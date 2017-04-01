₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Specialspesh: 8:47pm
A Twitter user @naijapasito is demanding justice after a trigger happy policeman allegedly shot his mum dead while trying to shoot some "Yahoo Yahoo" boys at Onipanu, Toll gate.
According to Chidi Okereke who shared the photos, the woman identified as "Mama Ayo" was killed by a stray bullet fired by the cop identified as "TBoy". He said the woman's body has been taken to the morgue at Yaba.
See the tweets and Photos below;
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/woman-shot-dead-by-trigger-happy.html
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Biafrawillcome: 8:48pm
this cannot make FP without details
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by ZombieTERROR: 8:48pm
And the bodies keeps piling
While they are buzy sweeping it under the carpet
RIP to the dead
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Hotsparkles(m): 8:48pm
Hmmm
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by houstonia(m): 8:48pm
No link, no location? Op you be spirit?
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by kestolove95(f): 8:50pm
Pregnant woman
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by TPAND: 8:52pm
F' to anyone that believes and agrees police is a friend
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by sirusX(m): 8:58pm
Licence to kill...when left unchecked
Same poo...different days
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Specialspesh: 8:59pm
Details Here
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by GenBloodykiIler: 9:05pm
the earlier government disband these legal arm robbers called sars the better
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by K9Uneet(m): 9:08pm
Why won't the useless Policeman shoot at the wrong target when they hardly go for shooting lessons? Just be carrying archaic and obsolete AK-47 rifles and using it to threaten civilians. God will punish every Policeman that ever killed an innocent civilian.
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by idu1(m): 9:10pm
Which kind wahala be this?
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by IpobExposed: 9:13pm
They will not ask what the woman did. They want us to blame the police force.
.Sorry o IPOB members I have no RIP until u say what conspired between the woman and the police.
We will not blame the police and most importantly we will not blame Buhari until u tell us what she did.
And this also looks like fake death because our Nigeria police are trained
sai Buhari
sai baba we love u
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by bounty007(m): 9:20pm
IpobExposed:
Are you okay this man..
Now I know better.. too bad.
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Ezenwammadu(m): 9:25pm
IpobExposed:
When will you be cured of your arrant stupidity
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by IpobExposed: 9:29pm
bounty007:
Oga live that thing this man. This is how IPOB terrorist group will say they shot unarmed protesters they will not tell u how they do protest with deadly weapons like in this video evidence below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMZLgGWES50
Also how IPOB terrorist group will say they don't fight with police but the video evidence below proves that IPOB terrorist groups went to My3 police station to burn it down.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HKcfVgQwX0
They should stop hiding things and tell us what the woman did.
So we can type RIP if she deserves it because our men are trained.
And Ipobreacriminals
Sai Baba
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by clickbnkgod: 9:29pm
.
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by iamtiredoflife: 9:29pm
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:30pm
Why did he shoot in the first place..abi which kind mad people Police dey give gun sef...
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by datopaper(m): 9:30pm
This Life is imagination. The woman is dead. I really feel bad for this country.
Ori wa koni gbabode.
Shalom! Shalom!! Shalom!!!
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by skarz: 9:30pm
yahoo boys sef
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by bro4u: 9:30pm
SOMEONE'S MOTHER, NOT EVERYBODY'S MOTHER CAN BE FVCKED WITH OOO... I SWEAR I WILL PERSONALLY HUNT THE POLICEMAN DOWN AND DO THESAME TO HIM, THEN IF TO ROTT IN JAIL WILL BE MY PUNISHMENT SO BE IT....NONSENSE
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by ichommy(m): 9:30pm
Life..... Wickedness
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 9:31pm
This happen in mushin..
When this useless men in black hear their partner in crime around they bring out their school uniform and dress like student.
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:31pm
IpobExposed:
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by bounty007(m): 9:31pm
IpobExposed:
No wahala naa...but na say you jump enter thread wey u know even read.. dey type thrash.
Na why I ask..
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by doctor306: 9:31pm
Politicians steal billions and get awarded with second tenure while young guys who revenge all the things that were done to our four fathers are being punished
More blessings to all the yahoo boys
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by YonkijiSappo: 9:32pm
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by SalamRushdie: 9:32pm
Under Buhari even police and military excess seems to have increased ..Haba this is so sad and so wrong...Please why are out policemen always carrying assault rifles just for traffic duties sef
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by grandstar(m): 9:34pm
Yahoo boys don't carry guns so there was no need to shoot.
The overzealous police just murdered an innocent soul because of his greed to extort money from a scammer who should actually be in jail.
The policeman is finished. This bad publicity is the last thing the police will want. If care is not taken, a death sentence may be handed to the officer after of course his dismissal. Its actually manslaughter which should be 7years.
To whom much is given , much is expected. He might therefore receive a punishment of note than 7yesrs
How will a policeman cope in a cell with hardened criminals whose hatred for policemen is second to none especially SARS with their extra judicial killings
|Re: Woman Shot Dead By Policeman At Toll Gate, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by airminem(f): 9:34pm
And The Police Shot At The Boys Intending To Kill Them Too? Tired!
