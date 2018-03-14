₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,759 members, 4,134,056 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 04:39 PM

Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots (1770 Views)

Couple Recreates A Perfect Picture Of Adam And Eve In Pre-wedding Photo / Awww! Nigerian Lady Rocks Mother’s 40 Year Old Wedding Dress In Pre-wedding Pics / Wedding And Pre-wedding Photos Of An Inter-tribal Marriage Involving My Cousin (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by erekaa(m): 3:47pm
Hello fellow Nairalanders, please kindly help pray for our divine union as we are warming up to tie the final knot.

4 Likes

Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by AntiBrutus: 3:50pm
Awww, two lekpas kiss. Lord bless your union.

You both are obviously starting this journey together,
May no slay king or queen come to reap where they didn't sow.
Happy Married Life [in advance]...

What inspired the costume? Your occupation? smiley

1 Like

Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 4:10pm
Goodluck to you guys.

1 Like

Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by Donald3d(m): 4:12pm
shocked shocked kiss kiss kiss

Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by ufuosman(m): 4:12pm
All the best to you both

1 Like

Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by rossovu: 4:28pm
smiley
Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by YhungPablo(m): 4:28pm
G
Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by afbstrategies: 4:28pm
Nice
Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by thorpido(m): 4:28pm
Una be slim slim.
All the best to your union.
Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by LORDOFAFONJAS: 4:29pm
Many old bitches go they beef them
Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by ameri9ja: 4:29pm
Buhari, why?
Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by erekaa(m): 4:29pm
Thanks so much...Engineering occupation
AntiBrutus:
Awww, two lekpas kiss. Lord bless your union.

You both are obviously starting this journey together,
May no slay king or queen come to reap where they didn't sow.

What inspired the costume? Your occupation? smiley
Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by Sirpaul(m): 4:30pm
Young Love!...... Oh! beautiful

1 Like

Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by Fadiga24(m): 4:30pm
LORDOFAFONJAS:
Many old bitches go they beef them

^^^^ grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by CaptainJeffry: 4:30pm
God bless you guys and hml in advance.

1 Like

Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by NwaAmaikpe: 4:30pm
shocked
Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by TarOrfeek: 4:30pm
This is a Healthy relationship.

1 Like

Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by Kul3ger(m): 4:30pm
Nice one - But the guy lips need bleaching
Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by erekaa(m): 4:30pm
thorpido:
Una be slim slim.
All the best to your union.
Smiles....Thanks

1 Like

Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by noblealuu: 4:31pm
Hj
Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by pweshboi(m): 4:31pm
God bless your union beautiful people #Cheers...

1 Like

Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by tosyne2much(m): 4:32pm
May God bless your union

1 Like

Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by zicoraads(m): 4:33pm
AntiBrutus:
Awww, two lekpas kiss. Lord bless your union.

You both are obviously starting this journey together,
May no slay king or queen come to reap where they didn't sow.
Happy Married Life [in advance]...

What inspired the costume? Your occupation? smiley
This could have been us, but lipsrsealed lipsrsealed angry
Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by BrainnewsNg(f): 4:33pm
Congrats to him! wink

1 Like

Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by Mandrake007(m): 4:33pm
slayqueens and nairaland feminists come and see your mates.

2 Likes

Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by AntiBrutus: 4:33pm
zicoraads:

This could have been us, but lipsrsealed lipsrsealed angry

But you're till testing your manhood all around town grin
Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by zicoraads(m): 4:35pm
AntiBrutus:


But you're till testing your manhood all around town grin
undecided undecided
Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by SAMBARRY: 4:37pm
Happy married life
Re: Two Nairalanders Rock In Pre-wedding Shoots by Topestbilly(m): 4:38pm
Every prewedding shots now are NLders , continue.... nairalanders with no monikers.

(0) (Reply)

Contact 08159735214 For Your Rich Sugar Mummy And Daddy .. / A Must Read For Interested Sugarmummy / I Need Sales Representative There In Nigeria

Viewing this topic: dami212, Ayodamsam(m), 3Dobserver, astnig, FeddysWorld(m), BiniShrine(m), 08064978510(m), trustyshoess(f), andre99(m), BlessedFellow01, kevwemike, dicksonadams(m), Galaticos444, chrisbaby24(m), phlame(m), myk1759, tolusan, Madeu(m), emeks02, kayvinci(m), reee, trenchmonk, Fadelex(m), MrPresident1, corporateDan(m), iamfortunate, Lilyomi2, mixyz, erekaa(m), vibrant, Lilyjoe567(f), edward1106(m), gabe1, yebo, kevd4all(m), Chichilas, Momoh7(m), Liliyann(f), EXICON(m), Xeeman(m), BrainnewsNg(f), tosine01, sirfee(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), NobleRomm(m), frenzyduchess(f), Aziishyco, neezar, Thermok, annonygh, thorpido(m), Durhleepee(f), danniyal(m), meryl4merit(f), daddycee91(m), Topestbilly(m), mumureloaded(m), Freebettingtips, Winters22, Funky123(f), Udehtitus(m), Mzgracie(f) and 124 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.