|Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by pocohantas(f): 9:37am On Jul 10
There was a thread advising ladies not to claim they were used and dumped. http://www.nairaland.com/3909291/ladies-stop-saying-used-dumped
The OP gave just one scenario and I was surprised that all our resident intelligent men couldn't figure out the other side of the coin...but that's normal. The men advised such women to count their losses and move on, with emphasis being on how they both enjoyed the sex. Why they feel it's all about the sex is story for another day.
Now, my question is...
Please, no semantics, no insults, no claiming not to understand...just straightforward answers like you all gave on the other thread. I want to learn
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by professorfal: 9:38am On Jul 10
Rhetorical question........... meanwhile
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by kennybelle: 9:43am On Jul 10
Men dnt get used, they get sucked financially, and dumped. They shld also move on. It happens to both sexes
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by pryme(m): 9:46am On Jul 10
pocohantas:
still trying to make sense of all these, i think the name of the thread is not in order.
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by professorfal: 9:47am On Jul 10
kennybelle:
Getting sucked financially is the getting "USED".
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by pocohantas(f): 9:47am On Jul 10
kennybelle:
This wouldn't be bad, at least we would stop seeing people wishing karma falls on the lady
Men don't get used? What's your definition of used in this context, Kenny?
pryme:I'm not surprised you can't make sense of it
Please suggest a name for the thread.
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by connectpoint: 10:00am On Jul 10
Hehe a retaliatory thread, okay this will be my stress reliever this morning... oya o... comments
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by Fadiga24(m): 10:02am On Jul 10
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by DeGuyNxtDoor(m): 10:05am On Jul 10
pocohantas:yes!
Men as well, get used and dumped.
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by truthsayer009: 10:07am On Jul 10
Answer remains the same, Count your losses, learn your lesson & move the Fvck on.
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by connectpoint: 10:10am On Jul 10
If men get used and dumped...moving on for a man can be a thing oh... Oh yes i just recalled, i know someone who took a lady in, pampered her,very wealthy man, stikingly rich...( I know this family personally ), she even gave birth to two kids, through the man, the entire family relocated to U.S. the daughter studies in a top class institution, and the son, all of a sudden from no where, the lady served him quick notice, only to marry a white guy....seen similar of this cases in many threads here, isn't this a case of being used and dumped?
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by VargasVee(m): 10:12am On Jul 10
Shhtt! Came here by my mistake
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by truthsayer009: 10:12am On Jul 10
connectpoint:
This isn't a clear case of use and dump, they obviously had issues in their marriage. you just dropped an incomplete story lol
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by pocohantas(f): 10:13am On Jul 10
DeGuyNxtDoor:Okay...
I was beginning to think it's only a ladies thing going by that thread, even though I know it's not. Have you ever been used and dumped? If yes,what hurt most?
connectpoint:Not in anyway retaliatory, just wanna see it from a male angle.
truthsayer009:It will be nice if we would all comment this way when one of those threads come up
I like you, you know that right?
VargasVee:Eeya. Ya all lost your voices. Byebye
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by connectpoint: 10:14am On Jul 10
truthsayer009:
lol...i was there personally... she was from no where, no back ground... this man was a senori manager in Mobil...I saw the lives they lived, there were no issues.... even inside the marriage, when she started visiting the states, she was already calling the white guy she eventually eloped with, got there, sent a divorce letter....if it's not a case of used and dumped, what is it? Can you sponsor 5 people to USA ? tell me...
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by connectpoint: 10:15am On Jul 10
pocohantas:
One thing me want to ask you is... are you doing this at work
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by pocohantas(f): 10:17am On Jul 10
connectpoint:No. In my boyfriend's house, while I pray he doesn't dump me...
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by connectpoint: 10:18am On Jul 10
pocohantas:
Lol.
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by pocohantas(f): 10:22am On Jul 10
connectpoint:LOL!
Were you actually expecting a stress reliever? I knew they would never comment with so much passion like they do when it's women matter...
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by pryme(m): 10:23am On Jul 10
pocohantas:
i will leave the name of the thread to you. As for your question, ofcos guys also get used and dumped, be it sexually, financially, emotionally.
Sexually: imagine a girl stopped picking your calls after you guys had sex the previous day. Her reason? she thought you can fvck but you did not live up to expectations. Ofcos most ladies will never say this to the man, but rather serve him the silent treatment. And there is a case where the sex drive of the guy deteriorates, the girls dumps his ass for better service somewhere else. This kind of dumping, most times remains a mystery to the guy, and he NEVER finds out .
Financially: Most ladies and endure dating an ugly or dumb guy during their university days cos the guy is sponsoring her future. once the ladies graduates he drops the guy like a hot potatoe. In some case this type of dumping are made know, the lady comes out and tell the guy she just cant continue with the guy cos they are not "compatible" or they are not of the same standards.
Emotionally: this is when the lady dumps the guy because she cant date a perfect gentleman, even when she knows the guy will die for her. This type of dumping are always made known to the guy, the lady will tell the guy "you are too good for me" and bla bla bla... you know how the rest goes.
damn ..
this is too long.
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by DeGuyNxtDoor(m): 10:25am On Jul 10
pocohantas:actually I haven't.
But I have friends who have and it wasn't easy for them moving on but I was there to kick their butts when they cry over it.
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by connectpoint: 10:25am On Jul 10
pocohantas:
hold on pony tails..... " I knew they would "... this gave me goose bumps o.
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by connectpoint: 10:27am On Jul 10
pocohantas:
There's nothing juicy like bad news so deal with it, the society and life makes men normal with anything we do to y'all... what society and life wants to hear is what the women did, so sowwie you can't turn the system around... as the sages would say, aye la ti ba
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by connectpoint: 10:29am On Jul 10
pryme:
argh, I can relate.... E be like say this one dey common for the society
"you are too good for me" and bla bla bla...
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by HannahHitler(f): 10:30am On Jul 10
who cares people are becoming worse every day.
if you cannot handle bull poo, leave the farm.
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by TheRealestGuy(m): 10:31am On Jul 10
Yes I have...
But hey, so have I done to some chicks...
The main thing is to get your acts together and move on...
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by Tahrah(f): 10:39am On Jul 10
Here to read
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by connectpoint: 10:40am On Jul 10
Tahrah:
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by connectpoint: 10:41am On Jul 10
HannahHitler:
Loool
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by FearlessDapsin(m): 10:41am On Jul 10
Of course, men get used and dumped. It isn't peculiar to the female gender alone.
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by NairalandCS(m): 10:43am On Jul 10
The never ending struggle of sex and money between girls and boys.
SMH.
Y'all have to realize that relationships goes beyond those things.
Like I always say to the girls 'If you tell that guy no sex till marriage and he dumps you, then you're not bringing anything else to the table'
|Re: Do Men Also Get Used And Dumped? by VargasVee(m): 10:45am On Jul 10
Tahrah:
Or to contribute innit
