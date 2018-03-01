₦airaland Forum

Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by BrainnewsRadio(f): 9:42pm On Mar 23


Woman behind the #SaggyBoobsMatter hashtag reveals teenage girls have CANCELLED their breast reduction consultations as a result of her body positive movement

*Chidera Eggerue, 23, from London, began the #SaggyBoobsMatter in a bid to challenge constant representations of 'perfect breasts' in the media
*The blogger revealed on This Morning the powerful impact of her campaign
*She wants to continue embracing being natural and encourages her 73,000 followers to do the same


A blogger who kick-started a social media campaign encouraging women to embrace their natural 'saggy' breasts has revealed its prompted some to change their minds about cosmetic surgery.

Chidera Eggerue, from London, appeared on This Morning to discuss her efforts to challenge society's 'obsession' with what perfect breasts should look like, which led her to create the hashtag #SaggyBoobsMatter hashtag.


The 23-year-old social influencer, who has over 73,000 followers on Instagram, revealed how, since launching her body positive movement, she's received messages from women who decided to cancelled consultations with plastic surgeons as a result.

'I've had an overwhelmingly warm, amazing response,' she told presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on the ITV daytime show.

'Specifically from very young teenagers who have told me that when they had come across the hashtag it had stopped them attending a consultation with a plastic surgeon, which was amazing to hear.'

She added: 'What's been even more heart-filling was receiving messages from breastfeeding mothers, [who said] that this hashtag has allowed them to feel more beautiful during the process of breastfeeding their child.'

Chidera, who regularly posts images of herself braless, said on the show that at 18 she once felt so ashamed about her breasts that she too considered having cosmetic surgery.

She explained how she would find herself dispirited by shots of models who looked nothing like her on the packaging bras came in.


'As a teenage girl it was way too young for me [to be] thinking that there was something wrong with me,' she said.

She went on to explain: 'When I was 18 I considered surgery too. I used to say to my mum all the time that when I was 18 that I was going to get a job, save money and get my boobs done.

'As much as I believe that women deserve complete autonomy over their bodies and if they want to get a breast augmentation that is completely up to them, I do feel, however, that it is a shortcut to accepting yourself.'

She added: 'I am reclaiming ownership of every single negative connotation. It’s just an adjective.'

The rising radio and internet star's #SaggyBoobsMatter movement has now been shared widely across Twitter, prompting thousands of tweets of support - and plenty of body-shaming.

Earlier this year, the Londoner posted images of herself in a revealing black dress with the comment: 'The next time a man asks why you're boobs are saggy, ask him why his balls are saggy.'

Despite considering surgery, Chidera says she now accepts her body and hopes others will relate to her images on social media.

The social influencer has also faced negativity, with many comments on Twitter also body-shaming her photographs. However, Chidera remains unfazed if the original message is still getting across to women.

Source: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5535967/amp/Woman-saggyboobsmatter-hashtag.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtG3OGnxnuo







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtG3OGnxnuo

Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by BrainnewsRadio(f): 9:43pm On Mar 23
See more of her photos at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/saggyboobsmatter-hashtag-be-proud-of-your-saggy-boobs-nigerian-lady/
Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by jerryunit48: 9:44pm On Mar 23
I no understand why some people like to embarrass themselves

Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by BrainnewsRadio(f): 9:46pm On Mar 23
jerryunit48:
I no understand why some people like to embarrass themselves

What had you seen? grin grin grin

Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by donstan18(m): 9:49pm On Mar 23
I came to see ladies that will support and praise her.

I didn't say those ladies v'got sagging boobs oooo cheesy

I didn't say those ladies v'got boobs that are pointing their shoes ooo cheesy

I didn't say those ladies v'got low-esteem boobs that they can tuck inside their trousers oo. cheesy


I just came to see and read their comment. grin

Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by 6660M0666: 9:51pm On Mar 23
hmmm!
Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by XhosaNostra(f): 9:53pm On Mar 23
Well, confidence is attractive. You go girl!

This is more realistic & relatable to most women. Not everybody has breast up so high, they could double as a chinrest. Yes, that is an ideal, but this is reality.

Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by makydebbie(f): 9:58pm On Mar 23
People's opinion shouldn't matter when it comes to your body. Especially if that's how you were made, or nature took its place.
Let's embrace confidence. I love this.

Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by DonPiiko: 10:01pm On Mar 23
I love beautiful boobies, saggy or not

Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by delugajackson(m): 10:18pm On Mar 23
To be honest, gravity is real for some women. But I think the quality of sexiness comes from within. It is something that is in you, and it has nothing to do with the nature of your boobs, whether saggy or not. Its just how you feel about yourself.

Its okay for a woman's boobs to be saggy as long as they don't get to her knees, as long as they're not dragging on the floor, and as long as they also have a good shape to them. Saggy boobs are reality, and non-saggy boobs are fantasies.

I don't joke with boobs. Nice, succullent ones, to be precise. Thanks to my girlfriend for making life easier for me in that regard. All I do is stare at them after a long day before I let my fingers do the talking.

Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by Icecream4U(m): 10:28pm On Mar 23
If you no get standing bress, hide your face.

Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by donsimo: 10:52pm On Mar 23
makydebbie:
People's opinion shouldn't matter when it comes to your body. Especially if that's how you were made, or nature took its place.
Let's embrace confidence. I love this.

"Nature" took his sorry, its place. Why you laughing, I didn't say naught.

Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by Lalas247(f): 10:57pm On Mar 23
wawu at 23 though
lipsrsealed
have to ask those with big tits if its normal for it to sag

Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by fecta: 11:07pm On Mar 23
Girls will like this
I know some people are naturally given this type of boob's but most of them got it by intense sucking.

OLYMPUS THY GREAT CITY
WHY ART THOU FALLEN

Am sorry I lost 10,000 naira today bet naija has killed me

Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by Kingwizzy16(m): 11:07pm On Mar 23
Shey ogun wan kill this one


Ndi ala Ndi ala
Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by northvietnam(m): 11:08pm On Mar 23
Wee u kip Kwayet!!!...

U no tell us wen e gallant like soja..

But some guyz wicked shaaa...
see wetin dem get mind do person pikin Bweast.. e b like na leg dem dey even use match am soteey e fall like naira

Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by Zoharariel(m): 11:08pm On Mar 23
Obatala - may you not give me any female children, otherwise I will gun them down with Kalashnikov KSZ-223 Pump-action and then flee to Serbia.

Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by immortal145: 11:09pm On Mar 23
.
Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by Deltayankeeboi: 11:09pm On Mar 23
so what of us that likes to fvck breasts. breasts that can not hold someone's dick in the middle so e can fvck well, is that one breast. mtcheww aunty carry your saggy breasts and dump it in the dustbin.

Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by chicoMX(m): 11:09pm On Mar 23
okay o
Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by Iceman2017(m): 11:10pm On Mar 23
Werin be this?
Gosh! Nothing to manhandling while playing

Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by Yankee101: 11:10pm On Mar 23
If it's saggy cos of natural causes like child birth and large size fine.

If you are encouraging promiscuity, where a 23 year old lady with no kids and not very large boobs is sagging then there is wahala.

No body shaming whatsoever though, but of course no promotion of promiscuity too.

Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by IamFisherman(m): 11:10pm On Mar 23
Guy why....? grin
donstan18:
I came to see ladies that will support and praise her.

I didn't say those ladies v'got sagging boobs oooo cheesy

I didn't say those ladies v'got boobs that are pointing their shoes ooo cheesy

I didn't say those ladies v'got low-esteem boobs that they can tuck inside their trousers oo. cheesy


I just came to see and read their comment. grin

Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by biacan(f): 11:10pm On Mar 23
Go girl go girl I'm proud of you wink

Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by collitexnaira(m): 11:10pm On Mar 23
Monkey no fine but him mama like am

Truth be told, men don't only like sucking boobs, they also like handling it. What is there to handle in unattractive saggy boobs looking like a deflated ballon

A mere sight of a saggy boobs can make an erected dick to collapse

Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by PotatoSalad(m): 11:10pm On Mar 23
See what the internet is doing to young people angry

Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by ameri9ja: 11:10pm On Mar 23
She a pretty Igbo girl.

Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by frankobaba(m): 11:11pm On Mar 23
Lol

Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by bjayx: 11:11pm On Mar 23
This shiiit made f.p
Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by 2morogobeta(f): 11:11pm On Mar 23
anyone who replies to this thread will die tonight
Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by soberdrunk(m): 11:12pm On Mar 23
I keep telling people "Boobs is Boobs"!!! Whether Standing, falling, sitting, flying or Sleeping.......... angry

