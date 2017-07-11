Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Share Your BREAK-UP Experience Here For Others To Learn (6889 Views)

Let's use this thread to share our break-up experience so that others can learn.



You can help as many people as possible by sharing your experience.



Looking forward to reading about the experience of others...I have started writing mine.

When we broke up I broke down 18 Likes 1 Share

sinaj:

Came to read lies sha share your TRUTH share your TRUTH 5 Likes

I told my fiancee to choose between her female friend and me and she told me she is going for her friend.



To be sincere, I don't like her friend that was why I asked her to choose between her friend and me.



I thought it was a joke until she told me she can never leave her friend, that she would rather leave me.



Since then, I knew I was in for a big trouble.



I begged her and we stopped talking about the issue.



I didn't know what happened to me. I forgot that story and I fell seriously in love like never before.



After few months to that incident, she changed. I was really troubled, so I ask her what happened.



She said nothing.



I asked her again...perhaps there is something she wants me to do.



She said, she wants me to leave her that she is not interested again.



After begging, someone who claimed she couldn't sleep or eat without me, for 1 month...then I realized IT WAS OVER.



I cried my eyeball out of my ball socket...sleepless nights turned to a regular routine for weeks.



Now I realized when a fiancee/fiance tells you that he/she loves someone more than you...you have to sit tight...because OUT OF THE ABUNDANCE OF THE HEART, THE MOUTH SPEAKS. 53 Likes 3 Shares

Pls, let's all be sincere...



Remember when you lie to people, they will lie to you.



Likewise, when you tell others the truth, they tell you the truth.



IF YOU LIE HERE, OVER TIME, YOU WILL START LYING TO YOUR FIANCEE; SHE, DEFINITELY, WILL START LYING TO YOU IN NO TIME.



Before you realize it, you would have married a LIAR. 4 Likes

All men are not the same...it's not all of us that lie All men are not the same...it's not all of us that lie 3 Likes

All men are not the same...it's all of us that lie.



For the fact that people lie does not mean you will never come across one person that will say the truth. All men are not the same...it's all of us that lie.For the fact that people lie does not mean you will never come across one person that will say the truth. 1 Like 1 Share

Came to read lies sha I know that no one as broken your heart before right? I know that no one as broken your heart before right?

Igbo related issues she be yoruba 2 Likes

Heart break is a terrible experience, but op next time share yours first 2 Likes

I know that no one as broken your heart before right? They dnt have the power They dnt have the power

I like this thread because a lot of people will learn from other people's experiences.



Please keep your stories coming guys 3 Likes

I'm currently breaking up with my girl right now. We are still chatting sha and I'm bringing it out little by little before evening it will be over. She suddenly started disrespecting me and I ain't taking the poo 24 Likes

I'm currently breaking up with my girl right now. We are still chatting sha and I'm bringing it out little by little before evening it will be over. She suddenly started disrespecting me and I ain't taking the poo See this badt guy.



You wicked gaan oo



Lol See this badt guy.You wicked gaan ooLol 1 Like 1 Share

she was like ' Shaq, though I love you so so much but I can't trust you .... you attract literally errone with your looks and height and Errthing...... cheating on me will be so so easy for you ' ........



I tried my best to assure her I ain't gonna cheat..... cut all ties with my female friends , spent more time with her, called her like trice Errday and sent numerous text just to assure her I ain't gonna leave her for someone else but she won't still stop being insecure.....



I had to call of the relationship by myself...... It wasn't easy that night....... we kissed and kissed till my lips hurt....... tasted her tears in my mouth..... it was hard to let go but with time, it healed.....





dating someone that doesn't trust you is a very stupid thing to do...... love Dey sweet shaaaaa 16 Likes 1 Share

Love dey sweet indeed . Dunno y mine z dffrnt...i aint even gat tym 4 dah poo. No break up experience yet...bt planning on having 1 sooner or later. Love dey sweet indeed. Dunno y mine z dffrnt...i aint even gat tym 4 dah poo. No break up experience yet...bt planning on having 1 sooner or later. 2 Likes

She was too narrow minded

When she found out I smoke weed she saw me as the devil.

She ended it but truth be told if I was left with a choice I'd choose MaryJane over her 22 Likes 1 Share

Just think it through before you do it. Heart break is never and can never be a good experience.



Tell her your mind...I believe she will take to correction. If not, you may go ahead with your decision. Just think it through before you do it. Heart break is never and can never be a good experience.Tell her your mind...I believe she will take to correction. If not, you may go ahead with your decision. 3 Likes

You are courageous. You are courageous.

My own be like a movie up till this moment....

Me and my girlfriend we both live in peace, our love is mutual i love her and she love me back. I care for her and she also care for me we are all living fine...

We hav never one day quarel nor fight throughout in our relationship......But suddenly she develop an unpredicted character towards me.

She came to my house one sunday morning and said she want to tell me something an i said what is that "honey "

I quote her saying,



" The reason why i'm here this morning is to let you know that i'm no more interested in this relationship. "

And ask her why but she only gave me a comic reason why she want to quit.

(1) She want to be alone

(2)She want to be closer to God.

And i said is that all she said yess and i respect her opinion an gave gap immediately because to love someone is not by force....



To my greatest surprise, a week latter she came i offer her chair to seat but she decline.

She started a conversation with me by saying,

I only tested you to know if you truely love me but you had fail my test already and this shows me that you did not love me rather you are pretending to love me, because how wish i love her i would have beg her not to quit the relationship, but since i did not beg her to come back show i did not love her.

This is how we take break up..

Happy sunday to all my wonderful people in nairaland 40 Likes

Why would you be looking up to such a terrible experience.



I bet you will change your mind when you meet a lady that you love with the whole of your life.



it is not good to be on the GIVING SIDE AND RECEIVING END. Why would you be looking up to such a terrible experience.I bet you will change your mind when you meet a lady that you love with the whole of your life.it is not good to be on the GIVING SIDE AND RECEIVING END. 1 Like 1 Share

He left me for another lady.. Though He said she was his client until I saw them smooching each other.. It was 5yrs ago but am friends with him and his wife...moved on to a better person 3 Likes

LOL...that means you never love her in the first place for making that statement and SHE, TOO, NEVER LOVE YOU IN THE FIRST PLACE.



If she loved you, she would have made you to stop taking it.



WOMAN ARE EASILY INFLUENCED, BUT YOU DARE NOT TRY IT WHEN A WOMAN INFLUENCES ONE...it surpasses the power of charm LOL...that means you never love her in the first place for making that statement and SHE, TOO, NEVER LOVE YOU IN THE FIRST PLACE.If she loved you, she would have made you to stop taking it.WOMAN ARE EASILY INFLUENCED, BUT YOU DARE NOT TRY IT WHEN A WOMAN INFLUENCES ONE...it surpasses the power of charm