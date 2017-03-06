₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,757,497 members, 3,401,303 topics. Date: Monday, 06 March 2017 at 12:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? (4896 Views)
10 Things Ladies Check In Men Before Marrying Them / 10 Annoying Habits Guys Develop After You Become Their Girlfriend / 8 Wrong Things Girls Check Before Marrying A Guy (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by dovelike(f): 6:49pm On Mar 05
Yes, this thing has puzzled me for a while but why do guys wait for their girlfriends to get pregnant before getting married to them? This is the trend we see now. Celebrity examples are Tonto Dike, Laura Ikeji, PSquare just to mention a few. Not to talk of most people I know personally. This removes the sacredness of a pure union.
Is it that the pregnancy removes a cloak from their eyes and they realize that they want to get married to their girlfriends (something that didn't know before?) or they just want to do right by the lady, thereby, entering into a marriage they are not ready for.
This doesn't guarantee lasting and fruitful marriage for both of them because they both were kind of forced into it and not from their own genuine will, as it's meant to be.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by Jacksparr0w127: 6:50pm On Mar 05
Are you pregnant?
60 Likes
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by Gurumaharaji(m): 6:51pm On Mar 05
Doctors have wash bitter leaf wit some girls womb thru abortion...It just a way to avoid story dat touches d heart .
meanwhile, testing is allowed b4 buying goods
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by falconey: 6:52pm On Mar 05
To test run before buying.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by dingbang(m): 6:54pm On Mar 05
To know whether u lots committed series of abortions in the past or not
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by firstking01(m): 6:55pm On Mar 05
Don't generalise, not all guys.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by dovelike(f): 6:55pm On Mar 05
Jacksparr0w127:No but I wouldn't want to before I get married
2 Likes
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by kimbra(f): 6:56pm On Mar 05
Is it just the guys?, most girls would desperately tie a pregnancy on the guy just so they're called "Mrs" at the end of the day. It has it's repercussions.
If any guy loves you enough, you don't have to get pregnant before he does what's required of him. My opinion!.
10 Likes
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by Jacksparr0w127: 6:57pm On Mar 05
dovelike:How will he be sure there won't be problem conceiving after marriage? Just saying tho
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by dovelike(f): 6:58pm On Mar 05
Jacksparr0w127:That's where trust, love and God comes to play
3 Likes
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by dovelike(f): 7:00pm On Mar 05
kimbra:I know. But if a guy doesn't want to, he wouldn't. Pregnant or not pregnant. Flavor, Tuface. But most guys see it as a sign to get married
2 Likes
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by sEGXY2(m): 7:01pm On Mar 05
Fallacy of hasty generalisation
Most of these hoes wanna be your baby mama soon as they see you cashed up, they don't even care if you already got wife and kids
8 Likes
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by kimbra(f): 7:04pm On Mar 05
dovelike:And when his parents say he must you think backing out is easy?.
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by Jacksparr0w127: 7:12pm On Mar 05
dovelike:interesting
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by carmag(m): 7:27pm On Mar 05
dovelike:
by the time a new married woman spent some couple of years in her husband's house without conceiving her mother in law will ask her son to find out he actually married a fellow man since she cannot conceive
.
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by FreshShavedBalls(m): 7:31pm On Mar 05
Is this thing on? Testing the mic...testing 1, 2 testing
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by sekundosekundo: 7:32pm On Mar 05
Jacksparr0w127:
No man can play God, she may as well surfer secondary barrenness.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by sekundosekundo: 7:39pm On Mar 05
dovelike:
I met my wife February 6, told her my mind after 2 weeks, we did our trad. July and church wedding September of the same year. I didn't touch her till our wedding night. You know what?, I found out that she was a virgin at 30 and a graduate. I love her so much.
8 Likes
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by Abortions: 8:08pm On Mar 05
dingbang:NEVA U MENTION MA NAME AGAIN
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by dingbang(m): 8:18pm On Mar 05
Abortions:see dis goat o...
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by thunderfiremods(m): 8:23pm On Mar 05
if u wan buy suya ehn...aboki go give u testing*....we guys got to check if shes fertile na....
2 Likes
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by Vickiweezy(m): 11:09pm On Mar 05
If you wan buy phone from 2nd-hand market, u go test whether the thing dey bring service before you buy am nah.
Ds world be like 2nd-hand market, nothing like tear rubber. Even new born baby dey enta ds world with original sin.
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by tmgold007(f): 11:09pm On Mar 05
Ogun idile dey part of waten dey cause am....wen witch to much for person generation na wahala
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by Tazdroid(m): 11:10pm On Mar 05
So baby mama and baby dada are no longer the trends?
Well, I think some guys bang first to test the girls' fertility before marriage while some just bang anyway without giving the act and its repercussions a second thought
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by Expl0rers: 11:10pm On Mar 05
it;s not about the pregnancy
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by Ponbolkay(m): 11:10pm On Mar 05
Ask Nnamdi Kanu's followers
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by Eaugusta(f): 11:11pm On Mar 05
thunderfiremods:Must you test?
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by seunlly(m): 11:11pm On Mar 05
ask pmb
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by budusky05(m): 11:11pm On Mar 05
Me too am waiting for my own too.
.
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by nonix22(m): 11:12pm On Mar 05
dovelike:very good for you o. to be sure if your man is really a MAN o!
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by Missmossy(f): 11:12pm On Mar 05
Not all do, some abscond without taking responsibility. Lets hear their excuses....
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? by jchioma: 11:12pm On Mar 05
Na insurance policy.
1 Like
Lets Be Sincere / My Boyfriend Had A Female 'visitor' For One Week / Money Versus True Love!
Viewing this topic: juliebrown, Mophasa, ogcleva(m), Tazdroid(m), IAMBlesssed(f), slayminder(m), elrony(m), WhiteHouseNaija, mcmurphy132, kclee(m), stinggy(m), Bigflamie(m), budusky05(m), jodeci01, simplibaba(m), Neroclassic(m), assemble, ifemuyiwa(f), soji1992, udmeme, nkemdi89(f), naturalwaves, forex24(m), Thecassanova, sweetkev(m), komek(m), Niggafckyou07(m), lanrexdo(m), Tritri, cigie(m), Osemond123(m), Jacksparr0w127, Phonefanatic, gbengress1, CalebClinton, Edwin111, kulrunsman79(m), badtboi, buffalowings, emmaak2(m), damiolly(m), Dehonourable, eyzeberg, Ibj50(m), KLWL(m), remola04(m), goingape1, Klexy007(m), richie9093(m) and 74 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3