₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,759 members, 4,134,056 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 04:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots (1770 Views)
Couple Recreates A Perfect Picture Of Adam And Eve In Pre-wedding Photo / Awww! Nigerian Lady Rocks Mother’s 40 Year Old Wedding Dress In Pre-wedding Pics / Wedding And Pre-wedding Photos Of An Inter-tribal Marriage Involving My Cousin (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by erekaa(m): 3:47pm
Hello fellow Nairalanders, please kindly help pray for our divine union as we are warming up to tie the final knot.
4 Likes
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by AntiBrutus: 3:50pm
Awww, two lekpas . Lord bless your union.
You both are obviously starting this journey together,
May no slay king or queen come to reap where they didn't sow.
Happy Married Life [in advance]...
What inspired the costume? Your occupation?
1 Like
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 4:10pm
Goodluck to you guys.
1 Like
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by Donald3d(m): 4:12pm
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by ufuosman(m): 4:12pm
All the best to you both
1 Like
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by rossovu: 4:28pm
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by YhungPablo(m): 4:28pm
G
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by afbstrategies: 4:28pm
Nice
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by thorpido(m): 4:28pm
Una be slim slim.
All the best to your union.
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by LORDOFAFONJAS: 4:29pm
Many old bitches go they beef them
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by ameri9ja: 4:29pm
Buhari, why?
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by erekaa(m): 4:29pm
Thanks so much...Engineering occupation
AntiBrutus:
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by Sirpaul(m): 4:30pm
Young Love!...... Oh! beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by Fadiga24(m): 4:30pm
LORDOFAFONJAS:
^^^^
1 Like
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by CaptainJeffry: 4:30pm
God bless you guys and hml in advance.
1 Like
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by NwaAmaikpe: 4:30pm
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by TarOrfeek: 4:30pm
This is a Healthy relationship.
1 Like
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by Kul3ger(m): 4:30pm
Nice one - But the guy lips need bleaching
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by erekaa(m): 4:30pm
thorpido:Smiles....Thanks
1 Like
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by noblealuu: 4:31pm
Hj
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by pweshboi(m): 4:31pm
God bless your union beautiful people #Cheers...
1 Like
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by tosyne2much(m): 4:32pm
May God bless your union
1 Like
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by zicoraads(m): 4:33pm
AntiBrutus:This could have been us, but
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by BrainnewsNg(f): 4:33pm
Congrats to him!
1 Like
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by Mandrake007(m): 4:33pm
slayqueens and nairaland feminists come and see your mates.
2 Likes
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by AntiBrutus: 4:33pm
zicoraads:
But you're till testing your manhood all around town
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by zicoraads(m): 4:35pm
AntiBrutus:
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by SAMBARRY: 4:37pm
Happy married life
|Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by Topestbilly(m): 4:38pm
Every prewedding shots now are NLders , continue.... nairalanders with no monikers.
(0) (Reply)
Contact 08159735214 For Your Rich Sugar Mummy And Daddy .. / A Must Read For Interested Sugarmummy / I Need Sales Representative There In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: dami212, Ayodamsam(m), 3Dobserver, astnig, FeddysWorld(m), BiniShrine(m), 08064978510(m), trustyshoess(f), andre99(m), BlessedFellow01, kevwemike, dicksonadams(m), Galaticos444, chrisbaby24(m), phlame(m), myk1759, tolusan, Madeu(m), emeks02, kayvinci(m), reee, trenchmonk, Fadelex(m), MrPresident1, corporateDan(m), iamfortunate, Lilyomi2, mixyz, erekaa(m), vibrant, Lilyjoe567(f), edward1106(m), gabe1, yebo, kevd4all(m), Chichilas, Momoh7(m), Liliyann(f), EXICON(m), Xeeman(m), BrainnewsNg(f), tosine01, sirfee(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), NobleRomm(m), frenzyduchess(f), Aziishyco, neezar, Thermok, annonygh, thorpido(m), Durhleepee(f), danniyal(m), meryl4merit(f), daddycee91(m), Topestbilly(m), mumureloaded(m), Freebettingtips, Winters22, Funky123(f), Udehtitus(m), Mzgracie(f) and 124 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10