Should I Break Up With Her, Serious Advise Needed



I am in a bad situation and I need advice please

My gf Tinuke I call her tintin for short, has been the center of my world but for some time now certain things have me worried

We started dating 2 years ago then we moved in together after the sixth month, we do everything together at least whenever we can.

To be clear I am not a jealous person but somethings have really got me worried.

1. When we met she told me she has lots of guys as friends, and that she used to be a tomboy, even at work she has only guys as her friends, She works in KFC as a checkout girl.



2. We once went to her secondary school reunion and there where over 50 guys there and she was the only girl! I had to ask her if she went to an all guy’s school and she said these are the boy friends of her class mates that the girls will soon arrive. They never did she danced with every single guy there, but at least she introduced me to her 4 school sons and 3 school fathers who took care of her during her high school days. The only thing that bothered me about the night was she kept sitting on the laps of a particular guy who seemd way older than her to have been her school son back then and for some reason they were whispering stuff into each other’s ears all night.



3. I work with an importer as his wharehouse manager and sometimes I have to sleep there whenever we are doing stock taking and I have come home twice to find her with one of her school sons shirtless in my house and she says they are doing interview preparations (She has a big heart and loves helping people) so I can’t fault this I just always caution her to tell these guys to not take off their shirt in the house, yes granted the house I hot as we live in a self-contained. But they usually drink up all the garri in the house it’s so annoying!



4. We once went to see her uncle she grew up with somewhere in Ikoyi and when we got to bourdilion she had to call several times finally her uncles driver came to pick us, I had to wait in the security house while she went into see her uncle for over 5 hours and they didn’t even offer me ordinary water? I was so pissed.



5. KFC really stresses her out, she works even holidays, and every night around 10 her boss has to call and she has to give him reports sometimes he calls her to come back to the branch for random stock taking or reconciliation though he usually comes to pick her himself and is kind enough to send cool looking guys to drop her off the next day.



6. Another issue is that sex between us is so bad, as in every time we make love the song deep and wide constantly comes to mind, she says its the stress at work that makes her kitty so wide, I mean it is wide!! One can easily build a two wing duplex and still have space to park ten cars in there. We have had several talks about her quitting this job but not just because of how it affects her body but I have seen several nudes pictures of male organs to some rich customers sent to her, I was very angry but she explained that I shouldn’t that she always blocks the numbers.



7. Recently I came home and I found an empty condom wrap in the toilet seems it was flushed but didn’t go, she said she wanted to ask me who did that, and what really got me angry was I saw a plate in the sink with remnants of garri and milk, I was saving that remaining garri she said her school son dropped by for tutorials, I have wanted her in the past about using up the garri in the house for these guests, now I think this has gone far enough. AI am seriously thinking of breaking up with her. I need a woman who can manage our resources not waste! She is a truly wonderful person with a big heart but this wastage has got to stop. I love her but this thing is driving me nuts!!

I don't know why people ask for advice when they already know what they'll do in their hearts. 83 Likes 3 Shares

chai bloda! This na serious wa oh... sha lets wait for the elders. 49 Likes 1 Share

Jezzzzu!



This is a fuuccckkking LIE! When ur stressed isn't that ur muscles are getting stiff? The MUSCLES CONTRACTS & NOT WIDEN...



Jezzzzu!

This is a fuuccckkking LIE! When ur stressed isn't that ur muscles are getting stiff? The MUSCLES CONTRACTS & NOT WIDEN...

HABA! don't be a mumu guy ooo...maybe her manager or co-worker is consuming her...

oboy your girl is mama the general aka olosho, go and find a better woman, lol the song deep and wide comes to mind. 44 Likes 3 Shares

BROH, TO BE CANDID YOU GAT TO MOVE ON. YOU'VE NOT EVEN ENJOYED UR SHARE OF THE PVSSY COS U ALWAYS ENTER "ocean " WHEN U PUT UR D1CK 21 Likes 1 Share

Bros if wetin u write up there na true, then u be confam mumu if u no knw say the bae na somebody baby and not urs... Man up and use ur head! 54 Likes







Next time, when you see her drinking Garri with a guy in your house, ask them if they enjoyed very well.



If you see a guy being shirtless with your babe in your house, tell him to remove his boxers to get enough air.



If you see a used condom you didn't use in your house, don't bother, just pick it up, lick the ice cream in it and start using it as Balloon.



Whenever you see male nude pictures in her phone, just say to her "Wow!!, these nudes are dope, do you have more?" tell her that.



When making love with her again and you notice the wideness and space in her pussy, just kneel down and apologize to her for not having a huge d*ck that will match her pussy.













MUMU!!....Since you don't have sense

Bro please,a stich in time saves nine.break up with that bitch now that she haven't gotten pregnant for you.it is very obvious that she is insatiable sexually and you have given her multiple chances to change but she wouldn't.quit her or you will get trapped with pregnancy soon.don't end up in regrett 6 Likes

my guy is always conscious of his garri level. ;Dmy guy is always conscious of his garri level. 36 Likes

what a bitch!

gosh!!!!! 2 Likes

better marry her to avoid any form of delay or noise during child birth. coz if you disobey go find tight pussy now and your baby come out in a cone shape. me I wount say sorry o 3 Likes

First and foremost, your mind is already made up about leaving this lady. The major reason why you wrote this down and had to come online is for you to know if leaving her is right and because your conscience is pricking you u just need some one to tell you " Man,break up with her ".So whether I advice you or not,you have already taken your decision and I will say " You know best what is best for you"

So break up and stop looking at her fault/ weakness

Finally,it will surely hurt her once she knew you want to break up,but at thesame time remember to do it with respect,she deserves that from you.... 4 Likes

Any babe that bleeps another man on her man's bed without remorse,to me is a bitch.a cheap one.get it.

Women are the reason why some treat them like scrap.they take true lovers for granted and then fall into players.they will end up with"all men are the same" Any babe that bleeps another man on her man's bed without remorse,to me is a bitch.a cheap one.get it.Women are the reason why some treat them like scrap.they take true lovers for granted and then fall into players.they will end up with"all men are the same" 6 Likes 1 Share





With the way the thing "deep & wide" eh, I am seeing her hosting the next Olympic games.



Op my bloda, I am also seeing that bottomless pit swallowing you soon...



Here's my advice: Nna be very kiaful when swimming in that Atlantic ocean. With the way the thing "deep & wide" eh, I am seeing her hosting the next Olympic games.Op my bloda, I am also seeing that bottomless pit swallowing you soon...Here's my advice: Nna be very kiaful when swimming in that Atlantic ocean. 9 Likes

Oga you no go kil pesin with dis ur garri matter, I've been doubting this this story from d first paragraph. please nlanders help this broda he's been addicted to garrium sulphate. 9 Likes

Let your babe write her story...we can judge from there.

People be painting themselves saint





Aside that, no responsible girl has a lifestyle of sitting unnecessarily on laps of different men. If you're sincere about your write up, then that your girlfriend may be a call girl no offence especially considering that condom story and that of random men sending her d1ck pictures.Aside that, no responsible girl has a lifestyle of sitting unnecessarily on laps of different men. 11 Likes 1 Share

LMAO.. this is the dumbest story I have ever read. Just imagine you making excuses for the bitch. Bros, abeg she use your brain soak garri? 14 Likes

Dude, I will be very straight with you! Your girlfriend is cheating on you, she's practically screwing every diicks that catches her fancy! Not only that, she's only with you for the time being I see her leaving soon.



She's not investing in the relationship, yet she waste the little you have. She lies to you, wait did you say uncles? Lol you have been fooled! The best thing for you is to end it and cut ties with her because she cause you more trouble. Sorry if I'm too blunt but that's just the plain truth! 12 Likes

You live with a LovePeddler...



Here is my advice,



Get more serious with her,



Buy more garri at home



Get more condoms at hone for extra male guests



And finally get married to her...



Please kindly tell me what u think of my advice 6 Likes

Too many shits going on in relationships.

this guy na care-taker 5 Likes

Next time, when you see her drinking Garri with a guy in your house, ask them if they enjoyed very well.



If you see a guy being shirtless with your babe in your house, tell him to remove his boxers to get enough air.



If you see a used condom you didn't use in your house, don't bother, just pick it up, lick the ice cream in it and start using it as Balloon.



Whenever you see male nude pictures in her phone, just say to her "Wow!!, these nudes are dope, do you have more?" tell her that.



When making love with her again and you notice the wideness and space in her pussy, just kneel down and apologize to her for not having a huge d*ck that will match her pussy.













MUMU!!....Since you don't have sense

C'mon will you get out of here, now!!!! God bless u wai God bless u wai 7 Likes

