Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) (19951 Views)

Boy Shot Dead By A Policeman At Zenith Bank, Zaria (Graphic Photo) / Policeman At Zenith Bank Zaria Shoots His Colleague & 2 Civilians (Pics) / Man Killed By Policeman At A Checkpoint In Lagos. Graphic Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to Chidi Okereke who shared the photos, the woman identified as "Mama Ayo" was killed by a stray bullet fired by the cop identified as "TBoy". He said the woman's body has been taken to the morgue at Yaba.



See the tweets and Photos below;



Source: A Twitter user @naijapasito is demanding justice after a trigger happy policeman allegedly shot his mum dead while trying to shoot some "Yahoo Yahoo" boys at Onipanu, Toll gate.According to Chidi Okereke who shared the photos, the woman identified as "Mama Ayo" was killed by a stray bullet fired by the cop identified as "TBoy". He said the woman's body has been taken to the morgue at Yaba.See the tweets and Photos below;Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/woman-shot-dead-by-trigger-happy.html 2 Shares

this cannot make FP without details

And the bodies keeps piling

While they are buzy sweeping it under the carpet

RIP to the dead 19 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm

No link, no location? Op you be spirit?

Pregnant woman

F' to anyone that believes and agrees police is a friend 5 Likes

Licence to kill...when left unchecked



Same poo...different days 2 Likes

Details Here 1 Like

the earlier government disband these legal arm robbers called sars the better 32 Likes 1 Share

Why won't the useless Policeman shoot at the wrong target when they hardly go for shooting lessons? Just be carrying archaic and obsolete AK-47 rifles and using it to threaten civilians. God will punish every Policeman that ever killed an innocent civilian. 45 Likes 3 Shares

Which kind wahala be this? 1 Like

They will not ask what the woman did. They want us to blame the police force.

.Sorry o IPOB members I have no RIP until u say what conspired between the woman and the police.



We will not blame the police and most importantly we will not blame Buhari until u tell us what she did.



And this also looks like fake death because our Nigeria police are trained





sai Buhari

sai baba we love u 3 Likes 3 Shares

IpobExposed:

They will not ask what the woman did. They want us to blame the police force.

.Sorry o IPOB members I have no RIP until u say what conspired between the woman and the police.



We will not blame the police and most importantly we will not blame Buhari until u tell us what she did.

Are you okay this man..



Now I know better.. too bad. Are you okay this man..Now I know better.. too bad. 77 Likes 5 Shares

IpobExposed:

They will not ask what the woman did. They want us to blame the police force.

.Sorry o IPOB members I have no RIP until u say what conspired between the woman and the police.



We will not blame the police and most importantly we will not blame Buhari until u tell us what she did.

When will you be cured of your arrant stupidity When will you be cured of your arrant stupidity 76 Likes 3 Shares

bounty007:





Are you okay this man..



Now I know better.. too bad.

Oga live that thing this man. This is how IPOB terrorist group will say they shot unarmed protesters they will not tell u how they do protest with deadly weapons like in this video evidence below.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMZLgGWES50



Also how IPOB terrorist group will say they don't fight with police but the video evidence below proves that IPOB terrorist groups went to My3 police station to burn it down.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HKcfVgQwX0



They should stop hiding things and tell us what the woman did.



So we can type RIP if she deserves it because our men are trained.



And Ipobreacriminals





Sai Baba Oga live that thing this man. This is how IPOB terrorist group will say they shot unarmed protesters they will not tell u how they do protest with deadly weapons like in this video evidence below.Also how IPOB terrorist group will say they don't fight with police but the video evidence below proves that IPOB terrorist groups went to My3 police station to burn it down.They should stop hiding things and tell us what the woman did.So we can type RIP if she deserves it because our men are trained.And IpobreacriminalsSai Baba 1 Like

.

I want to sell my Facebook page that has 16,000 likes.

If you're interested, kindly call/text/whatsapp me on 070-6427-2729

Thanks

Why did he shoot in the first place..abi which kind mad people Police dey give gun sef... 3 Likes

This Life is imagination. The woman is dead. I really feel bad for this country.



Ori wa koni gbabode.



Shalom! Shalom!! Shalom!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

yahoo boys sef 1 Like

SOMEONE'S MOTHER, NOT EVERYBODY'S MOTHER CAN BE FVCKED WITH OOO... I SWEAR I WILL PERSONALLY HUNT THE POLICEMAN DOWN AND DO THESAME TO HIM, THEN IF TO ROTT IN JAIL WILL BE MY PUNISHMENT SO BE IT....NONSENSE 4 Likes

Wickedness Life.....Wickedness

This happen in mushin..



When this useless men in black hear their partner in crime around they bring out their school uniform and dress like student. 3 Likes

IpobExposed:

They will not ask what the woman did. They want us to blame the police force.

.Sorry o IPOB members I have no RIP until u say what conspired between the woman and the police.



We will not blame the police and most importantly we will not blame Buhari until u tell us what she did. 29 Likes 1 Share

IpobExposed:





Oga live that thing this man. This is IPOB will say they shut unar



No wahala naa...but na say you jump enter thread wey u know even read.. dey type thrash.





Na why I ask.. No wahala naa...but na say you jump enter thread wey u know even read.. dey type thrash.Na why I ask.. 10 Likes





More blessings to all the yahoo boys Politicians steal billions and get awarded with second tenure while young guys who revenge all the things that were done to our four fathers are being punishedMore blessings to all the yahoo boys

Under Buhari even police and military excess seems to have increased ..Haba this is so sad and so wrong...Please why are out policemen always carrying assault rifles just for traffic duties sef 1 Like

Yahoo boys don't carry guns so there was no need to shoot.



The overzealous police just murdered an innocent soul because of his greed to extort money from a scammer who should actually be in jail.



The policeman is finished. This bad publicity is the last thing the police will want. If care is not taken, a death sentence may be handed to the officer after of course his dismissal. Its actually manslaughter which should be 7years.



To whom much is given , much is expected. He might therefore receive a punishment of note than 7yesrs



How will a policeman cope in a cell with hardened criminals whose hatred for policemen is second to none especially SARS with their extra judicial killings 1 Like