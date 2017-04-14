₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by Sleekydee(m): 1:51pm On Apr 03
For Married Couples: HOW MUCH DID UR WEDDING COST YOU? AND ARE U PRESENTLY WISHING U SPENT MORE OR LESS...
For Singles: How much have u envisaged will be your budget for your wedding??
Oya over to you.
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by blovesther(f): 2:51pm On Apr 03
Though I'm not a man, I wouldn't want my husband to spend more than 500k for just 200 people
I don't want to go hungry and start counting ceiling after my wedding
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by TsaTrinity(m): 3:03pm On Apr 03
Am budgeting #100m
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by Sleekydee(m): 3:32pm On Apr 03
blovesther:
hahaha, issorai...
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by Sleekydee(m): 3:32pm On Apr 03
TsaTrinity:
Tiwee gbosa for uuu
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by DaniDani(m): 3:45pm On Apr 03
I love this topic so much. I and my queen are madly in love. Only money issues is the delay here. In this buhari era, #300,000 can't give me a traditional marriage talk less of wedding. For those that have wedded, tell us, let me double my hustling.
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by nnamdibig(m): 4:06pm On Apr 03
I budgeted 800k for my wedding but ended up spending 1.2
It's very difficult to spend exactly what you budgeted.
If you want to spend 500k start planning with 200-300k if you want to spend 1M, start planning with 700k.
My opinion thou
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by Juliearth(f): 4:08am On Apr 04
I would rather have a semi lowkey wedding so as to minimize cost...there is life after the wedding called marriage and that is what matters more.
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by MicroBox: 1:17pm On Apr 04
April 22 remains a nightmare until when it's over..
My gal is not co-operating with me at all,keep inviting family and friends both offline and online it's like she don't understand that there is marriage after wedding.
She's busy choosing this and that while I m having difficult time sleeping and eating even when the food is served.
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by uzobaby(f): 1:40pm On Apr 04
MicroBox:looooooooooollll I can just imagine your situation. .you can still talk to her about it.citing examples...
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by eternalcity(m): 2:00pm On Apr 04
MicroBox:will 40% of the expenditure to her
Wedding is not for the man only.
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by Katier00: 2:45pm On Apr 04
eternalcity:will ke? you are funny.
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by nurey(m): 4:54pm On Apr 04
Those of us hoping to be players for life nkor?
What of those just hoping to be baby mama?
As for me, i cant say for now but anything above 2 million is stretching it far for me if not, come and take your daughter
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by Sleekydee(m): 5:15pm On Apr 04
MicroBox:this can really be crazy, i can understand ur pains...
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by MicroBox: 5:17pm On Apr 04
eternalcity:My friend! Out of close to a million naira list i was giving, Nothing of her is included not even a lipstick. everything is for the family even the food they are going to cook is not included, that one is a separate fee...
humm! i have never seen a very greedy tradition like that until now.
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by Sleekydee(m): 5:20pm On Apr 04
What me i dont understand now is, is the girl not supposed to contribute et all for the wedding? whr does she and her family come in??
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by eternalcity(m): 7:11pm On Apr 04
MicroBox:Some families are like that. Particularly those our families from the East. They'll tell you that it is the community that owns a child.
Speak with her and let her speak to her parent. There is always a way to work on the list. It is never final unless you accept it that way. If she isn't willing to stand up for you, then she should bring her contribution. Shikena
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by Alennsar: 8:47pm On Apr 04
Well the two of you should discuss this together and please remind her that there is life after marriage ooo.
She will not eat stick after the wedding. Inuguo
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by Bigsteveg(m): 8:48pm On Apr 04
Only God knows why Nigerians love parties especially wedding so much. Personally, it's less than 50k. Just a 20 guest wedding.
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by Idydarling(f): 8:29am On Apr 05
MicroBox:talk to her u know, heart to heart.
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by teemy(m): 9:28pm On Apr 05
Bigsteveg:mine was less than 10k. in less than an hour the state pronounced us married.
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by Acidosis(m): 9:36pm On Apr 05
Bigsteveg:
they're cursed.
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by Oyind17: 9:50pm On Apr 05
MicroBox:Talk to her about it, she may invite all her friends to your house if you keep mute about this.
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by Bigsteveg(m): 10:25pm On Apr 05
teemy:Fantastic!
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by AimingIncognito(f): 10:49pm On Apr 05
I would love a small family gathering for my engagement followed by Registry. I'm not a big fan of 'owanbe' besides,there is marriage to focus on after the 'wedding'.
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by Realhommie(m): 8:53am On Apr 06
teemy:This is exactly how i want mine, but i know it's almost 100% impossible...
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by teemy(m): 9:09am On Apr 06
Realhommie:the decision to do only registry instead of our normal three weddings has to be by agreement to avoid future tensions.
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by teemy(m): 9:13am On Apr 06
a lot of ladies in error believe until there is a crowd it is not yet a wedding. well, they went to that of friends and would like to 'show' on their own day irrespective of the after wedding day remaining savings by saying 'it is a one time event'.
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by teemy(m): 9:17am On Apr 06
at the very least ensure you are both happy with the decision made which is the crux of the union in the first place.
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by Realhommie(m): 11:02am On Apr 06
teemy:You mean yu didn't do any traditional stuff?
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by teemy(m): 11:26am On Apr 06
Realhommie:Only prior introduction
|Re: How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? by Realhommie(m): 11:58am On Apr 06
teemy:Hmmmmmmmm... It makes a whole lot of sense, but such can only be possible if ur spouse is extremely understanding.
