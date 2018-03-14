Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots (1770 Views)

Couple Recreates A Perfect Picture Of Adam And Eve In Pre-wedding Photo / Awww! Nigerian Lady Rocks Mother’s 40 Year Old Wedding Dress In Pre-wedding Pics / Wedding And Pre-wedding Photos Of An Inter-tribal Marriage Involving My Cousin (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hello fellow Nairalanders, please kindly help pray for our divine union as we are warming up to tie the final knot. 4 Likes

. Lord bless your union.



You both are obviously starting this journey together,

May no slay king or queen come to reap where they didn't sow.

Happy Married Life [in advance]...



What inspired the costume? Your occupation? Awww, two lekpas. Lord bless your union.You both are obviously starting this journey together,May no slay king or queen come to reap where they didn't sow.Happy Married Life [in advance]...What inspired the costume? Your occupation? 1 Like

Goodluck to you guys. 1 Like

All the best to you both 1 Like

G

Nice

Una be slim slim.

All the best to your union.

Many old bitches go they beef them

Buhari, why?



AntiBrutus:

Awww, two lekpas . Lord bless your union.



You both are obviously starting this journey together,

May no slay king or queen come to reap where they didn't sow.



What inspired the costume? Your occupation? Thanks so much...Engineering occupation

Young Love!...... Oh! beautiful 1 Like

LORDOFAFONJAS:

Many old bitches go they beef them

^^^^ ^^^^ 1 Like

God bless you guys and hml in advance. 1 Like

This is a Healthy relationship. 1 Like

Nice one - But the guy lips need bleaching

thorpido:

Una be slim slim.

All the best to your union. Smiles....Thanks Smiles....Thanks 1 Like

Hj

God bless your union beautiful people #Cheers... 1 Like

May God bless your union 1 Like

AntiBrutus:

Awww, two lekpas . Lord bless your union.



You both are obviously starting this journey together,

May no slay king or queen come to reap where they didn't sow.

Happy Married Life [in advance]...



What inspired the costume? Your occupation? This could have been us, but This could have been us, but

Congrats to him! 1 Like

slayqueens and nairaland feminists come and see your mates. 2 Likes

zicoraads:



This could have been us, but

But you're till testing your manhood all around town But you're till testing your manhood all around town

AntiBrutus:





But you're till testing your manhood all around town

Happy married life