The OP gave just one scenario and I was surprised that all our resident intelligent men couldn't figure out the other side of the coin...but that's normal. The men advised such women to count their losses and move on, with emphasis being on how they both enjoyed the sex. Why they feel it's all about the sex is story for another day.



Now, my question is...

We've all heard cases of how ladies dated guys who even went as far as sponsoring them only for the lady to bail out. Going by the comments on the other thread saying ladies were not coerced into doing anything they did and a young man can walk out of a relationship anytime without feeling like a dumper..



Can we also advise these gentlemen to move on without wishing the lady the usual karma? After all, they were not coerced, Or do they reserve the right to feel hurt i.e used and dumped. Is it all about the sex and money, or are there other reasons these men seem hurt?



You all always drop the hypocrisy and double standard to comment when the tables are turned. This shouldn't be an exception... I will be anticipating

Rhetorical question........... meanwhile

Men dnt get used, they get sucked financially, and dumped. They shld also move on. It happens to both sexes 24 Likes

pocohantas:

still trying to make sense of all these, i think the name of the thread is not in order.

kennybelle:

Men dnt get used, they get sucked financially , and dumped. They shld also move on. It happens to both sexes

Getting sucked financially is the getting "USED". Getting sucked financially is the getting "USED". 7 Likes

kennybelle:

Men dnt get used, they get sucked financially, and dumped. They shld also move on. It happens to both sexes

This wouldn't be bad, at least we would stop seeing people wishing karma falls on the lady



Men don't get used? What's your definition of used in this context, Kenny?



pryme:



I'm not surprised you can't make sense of it

Please suggest a name for the thread.

Hehe a retaliatory thread, okay this will be my stress reliever this morning... oya o... comments

pocohantas:

Please, no semantics, no insults, no claiming not to understand...just straightforward answers like you all gave on the other thread. I want to learn





yes!

Men as well, get used and dumped.

Answer remains the same, Count your losses, learn your lesson & move the Fvck on. 8 Likes

If men get used and dumped...moving on for a man can be a thing oh... Oh yes i just recalled, i know someone who took a lady in, pampered her,very wealthy man, stikingly rich...( I know this family personally ), she even gave birth to two kids, through the man, the entire family relocated to U.S. the daughter studies in a top class institution, and the son, all of a sudden from no where, the lady served him quick notice, only to marry a white guy....seen similar of this cases in many threads here, isn't this a case of being used and dumped? 3 Likes

Shhtt! Came here by my mistake

connectpoint:

If men get used and dumped...moving on for a man can be a thing oh... Oh yes i just recalled, i know someone who took a lady in, pampered her,very wealthy man, stikingly rich...( I know this family personally ), she even gave birth to two kids, through the man, the entire family relocated to U.S. the daughter studies in a top class institution, and the son, all of a sudden from no where, the lady served him quick notice, only to marry a white guy....seen similar of this cases in many threads here, isn't this a case of being used and dumped?

This isn't a clear case of use and dump, they obviously had issues in their marriage. you just dropped an incomplete story lol This isn't a clear case of use and dump, they obviously had issues in their marriage. you just dropped an incomplete story lol 1 Like

DeGuyNxtDoor:

yes!





Men as well, get used and dumped. Okay...

I was beginning to think it's only a ladies thing going by that thread, even though I know it's not. Have you ever been used and dumped? If yes,what hurt most?



connectpoint:

Hehe a retaliatory thread, okay this will be my stress reliever this morning... oya o... comments Not in anyway retaliatory, just wanna see it from a male angle.



truthsayer009:

Answer remains the same, Count your losses, learn your lesson & move the Fvck on. It will be nice if we would all comment this way when one of those threads come up

I like you, you know that right?



VargasVee:

truthsayer009:





This isn't a clear case of use and dump, they obviously had issues in their marriage. you just dropped an incomplete story lol

lol...i was there personally... she was from no where, no back ground... this man was a senori manager in Mobil...I saw the lives they lived, there were no issues.... even inside the marriage, when she started visiting the states, she was already calling the white guy she eventually eloped with, got there, sent a divorce letter....if it's not a case of used and dumped, what is it? Can you sponsor 5 people to USA ? tell me... lol...i was there personally... she was from no where, no back ground... this man was a senori manager in Mobil...I saw the lives they lived, there were no issues.... even inside the marriage, when she started visiting the states, she was already calling the white guy she eventually eloped with, got there, sent a divorce letter....if it's not a case of used and dumped, what is it? Can you sponsor 5 people to USA ? tell me... 7 Likes

pocohantas:



Okay...

I was beginning to think it's only a ladies thing going by that thread, even though I know it's not. Have you ever been used and dumped? If yes,what hurt most?





Not in anyway retaliatory, just wanna see it from a male angle.





It will be nice if we would all men would comment this way when one of those threads come up

I like you, you know that right?





Eeya. Ya all lost your voices. Byebye



One thing me want to ask you is... are you doing this at work

connectpoint:







No. In my boyfriend's house, while I pray he doesn't dump me...

pocohantas:



No. In my boyfriend's house, while I pray he doesn't dump me...



connectpoint:







LOL!

Were you actually expecting a stress reliever? I knew they would never comment with so much passion like they do when it's women matter...

pocohantas:





This wouldn't be bad, at least we would stop seeing people wishing karma falls on the lady



Men don't get used? What's your definition of used in this context, Kenny?





I'm not surprised you can't make sense of it

Please suggest a name for the thread.

i will leave the name of the thread to you. As for your question, ofcos guys also get used and dumped, be it sexually, financially, emotionally.



Sexually: imagine a girl stopped picking your calls after you guys had sex the previous day. Her reason? she thought you can fvck but you did not live up to expectations. Ofcos most ladies will never say this to the man, but rather serve him the silent treatment. And there is a case where the sex drive of the guy deteriorates, the girls dumps his ass for better service somewhere else. This kind of dumping, most times remains a mystery to the guy, and he NEVER finds out .



Financially: Most ladies and endure dating an ugly or dumb guy during their university days cos the guy is sponsoring her future. once the ladies graduates he drops the guy like a hot potatoe. In some case this type of dumping are made know, the lady comes out and tell the guy she just cant continue with the guy cos they are not "compatible" or they are not of the same standards.



Emotionally: this is when the lady dumps the guy because she cant date a perfect gentleman, even when she knows the guy will die for her. This type of dumping are always made known to the guy, the lady will tell the guy "you are too good for me" and bla bla bla... you know how the rest goes.





pocohantas:



Okay...

I was beginning to think it's only a ladies thing going by that thread, even though I know it's not. Have you ever been used and dumped? If yes,what hurt most?





Not in anyway retaliatory, just wanna see it from a male angle.





It will be nice if we would all comment this way when one of those threads come up

I like you, you know that right?





Eeya. Ya all lost your voices. Byebye actually I haven't.





But I have friends who have and it wasn't easy for them moving on but I was there to kick their butts when they cry over it. actually I haven't.But I have friends who have and it wasn't easy for them moving on but I was there to kick their butts when they cry over it. 1 Like

pocohantas:



LOL!

Were you actually expecting a stress reliever? I knew they would never comment with so much passion like they do when it's women matter...



hold on pony tails..... " I knew they would "... this gave me goose bumps o.

pocohantas:



LOL!

Were you actually expecting a stress reliever? I knew they would never comment with so much passion like they do when it's women matter...



There's nothing juicy like bad news so deal with it, the society and life makes men normal with anything we do to y'all... what society and life wants to hear is what the women did, so sowwie you can't turn the system around... as the sages would say, aye la ti ba

pryme:





i will leave the name of the thread to you. As for your question, ofcos guys also get used and dumped, be it sexually, financially, emotionally.



Sexually: imagine a girl stopped picking your calls after you guys had sex the previous day. Her reason? she thought you can fvck but you did not live up to expectations. Ofcos most ladies will never say this to the man, but rather serve him the silent treatment. And there is a case where the sex drive of the guy deteriorates, the girls dumps his ass for better service somewhere else. This kind of dumping, most times remains a mystery to the guy, and he NEVER finds out .



Financially: Most ladies and endure dating an ugly or dumb guy during their university days cos the guy is sponsoring her future. once the ladies graduates he drops the guy like a hot potatoe. In some case this type of dumping are made know, the lady comes out and tell the guy she just cant continue with the guy cos they are not "compatible" or they are not of the same standards.



Emotionally: this is when the lady dumps the guy because she cant date a perfect gentleman, even when she knows the guy will die for her. This type of dumping are always made known to the guy, the lady will tell the guy "you are too good for me" and bla bla bla... you know how the rest goes.





argh, I can relate.... E be like say this one dey common for the society



argh, I can relate.... E be like say this one dey common for the society

"you are too good for me" and bla bla bla...

people are becoming worse every day.

people are becoming worse every day.

if you cannot handle bull poo, leave the farm.

Yes I have...



But hey, so have I done to some chicks...



The main thing is to get your acts together and move on...

Tahrah:

HannahHitler:

who cares people are becoming worse every day.



if you cannot handle bull poo, leave the farm.



Of course, men get used and dumped. It isn't peculiar to the female gender alone. 2 Likes

The never ending struggle of sex and money between girls and boys.



Y'all have to realize that relationships goes beyond those things.



Like I always say to the girls 'If you tell that guy no sex till marriage and he dumps you, then you're not bringing anything else to the table' 6 Likes