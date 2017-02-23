Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Girlfriend Keeps Proposing To Me But.... (11860 Views)

So here's the problem, I do love this lady to a degree, but I ain't going for that marriage stuff. Not yet, and definitely not with her. I told her my plans from the day we officially started dating and she was totally cool with it. only to suddenly go mafia and change everything and become super possessive and pester me for marriage after some months, in a "If u won't marry me then ENEMY mode activated!" kind of way. That's unfair na! I've not dated much but my last gf wasn't unreasonable na, she even loved me for being straightforward with her and we dated exclusively until I had to travel. Then i adviced her to move on with her life (tho it was a very hard decision cos she's an awesome person, beautiful too) but we're friends till date.





Anyway, so Im letting this lady go so she can find a proper husband, but I don't want her beef (she gets very hostile and vengeful whenever she feels slighted even for the best of reasons, no matter how much u try to reason with her) cos I still have some unfinished business with her and don't want her to ruin it. Shes the type that, if something isn't going her way then it is BAD no matter how great it has been. She has potential husbands (ex'es) and has quickly resorted to hooking up with one for marriage. I wish her well, but don't need the hostility now.





How does one deal with this? Wud it have been better to give her false hope, and then bail once I get my stuff out? Won't that be unfair to her? Are the majority of ladies selfish like this cos I always hear ladies cry "he jilted me bla bla bla"? because guys have learnt to be dishonest with them? Is there another way? Like Ive confessed, I haven't dated much, but I want to believe we don't all have to be bad. 4 Likes 1 Share

What kind of unfinished business do you have with her?. 35 Likes

Benita27:

What kind of unfinished business do you have with her?. money stuff. Joint business kinda. Might take a couple of weeks to conclude it. So...that's the p. money stuff. Joint business kinda. Might take a couple of weeks to conclude it. So...that's the p.

Marriage is not by force!!!!!!! She should get her acts right 1 Like 1 Share

Charlentine:

money stuff. Joint business kinda. Might take a couple of weeks to conclude it. So...that's the p. She seems to be very much in love with you but unfortunately you don't feel same. From the beginning the relationship was for fun.



The longer you're with her the more possessive she becomes. If you don't intend marring her then end the relationship after you're done with your business transaction. If you wouldn't then redefine the relationship to her and watch her attitude over time. She seems to be very much in love with you but unfortunately you don't feel same. From the beginning the relationship was for fun.The longer you're with her the more possessive she becomes. If you don't intend marring her then end the relationship after you're done with your business transaction. If you wouldn't then redefine the relationship to her and watch her attitude over time. 4 Likes

Lolz

Benita27:

She seems to be very much in love with you but unfortunately you don't feel same. From the beginning the relationship was for fun.



The longer you're with her the more possessive she becomes. If you don't intend marring her then end the relationship after you're done with your business transaction. If you wouldn't then redefine the relationship to her and watch her attitude over time. I don't think I'd agree with this. You actually believe the HOSTILITY is born of...LOVE? I would think that a girl in love would feel sad and heartbroken if the relationship isn't going her way...not hostile and spiteful. Are a lot of ladies like that in relationships? I don't think I'd agree with this. You actually believe the HOSTILITY is born of...LOVE? I would think that a girl in love would feel sad and heartbroken if the relationship isn't going her way...not hostile and spiteful. Are a lot of ladies like that in relationships? 3 Likes

I don't know why guys keep dating women the can't marry. Its sheer wickedness. 42 Likes 4 Shares

Charlentine:

I don't think I'd agree with this. You actually believe the HOSTILITY is born of...LOVE? I would think that a girl in love would feel sad and heartbroken if the relationship isn't going her way...not hostile and spiteful. Are a lot of ladies like that in relationships? People react differently when subjected to a certain condition.



Some other girl wouldn't ask you to marry her no matter the degree of love while another would.



Some other girl won't be possessive while another would. So it depends on individual. People react differently when subjected to a certain condition.Some other girl wouldn't ask you to marry her no matter the degree of love while another would.Some other girl won't be possessive while another would. So it depends on individual. 3 Likes 1 Share

Benita27:

People react differently when subjected to a certain condition.



Some other girl wouldn't ask you to marry her no matter the degree of love while another would.



Some other girl won't be possessive while another would. So it depends on individual. well then i guess the best thing to do is exactly what I did; stay straightforward and prepare to take cover when the hostility bombs drop if she's the hostile type shey? Atleast I'd have a very clear conscience. Better than deceiving her. well then i guess the best thing to do is exactly what I did; stay straightforward and prepare to take cover when the hostility bombs drop if she's the hostile type shey? Atleast I'd have a very clear conscience. Better than deceiving her.

ToriBlue:

I don't know why guys keep dating women the can't marry. Its sheer wickedness. I don't know why any woman would AGREE to date casually if she knows she would later try to FORCE marriage on the guy. It's sheer wickedness. I don't know why any woman would AGREE to date casually if she knows she would later try to FORCE marriage on the guy. It's sheer wickedness. 26 Likes 2 Shares

its better you leave now if she finds out you were using here or the thing she had with you meant nothing but business to you eh guy, there will be serious problem. she will never be friends with you after you leave stamp that at the back of your mind.



This is how to identify a dumb guy



Why can't you keep your mouth shut for once ??



Going around telling her you don't wanna marry her, how do you want her to act ?? You want her to Laugh and tell you "I don't think I'm the right one for you"



She's the smartest person on earth, she was acting like she loves you and want to marry you



The money and the dick was good, she did a great job using your little brain



Do you know how many niggas she bursted it open for when you where dying in love and calling her your girlfriend ??



You don't tell a girl that type of stuff even if you don't love her, just act on it, your behavior will drive her away



16 Likes 1 Share

Lol

I'll just be on my own. How do you date someone you are not ready to marry if need beI'll just be on my own. 5 Likes 1 Share

Guy you must marry her, that's the unfinished business you have 5 Likes

Charlentine:

Some people dont fear "Acid" sha!!! Oga it seems you dont know that "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned", be here forming 'its your boy wizzy" "baba for the girls them", if she refer your case to the 'marine unit' or "Airforce unit' your life may never be the same again, for your own good its either you "enter fully" or "eject carefully" and stop trying to eat your cake and have it!! 30 Likes 2 Shares

It seems you never had feeling for her. And if you don't have any feeling for a gal, how did you end up dating her and making her your gf? This is where there is difference between mature guys and not so mature guys. If you are a smart guy, you would have limited the relationship to just friends. If she digs you, irrespective of being just ordinary friend, she will allow you to whip. By that time she knows you guys arent gonna get serious, she may even introduce you to her potential fiance as just a friend. But your greediness won't allow you to reason well. Because of what you want to eat, only God knows what you have done or said. So you think you're the smartest guy in the world by telling her you don't want anything serious but you just want to eat the honey pot, and you think she's the dumbest gal in the world by allowing you to eat the honey pot anyhow without having her own interior motive. My guy if you are smart, you better forfeit the unfinished business dealing you have with her and calmly tell her with maturity that the relationship can't work and let her move on with her life. Because to her she is on the losing side and you are winning, and trust me, no gal wanna lose. 5 Likes

Move on after the unfinished business.

Lolz...I like this film

Op beware of desperate chics

Could u do me a favour by hooking her with me?

God help you

na wa o...

It's obvious you want to do " Hit & Run"



Be careful who you wrong, some people spend their whole lives seeking revenge ( 48 Laws of Power)



You feel you are smart ; it's better you make your intentions clear and forget the additional money you are conning out of her.



Extorting a woman in any form isn't dignifying in my humble opinion...if your story is true (most stories are attention-seeking)



I find it hard to cheat people; punishment meted by God/Karma is often triple or worse... be careful, you might be repaid with interest 7 Likes 2 Shares

ACID VICTIM LOADING AHAHAHHAHA 6 Likes