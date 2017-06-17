₦airaland Forum

My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by habeny: 12:35pm On Jun 14
Good afternoon, am a 26 years old lady and am getting married next month, but anytime I have an argument with my fiance he insults me,telling me am a fool, an idiot, etc, have tried to correct him several times but he doesn't see anything wrong with it, just this morning we had an argument and he started again calling me all sort of names. Am starting to get really scared, because if he's doing this when we are engaged what will he do to me when when we are married

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by PrickGetSize(m): 12:41pm On Jun 14
Does he have enough money to take care of you and your future family?

Does he show you love?

Does he care for your well-being?

Does he fvck you real good?

If the answer to these questions is yes then I see no reason why ordinary insult should spoil your marriage, unless he beats you. Insult him back - call him a bigger fool, a he-goat, a maluu, a stupendous ignoramus calamity - and get used to it. When kids start coming he won't have time to insult you again.

Marriage is for better or worse! angry

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by tosyne2much(m): 12:42pm On Jun 14
This is just a preamble of how he will unleash his wrestling/boxing skills to administer 50kg worth of punches on your face in conjunction with "smack down" when he finally pays your bride price. These are the salient qualities of potential wife beaters yet you choose to stick to such a man sole because your source of livelihood depends on him. (it's very obvious). I mean do you think marriage is a "magician" that changes people completely, especially a man that is already calling you an idiot even without official ownership on you?

This is what to expect when you're too dependent on a man for financial security, and I hope this will serve as a source of lesson to many Nairaland ladies who are always opening irrelevant threads to express their love for already made men and disgust for broke guys. They need to see how some of these men treat these "long throat" ladies like poo after marriage, as they don't always have any say in marriage. A man whom you build riches and wealth will never call you a "fool" or an "idiot" no matter what (though, it happens but very rare)

You can see the signs of dangers with your korokoro eyes yet you're bent on getting married to this same person next month.. Issokay oooo! Sha don't come and open an irrelevant after thread asking on ways to go about divorce because we won't even let it creep to the front page.

Anyway, I wish you an abusive marriage life in advance with your misogynist husband

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by MsRoe(f): 12:44pm On Jun 14
You're right to be scared. You're in an abusive relationship.

Let your conscience guide you aright.

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by tosyne2much(m): 12:48pm On Jun 14
I beg to disagree with the emboldened because I know of a man who still beats his wife of about 60 years (a grandmother for that matter oooo), so forget it.

I want you to know that a misogynist will always remain a misogynist and not even child bearing will change him. Misogynists don't usually retire, only government workers do cheesy

Please make a research and ask those women whose husbands normally beat them, and you will see that many of them saw those battering tendencies in him during courtship but they tend overlook it

The insults will even multiply when he keeps taking her responsibility

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by Amarabae(f): 12:52pm On Jun 14
he is a misogynist and a potential wife beater.

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by CheapSunglass(f): 12:58pm On Jun 14
And you still in the relationship?
Lol

You aren't married yet but you two already argue.I think your home will be one combative home. grin

Enjoy. grin cheesy

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 1:15pm On Jun 14
my sister leave that relationship now !
It will hurt but you deserve a better man

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by chynie: 1:17pm On Jun 14
insult him back so he will have a taste of his own pills
if he beats you or gets angry about it
my sister talk to him, if he wouldn't change have a rethink
cos some verbal abuse can hurt pax beating
and verbal abuse kills emotional

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by OZAOEKPE(m): 1:18pm On Jun 14
Yoruba say na okpari... Its obvious he's going to beat you anyhow when you get married to him

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by amokeme(f): 1:18pm On Jun 14
Exactly...
I'm not saying there shouldn't be disagreements in a relationship, but there should be respect from both parties even when the disagreement is heated up. There are words/attitude you shouldn't use on your partner no matter what. A broken engagement is far better than a broken marriage.. he is doing this now, then what is he going to do when you are both married?
And some words are worst than beating trust me.. I know from experience
But if you know you can "endure" it, well, fine, you know yourself better than we do.
But this is another form of an abusive relationship, it doesn't have to be physical.

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by tosyne2much(m): 1:22pm On Jun 14
You're very right Tobi

No matter how aggravated one can be, there are some derogatory names you shouldn't be calling your loved one. I mean how would you call someone you claim to love a "fool" or an "idiot"

Please let's not embellish what's bad. It doesn't just make sense

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by Benita27(f): 1:26pm On Jun 14
A guy who doesn't have regard for you, calls your all sort at the slightest provocation is who you want to marry next month...I pity your case 'cause you're make another thread of how your husband beats you, and has reduce your self-worth.

Mtcheew!.

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by Benita27(f): 1:29pm On Jun 14
You must be kidding me. When the kids come, coupling with the fact that his responsibilities increases the insults will be worst, and beating is inevitable.

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by cerowo(f): 1:31pm On Jun 14
Sis better u find yr way out of dat engagement u are in.... Dnt let love 2 blind yr eyes in regards 2 dis matter....
It's better 2 quit d courtship dan u quitting ur marriage at d end... Make a right decision b4 it is 2 late

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by amokeme(f): 1:32pm On Jun 14
Talk? One thing you need to understand about men like this is that, they see absolutely nothing wrong with what they are doing. As in nothing! Let her talk to him and you will hear how he turns the whole thing on her head.
It's in him already, he needs to be with someone who doesn't see anything wrong with the insults. That's the only way, but the change aspect? Forget it

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by lefulefu(m): 1:33pm On Jun 14
verbal abuse is just as worse as physical abuse

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by lefulefu(m): 1:42pm On Jun 14
is he the one sponsoring u in school?
is he the one paying ur house rent? m
do u totally depend on him for everything?
if the answer to these questions is yes..then that explains why he is acting like that.if u marry him its obvious he is goin to turn u to this

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by QueenOfNepal: 1:44pm On Jun 14
Run from him. You are in an abusive and violent relationship.



Don't tie the knots with him for now. If you disobey me i will recommend good orthopedic hospital you can go to when he starts breaking your bones

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by QueenOfNepal: 1:46pm On Jun 14
I can bet you are still waiting for your SSCE with that trash you typed

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by smardray(m): 2:03pm On Jun 14
Get married quickly..... Bt if it were to be that i'm you..i wil folow al the comments before me except the first
Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by eezeribe(m): 2:08pm On Jun 14
Exactly
Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by eezeribe(m): 2:09pm On Jun 14
I swear... Lol
Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by EseWealth(f): 2:43pm On Jun 14
what can i say, like you said ur wedding is close so enjoy ur new home
Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by PrickGetSize(m): 2:44pm On Jun 14
Only poor, wretched and frustrated men beat their wives! angry
Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by feelgoodInc: 2:51pm On Jun 14
no matter the advise we give you, you'll still go ahead with the marriage, and one day you're going to take a real beating from him, so keep yourself ready

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by feelgoodInc: 2:52pm On Jun 14
so in other words let's get prepared for that thread lol

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by irewoleola(m): 3:20pm On Jun 14
He will beat you blue black when you become his own.

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by lefulefu(m): 3:23pm On Jun 14
like battle of baghdad cheesy

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by ricki: 3:35pm On Jun 14
I do too wen de chic act stupid but i warn before action/sanction. So it is her choice. Maybe u act dump/ stupid, stronghead......

U have managed to hide wat u did but only tok about his.....remeember 2 sides to all tory.

Stop ur drama queen behaviour and see changes.

Re: My Fiancé Verbally Insults Me Always by Omotayor123(f): 6:59pm On Jun 14
You already know what to do. Don't hesitate!

