk for like two months and when you visited her she started demanding for money. Both of you are just playing games. Nothing serious from what I just read. Save your self the stress and forget about her. Shikena!
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by Peterpanny: 10:31pm On Feb 21
see the kind nonsense wa i just waste my darling time read with sleep eye.
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by eworker(m): 10:32pm On Feb 21
But, why now?
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by yesloaded: 10:33pm On Feb 21
ItzChinnex:
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by Germandude: 10:34pm On Feb 21
Make d girl go Libya go hussle.
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by izzy4shizzy(m): 10:34pm On Feb 21
95% of girls has nothing to offer in a relationship other than sex, the painful part is, they think the deserve the whole world, and they are always the first yo cry foul when tins dont go their way,
How person wan even find wife for this nigeria sef
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by OCTAVO: 10:34pm On Feb 21
Hmm
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by Iseoluwani: 10:34pm On Feb 21
ItzChinnex:
Brotherly thank God say u wise up.
After 2months when maga no pay she kon remember u. She dey craze. Olo..sho
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by Nnaemiemax: 10:35pm On Feb 21
NwanyiAwkaetiti:
Even though we can't verify the correctness of the OP's story, this is just typical of how insensible some girls could be..
It's just shameful.
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by Iseoluwani: 10:36pm On Feb 21
MhizAJ:
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by theapeman: 10:37pm On Feb 21
ItzChinnex:why date those pigs called naija women?
Apart from their smelly yansh, what can a woman offer in a relationship? And why do guys still behaving like imbec1le giving those apes money and attention
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by HeWrites(m): 10:38pm On Feb 21
|Re: Why I Left Her And Have No Intention Of Going Back by Bamz(m): 10:38pm On Feb 21
Lonestar124:
Lmao. Students will give you headache. There are exceptions ofcourse.
