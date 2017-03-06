Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Why Do Guys Wait For Their Girlfriends To Get Pregnant 1st Before Marrying Them? (4896 Views)

Yes, this thing has puzzled me for a while but why do guys wait for their girlfriends to get pregnant before getting married to them? This is the trend we see now. Celebrity examples are Tonto Dike, Laura Ikeji, PSquare just to mention a few. Not to talk of most people I know personally. This removes the sacredness of a pure union.



Is it that the pregnancy removes a cloak from their eyes and they realize that they want to get married to their girlfriends (something that didn't know before?) or they just want to do right by the lady, thereby, entering into a marriage they are not ready for.



This doesn't guarantee lasting and fruitful marriage for both of them because they both were kind of forced into it and not from their own genuine will, as it's meant to be. 5 Likes 1 Share

Are you pregnant? 60 Likes

Doctors have wash bitter leaf wit some girls womb thru abortion...It just a way to avoid story dat touches d heart .



meanwhile, testing is allowed b4 buying goods 26 Likes 1 Share

To test run before buying. 9 Likes 1 Share

To know whether u lots committed series of abortions in the past or not 6 Likes 1 Share

Don't generalise, not all guys. 6 Likes 1 Share

Are you pregnant? No but I wouldn't want to before I get married No but I wouldn't want to before I get married 2 Likes

Is it just the guys?, most girls would desperately tie a pregnancy on the guy just so they're called "Mrs" at the end of the day. It has it's repercussions.



If any guy loves you enough, you don't have to get pregnant before he does what's required of him. My opinion!. 10 Likes

No but I wouldn't want to before I get married How will he be sure there won't be problem conceiving after marriage? Just saying tho How will he be sure there won't be problem conceiving after marriage? Just saying tho 3 Likes 1 Share

How will he be sure there won't be problem conceiving after marriage? Just saying tho That's where trust, love and God comes to play That's where trust, love and God comes to play 3 Likes

Is it just the guys?, most girls would desperately tie a pregnancy on the guy just so they're called "Mrs" at the end of the day. It has it's repercussions.



If any guy loves you enough, you don't have to get pregnant before he does what's required of him. My opinion!. I know. But if a guy doesn't want to, he wouldn't. Pregnant or not pregnant. Flavor, Tuface. But most guys see it as a sign to get married I know. But if a guy doesn't want to, he wouldn't. Pregnant or not pregnant. Flavor, Tuface. But most guys see it as a sign to get married 2 Likes

Fallacy of hasty generalisation



Most of these hoes wanna be your baby mama soon as they see you cashed up, they don't even care if you already got wife and kids 8 Likes

I know. But if a guy doesn't want to, he wouldn't. Pregnant or not pregnant. Flavor, Tuface. But most guys see it as a sign to get married And when his parents say he must you think backing out is easy?. And when his parents say he must you think backing out is easy?.

That's where trust, love and God comes to play interesting interesting 1 Like

That's where trust, love and God comes to play

by the time a new married woman spent some couple of years in her husband's house without conceiving her mother in law will ask her son to find out he actually married a fellow man since she cannot conceive



. by the time a new married woman spent some couple of years in her husband's house without conceiving her mother in law will ask her son to find out he actually married a fellow man since she cannot conceive

Is this thing on? Testing the mic...testing 1, 2 testing

How will he be sure there won't be problem conceiving after marriage? Just saying tho

No man can play God, she may as well surfer secondary barrenness. No man can play God, she may as well surfer secondary barrenness. 1 Like 1 Share

That's where trust, love and God comes to play

I met my wife February 6, told her my mind after 2 weeks, we did our trad. July and church wedding September of the same year. I didn't touch her till our wedding night. You know what?, I found out that she was a virgin at 30 and a graduate. I love her so much. I met my wife February 6, told her my mind after 2 weeks, we did our trad. July and church wedding September of the same year. I didn't touch her till our wedding night. You know what?, I found out that she was a virgin at 30 and a graduate. I love her so much. 8 Likes

To know whether u lots committed series of abortions in the past or not NEVA U MENTION MA NAME AGAIN NEVA U MENTION MA NAME AGAIN 1 Like

NEVA U MENTION MA NAME AGAIN see dis goat o... see dis goat o...

if u wan buy suya ehn...aboki go give u testing*....we guys got to check if shes fertile na.... 2 Likes

If you wan buy phone from 2nd-hand market, u go test whether the thing dey bring service before you buy am nah.

Ds world be like 2nd-hand market, nothing like tear rubber. Even new born baby dey enta ds world with original sin. 1 Like

Ogun idile dey part of waten dey cause am....wen witch to much for person generation na wahala

So baby mama and baby dada are no longer the trends?



Well, I think some guys bang first to test the girls' fertility before marriage while some just bang anyway without giving the act and its repercussions a second thought

it;s not about the pregnancy

Ask Nnamdi Kanu's followers

if u wan buy suya ehn...aboki go give u testing*....we guys got to check if shes fertile na.... Must you test? Must you test?

ask pmb

Me too am waiting for my own too.





.

No but I wouldn't want to before I get married very good for you o. to be sure if your man is really a MAN o! very good for you o. to be sure if your man is really a MAN o!

without taking responsibility. Lets hear their excuses.... Not all do, some abscondwithout taking responsibility. Lets hear their excuses.... 1 Like