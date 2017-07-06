This piece is my first.. I'm actually an amateur writer(in fact I'm an ICAN member so I'm not a grammarian) , so forgive me for any oversight or error.. You can criticize Ofcourse but don't be too saucy.. Lolz.. Perhaps yout motivation would Invigorate my passion.



PROLOGUE



Mask knew Benson Bolade, the favorite in the upcoming presidential election, was the boss of "Great Kali Cartel" which controlled eighty percent of the Lagos - Addis Ababa cocaine trade and made over a billion dollars a year. He knew he was one of many sacrifices he had to make if he was going to avenge his mother and brother's death.. He had been ordered to assassinate him within 72hours and he had been trailing him thereafter ..





Benson was giving his speech at a stadium "within a hundred days you will see changes in our country that you wouldn't have believed possible in a hundred years because when I'm your president.........."





Mask slowly nestled his stock of black mamba onto his shoulder, it felt like an old friend, but the it should have :every part had been handcrafted to his exact specifications, looking down on the crowd, he was about to deliver his coup de grace..





Mask waited patiently, never leave yourself in the open for longer than necessary



"....... We shall conquer inflation......"



Three minutes



"...... Conquer unemployment...... "



Mask breathed out



"....... And thereby conquer poverty...."



Two minutes, mask sigh



".......I love my country!....



The Mob screamed back in frenzy, although many of them were more than paid flunkies strategically placed among the crowd..



"I love Nigeria! "The candidate dropped his voice almost to a whisper. A minute left, mask lined up the tiny mil dots until they were an inch above the candidate's heart and breathed out as he tightened the fingers of his left hand around the gun." Three, two, one" he murmured under his breadth before gently sneezing the trigger.





Benson was still smiling as the boat-tailed bullet tore into his chest, he stumped like a puppet, fragments of bone, muscles, tissues, flying in every direction. Blood spurted over those who stood nearest to him, the candidate outstretched his arms as if he were surrendering to an unknown enemy.





Mask lowered the riffle and closed the widows,his assignment was completed. Benson's body guards surrounded him, they leader ran towards him and tore his shirt open, hoping to stop the bleeding before the contacted ambulance arrived. However when he saw the wound he was hit with great melancholy.





He knew he could never survive the shot, it was a perfect one taken by a born killer, not even a trained professional could have taken that shot.. He knew the only person on earth who could have taken it, the scariest killer ever, one he hoped never to encounter..



He murmured to himself "MASK HUNTER".

CHAPTER 1.



Catch him! Kill him! Catch him!! Kill him!! Were the mantra sang along by the angry mobs as they chased the young boy who ran briskly as far as his tiny legs could carry him. He wouldn't drop the heist he held firmly in his fist neither would he reduce the pace at which he accelerated,Ofcourse the former is out of debate because losing the stolen item would affirm the looming death of his younger brother,, the later was fair enough besides, dying as a result of the Effrontery was readily acceptable by him,however a thought flashed through him mind "if I die, who will look after my blood, my two year old baby brother?". This spurred him on as he trodden speedily along the dusty street.





"if I die, he dies " he thought again dabbing his fifty face of sweat with the back of his palm..



The hunted young boy decided to look back, he needed to know how many people were after him,how many would descend on his little body if he was eventually caught"God of my mother save me", he said to himself seeing the multitudes with a hunted expression.he was jaded, physically and mentally but he mustn't stop, not now he dared not.





Suddenly,he stumbled and fell, in a blink of an eye, the voracious angry mobs surrounded him "Mogbe, moku" he mumbled in a language he only understood "this is the end of my life on this wicked earth" he thought.

He felt a sharp pain on his back,he had been stabbed deeply by an unknown devil in disguise, there on the ground in his own blood, still holding the heist firmly in his fist, he went into a subconscious state " I'm sorry baby brother" he mumbled again "this unworthy brother of yours has failed you and our mother, the promise to keep you safe, the promise to go through furnace of fire for you, I'm sorry boy".



He felt another great pain, this time on his head, another disciple of lucifer had dropped a heavy rock on his head with full force, he fainted instantly amid all the mayhem, he wouldn't let go of the stolen two hundred naira with which he planned to get some food and drugs for his blood, his baby brother...

He knew if he dies, no doubt his baby brother goes as well, he would show him the stolen money and explain how he had tried to save him from starvation and ill health..perhaps seeking asylum in heaven was the best option maybe with their beautiful mother, he smiled as he went into a complete coma..



From nowhere, a giant looking fierce man ran into the midst with a rubber wheel of a car, another was spurred on by this act as he sped off to get a gasoline, getting matches or lighter wasn't daunting, most of the devils were chronic smokers.



The young creature who was in a semi-dead state was coiled in the wheel while the other drenched him with the flammable liquid, another dingy looking lout lighted the item he held in completion of the impending jungle justice sequence.he threw the fire carrier towards the unconscious young boy Whose body was soaked in the mixture of blood, gasoline and sweat....

CHAPTER 2



He opened his pair of eyes and examined sequentially, part by part the room In which he was laid, there was absolute tranquility as though he was In a cementary in which disturbance was prohibited, the walls were painted white, not even a splash of stain was recorded on the for walls.



He felt Glacial like a baby who had been abandoned in an icy bathing tub by nonchalant female who called herself mother.



"I must be dead, perhaps in heaven " he thought, all these feature ms he had noticed depicted heaven, they were Impeccable.but then he thought again" even if I'm dead, I should be in hell and in great pains "...



Ofcourse the boy was right, perhaps not completely wrong. If the words of his pastor, teachers and elderly ones were true, then he must certainly be in hell. He had been told many a time that all sins will not go without punishment, small, medium or big as the case may be..

"the sinner shall be punished on earth and in hell' his pastor would emphasize... Given the fact that he swindled a man of his money, perhaps parts of his money before he was sent to an unknown an unwanted pilgrimage..



He tried To sit up but Was hindered by pains emanating from every parts of his body, he laid back..

"he is awaken daddy! "he heard a young feminine voice as she ran towards an unknown destination.." daddy!!,, did I just hear daddy?? In heaven? "he was confused, it then occurred to him that he was neither in heaven nor he'll.." where the hell am I "he said to himself.



At that instance, he remembered his blood, his his baby brother, he jumped up immediately amid all his pains he walked towards the door, he stood frozen in Trepidation when he saw the family of two, proposed daddy and daughter of his age..



The boy was quite, afraid and immensely perturbed at their sight, he had learned that no homo sapien should be trusted no matter how much generosity with which he approaches.. They all stood in silence for approximately three minutes, it was as if on party was waiting for the other to break the silence.



"A penny for your thought" the girl's father finally said.. Just like a king had given his head slave a freedom to talk freely with an assurance that he wouldnt be reprimanded, the boy spuned like a black mamba "who are you,where am I, what is this place, how did I get here, how long have I been here?" the questions followed one another and he was still looking forward to asking more, his facial Expressions had given him away.



"Easy young man "the good Samaritan demanded," A question at a time, I have got the whole time to answer all your questions"he continued. "maybe you have all the time but I've got no time to spare" the boy gave a riposte...

When he realized 'Mr daddy' wouldn't flinch, he sat on a couch very near to the iron door,he thought in rage "you had better begin" he said aggressively. They deserved his attention, they most certainly had saved him from the public lynch, but he wouldn't admit, he wanted to see his baby brother who had been alone since the atrocity ,,he Hoped for joke's sake he was still alive albeit a pang of skepticism gathered in a coner of his heart, he shunned the pessimistic thoughts.



The smiling father sat as well and his daughter beside him, the magnetic relationship between them was fascinating but the boy was Indifferent as he anticipated eagerly for the the answers to his questions... 1 Like

CHAPTER 3





"I'm Sexton Samuel Earth, beside me is my only daughter Sexton Lovlyn Emanuella" the father introduced..the boy's attention was diverted to the young figure sitting opposite to him and very close to her father. He reluctantly spared a few seconds for observation, he couldn't shun the attention of the young and beautiful goddess who frowned back at him,his Idiosyncrasy was betraying him.her little figure sat well on her wafer-thin body,, she had a decanter shaped wrist and her complexion had an Impeccable,, ochrous hue,,her pencil-thin eyebrows eased down gently to her black, bettle-leg eyelashes. A sculptor couldn't have fashioned her seraph's ear and pixie's nose any better.. Her hair was ebony-black and it tumbled over her slim shoulders.

The boy whose attention was still fixed on Emanuella, noticed her calamine pink lips,, her voguish clothes still kept captive an aroma redolent of cinnamon and meadow-fresh mints,, it lingered in the room.. Every feature about her depicted riches and wealth,, she was damn beautiful, he acceeded..



"you are in my humble paradise "Mr Sexton continued bringing him back from his dreamland, The boy cursed himself for having a pang of interest in her, in the family, they seemed generous. He quickly cast the thoughts away,, he shouldn't trust anyone,, he mustn't



"How did I get here" The boy asked again, but in a remorse voice. "Hmmmm, did you mean how you were saved from your inevitable death?" Emanuella countered,throwing him a scornful expression..



The boy had shown his recalcitrance and was still holding onto it, he didn't regret his action, he had to do it if he was going to save his baby brother from starvation.. His only regret was being hindered by the angry mobs.. "we saved you from the Mob and brought you to our home" Mr Sexton declared...



It appeared that both father and daughter was there to witness his impending doom.. Emanuella was there,, the pretty little girl knew he was a thief,, he developed jaundice immediately.They both witnessed the theft..



It was a beautiful,, sunny afternoon, a ten year old boy dressed in a khaki shot and a polo shirt which he had earlier stolen. The wears had been washed and spread on a line to dry by an anonymous owner who had never thought he wouldn't see the costly clothes again..



The young boy had watched his six and was certained nobody was watching neither when he disengaged the clothes from the line.. The short and polo fitted him perfectly,, he loved the wears, his new look, his pair of shoes was still in good shape, he smiled to himself and walked majestically to the market with only single objective,, take and run.



The boy sauntered into a restaurant unsure of what to steal,, he sat on a chair and observed the place intensely.



The uniquely textured walls produced a smooth yet flowing look, the plants that clapsed to the walls ever so freely gave it a natural appearance, the marble tiled floor beneath him gave the restaurant a clean yet warm appearance..

The soft cushion seat on which he sat let his body sink right down In it.. The window that surrounded the table presented an open feelings,, he noticed the comforting smiles that the employees wore and the soft Italian music playing,, he felt a bit relaxed, the aroma of the food resurrected the worms that had been quiet for a while..

He remembered he hadn't feed the poor organisms for two days,,he placed his palm on his belly and thought "Easy guys, I'm sure you guys are famished, I'm too but unfortunately this is not about us" his baby brother was sick and hungry,, he had been crying all night and wouldn't stop, he presumed he was hungry, it was about his baby brother, he affirmed...

He was amused by the fascinating lights that formed an inscription "The Olive Garden", he presumed the restaurant was named The Olive Garden.. It must perhaps be the most exquisite place in that area,, he concluded...

CHAPTER FOUR





The boy wondered what he was doing in such exceptional restaurant, he had no money to dine neither was he there to rendezvous.. His only agenda was to take and run, but he seemed to be disappointed as what to be taken was yet to revealed itself.



Suddenly, he noticed a bag beside an elderly woman in her fifties.. An opportunity had presented itself and God knew he wouldn't missed such rear opportunity for anything. But how would he take the bag without been noticed,, that might have been an herculean task, but the boy was determined..



His eyes met something like an identity card but he couldn't clearly see the context of the card.. He needed to see it, that might led him to his next plan. He decided to order for something, anything at all, costly or not. However he new even a sachet of water would cost a fortune in such Italian restaurant,, he didn't care anyway..



He walked slowly towards the attendant, his eyes were fixed on the identity card, the context was becoming clearer but he still couldn't Decipher it. He was nearer to the bag now,, he still couldn't see clearly, an idea struck his mind, it was a perfect one, he dropped what he was holding and pretended as though he was picking his dropped property, eyes still fixed on the item, he saw clearly......



."john Mark Nursery and Primary School

Head Teacher Mrs Mark Brenda".. He picked the dropped object and sauntered towards the chef.. She was a head teacher,, he affirmed.... He received a welcome smile from the attendant who politely asked what he wanted..." A plastic drink of any kind and a mince pie" the boy ordered, in no time, he was served in a tray, "thank you" he said,, he picked the snacks and left hastenly before the attendant could ask for money,, he had already sat with Mrs Mark Brenda, the head teacher. He wasn't going to pay for the bought items not that he had the money on him, but he was going to kill two birds with a stone if he played smart..



"Mrs Mark, good evening "he greeted politely 'Good evening dear" she replied trying to reminisce on where she had seen him. The boy noticed her curiosity and quickly gate a reposte "My name is John Benjamin.,primary four pupil of John Mark nursery and primary school" he lied, but it worked. The head teacher smiled back at him "what are you doing here all Alone?".." mother's car broke down and she has gone in search of a mechanic, so she asked me to stay here until she gets it fixed "he gave another perfect lies... Again,, the credulous woman swallowed them, hook, line and sinker....





They both gisted for a while, the discussions seemed Mundane to him but he had to play along if he was going to rob the naive old woman of her property.. Soon, an attendant came to the boy, "sir, you are yet to pay for the snacks".. 'bills on me" Mrs Mark quickly replied.. The boy smiled at his achievement, he knew the first phase of his plan had been achieved...



He was still unsure of how to take the bag unnoticed, he decided to devour the relish of his meal, he needed to enjoy the moment, perhaps another opportunity might present itself.

"Benjamin, I need to visit the ladies, please watch my bag, I shall be back in a jiffy "The woman left... What she meant by visiting the ladies was vague to him, he watched her walked towards the toilet, it became more unclear to him. He wondered why she needed to visit the ladies in the rest room,they could have easily rendezvous in the open restaurant, he thought.



So easily,, he pounced on the bag and walked towards the exit, he hoped whoever she was visiting delayed her until he vanished into the air.. He was about to exit the building when he heard the familiar voice of his victim "Benjamin, where are you going with my Bag?". The voice gave him a deadly blow, he had been caught red handed, he thought of running, dropping the heist wasn't an option, he had gone through so much to acquire it. Running with the bag was risky as well, the heavy container would slow him down..



He quickly opened the bag, scavenged the contents, picked a currency and scampered away...





CHAPTER FIVE





"Emanuella let's go" Mr Sexton said as he stood up, he had been watching the Hideous acts carried out by the young boy, he was bewildered and amazed. Sexton had been observing the boy since he entered the building.



How he carried out the larceny had captivated his attention. "Daddy, I'm not done eating" Emanuella replied rudely, "meet me in the car right away" her father ordered as he dashed out of the building.. Mr Sexton needed to know who the boy was, where he lived, but that would only happen if the boy was not killed before he got there. Not that he hadnt seen such act before but had never seen a boy of his age smartly orchestrated such plan.. He was completely interested in the boy....



He hastenly entered his car, ignited the engine which hummed to life, Emanuella reluctantly joined him, he ignored her unwillingness and went after the boy.

The boy was now running as fast as his tiny legs could carry him, Mrs Mark, the owner of the stolen bag had picked her bag and returned but he was still being chased. The boy wondered why so many people were after him, after all none of them was the victim, those jobless people wouldn't just paddle their own canoes....



'but dad, where are we going? You looked greatly perturbed, what's wrong? "Emanuella said feeling Unease.

"nothing baby, don't worry about me" he replied.



Mr sextone soon saw a large crowd assembled round the boy, he couldn't recognize him again, the young boy was soaked in his own blood, he had been beaten to stupor, he soon saw a filthy looking lout approaching the boy with a flame thrower. Mr sextone soon began to perceive some disgusting odor of gasoline, he knew the boy was about to be incinerated.



Mr sextone halted his car and ran into the midst of the mobs, but he had earlier warned his daughter never to leave the car until he returned...



"stop! Stop!! "Mr sextone yelled, he hated jungle justice, he believe the victims of such mishaps should be handed over to the government officials for proper punishment. The unorganized mafia looked at him, gave him a wicked expressions and continued, words alone couldnt hinder them from carrying out what they had planned,not even the government officials let alone this random wanderer, It looked like funs to them.



Bang! Bang!! Bang!!!, the crowd dispersed at the sound of the firearm, Mr sextone had shot three bullets into the air from his revolver.. Men, women, young, old left the scene immediately, it looked as though the street had been deserted for decades.some hid under the cars,some jumped over tall walls that couldn't have been possible on a regular time, some ran aimlessly like they were bolting against usan,a coward jumped into a Moving vehicle through the window, it appeared that the hunters had become the hunted...



Emmanuella had heard the sound of the gunshots, but she had been given a strict warning not to leave the car, she wasn't going to disobey her father's order, she could only hope nothing bad happened to her father...



A few minutes later,Mr Sextone returned with the unconscious boy, Emanuella was astonished seeing his father carried the boy he had earlier seen, the thief, she wasn't pleased, her father had placed their lives at great risks just to rescue a thief,she believed every thief deserved to meet his doom..



mr Sextone placed the boy at the back seat,he moved to the driver seat,started the engine to life and drove away....

CHAPTER SIX





The boy had been saved by the sextone family,albeit reluctantly done by Emanuella. She had already developed hatred towards him. The fact that he was a public thief made her fume in anger. Although, Emanuella wasn't cantankerous by nature, she had gone hostile in her view about the boy who sat opposite her. She had become a judge who had given her verdict without an inquest, perhaps she believed the boy was suffering from kleptomania...



The boy on the other hand looked rigid and unbending as he asked the next question "For how long have I been here?". Emanuella who had been brooding in anger was stung by the question. She couldn't hold her fury any longer "you have actually outlasted your stay here, you thief" she exploded. The boy was quiet, he had noticed her hostility towards him from the onset. However, he was unperturbed, he knew he wasn't a thief, he was in such situation because he had no choice, he had to save his dying brother.. His plans might have ended in smokes, he never regretted..



"you have here for three days ", Mr sextone replied ignoring her daughter's Insolency.

" three days! ", the boy was on his feet immediately. Three days without his brother, he had never been separated from his baby brother for a day let alone as long as three days.. He wondered what had become of his brother.. The thought was making him go insane. He felt giddy, tired and physically jaded but he had to leave the residence immediately, he had been told that he had outstayed his sojourn in the family's home.



"I must leave right now",the boy said in a total Alacrity. Mr sextone was doubfounded, he wondered where he was going, maybe he had a family after all. But no parents in his right mind would stay idle when his child was missing. Mr Sexton had contacted some neighboring friends to report to him if there was a search for lost child, he had also contacted the nearest police station if there had been a report of a missing boy,but it appeared reverse was the case...



Even if he was to return to his parents, he wasn't in a good conditions to move around, he wasn't fit enough to ryse.. He had planned to ask about his parents, but the boy was leaving already, he didn't know his name, parents nor where he lived.



Now the boy was in the compound, he had somehow found his way. He didn't give the family a chance to ask where he was going, not that Emmanuella cared. But before he could exit the giant gate, Mr sextone caught up with him and volunteered to take him to wherever on earth he was going. He wouldn't allow an injured boy to wander about the street. The boy acceeded, Mr sextone as given him no choice.



Emanuella, who had been listening to there conversation was struck with curiosity, she pondered on why his father had so much interest in the pervert that he wouldn't let him go.. If she were to be her father,she wouldn't have gone for him in the first place. She believed his obsession with the boy had clouded his judgment.

CHAPTER SEVEN





Mr sextone ordered the gate guard to get his car keys on the sofa, the silly man, who had just arrived from ibadan two weeks ago had problem comprehending what his boss meant by "sofa", he loitered about the huge sitting room mulling over what his boss asked of him, he was completely lost.



Mr sextone was now impatient, he wondered what took the silliest man he had ever employed so long. He had to pick his keys himself if he was ever going to leave, he went inside.

The boy was restless, every seconds was important, he couldn't wait for Mr sextone to return with his keys, he ambled towards the gate which was not locked, the uneducated old-fashioned had left the gate opened.



He quietly opened the gate, exited the compound and ran as fast as his legs could carry him. He ran aimlessly. He wasn't being chased this time but he still ran like lightning. Little did he know that he was lost..



By the time Mr sextone got his car keys, the boy had vanished. He was disappointed in himself the boy had outwitted him. He caused himself for loosing his guard, the bloody minded boy was indeed a fox.

Emanuella, who had been watching her father moved nervously smiled satisfactorily.

She was glad that the little devil had finally gone, she hoped never to set her eyes on him again.

Mr sextone dialed a number on his Motorola mobile phone "send me two of our best agents ASAP!" he ordered "Aye sir" a man replied from the other end. Sextone needed a helping hand because the boy was proving too obstinate for him to handle alone. Besides if he was going to find him he needed the services of those who were trained to do so. The secret agency the director of which he was had the ability to find a pin in a haystack.



It had been an hour since the boy left the sextone family, he wouldn't stop running, he must reach his baby brother at the eleventh hour. He was very tired, his legs were crying of fatigue, every part of his body was screaming in pain. His wounds were now opened and blood mixed with sweat had covered him..mayb his body was betraying Him,his mind was strong..



Suddenly,, the boy stopped. He realized he was unfamiliar with the environment in which he was. The roads were tiled and straight compared to the rough and crooked road he knew. He was confused because he didn't even know the name of the street in which the dilapidated building was situated, perhaps he would have asked for directions..he and his baby brother had been living in the neglected building since the death of their beloved mother.



He scrutinized the environment carefully but it seemed hazy to him, he didn't know the path to his destination neither did he know the path back to the sextones.. He was lost and all alone.. The boy had become a vagabond..

He tried to ask for directions, perhaps he might be lucky to find his path but his appearance alone scared potential helpers out of their wits, he was dirty, tired and hungry but had nowhere to rest his hothead nor food to quench his hunger. He was miserable.



It was past 7 o'clock in the evening, the boy had gone astray. He had given up the search for his right pathvfor that day. Night was approaching very fast, he needed an enclosed area to lay his head, he would continue on his journey the next day.



The boy looked up into the sky, the sky was cloudy. He knew it was about to rain. He had no idea where to shelter himself when the condensed water vapor was eventually released onto the earth. He noticed a flight of swallows fleeing swiftly, they were retiring to their nests.



Traders, merchants, retailers and hawkers had all closed their shops after which they vacated the area. The rain had started giving a faith drizzle, every where was Desolated, if he hadn't seen how active the area was earlier, he would have easily concluded that he was in an isle of no inhabitants for there wasn't a single sun of Adam at the area, Ofcourse except himself..



The boy needed a place to conceal himself, a kiosk, container, empty shop or even an abandoned vehicle. He searched and searched to no avail.. At last, he saw a large cylindrical drum which was big enough to host his little body for the night..



Suddenly, the rain started poring heavily, he was immediately drenched. He quickly opened the drum and emptied it of Itz dirts.. He hopped in and then covered the drum..

He sat quietly brooding on his past, his present predicaments and the bleak future. He decided to take Solace in the hope of reuniting with his babe brother but he was really scared..what if he had starved to death or killed by roaming wilds. There were tears rolling down his cheeks, the boy ignored them afterall he was completely soaked.



The boy felt uncomfortable, he felt pains emanating from every parts of his body, he felt giddy and hungry. He remembered he had pocketed a stale loaf of bread he had fortunately found when scavenging his host.. He brought the loaf out and bit it hungryly, the odious taste almost made him to regurgitate, however the Starving worms in him welcomed the meal joyously.



Soon he heard voices few distance away, although he couldn't clearly hear their conversation, he wonder what they were doing in such a heavy rain..



The men were getting closer to the hide-out, the boy knew they were inches away from him. One of the said "Are you sure you've seen him around here today?", another man to whom the d questions was directed replied "yes, I'm hundred percent sure"



The boy heard the voices clearly, he recognized them.the voices maid him tremble in fear, he was sweating profusely amid the glacial weather, he covered his mouth with his palms. His heart was beating so fast that it was threatening to escape its confinement. But for the rumbling notice of the thunder, the men would have easily heard his Heartbeat.



The boy knew if he was eventually found, he had met his catastrophe.......

