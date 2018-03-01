Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Meet Chidera Eggerue: "The Slumflower" #SaggyBoobsMatter Movement Founder (13928 Views)

Woman behind the #SaggyBoobsMatter hashtag reveals teenage girls have CANCELLED their breast reduction consultations as a result of her body positive movement



*Chidera Eggerue, 23, from London, began the #SaggyBoobsMatter in a bid to challenge constant representations of 'perfect breasts' in the media

*The blogger revealed on This Morning the powerful impact of her campaign

*She wants to continue embracing being natural and encourages her 73,000 followers to do the same





A blogger who kick-started a social media campaign encouraging women to embrace their natural 'saggy' breasts has revealed its prompted some to change their minds about cosmetic surgery.



Chidera Eggerue, from London, appeared on This Morning to discuss her efforts to challenge society's 'obsession' with what perfect breasts should look like, which led her to create the hashtag #SaggyBoobsMatter hashtag.





The 23-year-old social influencer, who has over 73,000 followers on Instagram, revealed how, since launching her body positive movement, she's received messages from women who decided to cancelled consultations with plastic surgeons as a result.



'I've had an overwhelmingly warm, amazing response,' she told presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on the ITV daytime show.



'Specifically from very young teenagers who have told me that when they had come across the hashtag it had stopped them attending a consultation with a plastic surgeon, which was amazing to hear.'



She added: 'What's been even more heart-filling was receiving messages from breastfeeding mothers, [who said] that this hashtag has allowed them to feel more beautiful during the process of breastfeeding their child.'



Chidera, who regularly posts images of herself braless, said on the show that at 18 she once felt so ashamed about her breasts that she too considered having cosmetic surgery.



She explained how she would find herself dispirited by shots of models who looked nothing like her on the packaging bras came in.





'As a teenage girl it was way too young for me [to be] thinking that there was something wrong with me,' she said.



She went on to explain: 'When I was 18 I considered surgery too. I used to say to my mum all the time that when I was 18 that I was going to get a job, save money and get my boobs done.



'As much as I believe that women deserve complete autonomy over their bodies and if they want to get a breast augmentation that is completely up to them, I do feel, however, that it is a shortcut to accepting yourself.'



She added: 'I am reclaiming ownership of every single negative connotation. It’s just an adjective.'



The rising radio and internet star's #SaggyBoobsMatter movement has now been shared widely across Twitter, prompting thousands of tweets of support - and plenty of body-shaming.



Earlier this year, the Londoner posted images of herself in a revealing black dress with the comment: 'The next time a man asks why you're boobs are saggy, ask him why his balls are saggy.'



Despite considering surgery, Chidera says she now accepts her body and hopes others will relate to her images on social media.



The social influencer has also faced negativity, with many comments on Twitter also body-shaming her photographs. However, Chidera remains unfazed if the original message is still getting across to women.



Source:















https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtG3OGnxnuo Source: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5535967/amp/Woman-saggyboobsmatter-hashtag.html

See more of her photos at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/saggyboobsmatter-hashtag-be-proud-of-your-saggy-boobs-nigerian-lady/

I no understand why some people like to embarrass themselves 45 Likes 2 Shares

jerryunit48:

I no understand why some people like to embarrass themselves

What had you seen? What had you seen? 3 Likes





I didn't say those ladies v'got sagging boobs oooo



I didn't say those ladies v'got boobs that are pointing their shoes ooo



I didn't say those ladies v'got low-esteem boobs that they can tuck inside their trousers oo.





I just came to see and read their comment. I came to see ladies that will support and praise her.I didn't say those ladies v'got sagging boobs ooooI didn't say those ladies v'got boobs that are pointing their shoes oooI didn't say those ladies v'got low-esteem boobs that they can tuck inside their trousers oo.I just came to see and read their comment. 31 Likes 5 Shares

hmmm!

Well, confidence is attractive. You go girl!



This is more realistic & relatable to most women. Not everybody has breast up so high, they could double as a chinrest. Yes, that is an ideal, but this is reality. 12 Likes

People's opinion shouldn't matter when it comes to your body. Especially if that's how you were made, or nature took its place.

Let's embrace confidence. I love this. 14 Likes

I love beautiful boobies, saggy or not 1 Like

To be honest, gravity is real for some women. But I think the quality of sexiness comes from within. It is something that is in you, and it has nothing to do with the nature of your boobs, whether saggy or not. Its just how you feel about yourself.



Its okay for a woman's boobs to be saggy as long as they don't get to her knees, as long as they're not dragging on the floor, and as long as they also have a good shape to them. Saggy boobs are reality, and non-saggy boobs are fantasies.



I don't joke with boobs. Nice, succullent ones, to be precise. Thanks to my girlfriend for making life easier for me in that regard. All I do is stare at them after a long day before I let my fingers do the talking. 8 Likes 1 Share

If you no get standing bress, hide your face. 4 Likes

makydebbie:

People's opinion shouldn't matter when it comes to your body. Especially if that's how you were made, or nature took its place.

Let's embrace confidence. I love this.

"Nature" took his sorry, its place. Why you laughing, I didn't say naught. "Nature" tooksorry, its place. Why you laughing, I didn't say naught. 1 Like





have to ask those with big tits if its normal for it to sag wawu at 23 thoughhave to ask those with big tits if its normal for it to sag 3 Likes

Girls will like this

I know some people are naturally given this type of boob's but most of them got it by intense sucking.



OLYMPUS THY GREAT CITY

WHY ART THOU FALLEN



Am sorry I lost 10,000 naira today bet naija has killed me 3 Likes

Shey ogun wan kill this one





Ndi ala Ndi ala

Wee u kip Kwayet!!!...



U no tell us wen e gallant like soja..



But some guyz wicked shaaa...

see wetin dem get mind do person pikin Bweast.. e b like na leg dem dey even use match am soteey e fall like naira 12 Likes

Obatala - may you not give me any female children, otherwise I will gun them down with Kalashnikov KSZ-223 Pump-action and then flee to Serbia. 4 Likes

.

so what of us that likes to fvck breasts. breasts that can not hold someone's dick in the middle so e can fvck well, is that one breast. mtcheww aunty carry your saggy breasts and dump it in the dustbin. 2 Likes

okay o



Gosh! Nothing to manhandling while playing Werin be this?Gosh! Nothing to manhandling while playing 1 Like

If it's saggy cos of natural causes like child birth and large size fine.



If you are encouraging promiscuity, where a 23 year old lady with no kids and not very large boobs is sagging then there is wahala.



No body shaming whatsoever though, but of course no promotion of promiscuity too. 6 Likes

donstan18:

I came to see ladies that will support and praise her.



I didn't say those ladies v'got sagging boobs oooo



I didn't say those ladies v'got boobs that are pointing their shoes ooo



I didn't say those ladies v'got low-esteem boobs that they can tuck inside their trousers oo.





I just came to see and read their comment. Guy why....? 2 Likes

Go girl go girl I'm proud of you 2 Likes

Monkey no fine but him mama like am



Truth be told, men don't only like sucking boobs, they also like handling it. What is there to handle in unattractive saggy boobs looking like a deflated ballon



A mere sight of a saggy boobs can make an erected dick to collapse 2 Likes

See what the internet is doing to young people 1 Like

She a pretty Igbo girl. 1 Like

Lol 3 Likes

This shiiit made f.p

anyone who replies to this thread will die tonight