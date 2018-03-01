₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,151 members, 4,151,022 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 March 2018 at 12:09 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder (13928 Views)
Chidera Eggerue 'The Slumflower' On Saggy Boobs: "When Man Asks You Why Your.." / I'm Embarrassed By My M-shaped Boobs - Nigerian Girls Open Up / Man Begging Law Graduate For Sex For 4 Years Exposed By The Lady - PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by BrainnewsRadio(f): 9:42pm On Mar 23
Source: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5535967/amp/Woman-saggyboobsmatter-hashtag.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtG3OGnxnuo
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by BrainnewsRadio(f): 9:43pm On Mar 23
See more of her photos at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/saggyboobsmatter-hashtag-be-proud-of-your-saggy-boobs-nigerian-lady/
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by jerryunit48: 9:44pm On Mar 23
I no understand why some people like to embarrass themselves
45 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by BrainnewsRadio(f): 9:46pm On Mar 23
jerryunit48:
What had you seen?
3 Likes
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by donstan18(m): 9:49pm On Mar 23
I came to see ladies that will support and praise her.
I didn't say those ladies v'got sagging boobs oooo
I didn't say those ladies v'got boobs that are pointing their shoes ooo
I didn't say those ladies v'got low-esteem boobs that they can tuck inside their trousers oo.
I just came to see and read their comment.
31 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by 6660M0666: 9:51pm On Mar 23
hmmm!
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by XhosaNostra(f): 9:53pm On Mar 23
Well, confidence is attractive. You go girl!
This is more realistic & relatable to most women. Not everybody has breast up so high, they could double as a chinrest. Yes, that is an ideal, but this is reality.
12 Likes
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by makydebbie(f): 9:58pm On Mar 23
People's opinion shouldn't matter when it comes to your body. Especially if that's how you were made, or nature took its place.
Let's embrace confidence. I love this.
14 Likes
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by DonPiiko: 10:01pm On Mar 23
I love beautiful boobies, saggy or not
1 Like
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by delugajackson(m): 10:18pm On Mar 23
To be honest, gravity is real for some women. But I think the quality of sexiness comes from within. It is something that is in you, and it has nothing to do with the nature of your boobs, whether saggy or not. Its just how you feel about yourself.
Its okay for a woman's boobs to be saggy as long as they don't get to her knees, as long as they're not dragging on the floor, and as long as they also have a good shape to them. Saggy boobs are reality, and non-saggy boobs are fantasies.
I don't joke with boobs. Nice, succullent ones, to be precise. Thanks to my girlfriend for making life easier for me in that regard. All I do is stare at them after a long day before I let my fingers do the talking.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by Icecream4U(m): 10:28pm On Mar 23
If you no get standing bress, hide your face.
4 Likes
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by donsimo: 10:52pm On Mar 23
makydebbie:
"Nature" took
1 Like
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by Lalas247(f): 10:57pm On Mar 23
wawu at 23 though
have to ask those with big tits if its normal for it to sag
3 Likes
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by fecta: 11:07pm On Mar 23
Girls will like this
I know some people are naturally given this type of boob's but most of them got it by intense sucking.
OLYMPUS THY GREAT CITY
WHY ART THOU FALLEN
Am sorry I lost 10,000 naira today bet naija has killed me
3 Likes
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by Kingwizzy16(m): 11:07pm On Mar 23
Shey ogun wan kill this one
Ndi ala Ndi ala
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by northvietnam(m): 11:08pm On Mar 23
Wee u kip Kwayet!!!...
U no tell us wen e gallant like soja..
But some guyz wicked shaaa...
see wetin dem get mind do person pikin Bweast.. e b like na leg dem dey even use match am soteey e fall like naira
12 Likes
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by Zoharariel(m): 11:08pm On Mar 23
Obatala - may you not give me any female children, otherwise I will gun them down with Kalashnikov KSZ-223 Pump-action and then flee to Serbia.
4 Likes
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by immortal145: 11:09pm On Mar 23
.
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by Deltayankeeboi: 11:09pm On Mar 23
so what of us that likes to fvck breasts. breasts that can not hold someone's dick in the middle so e can fvck well, is that one breast. mtcheww aunty carry your saggy breasts and dump it in the dustbin.
2 Likes
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by chicoMX(m): 11:09pm On Mar 23
okay o
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by Iceman2017(m): 11:10pm On Mar 23
Werin be this?
Gosh! Nothing to manhandling while playing
1 Like
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by Yankee101: 11:10pm On Mar 23
If it's saggy cos of natural causes like child birth and large size fine.
If you are encouraging promiscuity, where a 23 year old lady with no kids and not very large boobs is sagging then there is wahala.
No body shaming whatsoever though, but of course no promotion of promiscuity too.
6 Likes
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by IamFisherman(m): 11:10pm On Mar 23
Guy why....?
donstan18:
2 Likes
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by biacan(f): 11:10pm On Mar 23
Go girl go girl I'm proud of you
2 Likes
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by collitexnaira(m): 11:10pm On Mar 23
Monkey no fine but him mama like am
Truth be told, men don't only like sucking boobs, they also like handling it. What is there to handle in unattractive saggy boobs looking like a deflated ballon
A mere sight of a saggy boobs can make an erected dick to collapse
2 Likes
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by PotatoSalad(m): 11:10pm On Mar 23
See what the internet is doing to young people
1 Like
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by ameri9ja: 11:10pm On Mar 23
She a pretty Igbo girl.
1 Like
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by frankobaba(m): 11:11pm On Mar 23
Lol
3 Likes
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by bjayx: 11:11pm On Mar 23
This shiiit made f.p
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by 2morogobeta(f): 11:11pm On Mar 23
anyone who replies to this thread will die tonight
|Re: Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder by soberdrunk(m): 11:12pm On Mar 23
I keep telling people "Boobs is Boobs"!!! Whether Standing, falling, sitting, flying or Sleeping..........
4 Likes
In Love With A Promiscous,pregnant Girl(i Need Help) / Re: Why Is It Hard To Forget Your First Love? / A Rewarding Deal For Nairaland Lady!
Viewing this topic: Nathdoug(m), juniormercy(m), mastrolife, BJAYADEMOLA(m), dumo1(m), limitless101, Kenito4u, Rayhandrinni(m), klasiknonie(f), garryi, Lomprico2, emmanuelike(m), ConcernedNL, maseratti, doublezero7(m), Lapyte, softRay(m), larrysiku20, shalomme, CaptRewa(m), Owoxp91, gleaf, collabo4me(m), esthy86, olumide109(m), beloveddan, johnbuck81(m), Dynamiq(m), Win95, Josh64(m), Omonigho51(m), Jtinaonyi(f), Niccoloimhotep, Nobel2(m), geekybabe(f), h8rr, FearlessDapsin(m), JONSYN7154(m), skales212, dotunibrahim7(m), kekeolu(f), Essentials1(m), okoval2(m), Lemon1(m), icemann(m), Toreddo3679, Evablizin(f), CaptMG, chiomajane2016(f), NicoleAdanna, Paxziano, Flatties, kingpole, delugajackson(m), deji17, Whitemic(m), Laboncca, Wizzoe360, lalasticlala(m), manmind, Raizo007, Mexyz(m), Amebo1(m), Sundouglas, thesheddytalker(m), Iscoalarcon, yun12345(m), Suzie1(f), goodman3(m), jonath0012(m), ClumsyFlimsy, juddywizard, frebor(m), IAmHollumix, Okasman(m), Olii(f), SargasEnergy, Tekzyflex(m), bilo1(m), betesi(m), Assurance1000(f), Almaiga, Amaizu(m), knaikky, eistien(m), UgoNJNY(m), dack7(m), skallion7(m), vespa123(m), thecommunist(m), Dablack1(m), LZAA, gazal55, highqueen(f), renod(m), colossus2, kimbraa(f), ibitzbarlow(m), adetony244(m), FluidQueen(f), wickedtuna(m), BarryX(m), Ayanshola337(m), Adedayobusayo12, ponziponzi(m), Dongreat(m), Herminius(m), P3(m), HarunaWest(m), tstx(m), Tic4tac(m), gazilion and 208 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6