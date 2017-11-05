₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by Cedarseeds(f): 8:59am
Please help I had to create a new account for this.
When I was 15, a man in our neighbourhood had sex with me. I was too confused and embarrassed to tell anyone about it. I didn't get pregnant. While growing up, I still remembered the incident and kept away from dating through out my university days.
I met my fiancé in 2014. Somehow I told him I was still a virgin when we were still getting to know ourselves. He asked me to marry him soon after. It seemed as if the main reason he wanted marriage was because he felt I was a decent girl and I didn't want him to find out after our wedding. I did some stuffs to my vagina and we had sex. It was like the whole process of deflowering again. He seemed satisfied.
The issue is that I feel scared starting my marriage on a lie. Standing before the priest when there's a secret between us. We've done the necessary intro. I don't know what to think anymore. Should I let him continue believing he's the only man I've been with?
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by Lomprico2: 9:07am
Tell him if it will gives u peace. If you think you might loose him if u do, then keep shut and live happily ever after. Afterall its not the type of lie that will damage anything.
90% of couples today marry as non virgins and countless lie before, during and after wedding oat.
To me its no biggie
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by sinaj(f): 9:07am
You better look for a way to tell him yourself even if it will cost you the wedding.
If he should find out himself he might feel betrayed nd hate u.
If he really loves you, the truth wnt stop him from getting married to you and if tries to stp the wedding just know he doesnt worth it.
I wonder why people lie to their loved ones
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by nerodenero: 9:13am
Telling lies is like putting yourself in bondage and you need another lie to cover another lie, so the cycle continues and you remain in bondage perpetually. Lies deny you freedom.
Truth, on the other hand, gives peace, freedom and build relationship. In this case, for you to be free from your bondage, you need the truth so as to break free.
Goodluck.
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by Evaberry(f): 9:13am
brb
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by 1StopRudeness: 9:18am
Cedarseeds:
Babe... When you say a man had sex with you... Are u trying to tell us u were raped, or because u were young u feel it doesn't qualify as sex
You've eaten ur cake or should I say ur cake has been eaten.. which ever way you want to still have the cake.
Uve made mistake by lieing, u now went further to cover up the lie by making ur inexperienced to husband to feel he got a tear rubber..... If the guilty conscience is too much for you.. Tell him.. But brace ur self... The storm that will follow will come in Serious batches...
But this is my advice... Bone the parole... There is a saying :let sleeping dogs lie..... Ur case is a perfect example of such a saying...
No use ur hand pour sand for ur garri ooo
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by 1StopRudeness: 9:26am
sinaj:
Her husband finding out is not one of the reasons to tell him because in this case.. He can never find out.... Some body they gave Nigerian used and he fell for it thinking it's tear rubber
.. Leave that thing, the Maga cannot find out anything.... He don enter one chance.. Let him enjoy the ride.... The way his mind has started it
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by LUGBE: 9:37am
Women and lies, must you be a virgin, what is the biggie making noise with it.
Is your husband to be a virgin too. Women are always the cause of there problem.
Your mouth.
He has tested it before marriage and he wishes to continue so why are you still blabbing.
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by Aquariann: 9:42am
Let sleeping dogs lie and allow water to keep flowing under the bridge... Enjoy your marriage.
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by Geniro: 9:53am
You better keep shut and enjoy your husband.
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by Adaumunocha(f): 9:55am
Tell him. If he truly loves u, it shouldn't b a problem.
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by Evablizin(f): 10:04am
Why did you lie about your virginity? Did he ask you the question on gun point? Lets learn to be truthful in issues like this.
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by OrestesDante(m): 10:41am
Most babes will want to know the stuffs you packaged that made the process looks like it's a real deflowering. Trust me .
Jokes apart.
Be a woman, be bold tell him the truth. But the man will be very disappointed. I hope the level of trust he had built in you will not be brought down
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by ayourbamie: 10:45am
Your wedding is in Dec, and u r using a fake account, u think your fiance will not find out?
Well u made ur decision by telling him u were a virgin. Live with it
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by PhilipGallagher: 11:57am
Keep quiet...leave past in the past.
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by PhilipGallagher: 12:00pm
sinaj:How can he possibly find out. She should not scatter her marriage before it starts. She needs to take this secret to her grave. #MyOpinion
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by sinaj(f): 12:08pm
PhilipGallagher:This is not even a secret to start with, had it been someone else wasnt involved I would just said let the sleeping dog lie.
But in her case someone out there knows the truth nd might have told another person so its not a secret and you know how small the world is huh?
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by EfemenaXY: 12:24pm
Cedarseeds:
Oh pls!
What’s the big deal?? TELL HIM AND FREE YOUR SOUL. Put a stop to the needles lies before they get out of hand.
If he is worth his salt, he’ll stick with you, else good riddance.
You were 15 when it happened. A child. And it happened so many years ago. Is he (your fiancée) perfect??
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by 7Alexander(m): 12:27pm
At 15 a man had sex with you, or you had sex?
That's the tone of one who doesn't like to take responsibility for their actions. I understand that 15 is not legal, but that's just on paper. You knew what you were doing, no be this naija wey we dey so?
Please what did you do to your vagina?
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by PhilipGallagher: 12:37pm
sinaj:How will the person prove it. The husband would not believe sef, cause even him has confirmed that she was a V
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by sinaj(f): 12:39pm
PhilipGallagher:True tho.
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by sisisioge: 1:07pm
Oh sheet! Another wahala monger! Keep your dammmm mouth shot forever! Whew!
May God bless your marriage.
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by Ishilove: 1:35pm
Smh. Just let the damn sleeping dogs lie. It's not as if you were the neighbourhood hoe, so what's the big deal?
Or were you the neighbourhood hoe??
You didn't have to lie about your virginity, but since you have made the mistake, just bury it and continue with your life.
You are bothered about taking vows before a priest with a secret hanging between you two, but aren't bothered that you have already fornicated with your fiance, and as such are not qualified to wear that white gown. White symbolises virginity, purity and chastity, and you are not any of the above. Most times we fool are ourselves thinking we are fooling God and the world.
Don't create trouble for yourself, but If however you can't live with your conscience then confess and hope your husband-to-be forgives you and doesn't hold it against you in future.
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by EfemenaXY: 1:49pm
PhilipGallagher:
What if she’s got a birthmark at an intimate spot?
Say under her bòòbs or between her bùtt cheeks?
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by greencard: 3:05pm
EfemenaXY:what is this one saying..
must u talk.. smh
EfemenaXY:what is this one saying..
must u talk.. smh
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by greencard: 3:16pm
sister just keep quiet or anything u say now might be used against u in the court of law....
(Nigerian police)
your fiance might already go bragging to his friends or family that he married a V and bla bla bla
just imagine how he will feel hearing that it was all a script .
but if u ever do tell him worse he will do is cancel the wedding and u in turn will lose him but earn ur peace simple .
$100 dollars a piece ..u do the maths.. cla cla .... (first Sunday)
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by Gluhbirne(f): 3:28pm
Tell him. Since your conscience is prompting you to, tell him and give yourself your much-needed peace of mind.
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by Vivly(f): 3:31pm
Gluhbirne:Lol. Will peace of mind marry her after?
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by PhilipGallagher: 3:37pm
EfemenaXY:Being a virgin doesn't mean nobody has seen me Unclad.
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by Acidosis(m): 3:40pm
Don't be a slave to your conscience. Open up to him
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by Gluhbirne(f): 3:46pm
The fear of him not marrying her shouldn't be a reason not to tell him her truth and walk in her peace. A man who's for her will forgive but if he leaves her over this then it means she dodged a bullet b/c he's definitely not for her. If she doesn't tell him now the guilt will continue into their marriage and if she ends up telling him then (one's truth always comes out one way or the other, especially where close-knit relationships are concerned) he will be more upset that she didn't tell him beforehand and there's no telling how that that will affect the dynamics of their marriage.
Vivly:
|Re: I Lied To My Fiancé That I Am A Virgin, My Wedding Is In December. Help by jashar(f): 4:23pm
Why o why do ladies lie about being virgins?
Tell him the truth, free your conscience, damn the consequence.
