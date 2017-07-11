₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,413 members, 3,649,233 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 July 2017 at 12:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn (6889 Views)
Drop Your Break-up Lines.... / Guys: 7 Things You Learn From A Break Up Experience / The Most Painful Way Of Breaking Up, Share Your Experience Here (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by olayiwola4u(m): 10:22am On Jul 09
Let's use this thread to share our break-up experience so that others can learn.
You can help as many people as possible by sharing your experience.
Looking forward to reading about the experience of others...I have started writing mine.
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:26am On Jul 09
Share your own first
1 Like
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by olayiwola4u(m): 10:31am On Jul 09
CROWNWEALTH019:Ok
1 Like
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by RichieDaVinci01(m): 10:32am On Jul 09
When we broke up I broke down
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by sinaj(f): 10:35am On Jul 09
Came to read lies sha
1 Like
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by QueenOfNepal: 10:35am On Jul 09
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by QueenOfNepal: 10:35am On Jul 09
sinaj:share your TRUTH
5 Likes
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by olayiwola4u(m): 10:47am On Jul 09
I told my fiancee to choose between her female friend and me and she told me she is going for her friend.
To be sincere, I don't like her friend that was why I asked her to choose between her friend and me.
I thought it was a joke until she told me she can never leave her friend, that she would rather leave me.
Since then, I knew I was in for a big trouble.
I begged her and we stopped talking about the issue.
I didn't know what happened to me. I forgot that story and I fell seriously in love like never before.
After few months to that incident, she changed. I was really troubled, so I ask her what happened.
She said nothing.
I asked her again...perhaps there is something she wants me to do.
She said, she wants me to leave her that she is not interested again.
After begging, someone who claimed she couldn't sleep or eat without me, for 1 month...then I realized IT WAS OVER.
I cried my eyeball out of my ball socket...sleepless nights turned to a regular routine for weeks.
Now I realized when a fiancee/fiance tells you that he/she loves someone more than you...you have to sit tight...because OUT OF THE ABUNDANCE OF THE HEART, THE MOUTH SPEAKS.
53 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by olayiwola4u(m): 10:53am On Jul 09
Pls, let's all be sincere...
Remember when you lie to people, they will lie to you.
Likewise, when you tell others the truth, they tell you the truth.
IF YOU LIE HERE, OVER TIME, YOU WILL START LYING TO YOUR FIANCEE; SHE, DEFINITELY, WILL START LYING TO YOU IN NO TIME.
Before you realize it, you would have married a LIAR.
4 Likes
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by olayiwola4u(m): 10:55am On Jul 09
3 Likes
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by olayiwola4u(m): 10:55am On Jul 09
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by olayiwola4u(m): 10:55am On Jul 09
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by olayiwola4u(m): 10:56am On Jul 09
sinaj:
All men are not the same...it's all of us that lie.
For the fact that people lie does not mean you will never come across one person that will say the truth.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by SmellingAnus(m): 11:26am On Jul 09
sinaj:I know that no one as broken your heart before right?
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by ochobaba(m): 11:27am On Jul 09
Igbo related issues she be yoruba
2 Likes
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by SmellingAnus(m): 11:28am On Jul 09
Heart break is a terrible experience, but op next time share yours first
2 Likes
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by sinaj(f): 12:39pm On Jul 09
SmellingAnus:They dnt have the power
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by sinaj(f): 12:58pm On Jul 09
olayiwola4u:is dat why u had to spam my mention?
1 Like
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by tosyne2much(m): 1:03pm On Jul 09
I like this thread because a lot of people will learn from other people's experiences.
Please keep your stories coming guys
3 Likes
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by lilbest4(m): 1:07pm On Jul 09
I'm currently breaking up with my girl right now. We are still chatting sha and I'm bringing it out little by little before evening it will be over. She suddenly started disrespecting me and I ain't taking the poo
24 Likes
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by adepeter26(m): 1:10pm On Jul 09
lilbest4:See this badt guy.
You wicked gaan oo
Lol
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by Fernandowski(m): 1:16pm On Jul 09
she was like ' Shaq, though I love you so so much but I can't trust you .... you attract literally errone with your looks and height and Errthing...... cheating on me will be so so easy for you ' ........
I tried my best to assure her I ain't gonna cheat..... cut all ties with my female friends , spent more time with her, called her like trice Errday and sent numerous text just to assure her I ain't gonna leave her for someone else but she won't still stop being insecure.....
I had to call of the relationship by myself...... It wasn't easy that night....... we kissed and kissed till my lips hurt....... tasted her tears in my mouth..... it was hard to let go but with time, it healed.....
dating someone that doesn't trust you is a very stupid thing to do...... love Dey sweet shaaaaa
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by Emmyblaqie: 2:05pm On Jul 09
Love dey sweet indeed . Dunno y mine z dffrnt...i aint even gat tym 4 dah poo. No break up experience yet...bt planning on having 1 sooner or later.
2 Likes
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by kushercain: 2:09pm On Jul 09
She was too narrow minded
When she found out I smoke weed she saw me as the devil.
She ended it but truth be told if I was left with a choice I'd choose MaryJane over her
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by olayiwola4u(m): 2:32pm On Jul 09
sinaj:Sinaj, I didn't
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by olayiwola4u(m): 2:35pm On Jul 09
lilbest4:
Just think it through before you do it. Heart break is never and can never be a good experience.
Tell her your mind...I believe she will take to correction. If not, you may go ahead with your decision.
3 Likes
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by olayiwola4u(m): 2:39pm On Jul 09
Fernandowski:
You are courageous.
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by Alhkerimu(m): 2:41pm On Jul 09
My own be like a movie up till this moment....
Me and my girlfriend we both live in peace, our love is mutual i love her and she love me back. I care for her and she also care for me we are all living fine...
We hav never one day quarel nor fight throughout in our relationship......But suddenly she develop an unpredicted character towards me.
She came to my house one sunday morning and said she want to tell me something an i said what is that "honey "
I quote her saying,
" The reason why i'm here this morning is to let you know that i'm no more interested in this relationship. "
And ask her why but she only gave me a comic reason why she want to quit.
(1) She want to be alone
(2)She want to be closer to God.
And i said is that all she said yess and i respect her opinion an gave gap immediately because to love someone is not by force....
To my greatest surprise, a week latter she came i offer her chair to seat but she decline.
She started a conversation with me by saying,
I only tested you to know if you truely love me but you had fail my test already and this shows me that you did not love me rather you are pretending to love me, because how wish i love her i would have beg her not to quit the relationship, but since i did not beg her to come back show i did not love her.
This is how we take break up..
Happy sunday to all my wonderful people in nairaland
40 Likes
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by olayiwola4u(m): 2:42pm On Jul 09
Emmyblaqie:
Why would you be looking up to such a terrible experience.
I bet you will change your mind when you meet a lady that you love with the whole of your life.
it is not good to be on the GIVING SIDE AND RECEIVING END.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by fatymore(f): 2:44pm On Jul 09
He left me for another lady.. Though He said she was his client until I saw them smooching each other.. It was 5yrs ago but am friends with him and his wife...moved on to a better person
3 Likes
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by olayiwola4u(m): 2:46pm On Jul 09
kushercain:
LOL...that means you never love her in the first place for making that statement and SHE, TOO, NEVER LOVE YOU IN THE FIRST PLACE.
If she loved you, she would have made you to stop taking it.
WOMAN ARE EASILY INFLUENCED, BUT YOU DARE NOT TRY IT WHEN A WOMAN INFLUENCES ONE...it surpasses the power of charm
|Re: Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn by tosyne2much(m): 2:48pm On Jul 09
lilbest4:It's better that way. You know a loyal woman when you have nothing.
When a woman is disrespectful, the man unleashes vengeance on her the moment he becomes rich.
4 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply)
What Women Do That You Hate The Most? / Nairaland Guys Are Ugly / Gratitude From The Heart
Viewing this topic: zeyheed(m), OVA200(m), JAZES(m), Nobleacct, Obinna101, VickyRotex(f), BiafranYouths(m), Oziahete(m), bukkyzems(m), abnot, Irenemmeso(f), bravesoul247(m), anthonypeters(m), tmanis(m), Majidmuhammad, jamislaw(m), KIKO720(m), zeetyzin(m), alberson(f), teebankz10(m), Flares, shinarlaura(f), faheez(m), laplace19(m), michaelmo11(m), SAGGAT, Zanxx(f), Highbhee(m), Respect55(m), cheffs(m), DaPuncline, CARLOSZ, HarryDuce(m), remedies4a(m), Tirexy(m), stabillo(m), Judek2(m), centboy123456(m), Ola4shure(m), Cladez(m), kizolo(m), Charliiee(m), NNAMDIII(m), ollyman90, sirvvy, olhawhaley, Luxuryconsult, donaldking10(m), kallycjn(f), Penboy(m), charlesucheh(m), Ermacc, BarakOkenny(m), Bowwow11(m), PUSH1(m), tmgtreasure(m), Oxman(m), senator2k9(m), Rexnegro, borngeologist(m), CROWNWEALTH019(m), ElPadrino007(m), IAMBlesssed(f), nuruoniwo(m), Mrphilia, fluxbush(f), Anny505(m), muderkid(m), izzykingsley(m), andycom(m), joelfm, ivoryhouse(m), Worriedwife, Deicide, luminouz(m), Cyril22, credid(m), Youngetskilz23(m), GasAndOilTheory(m), folakemigeh(f), Talkingboy, jreyez(m), Azeesco, Chascop, ennon92(m), avast01(m) and 59 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14