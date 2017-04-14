Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / How Much Did Your Wedding Cost You, How Much Are You Budgeting For Your Wedding? (4038 Views)

For Married Couples: HOW MUCH DID UR WEDDING COST YOU? AND ARE U PRESENTLY WISHING U SPENT MORE OR LESS...



For Singles: How much have u envisaged will be your budget for your wedding??



I don't want to go hungry and start counting ceiling after my wedding Though I'm not a man, I wouldn't want my husband to spend more than 500k for just 200 peopleI don't want to go hungry and start counting ceiling after my wedding 18 Likes 1 Share

Am budgeting #100m 3 Likes

I love this topic so much. I and my queen are madly in love. Only money issues is the delay here. In this buhari era, #300,000 can't give me a traditional marriage talk less of wedding. For those that have wedded, tell us, let me double my hustling. 1 Like

I budgeted 800k for my wedding but ended up spending 1.2

It's very difficult to spend exactly what you budgeted.

If you want to spend 500k start planning with 200-300k if you want to spend 1M, start planning with 700k.

My opinion thou 23 Likes

I would rather have a semi lowkey wedding so as to minimize cost...there is life after the wedding called marriage and that is what matters more. 7 Likes

April 22 remains a nightmare until when it's over..

My gal is not co-operating with me at all,keep inviting family and friends both offline and online it's like she don't understand that there is marriage after wedding.

She's busy choosing this and that while I m having difficult time sleeping and eating even when the food is served. 21 Likes

She's busy choosing this and that while I m having difficult time sleeping and eating even when the food is served. looooooooooollll I can just imagine your situation. .you can still talk to her about it.citing examples... looooooooooollll I can just imagine your situation. .you can still talk to her about it.citing examples... 2 Likes

She's busy choosing this and that while I m having difficult time sleeping and eating even when the food is served. will 40% of the expenditure to her

Wedding is not for the man only. will 40% of the expenditure to herWedding is not for the man only. 7 Likes

What of those just hoping to be baby mama?



As for me, i cant say for now but anything above 2 million is stretching it far for me if not, come and take your daughter Those of us hoping to be players for life nkor?What of those just hoping to be baby mama?As for me, i cant say for now but anything above 2 million is stretching it far for me if not, come and take your daughter 1 Like

She's busy choosing this and that while I m having difficult time sleeping and eating even when the food is served. this can really be crazy, i can understand ur pains... this can really be crazy, i can understand ur pains... 1 Like

Wedding is not for the man only. My friend! Out of close to a million naira list i was giving, Nothing of her is included not even a lipstick. everything is for the family even the food they are going to cook is not included, that one is a separate fee...

humm! i have never seen a very greedy tradition like that until now. My friend! Out of close to a million naira list i was giving, Nothing of her is included not even a lipstick. everything is for the family even the food they are going to cook is not included, that one is a separate fee...humm! i have never seen a very greedy tradition like that until now. 1 Like

What me i dont understand now is, is the girl not supposed to contribute et all for the wedding? whr does she and her family come in?? 1 Like

humm! i have never seen a very greedy tradition like that until now. Some families are like that. Particularly those our families from the East. They'll tell you that it is the community that owns a child.



Speak with her and let her speak to her parent. There is always a way to work on the list. It is never final unless you accept it that way. If she isn't willing to stand up for you, then she should bring her contribution. Shikena Some families are like that. Particularly those our families from the East. They'll tell you that it is the community that owns a child.Speak with her and let her speak to her parent. There is always a way to work on the list. It is never final unless you accept it that way. If she isn't willing to stand up for you, then she should bring her contribution. Shikena 1 Like

Well the two of you should discuss this together and please remind her that there is life after marriage ooo.



She will not eat stick after the wedding. Inuguo 1 Like

Only God knows why Nigerians love parties especially wedding so much. Personally, it's less than 50k. Just a 20 guest wedding. 8 Likes

She's busy choosing this and that while I m having difficult time sleeping and eating even when the food is served. talk to her u know, heart to heart. talk to her u know, heart to heart.

Only God knows why Nigerians love parties especially wedding so much. Personally, it's less than 50k. Just a 20 guest wedding. mine was less than 10k. in less than an hour the state pronounced us married. mine was less than 10k. in less than an hour the state pronounced us married. 8 Likes

they're cursed. they're cursed. 1 Like

She's busy choosing this and that while I m having difficult time sleeping and eating even when the food is served. Talk to her about it, she may invite all her friends to your house if you keep mute about this. Talk to her about it, she may invite all her friends to your house if you keep mute about this. 1 Like

mine was less than 10k. in less than an hour the state pronounced us married. Fantastic! Fantastic! 1 Like

I would love a small family gathering for my engagement followed by Registry. I'm not a big fan of 'owanbe' besides,there is marriage to focus on after the 'wedding'. 4 Likes

This is exactly how i want mine, but i know it's almost 100% impossible... the decision to do only registry instead of our normal three weddings has to be by agreement to avoid future tensions. the decision to do only registry instead of our normal three weddings has to be by agreement to avoid future tensions.

a lot of ladies in error believe until there is a crowd it is not yet a wedding. well, they went to that of friends and would like to 'show' on their own day irrespective of the after wedding day remaining savings by saying 'it is a one time event'.

at the very least ensure you are both happy with the decision made which is the crux of the union in the first place.

